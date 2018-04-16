Israel Launches Airstrikes On Airbase Near Homs In Syria

Update: The Syrian military announced at approximately 1:10 A.M. local time that the Israeli Air Force fired several missiles towards the Shayrat Airbase and its surrounding area in the Homs Governorate. According to the statement, the Syrian Air Defense managed to intercept several of the missiles, but there was no mention as to whether or not the Israelis scored any direct hits.

This attack by Israel tonight marks the second time in seven days that they have targeted the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate.

Meanwhile, the US confirmed it wasn't behind the latest attack:

PENTAGON, WHEN ASKED ABOUT REPORTS OF MISSILE STRIKE ON SHAYRAT AIRBASE IN SYRIA'S HOMS, SAYS: "THERE IS NO U.S. MILITARY ACTIVITY IN THAT AREA AT THIS TIME"

* * *

We had barely finished commenting on Israel's admission that it was responsible for last Monday's deadly strike on Syria's T4 military base - supposedly in retaliation for an Iranian drone flight in February - when reports hit of another Israeli strike, this time targeting Syria's Shayrat airbase near Homs.

AIR DEFENSES RESPOND TO MISSILE ATTACK ON SHAYRAT AIRBASE IN HOMS AND SHOOT THEM DOWN -SYRIAN TV

Local press notes that Israel is the alleged source of the attack:

SYRIA MILITARY OFFICIAL SAYS ISRAELI MISSILES TARGETED SHARYAT AIRBASE & SURROUNDING AREA: AL MASDAR

While Sana adds that Syria shot down at least one missile:

SYRIA SAYS SHOT DOWN MISSILES FIRED AT HOMS PROVINCE: SANA

مراسل #سانا: الدفاعات الجوية السورية تتصدى لصواريخ تخترق الأجواء — سانا عاجل (@SanaAjel) April 16, 2018

According to other unconfirmed reports, Syrian air-defenses are said to have shot down unidentified objects over the capital Damascus, with locals reporting up to 7 missiles have been fired, although it was not clear what the targets were.

According to Al-Masdar News, the Syrian Air Defense fired several missiles at suspected Israel warplanes that reportedly entered from eastern Lebanon. The the Syrian Air Defense reportedly continues to target these suspected warplanes.

According to unverified twitter reports, the Syrian Air Defense is attempting to down these warplanes that are flying over the eastern slopes of the Qalamoun Mountains.

Another air defense missile was just launched

Reports of Israeli warplanes crossed the borders thru Lebanon pic.twitter.com/RxNJdjLoPE — H.K 🇸🇾 (@Ibra_Joudeh) April 16, 2018

According to subsequent unconfirmed reports, Israel is once again targeting the same T4 airbase it just confirmed it had attacked last Monday, as we discussed earlier.

Reports of Israeli airstrikes targeting T4 airbase in Homs countryside — H.K 🇸🇾 (@Ibra_Joudeh) April 16, 2018

The attack takes place less than two days after another alleged Israeli attack targeted the Iranian Jabal Azzan military base in southern Aleppo which allegedly left 20 people dead.