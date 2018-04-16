Israel Launches Airstrikes On Airbase Near Homs In Syria

Update: The Syrian military announced at approximately 1:10 A.M. local time that the Israeli Air Force fired several missiles towards the Shayrat Airbase and its surrounding area in the Homs Governorate. According to the statement, the Syrian Air Defense managed to intercept several of the missiles, but there was no mention as to whether or not the Israelis scored any direct hits.
This attack by Israel tonight marks the second time in seven days that they have targeted the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate.
Meanwhile, the US confirmed it wasn't behind the latest attack:
- PENTAGON, WHEN ASKED ABOUT REPORTS OF MISSILE STRIKE ON SHAYRAT AIRBASE IN SYRIA'S HOMS, SAYS: "THERE IS NO U.S. MILITARY ACTIVITY IN THAT AREA AT THIS TIME"
* * *
We had barely finished commenting on Israel's admission that it was responsible for last Monday's deadly strike on Syria's T4 military base - supposedly in retaliation for an Iranian drone flight in February - when reports hit of another Israeli strike, this time targeting Syria's Shayrat airbase near Homs.
- AIR DEFENSES RESPOND TO MISSILE ATTACK ON SHAYRAT AIRBASE IN HOMS AND SHOOT THEM DOWN -SYRIAN TV
Local press notes that Israel is the alleged source of the attack:
- SYRIA MILITARY OFFICIAL SAYS ISRAELI MISSILES TARGETED SHARYAT AIRBASE & SURROUNDING AREA: AL MASDAR
While Sana adds that Syria shot down at least one missile:
- SYRIA SAYS SHOT DOWN MISSILES FIRED AT HOMS PROVINCE: SANA
مراسل #سانا: الدفاعات الجوية السورية تتصدى لصواريخ تخترق الأجواء— سانا عاجل (@SanaAjel) April 16, 2018
According to other unconfirmed reports, Syrian air-defenses are said to have shot down unidentified objects over the capital Damascus, with locals reporting up to 7 missiles have been fired, although it was not clear what the targets were.
According to Al-Masdar News, the Syrian Air Defense fired several missiles at suspected Israel warplanes that reportedly entered from eastern Lebanon. The the Syrian Air Defense reportedly continues to target these suspected warplanes.
According to unverified twitter reports, the Syrian Air Defense is attempting to down these warplanes that are flying over the eastern slopes of the Qalamoun Mountains.
Another air defense missile was just launched— H.K 🇸🇾 (@Ibra_Joudeh) April 16, 2018
Reports of Israeli warplanes crossed the borders thru Lebanon pic.twitter.com/RxNJdjLoPE
According to subsequent unconfirmed reports, Israel is once again targeting the same T4 airbase it just confirmed it had attacked last Monday, as we discussed earlier.
Reports of Israeli airstrikes targeting T4 airbase in Homs countryside— H.K 🇸🇾 (@Ibra_Joudeh) April 16, 2018
The attack takes place less than two days after another alleged Israeli attack targeted the Iranian Jabal Azzan military base in southern Aleppo which allegedly left 20 people dead.
Comments
If the bear doesn't budge, poke him again
I hope they do it with a really short stick.
In reply to If the bear doesn't budge,… by spoonful
Better them than us
Russia, this is the target
In reply to I hope they do it with a… by Bud Dry
You won't read this in the Amazon Post because "Plutocracy Thrives on Ignorance."
In reply to Better them than us by IridiumRebel
The jews cry out in pain, as they airstrike you.
In reply to You won't read this in the… by ???ö?
I really want to tell my children this story:
Once upon a time there was a shit country called Israel... Then Iran +Russia came.
The end.
In reply to fd by Kafir Goyim
Ha ha ha, good hunting to my brothers in the IDF!
The Iranians would have a much longer life expectancy if they stayed home and didn't fuck around on Israel's borders :)
And a big shout out to all the basement-dwelling failures on ZH who blame the jews for their lot in life. Cheer up boys, mom's making you soup tonight.
In reply to . by Leakanthrophy
Emboldened by US airstrikes and keen to start WW3....freakin' fools!!
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to Ha ha ha, good hunting to my… by yomutti2
Blood sacrifices for Moloch via the worshippers of the star of remphan.
RIPS
In reply to Emboldened by US airstrikes… by skbull44
SOME COUNTRY needs to put Israhell down.
Otherwise, it'll NEVER stay put.
It's the SCOURGE OF THE EARTH.
In reply to Blood sacrifices for Moloch… by Deathrips
Trump got Israel to back down on their anti-Poland outrage machine. Wonder if he could get them to stop this shit too.
In reply to SOME COUNTRY needs to put… by beepbop
"We the Jewish people control America and the Americans know it." - War Criminal Ariel Sharon
So, nope.
In reply to Trump got Israel to back… by tmosley
Israeli air attack took place about an hour ago. Looks like another launch from Lebanon airspace job.
The two airbases that Israeli Air Force tried to target were Dumayr & Shuayrat - 6 missiles at Shuayrat & 3 at Dumayr a total of 9 missiles all claimed to have been destroyed by Syrian Air Defence, most by the Buk system.
Interestingly there were Russians at Dumayr, part of one of their reconciliation teams.
So it looks like another Israeli fail. They won't like it, especially as they are adding to the Russian SAM success section in the sales brochure.
In reply to SOME COUNTRY needs to put… by beepbop
Hey Psycho Hitler lover...fuck off
In reply to SOME COUNTRY needs to put… by beepbop
yo putti...get your money back, you really suck at it:
About The Israel Training Program:
The Hasbara Fellowships Israel Program is an exclusive 16 day Israel advocacy training program focused on offering pro-Israel student leaders the opportunity to gain leadership skills, network with their peers, meet Israelis and Palestinians from all sides of the political spectrum, and travel to strategic locations throughout the country.
Over the course of the program in Israel, you will:
Program Requirements:
Only highly recommended and engaged students will be accepted to the program. Participants must be undergraduate students with at least two semesters left on campus after the conclusion of their trip.
Cost and Dates:
The full cost of the program is valued at $3,500, but is generously subsidized by Hasbara Fellowships. Therefore, the following fees apply:
Following are the dates for the Summer 2018 Hasbara Israel Program:
May 13 – May 30
July 29 – August 14
Cost and Dates:
The full cost of the program is valued at $3,500, but is generously subsidized by H
In reply to Hey Psycho Hitler lover… by MedTechEntrepreneur
Hey slave ..your assholes leaking and you sound like a bitch.
Fuck Israel
RIPS
In reply to Ha ha ha, good hunting to my… by yomutti2
Fuck Russia
In reply to Hey slave ..your assholes… by Deathrips
Fucked your moms tampon tunnel bitch.
RIPS
In reply to Fuck Russia by youarelost
Yeah, good comeback scumbag. Back to your mother's basement.
In reply to Fucked your moms tampon… by Deathrips
A television parrot....We eat those alive round here.
RIPS
In reply to Yeah, good comeback scumbag… by Dickguzinya
"Mother's basement!"
ROTFLMAO!!!!!!!!!!!! Never heard that one before!!!!!!!!!😀😁😂😃😄😅😆😉😊☺🤗🤓
In reply to Yeah, good comeback scumbag… by Dickguzinya
ive been here for 7yrs...these are the first emoticons ive seen wtf.
In reply to "Mother's basement!" … by Mr Hankey
You should reverse-search some of my fine art.
In reply to ive been here for 7yrs… by unrulian
Go try .....
In reply to Fuck Russia by youarelost
"Fuck Israel"
... through a hole in the bedsheet; otherwise it's not kosher.
In reply to Hey slave ..your assholes… by Deathrips
"Fuck You" ..............in the ear, otherwise you wouldn't feel whole.
In reply to "Fuck Israel" ... through a… by curbjob
great satire yomama!
In reply to Ha ha ha, good hunting to my… by yomutti2
Go attack Russia then........... bullshitter
In reply to Ha ha ha, good hunting to my… by yomutti2
Why bother with Russia. Putin/Russia is laying low and hiding. This is another attack that is very far north and rather close to the region of the Russian bases. But Putin does NOTHING.
Looks like we can get used to regular strikes directly against Syrian/Iranian forces and Putin then complaining in the press. Coward.
In reply to Go attack Russia then… by Pabloallen
Just as soon as she gets back from tricking on the street corner.
In reply to Ha ha ha, good hunting to my… by yomutti2
Ride my knob youtii2
In reply to Ha ha ha, good hunting to my… by yomutti2
Can't wait for Syria to shoot down a couple dozen of the Jew aircraft. I might have to open a bottle of that shitty Manischewitz wine and celebrate.
Fuck Trump. Fuck the Jews and any other SOB that tries to kill me.
In reply to Ha ha ha, good hunting to my… by yomutti2
I thought you were the Latvian potato guy?
In reply to Ha ha ha, good hunting to my… by yomutti2
lol. what was that cocksucker's name...newsoutlet or something to that effect.
In reply to I thought you were the… by Bay of Pigs
That was li'l nikki's pee-pee's li'l squirt for this thread.
In reply to Ha ha ha, good hunting to my… by yomutti2
But no woman will touch you
Mini Pizza's ?
In reply to . by Leakanthrophy
Right, the last thing Russia wants is to get rid of Israel. It makes Putin's role all possible. Start thinking like a Russian not an arab.
In reply to . by Leakanthrophy
You are so totally wrong...if you knew Scripture you would already know the fate of those forces which sweep down upon the land of Israel - near utter destruction with only 1/6 remaining alive (doesn't really indicate what condition the remaining 1/6 are in once the shooting stops). Israel isn't perfect by far...there are bad even evil Jews just like in all peoples/religions - but they are still God's chosen and eventually He will utterly destroy all who come against them; granted, things likely get a lot worse for them and it will appear you Jew Haters are going to finally have your wish (you guys will be sooo happy) and the WHAM, your side gets the holy shit kicked out of them. Love it....can't wait until all you pathetic Jew Haters get what is rightfully coming to you.
In reply to . by Leakanthrophy
Away with Thee! Back to 'The Synagogue Of Satan' with thy foul mouth - ye mangy leprous dog!
In reply to You are so totally wrong… by slobbermut
jews, as now and future residents and disciples of israel, are an evil people by any measure simply for supporting the criminal, murderous state of israel as the megaphone of their true character.
In reply to You are so totally wrong… by slobbermut
That's some wet dream. Wake up scum bag and clean yourself up, it aint happening. What's coming is the psych ward orderlies.......for your disturbed ass.
In reply to . by Leakanthrophy
You will be less salty& frustrated if you douche out both your northern & southern moneymakers & put some salve on your swollen,tender anus.
In reply to That's some wet dream. Wake… by Dickguzinya
There's no place like homs.
In reply to fd by Kafir Goyim
U.S. France U.K Israel
momma said 4 on 1 is nigger fun
In reply to fd by Kafir Goyim
Getting tired of hearing about the Israelis going rogue. Shoot down their fucking planes. Russia should sell Syria the S-300, what the fuck are they waiting for? The parasites are probably lobbying Russia hard.
And why is Lebanon some walk-in parlour where the IDF can fly over at a whim? What a farce.
In reply to U.S. France U.K Israel … by booboo
Taking bets how many hours, seconds Israel survives after the US Dollar collapse?
In reply to Better them than us by IridiumRebel
Do you really think the US Military needs money? Read the NDAA or Patriot Act, they can commandeer anything and everything under the sun. Any property or asset can be taken to run the govt now.
They don't need money, don't be a rube.
In reply to Taking bets how many hours,… by Bitchface-KILLAH
They absolutely need money , what do you think this is about? No dollar - no wars.........only 4 countries without a central bank left ....... have u been in a coma ?
In reply to Do you really think the US… by divingengineer
This is probably a trap.
Devious hook noses, I can smell them from a mile away.
They are trying to lure Iran into conflict, feeling cocky with Uncle Sugar behind them. The Iranians are wise not to fall for the machinations of the devious hook trap.
In reply to They absolutely need money ,… by Pabloallen
If an alternative to oil is ever discovered, I'd give Israel 40 days from when the Saudis stop pumping
In reply to Taking bets how many hours,… by Bitchface-KILLAH