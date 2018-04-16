Retail Sales Rebound In March As Autos Jump

After 3 straight months of declines, March retail sales surprised to the upside bouncing 0.6% MoM (+0.4% exp), but ex-autos/gas was a disappointment (rising 0.3% vs 0.4% expectations).
The 0.6% MoM spike was higher than the highest (of 71) economists' estimate
Eight of 13 major retail categories showed increases.
Sales at health and personal-care stores rose 1.4 percent, the most in two years. Auto sales rose 2 percent, the most since September; a report last week showed purchases of cars and light trucks rose to a 17.4 million annualized rate in March, the fastest this year.
Weaker categories included building-materials stores, which fell 0.6 percent; apparel-store sales, down 0.8 percent; and sporting goods, hobby, book and music stores, which declined 1.8 percent, the most since December, the data showed.
The data on Monday also showed that a decline in gasoline costs, as reported last week in the Labor Department’s consumer price index, may have weighed on filling-station receipts. Gas-station sales dropped 0.3 percent, the most since July, according to the Commerce report. Excluding automobiles and gasoline, sales advanced 0.3 percent for a second month.
Comments
Clothing & apparel -0.8 yet stocks like URBN & LULU continue to hit new highs. Absurd.
Looks like interest rates are going to get juicier and juicier.
They havent realized that they killed housing yet, but again perhaps thats the plan. Lets cut house prices in half to make them you know more affordable. Meanwhile keep raising the Section 8 reimbursements....
In reply to Looks like interest rates… by Amphius1
Just bought a 97 ram 3500 12 valve cummins with 220K on the clock this weekend for $6500 cash. Paints a little faded but runs great, drives great. Has a few minor issues that needs addressed but it's a great truck. Ford, chevy and dodge can take their $60000+ heavy duty trucks and get stuffed.