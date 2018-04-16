Israel Launches Airstrikes On Airbase Near Homs In Syria

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/16/2018 - 18:33

Update: The Syrian military announced at approximately 1:10 A.M. local time that the Israeli Air Force fired several missiles towards the Shayrat Airbase and its surrounding area in the Homs Governorate. According to the statement, the Syrian Air Defense managed to intercept several of the missiles, but there was no mention as to whether or not the Israelis scored any direct hits.

This attack by Israel tonight marks the second time in seven days that they have targeted the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate.

Meanwhile, the US confirmed it wasn't behind the latest attack:

  • PENTAGON, WHEN ASKED ABOUT REPORTS OF MISSILE STRIKE ON SHAYRAT AIRBASE IN SYRIA'S HOMS, SAYS: "THERE IS NO U.S. MILITARY ACTIVITY IN THAT AREA AT THIS TIME"

* * *

We had barely finished commenting on Israel's admission that it was responsible for last Monday's deadly strike on Syria's T4 military base - supposedly in retaliation for an Iranian drone flight in February - when reports hit of another Israeli strike, this time targeting Syria's Shayrat airbase near Homs.

  • AIR DEFENSES RESPOND TO MISSILE ATTACK ON SHAYRAT AIRBASE IN HOMS AND SHOOT THEM DOWN -SYRIAN TV

Local press notes that Israel is the alleged source of the attack:

  • SYRIA MILITARY OFFICIAL SAYS ISRAELI MISSILES TARGETED SHARYAT AIRBASE & SURROUNDING AREA: AL MASDAR

While Sana adds that Syria shot down at least one missile:

  • SYRIA SAYS SHOT DOWN MISSILES FIRED AT HOMS PROVINCE: SANA

According to other unconfirmed reports, Syrian air-defenses are said to have shot down unidentified objects over the capital Damascus, with locals reporting up to 7 missiles have been fired, although it was not clear what the targets were.

According to Al-Masdar News, the Syrian Air Defense fired several missiles at suspected Israel warplanes that reportedly entered from eastern Lebanon. The the Syrian Air Defense reportedly continues to target these suspected warplanes.

According to unverified twitter reports, the Syrian Air Defense is attempting to down these warplanes that are flying over the eastern slopes of the Qalamoun Mountains.

According to subsequent unconfirmed reports, Israel is once again targeting the same T4 airbase it just confirmed it had attacked last Monday, as we discussed earlier.

The attack takes place less than two days after another alleged Israeli attack targeted the Iranian Jabal Azzan military base in southern Aleppo which allegedly left 20 people dead.

Politics

Comments

yomutti2 Leakanthrophy Mon, 04/16/2018 - 18:43

Ha ha ha, good hunting to my brothers in the IDF!

The Iranians would have a much longer life expectancy if they stayed home and didn't fuck around on Israel's borders :)

 

And a big shout out to all the basement-dwelling failures on ZH who blame the jews for their lot in life. Cheer up boys, mom's making you soup tonight.

 

 

JohninMK beepbop Mon, 04/16/2018 - 19:26

Israeli air attack took place about an hour ago. Looks like another launch from Lebanon airspace job.

The two airbases that Israeli Air Force tried to target were Dumayr & Shuayrat - 6 missiles at Shuayrat & 3 at Dumayr a total of 9 missiles all claimed to have been destroyed by Syrian Air Defence, most by the Buk system.

Interestingly there were Russians at Dumayr, part of one of their reconciliation teams.

So it looks like another Israeli fail. They won't like it, especially as they are adding to the Russian SAM success section in the sales brochure.

BullyBearish MedTechEntrepreneur Mon, 04/16/2018 - 19:49

yo putti...get your money back, you really suck at it:

Blankone Pabloallen Mon, 04/16/2018 - 19:39

Why bother with Russia. Putin/Russia is laying low and hiding. This is another attack that is very far north and rather close to the region of the Russian bases. But Putin does NOTHING.

Looks like we can get used to regular strikes directly against Syrian/Iranian forces and Putin then complaining in the press. Coward.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 16
slobbermut Leakanthrophy Mon, 04/16/2018 - 19:03

You are so totally wrong...if you knew Scripture you would already know the fate of those forces which sweep down upon the land of Israel - near utter destruction with only 1/6 remaining alive (doesn't really indicate what condition the remaining 1/6 are in once the shooting stops).  Israel isn't perfect by far...there are bad even evil Jews just like in all peoples/religions - but they are still God's chosen and eventually He will utterly destroy all who come against them; granted, things likely get a lot worse for them and it will appear you Jew Haters are going to finally have your wish (you guys will be sooo happy) and the WHAM, your side gets the holy shit kicked out of them.  Love it....can't wait until all you pathetic Jew Haters get what is rightfully coming to you.  

Brazen Heist booboo Mon, 04/16/2018 - 19:02

Getting tired of hearing about the Israelis going rogue. Shoot down their fucking planes. Russia should sell Syria the S-300, what the fuck are they waiting for? The parasites are probably lobbying Russia hard.

And why is Lebanon some walk-in parlour where the IDF can fly over at a whim? What a farce.