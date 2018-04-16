Is OPEC's Mission "Accomplished"?

Authored by Nick Cunningham via OilPrice.com,
OPEC’s goal of draining the global inventory surplus has finally been achieved.
The International Energy Agency said in its latest Oil Market Report that the supply overhang has pretty much vanished, thanks to OPEC’s efforts at limiting production. “It is not for us to declare on behalf of the Vienna agreement countries that it is ‘mission accomplished’, but if our outlook is accurate, it certainly looks very much like it,” the Paris-based energy agency wrote.
Market fundamentals are on a similar track compared to last month’s report. The IEA kept its oil demand forecast at 1.5 million barrels per day (mb/d), although it noted that the back-and-forth on trade tariffs between the U.S. and China puts the demand outlook at risk. For example, a 1 percent decline in global GDP growth would result in a reduction in demand growth by 690,000 bpd. “Oil demand would suffer the direct impact of lower bunker consumption and lower inland transportation of traded goods, reducing fuel oil and diesel use,” the IEA said. Still, the negative effects of a trade war remain to be seen.
The supply picture also looks about the same, with growth expected to hit a soaring 1.8 mb/d this year, underpinned by a staggering 1.3 mb/d growth rate from the U.S. However, the IEA said that its supply forecast is also vulnerable to some new potential risks. The pipeline bottleneck emerging in the Permian basin could slow the rate of growth of U.S. shale supply. “[T]here is concern about bottlenecks in takeaway capacity that have seen recent discounts for WTI Midland versus Houston widen to a record at nearly $9/bbl. This issue applies in Canada as well as in the US,” the IEA said.
The flip side of that is the unexpected production declines from OPEC. The IEA said that taken together, some 800,000 bpd of supply has been sidelined, dramatically bolstering the impact of the OPEC/non-OPEC cuts. “To all intents and purposes, more than a second Saudi Arabia has been added to the output agreement,” the agency wrote.
Sharp declines from Venezuela, in particular, are accentuating the agreement, helping to put OPEC’s compliance rate at 163 percent in March.
The agreement is succeeding in balancing the oil market. “With just under half of global oil supply subject to restraint and oil demand growing steadily, the impact on stocks has been substantial,” the IEA said.
Global inventories have plunged, with the surplus in the OECD falling to just 30 million barrels above the five-year average. At the same time, refined product stocks are actually below the five-year average. The IEA says that if output remains constant and the demand forecast lives up to expectations, the market could see inventories decline at a 0.6-mb/d pace for the rest of the year.
The data on inventories is not perfect. OECD numbers are published on a two-month lag, providing the market only with a retrospective look at the state of play. Also, the inventory data in the non-OECD -which, at this point accounts for the bulk of demand growth – is notoriously opaque, which makes sweeping conclusions about the oil market tricky.
With those caveats in mind, the IEA said the long-sought market “rebalancing” effort may have arrived. “With markets expected to tighten, it is possible that when we publish OECD stocks data in the next month or two they will have reached or even fallen below the five-year average target.”
Against that backdrop, the reassertion of geopolitical uncertainty is now heavily influential. “As we write, uncertainty about the next steps in Syria and Yemen have helped propel the price of Brent crude oil back above $70/bbl.”
Even as OPEC has apparently achieved its goal of draining surplus stocks, the group seems set on keeping the cuts in place through the rest of this year. That likely means it will formulate new criteria to justify ongoing cuts. “OPEC is within rapid reach of its first announced goals and will have to come up with a new metric for the June meeting if it wants the agreement to last into the second half of the year,” Olivier Jakob of Petromatrix told Reuters.
Comments
Yes, mission accomplished. As predicted they will be riding camels again and dying like flies once again, which is perfectly natural.
A cartel that controls a minority of production is a social club:
http://thesoundingline.com/combined-us-opec-oil-production-pace-set-new…
In reply to Yes, mission accomplished. … by CPL
"Please God, give me one more oil boom...
"This time I promise not to piss it away."
In reply to A cartel that controls a… by Four Star
We are actually drowning in oil, the price is just colluded by Monopolies........ Shale was omitted to OPEC..... Thats why the guy wearing the Italian tablecloth really came here.
In reply to "Please God, give me one… by Déjà view
OPEC’s goal is to make sure everybody pays for oil in US DOLLARS.
Everything else is fucking bullshit.
In reply to "Please God, give me one… by Déjà view
Problem is USD buys nothing now. The mild and tiny business success of dullards that are lousy at math has removed all chance of any possible success. Then again they are all just communist wastrels that have been trained to come when the suet is poured into the troughs.
Imagine that. Central Bank communists not only spend other people's money but their own future defenses.
In reply to OPEC’s goal is to make… by BennyBoy
If you need some storage space, send me all your worthless dollars.
In reply to Problem is USD buys nothing… by CPL
Has everyone forgotten about peak oil?
Each barrel burned brings humanity one step closer to the Final Big Ride of the Four Horsemen.
And these Four are now preparing to saddle up.
Their brutal and awful ride begins very soon.
In reply to If you need some storage… by wwwww
Not till they IPO Aramco, rob western idiots that will pour people pension funds into a company that has low reserves and has had to invade Yemen try and take control of North Yemeni oil.
Once thats done.
Mission Accomplished
What about the 80 Billion Bbl discovery in Bahrain ??
Their fields also contain an estimated 14 trillion cubic feet of gas !
*Bahrain is not OPEC and It hosts the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet.
Bahrain is owned by KSA
In reply to What about the 80 Billion… by Ink Pusher
The oil discovery that wasn't?
That claim has not been proven to be recoverable, is shale oil (the worst of the worst), is on an island incapable of providing the water to extract it, and even if every barrel is fully recovered, at zero energy cost, is roughly two years of global consumption.
The gas ("20 trillion cu ft") is 1/6th of a year's consumption.
So what you have is an unsubstantiated claim that isn't shit even if it is true.
In reply to Bahrain is owned by KSA by machiavellian-trader
It's all Venezuela, baby. Let the cheating on quotas begin!
Never mind the USA will be a NET exporter within a YEAR
LOL. Oil at $60- sure, Oil at $35- fracking is not profitable
In reply to The small island-nation of… by venturen
Now THAT is a bold prediction.
Better get some more LNG shipping capacity on line then.
In reply to The small island-nation of… by venturen
To where?
China...snigger! Russia..whoa! Nowhere, that's where, you poor deluded clown!!
In reply to The small island-nation of… by venturen
Alternative energy sources are an absolute must. I love it whenever I see new solar panels and wind mills pop up. Oil is an antiquated source of energy and needs to be replaced with clean energy sources. Most of the world is jumping onto this renewable energy bandwagon and I think that is great. We will always need oil as an energy source though, it cannot be eliminated. We just need to move forward with the renewables, which we are doing.
Thanks for the chuckle.
In reply to Alternative energy sources… by mailll
we need to build refineries and go north korea with our energy allocation, autarky. let the rest of the world fight over energy, we can eaisly be self sustaining- correction north america can be self sustaining, no problem.