Paul Craig Roberts Has One Awkward Question For Washington Warmongers

US officials and the presstitutes tell us that the illegal US missile attack on Syria destroyed chemical weapons sites where chlorine and sarin are stored/manufactured.

The Barzah Research and Development Center in Damascus, Syria, before it was struck by coalition forces on Saturday.

This satellite image, taken Monday morning, shows the Barzah Research and Development Center in Damascus after it was struck by coalition forces.

If this were true, would not a lethal cloud have been released that would have taken the lives of far more people than claimed in the alleged Syrian chemical attack on Douma?

Would not the US missile attack be identical to a chemical weapons attack and thus place the US and its vassals in the same category as Washington is attempting to place Assad and Putin?

What about it, you chemical weapons experts?

Do chemical weapons only release their elements when they explode from intended use but not when they explode from being militarily attacked?

There is no evidence in Syria of chemical residue from the chemical weapons facilities allegedly destroyed by US missiles.

No dead victims.

No reports of hospitals treating Syrian casualties of the American chemical attack.

How can this be if such sites were actually hit?

When I was a Wall Street Journal editor newspapers had competent journalists to whom such a question would occur. But no more. Stephen Lendman takes the New York Times to task for its unprofessionalism. The NY Times is no longer a news source. It is a propaganda megaphone.

Comments

BennyBoy QueenDratpmurt Mon, 04/16/2018 - 12:51 Permalink

 

The OPCW said there was no chlorine and sarin there.

Remember when....March 31, 2005 - The Commission on the Intelligence Capabilities of the United States Regarding Weapons of Mass Destruction reports that the intelligence community was "dead wrong" in its assessments of Iraq's weapons of mass destruction capabilities before the US invasion.

JimmyRainbow Klassenfeind Mon, 04/16/2018 - 13:10 Permalink

ever heard of the ship extra built to burn the nerve gas shit out on sea?

there is one, maybe just one worldwide

and if it were so natural and clean to just burn the shit, why the ship?

hundreds of tons nikki said.

a vial enough to kill a town. something always escapes.

additionally the rubble does not look burnt at all

another nice story: there is a phosgen producing site in germany,

phosgen is a weapon-gas but also used in fabrication of plastic.

the whole reactor is shielded by a few 1000 tons of alcohol because that neutralizes phosgen.

in densly populated germany no risk is taken

DillyDilly BennyBoy Mon, 04/16/2018 - 12:54 Permalink

American tomahawks missiles are equipped with 'special' molecular compounds imbedded in the warheads so that when they hit chemical weapons factories it produces & releases an intoxicating floral bouquet like Chanel number 5, Old Spice, or Irish Spring soap...

 

The Syrians then jump up and start doing Irish jigs and proclaim "Manly yes ~ But I like it too"!

prymythirdeye BennyBoy Mon, 04/16/2018 - 13:10 Permalink

Pentagon Says Syria Strikes Hit ‘Heart’ of Chemical Weapons Program

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/04/14/world/middleeast/syria-airstrikes-an…

"Warplanes and ships from the United States, Britain and France launched more than 100 missiles at three chemical weapons storage and research facilities..."

 

It's all FAKE.  Absolutely impossible the US hit chemical weapons storage facilities based on what is known.  Theater of War

Fireman QueenDratpmurt Mon, 04/16/2018 - 13:20 Permalink

For the anglozionazi scum in Washing town and its island monkey slash Maggie May and Rothschild asset and pedo victim lil Manny Macron....the truth is of no importance whatsoever and looking at the smeared excrement first in line here to comment, for the trolls now being unleashed on ZH either.

 

This really is a fight between good and evil. And more evil than the Satanic pedovore filth in Washing town and its EUSSR and Island Monkey slash Brit pirate vassals is impossible to imagine.

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vFsFp46YiEs

r0mulus PrezTrump Mon, 04/16/2018 - 13:08 Permalink

Actually, it's individuals like you that have infected the US. ZH has it's own issues, but "Russian shills" aren't one of them. It's far more likely that you are a shill of the US gov't/deep state, either willingly or unknowingly. I sure hope they at least pay you a good salary for your steadfast refusal to acknowledge facts or engage those you disagree with in a respectful manner.

Decoherence gatorengineer Mon, 04/16/2018 - 13:33 Permalink

Not necessarily.  There is no magic way to make this stuff go away.  Incineration doesn't solve the problems of the metal containers.  All of this stuff would be making its way into their environment, causing illness and death in the coming years.  It takes decades to properly neutralize this stuff.  Lighting it up with Tomahawks definitely isn't the best way, and without a doubt some of it would be immediately released into the surrounding area.  However small or not so small that amount is:  

 

https://www.popsci.com/technology/article/2013-09/fyi-chemical-weapons-…

RAT005 Decoherence Mon, 04/16/2018 - 14:51 Permalink

I used to manage a small apartment complex swimming pool.  Dry Chlorine was mixed into a 40gal concentrated tank and a small squirt was pumped into the filter circulation all day long.  A newbee once lifted the top off the tank to have a look inside.  Lucky I was there (telling him, don't do thattttttt) I about had to carry him out of the room.  There would be reports all over that area if a few hundred gallons or more of Chlorine had been blasted into the air.

dbsbunker resistedliving Mon, 04/16/2018 - 12:57 Permalink

Gee, do you think a bit of incidental mixing is better or worse than the deliberate mixing and release that happens when the chemical weapons are used?

Gee, do you think, that destroying this facility might prevent deployment of the weapons in the future?

Gee, they BOMBED the freaking facility.  Do you think that sometimes people other than the intended target die when that happens?

 