"I Want To Set The Record Straight": Hannity Expains His Relationship With Michael Cohen

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/16/2018 - 22:59

With most of the media in a feeding frenzy after judge Kimba Wood - the same judge who 5 years ago married the 83-year-old George Soros to 42-year-old Tamiko Bolton...

Georges Soros married Tamiko Bolton; Judge Kimba Wood officiated the non-denominational ceremony

... unveiled that Michael Cohen's "third client" is Sean Hannity, questions swirled over potential conflicts of interest, and whether Hannity had an obligation to disclose his relationship to Cohen, whom he defended on his show on more than one occasion.

As we observed earlier, Hannity justified his silence on the matter claiming Cohen never represented him "in any matter involving a third party", had never "retained  [Cohen's] services" and had occasionally "asked Mr Cohen questions concerning the law that Mr Cohen indicated would be privileged."  This however prompted more questions, the top two being i) whether asking your lawyer "some legal questions" and saying "attorney/client privilege" makes you their client and, ii) why was Cohen's team so reluctant to reveal Hannity's name in the hearing, and why the secrecy?

Earlier on Monday, even attorney and frequent Fox News guest Alan Dershowitz Sean Hannity criticized host Sean Hannity for not disclosing his relationship with Cohen during his frequent discussions about Cohen in recent weeks.
Dershowitz, a defender of Trump amid his legal woes, was brought on to discuss former FBI Director James Comey’s Sunday night interview on ABC News, but first addressed the Monday revelation that Hannity is the previously unnamed client of Cohen. “I really think you should have disclosed your relationship with Cohen,” Dershowitz said, calling it a “complicated situation.”

So to answer all of this, in his show on Monday night Hannity addressed the Cohen situation for the second time as follows.

"Michael Cohen never represented me in any legal manner. I never retained his services, I never received an invoice. I never paid Michael Cohen for legal fees. I did have occasional brief conversations with Michael Cohen, he's a great attorney, about legal questions I had or I was looking for input or perspective.

"My discussions with Michael Cohen never rose to any level that I needed to tell anyone that I was asking him questions. And to be absolutely clear: they never involved any matter, any - sorry to disappoint so many - matter between me, a third party, a third group, at all. My questions focused almost exclusively on real estate. I said many times on my radio show 'I hate the stock market, I prefer real estate.' Michael knows real estate.

"So in response to all the wild speculation, I want to set the record straight here tonight. I never asked Michael Cohen to bring this proceeding on my behalf. I have no personal interest in this legal matter. That's all there is, nothing more."

To be sure, if Hannity is lying - and with both the FBI and NSA now in possession of all Cohen docs - we will know momentarily, or as soon as the leak to the NYT/WaPo hits, at which point Hannity's future at Fox News will be no more. On the other, if indeed as Hannity claims "there is no there, there", maybe Trump will be right, and "attorney-client" privilege is indeed dead, in which case perhaps judge Wood who officiated the wedding of the the lovely couple in the photo above, in which the bride is exactly half the age of the groom, can disclose just what the nature of their relationship is.

PS. the following brief blurb on Judge Kimba Wood is certainly interesting:

In 1993 President Bill Clinton nominated her to become the first female Attorney General. But she withdrew from the nomination after the White House learned she had hired an undocumented immigrant as a baby-sitter.

Wood, who was Clinton’s second choice for AG post, didn’t break the law employing the nanny and in fact paid the woman’s taxes. But the White House asked her to withdraw because her situation was similar to Clinton’s first AG nomination, Zoe Baird.

Baird bowed out of consideration for the job after she drew criticism for employing two undocumented immigrants as housekeepers.

 

 

Laowei Gweilo

sometimes I gotta feel like Cohen and Comey and all the retards on both sides are all Trump pawns and he's somehow this super genius

because as much of a shit show the whole thing is, the more it continues, the more obviously it just detracts from the illegal collusion narrative and shows how silly the whole thing is lol

i mean, really... the 'illegal collusion' topic of the day is now about cohen and sean fucking hannity? lol

 

MarsInScorpio dasein211 Mon, 04/16/2018 - 23:25

dasein:

You're fucked . . . up.

Wood has no business even being on the bench for criminally employing an undocumented immigrant (alien).

Wood is another Deep State criminal.

I would expect Cohen's legal team to get her removed from this case. She is as conflicted as is Mueller.

And by the way, I have yet to see the name of the DS flunkie who issued the warrant to loot Cohen's every abode and office.

Anybody know the name, and background?

What DS criminal got that going?

However, back to you dasein: GFY, then E S & D.

LetThemEatRand Mon, 04/16/2018 - 22:52

The Left is eating itself; the Right is eating itself.  I suppose I should be happy, but somehow I'm guessing at some point both are going to take one big shit on all of us.

The First Rule dirty fingernails Mon, 04/16/2018 - 23:29

It very much is the Deep State.  Most judges are going to have a HUGE issue with the FBI seizing Attorney-Client material as it pertains to the President of the United States.

 

They just happened to draw the one judge who doesn't give $hit??? 

The one judge who is personal friends with George Soros and officiated his Wedding?

 

There is no way this is random coincidence.

 

 

dirty fingernails The First Rule Mon, 04/16/2018 - 23:36

We are arguing 2 radically different levels of zoom. I'm not giving too much of a shit about the smaller focus these days. Attorney client privilege has been dead for decades. Multiple police departments have been caught using listening devices to eavesdrop on attorneys. Even having bugs in nearby bus stops. Do you think the Feds and police haven't wiretapped before, or used a Stingray? Off the record, of course. This is just a sign that the systemic rot that the lower classes have dealt with forever has eaten it way into the class that thought they were protected.

Welcome to a collapsing complex society.

Yen Cross Mon, 04/16/2018 - 22:53

 Hannity is so clean, I need a bottle of lotion and tube of chap stick, just to listen to him.

  From what I hear, his FOX News set is Level-4 Hazmat?

greenskeeper carl LetThemEatRand Mon, 04/16/2018 - 23:44

Don't much care about the bow tie. He can be a douche sometimes too, as long as he keeps saying things like he has been lately. Plus he isn't wearing an inch of makeup like hannity. Have you ever seen him on 60 inch TV in HD? Jezus H Christ, its fuckin weird looking. He looks like a black guy doing white face or something. Just accept the fact that you are getting old and age gracefully.

Nuclear Winter Mon, 04/16/2018 - 22:56

Now all we need is the FBI to raid Sean's home, conduct a strip search of his fat white butt, and then break into his office at Fox so the FBI can plant some salacious images and docs. All of that followed by another edition James "skull-fuck" Comey talking for an hour on another useless-as-tits-on-a-bull interview.

Xscream Mon, 04/16/2018 - 23:01

No Worries Fox will never run out of neocons to trot out there. Fair and balanced.Long as your to the right. There is no balanced news anywhere i can find. So God help me i read ZH   They hate everything :)