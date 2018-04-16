It's Not China That's Dumping US Treasuries...

Recent fears, warranted or not about the potential for retaliatory liquidation by China of its US Treasury holdings appear to have been exaggerated because according to the latest TIC data released, the trade-war enemy added $8.5 billion in TSYs in February (the most of any nation and the biggest monthly addition in six months)...
But while China, for now - given the lagged data, is still buying, two other notable nations are selling... significantly.
The second largest foreign US creditor, Japan, that has been liquidating in recent months, and in February, Japan sold $6.3 billion in TSYs (the most of any nation in February), bringing its total to $1,059.5BN, the lowest total since the start of 2012.
And along with Japan, Russia dumped Treasuries for the 3rd straight month to the lowest in a year...
Other notable holders were mixed:
- The United Kingdom added $7.2BN to $250.5BN
- Belgium, i.e. the proxy for China and other anonymous buyers, rose by $2.0BN to $125.7BN
- Cayman Islands, i.e. hedge funds, also added some $10.3BN to $252.2BN (the biggest jump since Dec 2015
All this Treasury buying (and selling) was during the chaotic swings of February's fiasco in short-vol trades: recall TIC data is 2 months delayed. But March will likely be the big tell as that's closer to the beginning of escalating trade war tensions.
Meanwhile, the good news for all these buyers of US debt is that thanks to Trump's budget, there's plenty more where that came from.
Looking at the broader universe of all US International capital transactions, in February, foreign public and private entities bought a total of $43.2BN in Treasurys while also buying $11.8BN in Agencies; they also added a modest $4.1 BN in corporate bonds.
But the biggest surprise - or perhaps not considering what happened in February - is that after buying a near-record $57.9BN in US equities in February, in March, foreigners hit the brakes on further US stock purchases, and actually sold $1.2BN in stocks, the first month of net sales going back to August 2017.
In reply to Sell it all Mortimer! by Mike Masr
In reply to Putin speaks Japanese too… by DillyDilly
In reply to Putin speaks Japanese too… by DillyDilly
In reply to Digital Pennies from heaven… by El Oregonian
Int’l loans ‘should be based on gold, not dollars’: Erdoğan
http://www.hurriyetdailynews.com/intl-loans-should-be-based-on-gold-not…
In reply to will do Randolph. R by Davidduke2000
In reply to Int'l loans 'should be based… by nidaar
Japan has far more debt than the U.S. They probably needed some cash.
Belgium and the Cayman Islands. Well, there you have it.
In reply to Japan has far more debt than… by Quantify
In reply to Belgium and the Cayman… by Give Me Some Truth
Belgium is said to be a China proxy.
In reply to Those are some huge GDP… by peopledontwanttruth
What if people actually stood on principle and refused to lend money to this thieving, war mongering, piece of shit gang of parasites called the "US Government"?
In reply to What if people actually… by Fiat Burner
So they sold UST for USD. I'm curious what they do with the USD
In reply to So they sold UST for USD. I… by saldulilem
I'm confused, can someone please explain... So the US is issuing about 100 billion dollars of debt per month and China was the biggest buyer at only 8 billion in FEB.... Who is buying the other 90 billion or so in debt? I don't know how rates don't skyrocket. I am sure the fed is still rolling over some of there maturities but I feel that there would have to be more buyers? The bond market confuses me. Not a financial guy but trying to learn.
In reply to I'm confused, can someone… by Triple A
In reply to those still on the train,… by scv
What are they buying...any guesses
We already know China is using UST's to buy hard assets everywhere and to fund OBOR.
In reply to Japan along with S. Korea… by ExPat2018
In reply to Japan align with China? LOL. by FlKeysFisherman
Japan gets along with Putin just fine. Japanese respect intelligent people
