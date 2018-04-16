Only 0.04% Of Taxpayers Are Reporting Any Bitcoin Gains To The IRS

With the US tax deadline just one day away, crypto investors who traded actively during the market's run-up and inevitable meltdown should have a lot of activity to report to the IRS.
But according to a survey conducted by Credit Karma, only a handful of people who have filed their taxes using Credit Karma's tools have reported bitcoin holdings or holdings of some other cryptocurrency - fewer than 100 out of a total of 250,000 filers, or a whopping 0.04% in total.
In all likelihood, this means that (tens of) thousands of bitcoin traders are refusing to pay the IRS, either betting on the anonymity of the blockchain to conceal their identities, or perhaps in some cases they simply don't have the money to pay, having lost most of their profits during the market's spectacular meltdown, as was the case for one anonymous trader who complained on Reddit that he owed the IRS $50,000 that he didn't have, according to CNBC.
"If I had to guess, there's probably a lot of underreporting," said Elizabeth Crouse, a Seattle-based partner at law firm K&L Gates. "Most of the people in the cryptocurrency world tend to have a pretty high risk tolerance."
Bitcoin had its best week in four months last week as selling pressure that appeared to coincide with the US tax season appeared to dissipate.
Meanwhile, Fundstrat's Tom Lee and other analysts have predicted that "a massive outflow" of cryptocurrency to fiat ahead of tax day in the US had created a massive overhang, and that the bitcoin price could shoot higher after tax day.
In a report last week, Lee noted that, since US households owe an estimated $25 bln in capital gains taxes due to their crypto holdings, and crypto exchanges also will owe income taxes, both households and exchanges will be selling their crypto to pay the US government:
“We believe there is selling pressure by crypto exchanges who are subject to income tax in U.S. jurisdictions. Many exchanges have net income in 2017 [of more than] $1 bln and keep working capital in [Bitcoin]/[Ethereum], not USD — hence, to meet these tax liabilities, are selling BTC/ETH.”
While it's possible that crypto traders just aren't using Credit Karma for whatever reason, the data should be a concerning sign for Lee and other crypto bulls. It means that the forced selling might not be over - and in fact could be just getting started - as nonreporters are hunted down by the IRS.
In the past, crypto traders have mostly ignored warnings and guidance about reporting crypto-related gains. Of course, traders who ignore the IRS do so at their own peril. They could be subject to fines or other penalties once the federal government learns their identities. But as one might suspect given their high risk tolerance, like Crouse mentioned above, some crypto traders might be crazy enough to mix it.
I didn't.
Another bullshit article which conveniently forgets that gains do not have to be reported until they are taken, and typically not paid until the tax return is filed for the year in which the gains were made, (offset by losses), which unless you were a genius in the final weeks of 2017, is probably going to put gains into 2018 or later, for which filing is not due until April 15, 2019.
So enough of these fucking non-compliance, obsessive articles.
Only 0.04% Of _____ Are Reporting ________ To The _______
"Only 0.04% Of Taxpayers Are Reporting Any Bitcoin Gains To The IRS"
Gains reported when taken or not - NOT will mostly be the case...
This just assures the gov't (in the long run) will either destroy or highly regulate cryptos.
Not the IRS, to "Credit Karma." Perhaps people who are in BTC don't use this "Credit Karma" thing? This extrapolation is based upon a very limited sample pool.
It's like when polls are only conducted using land lines and somehow they don't fit "reality." Only 65+ own land lines. Go figure.
This is gonna piss off the jealous, loser, no-coiners. All of the anti-science, short-bus, types sitting in their decrepit hovels are hating life while us Bitcoin geniuses are jetting back and forth to sunny Puerto Rico, enjoying the fresh, young, Puerto Rican women. All the while, getting around Uncle Charlie, living the good life.
BUY BITCOIN!!! Losers.
Have you been to PR? It's not great. The food is poor, and it is hard to get anything fresh.
And that wasn't what I meant anyway. I declared my six figure BTC gains from 2017. At least it was mostly long-term for me.
I am going to give you some wise advise my Tax attorneys gave me....
#1 If you have no assets...then this doesn't apply because you are worthless to the IRS.
#2 If you play games with the IRS.....the IRS is like a slow moving FREIGHT TRAIN....it is something you NEVER want to get in front of. If you do end up in front of it...try and get off the tracks as soon as possible because this train is bigger than anything you can stop.
The IRS already subpoenaed user records from Coinbase and other exchanges. Millennial Bitcoin traders are in for a rude awakening!
Yeah, the Govt hates Bitcoin. These traders are going to be Fresh Meat to the IRS.
That's why they are called hodlers. Only a minority sells.
Since Congress is dragging its ass in deciding how to regulate Cryptos do folks who’ve lost coin due to the CBOE and CME manipulation of futures prices get to write off losses? 2 way street right?
Even fewer give a shit when it comes to reporting that so-called "use tax" on their income tax returns!
So those who made a profit on Bitcoin by converting their hodlings to fiat currency before the drop have already spent their profits instead of setting at least 25% aside for the IRS?
The headline is a typical attempt to induce hype while providing absolutely no information. If only 0.04% of people had any hint of BitCoin gains then why do we even have an article? The writer has no idea how many people, if any, are non-reporters. So what is his/her point?
And yes, "blockchain" is still utter crap technology.
