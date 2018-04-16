Maybe The Russians Did It...

Authored by Robert Gore via Straight Line Logic blog,
Con artists are the most easily conned.
If ever a military incident seemed to scream “false flag,” it’s the alleged chemical weapons attack on Douma. The Chief of Russia’s General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, predicted a staged chemical attack almost a month prior. If Syria launched such an attack, it did so a week after President Trump spoke of bringing American troops home, when Syria was clearly winning its war against myriad rebel groups, and knowing the attack would bring global condemnation and possible military action by the US and its allies.
The losing rebel groups have chemical weapons (chlorine gas can be produced by mixing ammonia and bleach). If Syria’s government was blamed, any retaliation by the US and its allies would aid the rebel cause and further the interests of Saudi Arabia and Israel, America’s putative allies who would dearly love to see Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad deposed.
Moreover, a rush to judgment, blaming someone before an investigation commences, much less concludes, has become almost an admission that the assignment of culpability lacks credibility. The establishment and its media don’t have the power to persuade they did back in the “lone gunman” days of the 1960s. There are too many people asking too many questions on the internet. The official story line dissolved in the Skripal poisoning, and it was starting to in Syria as well. When governments and their media organs proclaim with certainty conclusions before any investigation has been conducted and any rational conclusions can be reached, what conclusion is possible other than that the narrative has been concocted?
But here’s an interesting possibility: what if the Syrian attack was a “false false flag?”
Osama bin Laden knew the only way Islam could triumph over the West, led by the US, was to get the West entangled in the Middle East, thus the 9/11 provocation (if that wasn’t a US government false flag), an engraved invitation for the US to intervene.
Seventeen years later, bin Laden’s insight has been confirmed in spades.
The US is still hopelessly bogged down in Afghanistan.
Iraq, a stalwart enemy of Iran under Saddam Hussein (aided by the US, he attacked Iran), is now virtually an Iranian satrapy. The two Shiite-majority nations made common cause against ISIS in Iraq and Syria, where they came to the aid of Shiite Assad.
US involvement in Syria has been a series of maladroit disasters. Hundreds of thousands have been killed, and millions displaced, helping fuel a refugee flow to Europe that threatens to tear the European Union apart.
The US national debt doubled from $5 to $10 trillion under George W. Bush, and doubled again to $20 trillion under Barack Obama. Take the over at $40 trillion on the debt if Trump gets eight years in office. That’s not all due to military spending, but the standard trade-off in Washington for more military spending has been more domestic spending (for example, Bush’s costly prescription drug program).
Oh, and al Qaeda, once a few hundred men in Afghanistan’s caves, is now a decentralized network wreaking havoc from Indonesia to Morocco, having recruited tens of thousands to its banner of Islamic extremism and hatred of the West.
It’s become mandatory for internet sages to ask cui bono, or who benefits, after each new suspicious incident and alleged false flag. Stepping back, SLL will ask that question about America’s involvement in the Middle East. Clearly Iran has been a big winner, consolidating a Shiite arc from Iran through Iraq and Syria to its Shiite ally Hezbollah in Lebanon, and perhaps Shiite rebels in Yemen. That arc supposedly terrifies Sunni Saudi Arabia and Jewish Israel, the only nuclear-armed power in the Middle East. It’s cited in their every tiresome entreaty for the US to come fight Iran for them and make the Middle East safe for their brand of dominance.
However, the two biggest beneficiaries of US intervention in the Middle East have been Russia and China.
Aside from Russia’s involvement with Syria, they have, for the most part, stayed on the sidelines. If your enemy is going backwards, you win by standing still, and Russia and China aren’t standing still.
While the US slips ever backward, Russia and China proceed with their One Belt One Road initiative. This series of projects will build out transport, shipping, and computer and communications infrastructure from Southeast Asia through Central Asia and the Middle East to Europe. They will be financed on concessionary terms mostly by China, if it can avoid its own potential debt black hole. Only Deep State lackeys are surprised that this approach wins more friends and influence than the US’s well thought out bomb first, ask questions later strategy.
Friday, Trump again executed that strategy in Syria, replaying last year’s kabuki missile lob, but with more missiles. Targets were carefully chosen so as not to provoke Russian retaliation, which has not been forthcoming so far. Perhaps the Russians actually welcome the US exercise. Like last year, it comes shortly after indications the US might reduce its involvement in Syria. Then, it was the US essentially swearing off Syrian regime change. Now, it’s Trump saying he wants “to bring our troops back home,” and that the US would be leaving Syria “very soon.”
Given the nonstop drain on the US - in blood, treasure, and moral standing - why would Russia want to see the US presence in Syria (or anywhere else in the Middle East) reduced?
Maybe Russia was behind the chemical attack it predicted, knowing that Trump and the interventionists would take the bait and respond with one-shot theatre that did no real harm to Russian or Syrian assets. Most importantly to the Russians, it keeps the US involved in Syria. There will be no talk of withdrawal now. This though the Syria-Russia-Iran-Hezbollah alliance has secured most of the country. It’s one thing to have your enemy waste resources on a losing war. It’s a stroke of genius to have the enemy continue to do so on a war they’ve already lost.
Since 9/11, the US brain trust has rejected out of hand the idea that “they” - Islam, Russia, China, and other groups and nations that don’t like us - want us in the Middle East and Northern Africa and will do everything they can to keep us there. Looking at the staggering costs intervention has imposed on the US, why is that possibility rejected? If it is indeed the case, then the US has been played for at least seventeen years, and Trump and those cheering his “decisive action” are being played once again. To say it’s not possible is to implicitly overestimate the intelligence and integrity of the Washington crowd. Con artists are the most easily conned.
To think the US and Russia are mortal enemies is laughable. Anyone that falls for this line is probably the same person that blindly follows a football team and hates the other person cause they are wearing a different color shirt.
The real threat to Russia is the interested parties in the City of London pulling global strings trying to get their hands on the $95 Trillion of resources under the ground. This threat has existed since the time of the Czars.
Truth is the LAST thing anyone is interested in.
It could not be Russia… Vlad was very busy to hunt bear and kill with only hunting knife.
I thought he only used his bare hands and sturdy penis.
Interesting thought experiment, but it makes no sense.
First, Russia itself would love to get out of Syria asap.
Second, the US never intended to get out of Syria. Trump merely wants the Arab monarchies to fund the US troups there, too, and not only the terrorists from ISIS to al-qaeda and al nusra.
Third: There seems to have been much more than meets the eye. here is one heck of an interesting story what really happened before the air strikes. In short, it looks like the US, UK and their terror-group proxies were about to conquer damascus with ground troups, but the effort was spoiled in the last minute by Syrian and Russian countermeasures.
strongly recommended read: https://ejmagnier.com/2018/04/15/the-us-secret-plan-on-damascus-foiled-…
Fourth: The war is far from won for Assad and Syria and Iran. tens of thousands (if not more than hundredthousand) islamist fighters are currently ammassing and rearming in the deescalation zone in North syria and in Jordan, Iraq and the US-occupied eastern parts of Syria. Their only headache is the syrian and Russian airforce (The russians alone have too few planes there, so the Syrian air force is vital for Assad). Which is why...
...fifth, it would be one heck of a dangerous gamle from russia to "invite" the airstrikes. It is clear that the pentagon lied shamelessley (100 missiles on three targets, 76 of them on ONE non-fortifuíed building! Sure, yeah). The real target were airfields and hangars of the syrian airforce. While Syrian (and I am sure also Russian) air defense intercepted anywhere between 65 and 71 of the missiles, they certainly could not bank on that. By the way, the syrian opposition (who would surely not lie in favor of assad) basically confirmed the number of interceptions. see here, for instance: http://www.syriahr.com/en/?p=89324
...and sharp manly teeth!
Boris! where have you been? We've missed you!
Washington warned against foreign entanglements...
It's plausible that Russia funded Bin Laden. I assume they know of the details of the Petrodollar deal made with Saudi. Used it as a tool to drag the US into the shitshow that is Afghanistan the same way the US used the Taliban.
Meanwhile China siphons away the US industrial capacity.
Either way, y'all need some smarter people at the top, and it's pretty clear that the US government only works for some of its people, not all of them.
Russia is poor and Vlad is making it poorer, wake up Russians ! you need food.
Even Putin is hungry as Putin's suggestive open mouth is teasing to be poked as we see in the photo.
Dont let Russia be raped anymore by the Putin bitch
Yeah Guentburgh, bring back drunkard yeltsin, who did not rape russia ( he was too drunk all the time) but who invited the oligarchs and the US and Brits to rape Russia 24/7. Until Putin arrived and put an end to it.
And now crawl back under your stone to your zionist companions.
Your delusions don't make stuff true.
yes indeed Oldwood and this scumbag Robt Gore is right in there with his smarmy disinformation propaganda with zh peddling like mad to print it for clickbait and zionism
BS! How about a false false false flag?
Syria is already "won" and USSA is looking for any way it can to get some slack off its zionazi chain to the mutts in occupied, apartheid Palestine.
Go 49ers !! LOL
You are right, then entire article is not only drivel, it is just more disinformation chaff.
Anyone pretending the US is a free agent in the ME is clearly a jew, owned by jews, or a fool. It's like trying to argue about 9/11 with a jew, they simply cannot acknowledge their collective guilt, so instead they attack you as an anti-semite racist.
This article seems to tie in with the CNN report on site for the BBC to the effect that there are going to be lots of conflicting reports from confused witnesses about the gas attack.
TPTB realise that they have been found out by Fisk et al.... so they now promote stories about people being confused.... the Russians delaying access whilst there is a clean up etc etc.
Now we get an idea, (drafted in Langley?) about False false false false flags. Is anyone on ZH confused yet?????
Of course this article is drivel!! The simple fact this clown never once described the "rebels" as terrorists, jihadists, or at the very least being terrorist-linked, only proves this guy is full of shit.
London ? The tail does not wag the dog !
That at was true until WW2, although the US globalist billionaires had begun giving a strong and noticeable support to the bolsheviks before they took power in Russia (I am referring to Trotsky’s stay in the US in early 1917).
But since WW2, it is Washington that leads the great game.
City of London or if your a history buff Londinium not London where the mayor is a pakistani shit stain.
And i am looking way before the bolshevik revolution, that was just one attempt to destroy Russia.
When Wilson and Churchill dragged the US into WWI, it was on behalf of ZOG. When Roosevelt and Churchill dragged the US into WWII it was on behalf of ZOG.
"Washington" is nothing more that a snake nest of foreskin munchers and their corrupt psychopath vassals.
The author of this blog just wants to make a poo pile. Robert Fisk, one of the first to visit Doua said it was oxygen deprivation due to dust. The head choppers then used this opportunity by shouting chemical attack. The folks who had come to the hospital then started hosing themselves and were filmed.Dotard, neo Napoleon and Mortella were waiting and followed up.
All I know is that the GOP is abandoning Trump for the mid-term elections.
They abandoned him for the presidential too.
Trump would not find it necessary to do 90% of the shit he does if his own party actually backed him as well as their "claimed" conservative principles.
It's certainly laughable that they would abandon him because of Syria given the majority seem to want to nuke Syria and Russia.
It was pretty apparent to everyone his missile attack was lame and politically motivated, but as the truth slowly trickles out he will still look the wiser for not doing more...or less, as we all know, if we listened to the media, he HAD to do something.
They have him in a box, and he, like us, has limited choices, all of which suck.
Trump is a crypto jew and a Rothschild agent. Everything going on in MSM politics is kabuki theatre.
Planned or not ...that was the point of the election.
wow, a bunch of limp-dicked neo-trotskyites won't support the president...what's fucking new?!?! I hope they all follow BB to their grave.
Trump abandoned his base to serve Zion. This will serve the Democrats well.
"All I know is that the GOP is abandoning Trump for the mid-term elections."
Hmmmmmm............
Approval Ratings:
Trump is at 51%
Congress GOP is at 12%
I'm just not sure how well this plan was thought through....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3LVXjB_VUfk
Bullshit. Let's not twist this anymore than it is already.
Yea this is pretty much the dumbest theory I have seen on the region.
It's embarassing that the author only mentions Israel in relation to being fearful of a "shi'ite crescent", and not its intimate relationship with the US, using treacherous amounts of lobbying and media manipulation to get the US to fight its regional wars for it. You can be sure that this is either uninformed bs or straight propaganda.
9/11 provocation = Zionist False Flag
This article lack any form of credibility.
More people died in car accidents and choking down sugar-filled foodstuffs. WHO FUCKING CARES. Who cannot see that this is just part of a larger chess game for regional hegimone that has nothing (other than the dual-citizen in WH and (CON)gress) with the United States? How fucking stupid are people? Honestly? ZH readers are (or used to be before the incredulous bans) smart enough to recognize a scam. Fuck the banks. Fuck everyone standing in the way of a type-1 civilization.
The Onion?
A false-flag within a false-flag... so why not another false flag within a false-flag within a false-flag... and so on...
I've heard of "clutching at straws" before... but never - now that the "official script" has been totally demolished - "clutching at flase-flags within false flags"
Reminds me of that ditty:
Many fleas has little fleas
Upon their backs to bite 'em,
And little fleas have lesser fleas
And so... "Ad Infinitum"
no, I already look there, I think it's a very poor attempt to mess with heads.
"We're going to grab the bull by the balls and kick those punks off campus"
The old 'double-secret probation' trick. I like it. Classy.
https://youtu.be/Y0cF2piwjYQ
Very interesting and entirely plausible. I sincerely hope Trump and Bolton are reading (or getting briefings about) ZH.
Mattis seems to be the adult in the room. He has exceeded my expectations and I liked him as a Marine.
The reports are that NOTHING HAPPENED.
No-one did anything - Not Putin, not Assad, not the rebels.
You just can't trust any of these assholes. So what are the centrist R's saying by "retiring". They decided that they were going to do that well before Trump did anything. We are a mess right now. No libertarian likes the air strikes on Syria. We have issues. Do we have libertarian candidates that can step up and actually have funding from the GOP that can win? I doubt that. Do we even have any candidates from the GOP RHINOS that are going to run?
I don't like what I see.
It's ugly out there.
What we see is retreat. Republicans feared Trump because they knew he would expose them, and they did not disappoint in that. Now they fear the backlash of the rabid left combined with their disillusioned base. The Republicans are in trouble without true conservatives running for office. Rino's ain't going to do it, no matter how much they blame conservatives who reject their weak and complicit asses.
What is this guy eating? Did his chef eat a little first?
Wonder if you'll navigate your way and make it through your 1st week here. No Pressure, then bud, your next 2 or 3 comments are crucial! lol
Sorry Im in agreement with the Larouche pac people who have in the last few weeks interviewed senators and geopolitical analysts that may know a little bit more than the author- they say it was Theresa Mayhem and crew that tried to get Trumps balls caught in a Bear trap- the only other player that benefits is Israel.
This is not to say the author isnt highly educated and experienced he is --but who his cv works for seems a bit obvious-despite that he's not a member of the club. I would ask people to exercise extreme discernment these days there are now fakes impersonating well known characters and deep state disinfo actors springing up everywhere and some of yester-years good guys have gone to the dark side
Occam's razor, Robert. It's simple.
Does Russia benefit financially from US involvement in ME? No.
Who does benefit financially from continuing US presence in ME, with associated budgets? Weapons manufacturers, contractors, suppliers etc.
Who sits on the boards of those companies? Washington lobbyists, ex-officials, current officials' spouses (Phil May, anyone??) and friends etc.
It really is not fucking hard, Robert. There are people who have a direct financial dependency on the continued spend of US taxpayer money in the Middle East. Those people happen to be in general control of the Washington administration. Same in Whitehall.
So the Russians and Iranians benefit. Maybe. Who loses out for sure? American citizens, who are essentially being robbed blind through this whole operation. Same as it ever was.
We can also see the intent comes from the dual nationality pharisees how work for the occult Israel and their goat headed Remphan/Molock (celebrated by the big hexagram).
The sanctions, demonization and lies all come from the zio-turds, there is no way Russia and China could make them do that.
So the article's premise is bunk.
We need to go deeper :D
If that would be a plan - it was a plan of someone very rich who would profit from weakening USA and who went all-in on China becoming new superpower. That's what Rotschields were talking about in their memoirs creating their own narrative that civilisation always moved into west - now west from USA - but these guys are solding off their assets... they aren't able to multyply their fortune anymore... and Jews? no Jew could compete with Jews of Asia Chinese... haha Han nation is nowhere close to european civilization born in Vinca, Egypt, Phoenicia, Greece, Rome, Venice - so moving center into that Asia, not westernized even to the point enough to understand each other (like Japan, Korea, Philippines, even Vietnam) means end of old paradigm and new world in which European will have hard time finding himself - because of no true invidualism, freedom and social chains and strict hierarchy. Only Germans would feel there comfortable LOL
It was definitely a Luciferian, Illuminati, Jewish, Freemason plot created in Russia. Everyone knows that Putin is a 465th level Jewish Freemason Grand Wizard of the Illuminati who has used his magical powers to cast an illusion over the entire world. It is up to a small band of daring U.S. public-school-educated freedom fighters to reveal this massive conspiracy to the world... lol.
Slavs - descendants of scythian farmers - don't take this shit seriously... being older than all this shit... When Abram escaped to create tribe elsewhere - Royal Scythians were storming whole Steppes and east Europe. Later they even invaded that semitic kingdoms - what was noted in bible as king slayers and God punishment from north. Look what Lucifer means. This was as any other pagan god incorporated to Christianity as one of devils to make people stop worshiping them. Same as Baal - what means white god. Half of this is made up from the very beginning - like story of egyptian slavery that never happen, because only semitic tribe that reached Egypt was one which invaded it and occupied for many years lol All of that masonry is a fake shit to begin with. Only part that makes sense is old knowledge straight from Babilon stripped of all these astrofantasies, magic shit and other idiotisms which somehow is copied over and over until today. Sick. I know they belive it. But it's so silly that makes me laugh every time.
"Maybe the Russians did it"
Get off the pipe FFS!
Played, yes, all them dead Iraqi & Syrian fodder, feel that way, i'm sure. SICK!
Nice theory, but the Deep State's propensity over more than 4 centuries in fomenting conflicts with false flags surpasses every other global actor.