Mapping Where The 13 Million Displaced Syrians Are

While the stock market seems to believe the worst is over, one-and-done-and-everyone-crawls-back-in-their-hole, we suspect the ordeal that the Syrian people are dealing with is far from over and could lead to an even greater spike in the number of displaced Syrians, 13 million of whom are now scattered all over the world.
That's according to a Pew Research Center analysis published in January. Statista's Niall McCarthy notes that Pew's analysis found that over 6 million Syrians are displaced within their own country and they account for 49 percent of all Syrians displaced worldwide.
Turkey has the second highest population with 3.4 million displaced people currently living there.
Another million of them have made the long and dangerous journey to Europe. Germany hosts most of them with 530,000, followed by Sweden with 110,000. Another 54,000 Syrians live in Canada while 33,000 are in the United States.
3 million of them Christians, whats left are those who were not disposessed and slaughtered by Islamic scum during the turmoil .... funny how Obama and Hillary didnt consider their fate prior to instigating a civil war .... they had lived in peace under Assads protection....
MOVE THEM ALL TO ISRAEL. THEY CAN FIND (((JESUS))) THERE
Mapping Where The 13 Million Weaponized Displaced Syrians Are Thanks To America and Israel
there, fixed it for you
What about the Saudi goat fucker land.
A great Tim Kelly and Jay Dyer podcast about Syria and how this is all just part of a plan to purge all lands around Israel of native inhabitants in order to create Eretz Israel, their real goal since long before they started the world wars.
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/tkelly6785757/episodes/2018-04-14T19…
is Israel and their Orange Puppet going to deny them their right to return too?
It isnt funny. Obozo and Hitlary couldnt give a rats ass about Christians. Muslims and Jews first everybody else last!
One of the best info graphics I've ever seen.... So they are still in Syria & 1mm next door in Turkey but NevEr mind they are 1/2 orthodox Christians. And that's really why Putin has standing there..and Jews in Israel don't-- because the Christians in Syria have never threatened the Jews in Israel. But let's just pretend that all those Christians are radical Muzzies, so we can bomb the shit out of 'me.
the land of syria is the real 'semite' location,
so telaviv attacking syria is in fact the real definition of
anti-semite
Islam is not compatible with any other religion or form of government. Every muslim we let into the USA is one more nail in the coffin...
Islam is poison
Send them to the Sahara
...and this has nothing to do with the fact since oil was prized, people living in the dessert multiplied for a 100 years with a tremendous amount of wealth as compared to their resources, save the one. Where are they going to go? Look at the five top oil producers for 2017. the US, SA, RU, CH and CA.
I love the new Trumptard meme that the bombing in Syria was no big deal, especially since I remember the same Trumptards complaining about Syrian refugees before when a certain Zero was at the helm of no big deal bombings. But this time is different because "Mission Accomplished."
Muhamad married 15 women including the 9 year old Aisha, and had 4 concubines. Did some slave trading, assassinations, wars and other crimes as well. So, what do you think his follower will do if they decide to really follow him in his footsteps?