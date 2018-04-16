"It Was The First Time We Attacked Live Iranian Targets": Israel Admits Striking Iran Base In Syria

A senior Israeli military official admitted to NYT columnist Thomas Friedman that Israel targeted the Iranian drone command center at the T4 air base in Syria last week, an airstrike which killed 14 people, half of whom were Iranians active in Syria.
"It was the first time we attacked live Iranian targets — both facilities and people,” said the Israeli military official quoted by Haaretz.
The admission validates accusations by Russia and the Syrian command - until now unconfirmed - which blamed Israel for the pre-dawn raid last Monday on the major air base in central Syria, saying Israeli fighter jets launched the missiles from Lebanon's air space, and which a war-monitoring group said killed 14 people. Last week, Russia's Defense Ministry said two Israeli aircraft targeted the T4 air base in Homs province, firing eight missiles. It said Syria shot down five of them while the other three landed in the western part of the base. Syrian state TV quoted an unnamed military official as saying that Israeli F-15 warplanes fired several missiles at T4.
Photos of the T4 base showed the aftermath of the airstrike.
Fast forward to today when the Israeli official said that last Monday's attack was in retaliation for an armed Iranian drone that entered Israeli airspace in February, and "opened a new period," saying that “this is the first time we saw Iran do something against Israel — not by proxy."
During the attack, Israel killed seven Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Quds force members, including Colonel Mehdi Dehghan, who led the drone unit operating out of T4, east of Homs.
IRGC-affiliated media have thus far confirmed that 4 Iranians were killed in Israeli strikes on T-4 airbase in Syria's Homs: Col. Mehdi Dehghan, Seyyed Ammar Mousavi, Akbar Javar-Jannati and Mehdi Lotfi-Niasar. pic.twitter.com/k7vo33D7sA— FDD's Iran Project (@FDD_Iran) April 9, 2018
Israel has been furious at Iranian forces operating out of Syria ever since February, when an Israeli F-16 fighter jet that carried out airstrikes on a Syrian air base was shot down after it struck targets in Syria in response to an Iranian drone that allegedly first infiltrated Israeli airforce.
#Syria Air Defense Force used S-200V Surface to Air missile to shoot-down an #Israel Air Force F-16I while was bombing an #IRGC base in Syria. The F-16 is crashed in Israel territory & its pilots ejected safely & were evacuated by S-70A. #IRGC has used UAV to check F-16 wreckage. pic.twitter.com/qPkjzT7iPf— Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) February 10, 2018
The downed Iranian drone was armed with explosives and the Israeli military claimed that it was on its way to carry out an attack.
According to IDF spokesman, Brig. Gen. Ronen Manelis, the drone’s flight path and Israel’s “intelligence and operational analysis of the parts of the Iranian unmanned vehicle” indicated that “the aircraft was carrying explosives” and that its mission was “an act of sabotage in Israeli territory.”
Needless to say, Iran was not happy with Israel's admission, which prompted Tehran to vow retaliation against Israel for the attack, while the commander of Iran's army ground forces, commander Heidari, said a date has been set for Israel's destruction:
- IRAN SAYS TO RETALIATE AGAINST ISRAEL FOR AIRBASE ATTACK IN SYRIA: AL-KHABBAR
- IRAN ARMY GROUND FORCES COMMANDER HEIDARI SAYS DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR ISRAEL'S DESTRUCTION: MEHR
Meanwhile, however, it appears that Israel is continuing its now daily attacks on Syria:
- UNIDENTIFIED MISSILES ENTERED SYRIAN SKIES, SANA REPORTS
- UNIDENTIFIED AIRCRAFT OVER DAMASCUS SYRIA: LOCAL REPORTS
- HOMS SYRIA MISSILE STRIKES BEING CARRIED OUT BY ISRAEL: LOCAL REPORTS
- AIR DEFENSES RESPOND TO MISSILE ATTACK ON SHAYRAT AIRBASE IN HOMS AND SHOOT THEM DOWN -SYRIAN TV
And now we await what, if any, response Iran may have to this latest Israeli attack.
In reply to Russian Bots blamed the… by Dilluminati
In reply to Israel the sh$% stain fu#… by Fiat Pirate
In reply to Ishmael and Isaac... … by Bud Dry
"Israel has been furious at Iranian forces operating out of Syria ever since February, when an Israeli F-16 fighter jet that carried out airstrikes on a Syrian air base was shot down after it struck targets in Syria"
How dare they shoot down an aircraft launching missiles at them....To be fair, apparently an Iranian drone entered Israeli airspace first, but it did not shoot anything and didn't kill anyone, so of course the Israelis have to escalate things.
In reply to Q says to just be patient… by Bitchface-KILLAH
In reply to so go attack iran, israel. i… by besnook
In reply to It would definitely be put… by DisorderlyConduct
Would they have done it without the US being present and having their back?
In reply to It would definitely be put… by DisorderlyConduct
In reply to It would definitely be put… by DisorderlyConduct
You won't read this in the Amazon Post because "Plutocracy Thrives on Ignorance."
In reply to And do note that Ivanka… by FoggyWorld
In reply to so go attack iran, israel. i… by besnook
In reply to The IDF run toward the… by Dickguzinya
In reply to I noticed the media starts… by Bitchface-KILLAH
In reply to His poll numbers are up… by chunga
but you don't mind being ruled by zionazis? then you must be one of them.
In reply to Put a HOLA in the AYATOLLAH… by spiderman5968
Sanhedrin 57a
"If a goy killed a goy or a Jew he is responsible, but if a Jew killed a goy he is not responsible."
I advise the Goyim to look into the Talmud one of these days.
If you think the Hadith is bad, just look at what the Heebs are saying.
In reply to but you don't mind being… by besnook
your statement is out of context and partial and therefore incorrect, so I agree the goyim should look therein
http://halakhah.com/sanhedrin/sanhedrin_57.html#PARTb
interesting bit in there also about the regard for the life of an embryo (foetus)
In reply to Sanhedrin 58b "If a goy… by Brazen Heist
It corresponds to
"For murder, whether of a Cuthean by a Cuthean, or of an Israelite by a Cuthean, punishment is incurred; but of a Cuthean by an Israelite, there is no death penalty"
So Israelites are above the law when it comes to murder! Talk about Jewish ethics. Now imagine what Pax Judaica would look like. In fact, I think its already in place. Some call it Pax Americana.
In reply to your statement is out of… by HerrDoktor
Focus on Golan Heights and Genie Oil.
https://genieoilgas.com/about-us/strategic-advisory-board/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FSkmtpQen2o&index=1&list=LLDNvXbr1hkdhy…
Check out the board of directors...Cheney and Rothschild?
And Rupert Murdoch too apparently, helps explain the shrill times coverage of recent events.
In reply to Focus on Golan Heights https… by Bricker
Just when will Russia and Iran say "ENOUGH"?!!! Just who the fuck does this little parasite of a "tick" think that he is (https://southfront.org/israel-will-not-accept-limitations-on-actions-in…) anyway?...
Backing that statement up on the UN floor by PERMANENTLY withdrawing their membership to the UN completely and sending all of the U.S., U.K. EU's, Israel's and Saudi Arabia's dips packing from Moscow along with their own dips in those host countries!!! Complete with a closing statement that Russia, PRC, Iran and Syria will be setting up their own "Hague" and UN somewhere in their own neighborhood to prosecute those in the West that provoke them NOW and in the FUTURE!... And that anyone who cares to break ranks from the yoke in Manhattan can join the new "HOUSE" anytime they want to part company permanently from the antithesis of the rule of law that the United Nations has represented since it's inception 69 years ago!
Which includes liquidating all business ties to with the U.S., U.K. Israel and Saudi Arabia and giving the boot to any Russian citizens that have been living abroad in those countries to either COME HOME or stay where you reside in the Western ranch house PERMANENTLY!
I couldn't believe Lavrov actually said Trust between U.S. and Russia "nearly lost but not "zero""!!! https://www.rt.com/news/424319-lavrov-us-syria-skripal/
Just what is he and the rest of the Russian Federation thinking at this point after Saturday morning???!!!
In reply to Just when will Russia and… by Son of Captain Nemo
Go ahead zio-cunts. Hit while you can. When the Syrian civil war is over and there are S-300's scattered all over South Syria and Lebanon and your planes start falling out of the sky your bullshit bombing will stop.
In reply to Go ahead zio-cunts. Hit… by spyware-free
Because Syria and Lebanon don't have the S-300 right now. The radars for that system are much more powerful and can track & target Isreal planes within all Lebanon & most of Isreal thereby denying the zio-cunts the ability to use Lebanese airspace to "fire and run".
In reply to Why this is not the case… by RumpleShitzkin
Syria has been trying to get Putin to live up to a contract to supply the S300 for 8 yrs.
Iran even sued Russia in international court because Putin refused to honor their contract. The international court simply shelved it to avoid forcing Putin to deliver.
But Putin IS delivering the S400 to the Saudi's. The enemy of Syria.
Not only is Putin a coward but a backstabber.
In reply to Why this is not the case… by RumpleShitzkin
hopefully they will give S-300's to Syria so they can shoot down those hostile Israeli aircrafts, even if they are firing from outside of Syrias airspace
In reply to There will be payback for… by Brazen Heist
In reply to Lol, all the posters are in… by Tzanchan
