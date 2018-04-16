Putin Warns Of Global "Chaos" If West Hits Syria Again

Shortly after US Ambassador Nikki Haley revealed that Russia would be slapped with a third round of sanctions on Monday for "enabling the Syrian government's use of chemical weapons in civil war," Russian President Vladimir Putin said that further attacks on Syria by Western forces, "in violation of the U.N. Charter," would send international relations into "chaos."
In a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, Putin and Rouhani agreed that the Western strikes had damaged the chances of achieving a political resolution in the seven-year Syria conflict, according to a Kremlin statement. -Reuters
The US-led strike was denounced by Putin as an "act of aggression," and a "war crime" by Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei.
“Vladimir Putin, in particular, stressed that if such actions committed in violation of the U.N. Charter continue, then it will inevitably lead to chaos in international relations,” the Kremlin statement said.
The United States, France and Britain launched over 103 missiles on Saturday night at three Syrian facilities in retaliation for a suspected poison gas attack in the city of Douma seven days prior. While the West has conclusively blamed the Assad government for the attack, serious questions have arisen over everything from Assad's motive, the type of nerve agent used, to the credibility of the first responders - an NGO known as the White Helmets who have a reputation for staging evidence.
France cited social media posts and YouTube evidence as justification for their participation in the strikes.
The French services analysed the testimonies, photos and videos that spontaneously appeared on specialized websites, in the press and on social media in the hours and days following the attack.
Testimonies obtained by the French services were also analysed. After examining the videos and images of victims published online, they were able to conclude with a high degree of confidence that the vast majority are recent and not fabricated. The spontaneous circulation of these images across all social networks confirms that they were not video montages or recycled images. Lastly, some of the entities that published this information are generally considered reliable. -Daily Star
So "it looked real and went viral" is apparently all France needs before launching a military strike on a sovereign nation.
When the former head of British Armed Forces in Iraq, General Jonathan Shaw, voiced his disbelief that Assad would gas his own people, Sky News cut him off...
Within 48 hours of the suspected April 7 nerve attack, and prior to an agreed-upon inspection of Douma by the global chemical weapons watchdog OPCW, Syria's T4 airbase was hit with a missile airstrike blamed by Moscow on two Israeli F-15 warplanes. Five days later, the United States, UK and France (but not Germany or Italy) struck three Syrian targets;
- The Barzeh Research and Development Center - hit with 57 U.S. Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAMs) and 19 joint air-to-surface missiles, which the Pentagon's Marine Lt. Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. says will "set the Syrian chemical weapons program back for years."
- The Him Shinshar chemical weapons depot, - was struck by nine U.S. Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAMs), eight Storm Shadow missiles, three naval cruise missiles and two Scout land attack cruise missiles, according to NPR. The Him Shinshar chemical weapons bunker facility - located over 4 miles from the chemical weapons depot, was hit with seven Scout missiles.
The third strike was on a command center.
Of the more than 103 cruise missiles fired, Syria claims it intercepted 71 using soviet-made missile defense systems.
Many in the international community have raised concerns that there simply is not enough evidence to conclude who conducted the April 7 chemical attacks - with China even stating "The arrogant US has a record of launching wars on deceptive grounds."
And as we first reported last week, Germany (along with Italy) refused to be an active member of the strikes.
"This is not the role that we - in coordination with our partners - want to play in this conflict,” said Germany's Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas - followed a statement by Angela Merkel reading "We support that our American, British and French allies, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, have taken responsibility in this way" ... just not enough to take part in the strikes.
Following the strike, President Trump proudly tweeted "mission accomplished," despite U.S. Lieutenant General Kenneth McKenzie of the Pentagon acknowledging that elements of the chemical weapons program remain, and he could not guarantee a future attack by Assad.
The Syrian raid was so perfectly carried out, with such precision, that the only way the Fake News Media could demean was by my use of the term “Mission Accomplished.” I knew they would seize on this but felt it is such a great Military term, it should be brought back. Use often!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018
As Reuters notes, Israel backed Saturday's air strikes by Western powers (five days after their own strike on Syria's T4 airbase).
“Israel fully supports President Trump’s decision to act against the use of chemical weapons in Syria,” Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his cabinet in broadcast remarks on Sunday, adding that he had commended his British counterpart, Theresa May, in a phone call.
In February, Israel intercepted and downed an Iranian drone approaching its northern border over Golan Heights, which the IDF said on Saturday was loaded with explosives and "tasked to attack." In response to the drone, Israel attacked Syria's T4 airbase for the first time this year, losing an F-16 pilot in the process.
ISRAEL - IRAN - SYRIA TENSION:— Israel News Feed (@IsraelHatzolah) February 11, 2018
• Iranian drone enters Israel from Syria
• IAF shot down drone within 90 seconds
• IAF attacks drone command center
• Syria donws IAF F-16 Jet
• Pilots injured & ejected in Israel
• IAF destroys 12 Iranian sites
• Iranian soldiers killed pic.twitter.com/OB1SFgqENv
Risk of Wider Confrontation
Russia and Syria called the Western missile strikes an act of aggression, though many have noted the attacks weren't really that devastating. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad even trolled the West - releasing a video titled "The Morning of Steadfastness" featuring him nonchalantly walking through a cavernous marbled hall with a briefcase, as if nothing happened.
Hezbollah's leader in Lebanon, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, said on Sunday that the West's Saturday strikes on Syria had failed to achieve anything - "including terrorizing the army, helping insurgents or serving the interests of Israel." Nasrallah said the U.S. military had kept its strikes limited because it knew a wider attack would spark retaliation from Damascus and its allies and inflame the region, according to Reuters.
“The American (military) knows well that going towards a wide confrontation and a big operation against the regime and the army and the allied forces in Syria could not end, and any such confrontation would inflame the entire region,” Nasrallah said. The heavily armed, Iranian-backed Shi’ite Hezbollah movement, allied with the Syrian army and represented in the Beirut government, has been a vital ally of Damascus in Syria’s war.
Meanwhile, a UN draft resolution circulated by France, the United States and Britain late on Saturday aims to establish an independent inquiry into who is responsible for chemical weapons attacks in Syria - which might have been advisable before Donald Trump broke virtually every campaign promise and tweet over the last five years regarding Syria, for the second time.
Comments
Just keep poking that bear.
But remember, when he gets pissed-off, he's going to take a big swipe.
USSA will have to be cured from outside (like its erstwhile NAZI Germany project.) And mark my words the time is fast approaching when the Bear will claw and rip the obscene underbelly of USSA to shreds and the mighty Dragon will burn what's left. USSANS wake up and reload before it is too late to save yourselves from your in-house vermin in Washing town and their out-house vermin in apartheid, occupied Palestine.
Time to hunt down and hammer a stake through the shriveled guts of USSAN pedivores. Looks like Russia will have to do it for US!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vFsFp46YiEs
In reply to Just keep poking that bear. by Erek
Putin and Rouhani agreed that the Western strikes had damaged the chances of achieving a political resolution in the seven-year Syria conflict
Mission Accomplished!
In reply to USSA will have to be cured… by Fireman
Global death rates from military conflicts are on the rise for the first time since WWII:
http://thesoundingline.com/global-deaths-in-conflicts-since-the-year-14…
In reply to Putin and Rouhani agreed… by SoilMyselfRotten
Although the attack was a warning, I don't the the warning will be heeded. This will continue because the US is a rat backed into the corner and it is making desperate moves. Look for a global financial crisis to be the result.
In reply to Global death rates from… by Four Star
Ever heard Putin speak English?
He sounds like a Girl Scout.
Russia and China can do well if they stick to following long term strategies and make quiet gains at the periphery.
Whenever they confront the West head on and on open ground the West will win with slam dunks.
Putin is getting a bit too mainstream, he is being impatient and playing too many loose moves and it’s playing into the hands of the West.
In reply to Although the attack was a… by Max Hunter
He speaks several languages including English and German that I have seen.
In reply to Ever heard Putin speak… by Occident Mortal
you tube evidence? Oh yeah, that will hold up in court. So its now shoot first, ask questions later. Got it.
In reply to He speaks several languages… by DownWithYogaPants
Putin and Assad have fucked up again and snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.
Whether you believe the gas attacks were real or not really does not matter at the big boys table.
What matters is that USA, Britain and France have now got a seat at the table when the Syrian resolution is negotiated. Without the West only 3 out of 196 countries in the world will recognise any settlement deal negotiated for Syria.
Either incompetence by the Kremlin (for letting it happen) or a masterstroke by the West (for taking the initiative), it really doesn't matter how we got here, because here we are.
In reply to you tube evidence? Oh yeah,… by 1 Alabama
What table are you referring to? This stupid little shit show the shit stained Anglo Zionist empire has concocted is all because they just got kicked out of their last stronghold in Damascus (Ghouta). The West are losing the war on the ground badly in Syria. This is just psyops to scale back the image of victory, which is an illusion.
And probably to try and justify their remaining presence in Syria, which is now public knowledge, after the buffoons of MI6, Mossad and the CIA got their asses whipped in Ghouta after a 5 week operation by the Syrian and Russian forces. I bet the goal of the false flag was to drag Trump back into Syria.
They're doing this not out of strength, but out of desperation and weakness.
Long live Bashar and fuck the Salafist-supporting cunts of the Zio empire, who are running amok like Anglo-French imperialists of the early 20th century and trying to moralize their way out! Disgraceful.
In reply to Putin and Assad have fucked… by Occident Mortal
And yet nobody here in the West cares. You can have your smouldering rubble back.
Syrian air defence was easily overpowered, their "response" will be to upgrade their SAM system to the newer Russian platforms.
Then after a year or two there will be another "reason" to bomb Syria and we will get to test the performance of the new Russian SAM platforms (probably whilst operated by Russians again) in a live fire scenario.
Then after that we have no further use for Syria, and we can fill in the gaps on our war plans for Iran.
Iran have oil.
In reply to What table are you referring… by Brazen Heist
Only delusional people can believe that.
In reply to The West are losing the war… by Occident Mortal
Hahaha, the transgender armed forces are dreaming of Iran. That'll remain just a dream so long as you can't defeat Afghan mountain herders after 18 years.
In reply to The West are losing the war… by Occident Mortal
"Do it a 3rd time. I dare you."
In reply to Hahaha, the transgender… by Brazen Heist
i guess that british commander wont be called back by foxnews, bbc or others ... lol
In reply to Ever heard Putin speak… by Occident Mortal
Syrian opposition confirms: at least 65 missiles intercepted by Assad's forces.
http://www.syriahr.com/en/?p=89324
They went for lots of targets, but Syrian air defense prevailed - for now.
Prepare for more false flags and pretexts for additonal missile and bombing attacks once the US aircraft carrier strike group has reached the combat zone.
Seems the anglozionist scum drank too much of their own cool-aid. Isra-hell claimed back in february that they "had taken out half of syrian air defense". Well, they were lying or clueless. Or the remaining half is remarkably powerful.
The syrian opposition, which certainly doesn't make pro-assad propaganda basically confirms that this was not a show by Trump! Trump wanted to inflict real military damage on Syria. So much for all the idiots who believe the q-anon hoax and "trust the plan". And who seriously argued that the actual target were assets of the deep shit in Syria. LOL!!
Speaking of the latter, they yesterday emphasized that iran was the ultimate goal. Sure, it is. And it is a retarded, stupid, most dangerous idea to bomb and invade Iran. If that is "the plan that should be trusted", then I really don't know why anyone would still support Trump. Folks, destroying iran was ALWAYS the necon's plan. If Trump is carrying that one out now - then we could as well have Killary in power.
I hope that I am wrong, but I fear Mattis will be the next one fired by Trump. Mattis talked Trump out of bombing Russian and Iranian targets. I am sure Trump is infuriated about the utter failure of the attack.
When he fires Mattis, the warriors will have taken full control. Let's prey he stays as the only remaining adult in the war room.
Resist the Q-Anon deception!
Memo to Alex Jones: You were totally fucked and duped by this clown Corsi and the entire q-anon hoax. They hijacked your show and wanted you to believe their utter crap. They are tools of the deep shit with the sole aim to keep all those Trump supportes on Trump's side who get ever more disillusioned by all his actions of war. All the talk of "trust potus and his plan" despite ever growing evidence to the contrary is one giant deception game.
Judge Trump by his actions and words - not by some made-up super-secret plan with which he supposedly "outsmarts the deep shit". LOL, yeah, the deep shit is too dumb to see and decode the q-anon messages - only corsi and all the other q-anon scamsters can.
In reply to i guess that british… by Pandelis
another warning?
what was the predetermined plan that put into motion in response immediately after?
how about more action less talking they should bomb the F out of the white hats
In reply to Syrian opposition confirms:… by fx
Laowei, don't really understand your question?!
There is nothing that Russia can do, on the military side, except giving maximum air defense support. Israel and the war faction in D.C would be absolutely delighted if Russia fired at US ships or aircraft! they could then "retaliate" at Syria and the tiny Russian forces there without restraint. Look at the map, look at who has what kind of forces there and who can bring what kind of forces in there. And then tell me that Russia would stand a chance in a full-fledged battle over there! With a few pretty quickly exhausted SAMs? A dozen fighter jets and helicoptrers? A dozen ships? Against a huge navy, squadrons of fighters from air bases all around Syria? Seriously?
So many people talk of "betrayal" and that Russia didn't properly defend Syria. WTF? It is ONE country (ok, two, with Iran) with a rather weak, and crippled economy against a dozen of the most powerful armies of the world combined that have vast resources. and that are built for operating abroad while Russia#s army has never been designed and equipped to operate thousands of miles from their own border. Talk about supply lines, for instance. Unless China joins them actively, there is little Russia could do over there and even China lacks the forces to operate that far away from home soil.
get real, folks!
In reply to another warning? what was… by Laowei Gweilo
dude, your logic is 30 years old... these days missiles can hit easily from past horizon and Russia has tons. If the air defense starts to run out then the offensive kicks in and that is what Putin just said about chaos
In reply to Laowei, don't really… by fx
Sure, but are all you people aware that in such a scenario we are only an inch away from global nuclear armageddon? Literally!
It seems already now demanded too much from trump, may, macron and above all, netanyaho, to show restraint and stick to rational , calculable behaviour. Imagine what happened when a real shooting war broke out, with lots of casualties and all the media idiots who have no clue about the consequences and what certain military steps REALLY mean, but that have a huge audience and start demanding this and that. On ALL sides! And what dynamics that could trigger within hours or days!
That's the trouble with military escalations. The sad irony here is, that the Russians will be the ones (and have been in the past), to show the most restraint before doing stupid things. Unfortunately, some people in the West may bet exactly on that, along the lines: gee, putin will not resort to the ultimate nuclear option - so let#s punch him hard , because he will not risk the destruction of the planet over syria or iran.
Trouble is: putin may have to go nuclear regardless - or the Russian military might conclude it to be necessary. After all, at some point, you have to make a stand. And that may be well before abrams tanks cross the russian border or tomahawks fly towards Moscow. It may be NOW! I am not sure the Western powers even remotely understand that. Putin has aired so many warning over the past years, dramatic ones. Who has been listening?
In reply to dude, your logic is 30 years… by dark pools of soros
Russia has shit ton of tanks, problem is its army is built for 1 purpose - attacking conquering west Europe in event of war. its not a imperial force like US with logistics in place.
In reply to Laowei, don't really… by fx
Russia can get a lot of forces there in a much bigger hurry than the US. Besides, why does Russia need forces? If a big shooting war started, this goes nuke almost immediately, because the fear will be if "we don't shoot first, they will". Missiles get to battlefields in minutes. We don't live in times where it takes months anymore. It's minutes. And that's why it's all so dangerous.
In reply to Laowei, don't really… by fx
Russia's logistical capabilities to bring in troups are severely restricted in such an event. And of what use would it be, to send a few thousand brave men to Syria that will then be under relentless air attack by hundreds of NATO and Israeli warplanes from dozens of airfields in the region?
I agree, this could evolve into a nuclear war within hours or even minutes. I am sure, Mattis understands, too. I am not so sure, trump and Bolton do. Bolton is a crazy, evil person. Which is why it is so dangerous that he now has the president's ear. Throw the warhawk pompeo into the mix and the warbitch haley and you have one heck of a job that Mattis faces. Remember, no Flynn around any more, no McMasters. Only Kushner, Bolton, Pompeo and their ilk...
In reply to Russia can get a lot of… by silverer
If Russia strikes back it will trigger an all-out counter-attack by the West & Israel. Putin knows this, so it's a desperate, last resort. ie, if Russia does decide to retaliate I expect to see them trying to take out every carrier and flattening every US base in the region.
In reply to Laowei, don't really… by fx
That's if we're lucky to avoid an attack on North America - the moats which are the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans will only sustain for so long
In reply to If Russia strikes back it… by BigJim
http://truepublica.org.uk/united-kingdom/revealed-pentagons-chemical-bi…
In reply to another warning? what was… by Laowei Gweilo
Laowei Gweilo fx Mon, 04/16/2018 - 07:08 Permalink
another warning?
what was the predetermined plan that put into motion in response immediately after?
how about more action less talking they should bomb the F out of the white hats
--------
You should not speak so much. You'll be doing yourself a favor.
Russian reinforcements head for Syria: Warships laden with tanks, military trucks and armoured patrol boats sail towards the Middle East
Johnson says 'contacts with the Russians haven't been good'
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5618609/Russian-ships-laden-tan…
In reply to another warning? what was… by Laowei Gweilo
"... he is being impatient ...."
That's really, really funny! Just wondering, how would you label the Iranians? (Don't answer, I'm not actually interested in your opinion after making such a funny remark earlier).
In reply to Ever heard Putin speak… by Occident Mortal
Ever heard Trump speak Russian? Of course not, as learning another language would require reading books.
Ever heard Obama speak without a teleprompter? He sounds like a confused idiot.
Ever hear Occident Mortal make a coherent, rational argument? Didn't think so.
An unsupported assertion based on a lifetime accumulated absorption of jingoistic US propaganda from movies and television.
(BTW, slam dunks? Come on, spare us the absurd clichés.)
In reply to Ever heard Putin speak… by Occident Mortal
It means the resistance coalition will go after anyone destabilizing Syria, that includes the Kurds in Eastern Syria, and the trouble makers in Southern Syria. The gloves are off now, and sharp claws will be deployed. I truly feel for those who'll be swiped...
In reply to Putin and Rouhani agreed… by SoilMyselfRotten
Dear World: Please excuse U.S. (us). Most of us do not want this to be happening but we cannot stop it.
"
Herman Goering...famously said:
In reply to USSA will have to be cured… by Fireman
What exactly does more than a 103 missiles mean... 104?
I seldom if ever use Bible passages here as I know we have a mixed readership and secular arguments tend to carry better. But I find myself captivated by the statement 'I will put a hook in Gog's jaw'. This a reference to the leader of Russia, Gog, who will desire to extricate himself from Syria, but try as he might he will be drawn into that conflict where he will be destroyed.
This prophecy occurs at a time when...
1) Knowledge has increased greatly.
2) People travel to and fro.
3) The world has created a global financial structure where people buy and sell using numbers.
4) The alliance with Gog is forming as was predicted... for example, Iran is one of Gog's allies at this time.
5) Israel would be reformed.
6) There are many other prophecies for this time... for example, the ecumenical movement, the move towards world government, a reference to the evils of the banking class (these are referred to as those who steal the labor of others), the idea that good would be called evil and evil would be called good.
But it is the hook in Gog's jaw that keeps bringing back.
In reply to Dear World: Please excuse U… by dizzyfingers
As for the Rapture:
The Rapture is an old Scoffield and Zio-Lucifarian lie. True Christianity is lost to millennia of false narrative. Historians will take a long time in discovering the True Christ. But the hijacked Catholic Church, fake Jew Khazars, and Lucifarian Masons have made the Truth exceedingly opaque. Maybe Christ's words, "Judge a tree by the fruit it bears," is our best guide.
In reply to What exactly does more than… by Lordflin
More than 103 missiles means, 103, plus the one tomahawk from the French that traveled at 550 mph at the target but then stopped on a dime and delivered a payload of a little note on a parachute that floated down.
The note said "WE SURRENDER"
In reply to What exactly does more than… by Lordflin
Definitely not funny ! But are you quite simply risible, or worse full of hate ?
In any case, we can say with Jon Carroll:
“This amusing jape will seem especially risible to those who remember the 1.4 million French soldiers who died defending their nation in World War I. “
In fact, these old English racist jokes have been revivified since 2003 by the hate of American warmongers against France, and this hate still persists even in ZH.
* BTW, fortunately for the US, the French didn’t surrender at Chesapeake and Yorktown! The USA wouldn’t exist then ...
In reply to More than 103 missiles means… by DillyDilly
Nobody talks about the origin of this recurring problem with Syria. There was another crisis only a couple of years ago about the Syrian chemical weapons of mass destruction . Yes because , according the warped mentality of the western leaders , the nuclear weapons that Israel has are not weapons of mass destruction . ah,ah, It seem to me that the poor man atomic bomb (chemical weapons ) are forbidden to to poor states to favour the rogue state number one , israel .
So the problem that has not been addressed by the idiots che call themselves "leaders " is the weapons of mass destruction in the hand of mentally unfit people like Nitwitnhyahu . So the idiots in charge are constantly manipulated by Israeli criminals that pretend that all their neighbors be defenseless . This farce of using fake accusations against the neighbors will finish soon . Assad would do well to get a few atomic bomb from Kim or Vlad and threaten the western criminals to destroy their pet toad Israel ...... KIm is a great man and demonstrated , without any doubt , that respect is obtained by having a nuclear weapon .
In reply to USSA will have to be cured… by Fireman
Right, Vlad.
Is this why you had your Navy pack-up it's sh*t 3 days before the strike and sail off into the sunset?
In reply to Just keep poking that bear. by Erek
I think at some point, you have to ask yourselves is nuclear war the ultimate goal of these failing empires ???
In reply to Right, Vlad. Is this why… by pc_babe
The ultimate goal is to provide excuses to keep the money-press running at full capacity.
In reply to I think at some point, you… by Yellow_Snow
And it’s starting to smoke and rattle
In reply to The ultimate goal is to… by Erek
Once it breaks and money stops...permission is granted to turn the entire MENA region into a glass parking lot from orbit. Not like they've paid their rent to stay or offered a contribution to keep using resources. They just breed, eat, shit and don't pay. Why? Who fucking cares now. They aren't house pets, they are now classified as overhead. Unnecessary overhead to be liquidated.
In reply to And it’s starting to smoke… by IridiumRebel
US military (uppers) have been shitting bricks for decades to use nukes. Probably part of why JFK was murdered.
In reply to I think at some point, you… by Yellow_Snow
If the crazy Americans bomb a Russian ship, it's on. That's why Russia packed up. They don't want WWIII. Problem is that American traitors DO want WWIII. Best to pack up and leave.
In reply to I think at some point, you… by Yellow_Snow
They know they could never win a true ground war. It would be Custer all over again.
The empire is running or all but out of allies. When the dollar is completely over the puppet allies will drop faster than they can imagine
In reply to I think at some point, you… by Yellow_Snow
Idiot, you don't stay in port to get bombed you sail into open sea to face your enemy.
In reply to Right, Vlad. Is this why… by pc_babe
I guess it's enough to say they got underway.
So after they came face-to-face with their enemy, remind us all, what did they do for the poor animal, Assad?
In reply to Idiot, you don't stay in… by 107cicero
Talk talk talk. More yakking without actually putting yourself into the situation. That sounds like a woman running her mouth.
Who backs USA? Western Private Central Banking Cartel. That means the world essentially pays a tax to the USA to maintain their military.
So yeah sometimes Russia needs to side step a punch.
How long do you think the USA is going to have the loyalty of the Israelis when the City of London / Banking Cartel switches loyalty to China? You know China is going to give them a much sweeter deal to get the Yuan managed by them into the world's reserve currency.
There will be many former "friends" when that happens. The collapse will be spectacular and completely foreseeable. Will the Israeli scams in the USA stop? Likely not. They'll see less down side risk to criminal operations in the USA because there will be no credible military threat. Heck there is not much of one now. Goldman Sachs loots at will.
The following YT video is Webster Tarpley's theory of why the Brexit occurred. In it he details how City of London bankers have decided to go with China.
Youtube: Behind the Brexit with Webster Tarpley
Poor China thinks having the reserve currency will be a good deal for them. They think they can outsmart bankers that have made it their business to play upon the human weaknesses of politicians for years uncountable. Surely they will be wrong. When you learn the collective lessons of private central banking from your father who has the knowledge of such passing down from uncountable generations it's not a real contest. The banker wins. They're really mobsters that run banking.
In reply to I guess it's enough to say… by pc_babe
Cossacks vs Khan's "Dhimmi" Pirates
A pair of Russian Kilo-class “Black Hole” hunter-killer subs, supported by a couple of frigates and an anti-submarine aircraft, reportedly went after a Bucktoothed Bob Buccaneer Astute-class aka (Khan's Burka) submarine off the Syrian oast ahead of Saturday’s airstrikes.
ARRRGGG!! (No Belgrano moment for these infidels) The confused Dhimwit Crew thought they were in Falkland waters.
After repeated defecations on themselves Khan's Dhimwit Crew were forced to surface to cycle fresh air into the vessel.
The US Navy had to send out a Boeing P-8 Poseidon anti-submarine aircraft to the area to rescue its Dhimmi ally.
In reply to I guess it's enough to say… by pc_babe
Exactly. Russia doesn't want war unlike the country that sacrifices it sailors at Pearl Harbor or twin towers to achieve "Mission Accomplished"!
In reply to Idiot, you don't stay in… by 107cicero
They ought to park a modified Typhoon class with a magnetohydrodynamic drive off the coast of Mar-a-Lago.
In reply to Exactly. Russia doesn't… by peopledontwanttruth