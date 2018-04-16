Paul Craig Roberts Has One Awkward Question For Washington Warmongers

Authored by Paul Craig Roberts,
US officials and the presstitutes tell us that the illegal US missile attack on Syria destroyed chemical weapons sites where chlorine and sarin are stored/manufactured.
The Barzah Research and Development Center in Damascus, Syria, before it was struck by coalition forces on Saturday.
This satellite image, taken Monday morning, shows the Barzah Research and Development Center in Damascus after it was struck by coalition forces.
If this were true, would not a lethal cloud have been released that would have taken the lives of far more people than claimed in the alleged Syrian chemical attack on Douma?
Would not the US missile attack be identical to a chemical weapons attack and thus place the US and its vassals in the same category as Washington is attempting to place Assad and Putin?
What about it, you chemical weapons experts?
Do chemical weapons only release their elements when they explode from intended use but not when they explode from being militarily attacked?
There is no evidence in Syria of chemical residue from the chemical weapons facilities allegedly destroyed by US missiles.
No dead victims.
No reports of hospitals treating Syrian casualties of the American chemical attack.
How can this be if such sites were actually hit?
When I was a Wall Street Journal editor newspapers had competent journalists to whom such a question would occur. But no more. Stephen Lendman takes the New York Times to task for its unprofessionalism. The NY Times is no longer a news source. It is a propaganda megaphone.
Comments
He is your Trumptard PCR!
The OPCW said there was no chlorine and sarin there.
Remember when....March 31, 2005 - The Commission on the Intelligence Capabilities of the United States Regarding Weapons of Mass Destruction reports that the intelligence community was "dead wrong" in its assessments of Iraq's weapons of mass destruction capabilities before the US invasion.
In reply to He is your Trumptard PCR! by QueenDratpmurt
That is the site that the Pentagon says was hit with 76 missiles!
19 JASSMs and 57 Tomahawks!
Does anybody believe them?
In reply to The OPCW said there was no… by BennyBoy
the lendman article suggests that missiles deliberately targeted and destroyed non-chem-weapons sites that were being used to develop anti-cancer drugs.
that information is completely mistaken because otherwise the official reports would be incorrect.
hugs,
nyt subscribers
In reply to That is the site that the… by EuroPox
Good argument just because it sure DOESN'T look like a large scale chemical manufacturing site........
But it is destroyed.
In reply to the lendman article suggests… by SafelyGraze
And on the left here you'll see our chemistry lab cleverly disguised as an office building. We have no need for any of the essential components such as reasonable delivery methods, power supply, storage tanks, pipes, etc. We're cutting edge, unlike all those American plants:
https://www.iscgrp.com/projects/
In reply to Good argument just because… by JRobby
No kidding! Where’s the railroad spur to wbring in tankers of chemicals - and to ship them out???
In reply to And on the left here you'll… by D503
Playing devil's advocate here, but couldn't the large amount of heat from the explosion destroy any biological or chemical agents?
In reply to the lendman article suggests… by SafelyGraze
ever heard of the ship extra built to burn the nerve gas shit out on sea?
there is one, maybe just one worldwide
and if it were so natural and clean to just burn the shit, why the ship?
hundreds of tons nikki said.
a vial enough to kill a town. something always escapes.
additionally the rubble does not look burnt at all
another nice story: there is a phosgen producing site in germany,
phosgen is a weapon-gas but also used in fabrication of plastic.
the whole reactor is shielded by a few 1000 tons of alcohol because that neutralizes phosgen.
in densly populated germany no risk is taken
In reply to PLaying by Klassenfeind
Very contained for how many missiles? I know the average IQ is 85 but really they think we believe this shit?
In reply to That is the site that the… by EuroPox
With that amount of fire power all we should see is a big hole in the ground...
In reply to Very contained for how many… by yaright
American tomahawks missiles are equipped with 'special' molecular compounds imbedded in the warheads so that when they hit chemical weapons factories it produces & releases an intoxicating floral bouquet like Chanel number 5, Old Spice, or Irish Spring soap...
The Syrians then jump up and start doing Irish jigs and proclaim "Manly yes ~ But I like it too"!
In reply to The OPCW said there was no… by BennyBoy
That’s sum funny chit
thanks I needed that !
lol
In reply to When American tomahawks hit… by DillyDilly
Pentagon Says Syria Strikes Hit ‘Heart’ of Chemical Weapons Program
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/04/14/world/middleeast/syria-airstrikes-an…
"Warplanes and ships from the United States, Britain and France launched more than 100 missiles at three chemical weapons storage and research facilities..."
It's all FAKE. Absolutely impossible the US hit chemical weapons storage facilities based on what is known. Theater of War
In reply to The OPCW said there was no… by BennyBoy
Who cares about logic, you push your agenda.
In reply to He is your Trumptard PCR! by QueenDratpmurt
If Putin, a KGB strategic disinformation specialist, wanted a plan to bolster Trump's approval ratings, in the throes of the Russian Collusion investigation, an act of "aggression" against a Russian interest might work.....
In reply to He is your Trumptard PCR! by QueenDratpmurt
For the anglozionazi scum in Washing town and its island monkey slash Maggie May and Rothschild asset and pedo victim lil Manny Macron....the truth is of no importance whatsoever and looking at the smeared excrement first in line here to comment, for the trolls now being unleashed on ZH either.
This really is a fight between good and evil. And more evil than the Satanic pedovore filth in Washing town and its EUSSR and Island Monkey slash Brit pirate vassals is impossible to imagine.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vFsFp46YiEs
In reply to He is your Trumptard PCR! by QueenDratpmurt
Chemical weapons are often stored as 2 inert components which become toxic when mixed.
And everybody know US weapons are so smart they keep those components separated when they explode.
In reply to Chemical weapons are often… by Pearson365
Plus 10! LOL
In reply to And everybody know US… by chunga
PCR articles suck as usual
Clearly a pro russia shill.
ZH has gone from intelligent to outright childish/moronic. This site is royally fucked.
In reply to And everybody know US… by chunga
"This site is royally fucked."
Sure is,,, Your here.
No one forces you to be here or read articles that don't agree with your beloved Nazi leaders in Washington. No?
In reply to PCR articles suck as usual by PrezTrump
"your here"....omg you retard.
Rejected!
In reply to "This site is royally fucked… by rejected
they are total morons. laughing my ass off.
In reply to "your here"....omg you… by Spaced Out
I think you mean zionist puppet leaders
In reply to "This site is royally fucked… by rejected
If the Swiss or anybody else contradicts the official story the maverick dotard is not above taking to twitter and hurling insults and painting them in the same light as he does NK.
In reply to PCR articles suck as usual by PrezTrump
No body (group) has the balls to state definitively that America is lying. I’d love to be proven wrong on this.
In reply to If the Swiss or anybody else… by chunga
Nope. Just Russia. I'm having a hard time concentrating and getting any work done.
In reply to No body (group) has the… by Give Me Some Truth
Need to get your anger out over the weekend- that's why they launched on Friday.
I'm picking up what you're putting down though.
In reply to Nope. Just Russia. I'm… by chunga
The Swiss are at the TOP of the steaming pile of SHIT !!
They have made a career of looking ‘impartial’ !!
In reply to If the Swiss or anybody else… by chunga
Shill bot echo chamber. Hello, it was false flag, I get it. More to it than meets the bot eye.
In reply to PCR articles suck as usual by PrezTrump
You must be an experiment in Artificial Stupidity.
In reply to PCR articles suck as usual by PrezTrump
Actually, it's individuals like you that have infected the US. ZH has it's own issues, but "Russian shills" aren't one of them. It's far more likely that you are a shill of the US gov't/deep state, either willingly or unknowingly. I sure hope they at least pay you a good salary for your steadfast refusal to acknowledge facts or engage those you disagree with in a respectful manner.
In reply to PCR articles suck as usual by PrezTrump
Discernment use it if you got it !
In reply to PCR articles suck as usual by PrezTrump
Ba Zing!
In reply to And everybody know US… by chunga
So the barrels of chlorine that we've seen multiple times that the West / Saudis have provided to the "rebels" are stored inertly?
How is that?
The calling card of this false flag is the simple fact that such a crude munition was used.
Gimme a break Walter White jr.
In reply to Chemical weapons are often… by Pearson365
chlorine gas is no big deal. Sarin is destroyed by fire.... There is a reason everyone stores these away from People. Not saying Orange is right, by any means in fact the opposite, but this story is a bit of a reach.
In reply to So the barrels of chlorine… by Canadian Dirtlump
Not necessarily. There is no magic way to make this stuff go away. Incineration doesn't solve the problems of the metal containers. All of this stuff would be making its way into their environment, causing illness and death in the coming years. It takes decades to properly neutralize this stuff. Lighting it up with Tomahawks definitely isn't the best way, and without a doubt some of it would be immediately released into the surrounding area. However small or not so small that amount is:
https://www.popsci.com/technology/article/2013-09/fyi-chemical-weapons-…
In reply to chlorine gas is no big deal… by gatorengineer
I used to manage a small apartment complex swimming pool. Dry Chlorine was mixed into a 40gal concentrated tank and a small squirt was pumped into the filter circulation all day long. A newbee once lifted the top off the tank to have a look inside. Lucky I was there (telling him, don't do thattttttt) I about had to carry him out of the room. There would be reports all over that area if a few hundred gallons or more of Chlorine had been blasted into the air.
In reply to Not necessarily. There is… by Decoherence
Greetings,
Uncle Sugar gave me 6 months worth of training in the storage, maintenance and shipping of chemical and biological weapons. What you've just stated just isn't true. It isn't how it works.
In reply to Chemical weapons are often… by Pearson365
"In the case of binary munitions, a nonlethal chemical may actually be stored within a munition, only to be mixed with a second chemical inserted into the munition shortly before firing, and the toxic product disseminated upon arrival at the target."
https://www.opcw.org/about-chemical-weapons/what-is-a-chemical-weapon/
In reply to Greetings, Uncle Sugar gave… by NickelthroweR
Not chlorine gas! Which we are told is what was used. Blow up a bottle of chlorine and it will spread out and hold close to the ground.
In any case this is academic - we know there was no chemical attack in Douma - where are the bodies buried? All those poor children... dig them up for an autopsy!
In reply to Chemical weapons are often… by Pearson365
YEP........NO MIXING HERE!
FUCK TRUMP AND ANYONE ELSE WHO TRIED TO KILL ME THIS WEEKEND.
In reply to Chemical weapons are often… by Pearson365
Trump didn't try to kill you. You hallucinated that. I was here telling you about it in real time.
In reply to YEP........NO MIXING HERE! … by Beowulf55
Your mom
In reply to Chemical weapons are often… by Pearson365
gee...do ya think bombing the storage warehouse might cause some toxic mixing?
In reply to Chemical weapons are often… by Pearson365
Gee, do you think a bit of incidental mixing is better or worse than the deliberate mixing and release that happens when the chemical weapons are used?
Gee, do you think, that destroying this facility might prevent deployment of the weapons in the future?
Gee, they BOMBED the freaking facility. Do you think that sometimes people other than the intended target die when that happens?
In reply to gee...do ya think bombing… by resistedliving
An obvious answer - rejected by all the folks who didn't pay attention in 10th grade chemistry.
In reply to Chemical weapons are often… by Pearson365
I've been to chlorine plants and they do not look anything like this place. I would expect to see some chlorine storage tanks somewhere. Which by the way has always surprised me that here in the US these tanks are in vulnerable locations. One tank attack and you can probably take out a good portion of a city.
In reply to Chemical weapons are often… by Pearson365
50 teams of 2 men each could take this country to it's knees in about 12 hours.......soooooo much shit is out in the open here.
Just the Transformers alone would do it.
In reply to I've been to chlorine plants… by Donald J. Trump