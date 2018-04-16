"It Was The First Time We Attacked Live Iranian Targets": Israel Admits Striking Iran Base In Syria

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/16/2018 - 18:18

A senior Israeli military official admitted to NYT columnist Thomas Friedman that Israel targeted the Iranian drone command center at the T4 air base in Syria last week, an airstrike which killed 14 people, half of whom were Iranians active in Syria.

"It was the first time we attacked live Iranian targets — both facilities and people,” said the Israeli military official quoted by Haaretz.

Map

The admission validates accusations by Russia and the Syrian command - until now unconfirmed - which blamed Israel for the pre-dawn raid last Monday on the major air base in central Syria, saying Israeli fighter jets launched the missiles from Lebanon's air space, and which a war-monitoring group said killed 14 people. Last week, Russia's Defense Ministry said two Israeli aircraft targeted the T4 air base in Homs province, firing eight missiles. It said Syria shot down five of them while the other three landed in the western part of the base. Syrian state TV quoted an unnamed military official as saying that Israeli F-15 warplanes fired several missiles at T4.

Photos of the T4 base showed the aftermath of the airstrike.

Fast forward to today when the Israeli official said that last Monday's attack was in retaliation for an armed Iranian drone that entered Israeli airspace in February, and "opened a new period," saying that “this is the first time we saw Iran do something against Israel — not by proxy."

During the attack, Israel killed seven Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Quds force members, including Colonel Mehdi Dehghan, who led the drone unit operating out of T4, east of Homs.

Israel has been furious at Iranian forces operating out of Syria ever since February, when an Israeli F-16 fighter jet that carried out airstrikes on a Syrian air base was shot down after it struck targets in Syria in response to an Iranian drone that allegedly first infiltrated Israeli airforce.

The downed Iranian drone was armed with explosives and the Israeli military claimed that it was on its way to carry out an attack.

According to IDF spokesman, Brig. Gen. Ronen Manelis, the drone’s flight path and Israel’s “intelligence and operational analysis of the parts of the Iranian unmanned vehicle” indicated that “the aircraft was carrying explosives” and that its mission was “an act of sabotage in Israeli territory.”

Needless to say, Iran was not happy with Israel's admission, which prompted Tehran to vow retaliation against Israel for the attack, while the commander of Iran's army ground forces, commander Heidari, said a date has been set for Israel's destruction:

  • IRAN SAYS TO RETALIATE AGAINST ISRAEL FOR AIRBASE ATTACK IN SYRIA: AL-KHABBAR
  • IRAN ARMY GROUND FORCES COMMANDER HEIDARI SAYS DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR ISRAEL'S DESTRUCTION: MEHR

Meanwhile, however, it appears that Israel is continuing its now daily attacks on Syria:

  • UNIDENTIFIED MISSILES ENTERED SYRIAN SKIES, SANA REPORTS
  • UNIDENTIFIED AIRCRAFT OVER DAMASCUS SYRIA: LOCAL REPORTS
  • HOMS SYRIA MISSILE STRIKES BEING CARRIED OUT BY ISRAEL: LOCAL REPORTS
  • AIR DEFENSES RESPOND TO MISSILE ATTACK ON SHAYRAT AIRBASE IN HOMS AND SHOOT THEM DOWN -SYRIAN TV

And now we await what, if any, response Iran may have to this latest Israeli attack.

 

Politics

greenskeeper carl Bitchface-KILLAH Mon, 04/16/2018 - 18:44

"Israel has been furious at Iranian forces operating out of Syria ever since February, when an Israeli F-16 fighter jet that carried out airstrikes on a Syrian air base was shot down after it struck targets in Syria"

 

How dare they shoot down an aircraft launching missiles at them....To be fair, apparently an Iranian drone entered Israeli airspace first, but it did not shoot anything and didn't kill anyone, so of course the Israelis have to escalate things.

spiderman5968 Mon, 04/16/2018 - 18:24

Put a HOLA in the AYATOLLAH once and for all and free the good, Western-oriented people of Iran that just want Freedom and not be subjugated by a group of radical Islamists.

Brazen Heist HerrDoktor Mon, 04/16/2018 - 19:09

It corresponds to

"For murder, whether of a Cuthean by a Cuthean, or of an Israelite by a Cuthean, punishment is incurred; but of a Cuthean by an Israelite, there is no death penalty"

So Israelites are above the law when it comes to murder! Talk about Jewish ethics. Now imagine what Pax Judaica would look like. In fact, I think its already in place. Some call it Pax Americana.

Dickguzinya Mon, 04/16/2018 - 18:28

tom friedman is a scumbag, of the self loathing variety.  He carries the water for the low life, progressive, scuzlim, fascist, communist loving crew.

Son of Captain Nemo Mon, 04/16/2018 - 18:32

Just when will Russia and Iran say "ENOUGH"?!!!  Just who the fuck does this little parasite of a "tick" think that he is (https://southfront.org/israel-will-not-accept-limitations-on-actions-in…) anyway?...

Backing that statement up on the UN floor by PERMANENTLY withdrawing their membership to the UN completely and sending all of the U.S., U.K. EU's, Israel's and Saudi Arabia's dips packing from Moscow along with their own dips in those host countries!!! Complete with a closing statement that Russia, PRC, Iran and Syria will be setting up their own "Hague" and UN somewhere in their own neighborhood to prosecute those in the West that provoke them NOW and in the FUTURE!... And that anyone who cares to break ranks from the yoke in Manhattan can join the new "HOUSE" anytime they want to part company permanently from the antithesis of the rule of law that the United Nations has represented since it's inception 69 years ago!

Which includes liquidating all business ties to with the U.S., U.K. Israel and Saudi Arabia and giving the boot to any Russian citizens that have been living abroad in those countries to either COME HOME or stay where you reside in the Western ranch house PERMANENTLY!

I couldn't believe Lavrov actually said Trust between U.S. and Russia "nearly lost but not "zero""!!! https://www.rt.com/news/424319-lavrov-us-syria-skripal/

Just what is he and the rest of the Russian Federation thinking at this point after Saturday morning???!!!

Son of Captain Nemo spyware-free Mon, 04/16/2018 - 18:55

Nahhh!... Russia's got the oil, gas, gold, silver that the U.S. and it's vassals need while the Middle East is the biggest "risk" and question mark out of 25 years of war and damage to it by the $200 trillion in unfunded liability debt club!

If Russia and China can turn ALL of North America into a pile of ash when they hold all of those other cards there is no longer ANY need whatsoever to keep them in smelling or seeing distance ever again after what they keep doing with impunity!...

Now is the the time to dump ALL of the remaining U.S. Ts they hold and tell the U.S. MIC to THINK ABOUT IT before they bring the last one on!!!

spyware-free Mon, 04/16/2018 - 18:33

Go ahead zio-cunts. Hit while you can. When the Syrian civil war is over and there are S-300's scattered all over South Syria and Lebanon and your planes start falling out of the sky your bullshit bombing will stop.

Blankone RumpleShitzkin Mon, 04/16/2018 - 19:31

Syria has been trying to get Putin to live up to a contract to supply the S300 for 8 yrs.
Iran even sued Russia in international court because Putin refused to honor their contract. The international court simply shelved it to avoid forcing Putin to deliver.

But Putin IS delivering the S400 to the Saudi's. The enemy of Syria.

Not only is Putin a coward but a backstabber.

Tzanchan Mon, 04/16/2018 - 18:39

Ital Scratch Mon, 04/16/2018 - 18:48

"this is the first time we saw Iran do something against Israel — not by proxy."

 

unlike YOU FUCKING FUCKS which killed scientists, civilians, military personel, probably even animals cause why the fuck not? You can do whatever you like cause you are the chosen ones. Coupled with exclusive ones over the pond and perfidious ones on that small island and you make dream team of psychopaths!

First time you say...what the fuck are you doing then for last 15 years (at least) with that Bibi moron and his shetches of bombs?