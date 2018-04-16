Mapping Where The 13 Million Displaced Syrians Are

While the stock market seems to believe the worst is over, one-and-done-and-everyone-crawls-back-in-their-hole, we suspect the ordeal that the Syrian people are dealing with is far from over and could lead to an even greater spike in the number of displaced Syrians, 13 million of whom are now scattered all over the world.

That's according to a Pew Research Center analysis published in January. Statista's Niall McCarthy notes that Pew's analysis found that over 6 million Syrians are displaced within their own country and they account for 49 percent of all Syrians displaced worldwide.

Turkey has the second highest population with 3.4 million displaced people currently living there.

Another million of them have made the long and dangerous journey to Europe. Germany hosts most of them with 530,000, followed by Sweden with 110,000. Another 54,000 Syrians live in Canada while 33,000 are in the United States.