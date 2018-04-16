Ron Paul Reacts To "Trump's Disastrous Syria Attack"

Authored by Ron Paul via The Ron Paul Institute for Peace & Prosperity,
Over the weekend, President Trump celebrated firing more than 100 missiles into Syria by Tweeting, “Mission Accomplished!” They say if you cannot learn from history you are condemned to repeat it. So I guess we are repeating it.
We all remember that “Mission Accomplished” was the banner behind then-President Bush as he gloated aboard a US navy ship that the war in Iraq had been won. After his “victory,” however, some 4,000 US military personnel were killed, perhaps a million Iraqis were killed, and the country’s infrastructure and social fabric were so badly destroyed that they probably can never be repaired.
Actually, there is much about the US attack on Syria that reminds us of Iraq.
With Iraq, the US moved in to start bombing before international inspectors had completed their mission to verify whether or not Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction. Had they been allowed to complete their mission and verify that he did not, imagine the suffering, death, and destruction that could have been avoided. In Syria, the US decided to start bombing before the international inspectors were even allowed to start checking claims that Assad gassed his own people in Douma. Why? What was the rush? Was Washington afraid they might not find Assad guilty?
Who really benefits from US attacks on the Syrian government? There were reports that ISIS began making moves immediately after the air strikes. Do we really want to be al-Qaeda and ISIS’s airforce? Is that going to keep us safer? I remember when al-Qaeda was actually considered our enemy, not an ally in overthrowing the last secular government in the Middle East.
Will Syria’s Christians be better off after the recent US attack? Just over a week ago Christians celebrated Easter in Aleppo for the first time in years. What changed? The Syrian army kicked out al-Qaeda, which had been occupying the eastern part of the city. So no, Christians will be much worse off if our “moderate terrorists” take control of Syria.
If Syria really had sarin and other chemical weapons factories, does it make sense for the US to bomb the buildings and risk killing thousands by widely disbursing the poisons? Does it make sense to risk killing Syrian civilians with chemical weapons in retaliation for allegations that the Syrian government killed civilians with chemical weapons? No, it seems more like the phony “mobile WMD labs” we were told that Saddam Hussein had constructed.
If the US knew Syria was manufacturing chemical weapons in the buildings they bombed, why not notify the Organization for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)? The OPCW had certified the very building the US bombed as chemical weapons free not that long ago. Why not just call them up and ask them to check it out? After all, they were just arriving in the country as the US started bombing.
There are many more questions about President Trump’s terrible decision to again make war on Syria. For example, where is Congress? It was disgraceful to see Speaker Paul Ryan telling the President he needs no Congressional authorization to attack Syria. All Members of Congress take an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution and the Constitution says that only Congress can declare war. Does that oath mean nothing these days?
President Trump will come to regret the day he let the neocons take over his foreign policy. Their track record is abysmal. His attack on Syria was clearly illegal and should his party lose the House in November he may find his new fair-weather friends in the Democratic Party quickly turning foul.
Comments
"Syrian War Ambassador, John McStain, undergoes surgery for intestinal infection ... "
We pray he won't suffer long.
They wanna stop Russia from access to the Mediterranean. Cut Syria up and get rich rebuilding it.
In reply to finally by ???ö?
Must have drank some bad baby blood
In reply to finally by ???ö?
Interesting timing. Wasn't this fuck supposed to be dead 4 months ago?
In reply to finally by ???ö?
Taxidermy has greatly advanced over the decades.The hamster look was just a minor glitch.
In reply to Interesting timing. Wasn't… by navy62802
The USSA is controlled by (((them))) and their useful goyim, who have no moral compass. They care not for Syria's Christians at all.
Resource piracy, hegemonic wet dreams, penis envy and obsessive one-upmanship is what this swamp is all about.
Who will stop the evil empire's downward spiral?
Like a noisy old horn.
Thanks again for stating the obvious, gramps.
now go away and stop bothering people
This attack on Syria was pre-agreed with the Syrians and Russians. The mission was to diffuse the neocon demands for action against Syria rationalized by the neocon-created chemical attack lie.
The Syrians and Russians were given days of pre-notice to remove any assets of value from a list of pre-agreed worthless targets. There was zero damage to any targets or assets of value, and *nobody* was killed. And now the neocons can't blame Trump for doing nothing.
I agree with Trump. Mission accomplished!
In reply to Like a noisy old horn. … by RumpleShitzkin
I predicted that very thing.
No way this wasn’t done without Russian co-op.
ZERO
In reply to This attack on Syria was pre… by warsev
The USA blows up a "Chemical weapons warehouse/factory" that it was completely unaware of until Assad dropped an old propane tank full of chlorine on some poor bastards bed in Ghouta.
..and while the bombs were falling, ISIS escaped Ghouta and is regrouping near the Israeli border...
In reply to I predicted that very thing… by RumpleShitzkin
Wrong. ISIS in Ghouta was allowed to leave by the Syrian army in a pre-agreed truce.
Your slander of our president is tiresome.
In reply to The USA blows up a "Chemical… by FireBrander
I’ve seen zero evidence of anything.
zero evidence of a chem attack
zero evidence of strikes
ive seen a lot of excitement from MSM propaganda outlets that I don’t believe about anything.
thats about it
but if it happened, it happened with the Bears blessing...for whatever reason
In reply to I predicted that very thing… by RumpleShitzkin
Exactly this happened, no more, no less:
1) Sham gassing
2) Sham bombing
3) Sham indignation
In reply to I’ve seen zero evidence of… by RumpleShitzkin
“We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false.”
William Casey, CIA Director 1981-1987
http://truthstreammedia.com/2015/01/13/cia-flashback-well-know-our-disinformation-program-is-complete-when-everything-the-american-public-believes-is-false/
You Are Here
In reply to Exactly this happened, no… by ???ö?
I think that's pretty much why every Trump voter voted for him -- to have him appease the neocons and wage fake attacks that accomplished nothing. Just what we were all looking for in a President.
In reply to This attack on Syria was pre… by warsev
Personally, I voted for him so he could call people names on twitter.
In reply to I think that's pretty much… by LetThemEatRand
I voted for him because it makes you sad
In reply to Personally, I voted for him… by D.T.Barnum
Just imagine all the pressure on the guy coming from all directions. I been very critical of him and this situation, but what we want him to do would not be easy at all. I'd probably explode under that pressure.
In reply to I think that's pretty much… by LetThemEatRand
'Nothing was damaged'?
Hmm. I just finished looking at before and after pictures of a very modern medical research facility that was levelled. Is that 'damage' in your mind or not?
In reply to This attack on Syria was pre… by warsev
You want pix of a bombed hospital?
i can get you those.
How bout pix of courageous terrorists in white helmets?
How bout pix of bombed 6 yr olds on the back of an ambulance? How bout pix of gassed kids?
pix for everybody
reality for none
In reply to 'Nothing was damaged'? Hmm… by east of eden
Fuck the military (order followers):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_y9FpBAVuIc
We should have Ron Paul in some capacity in a Trump Administration...instead we get John Boltbon'ed..
This is not an age of reason.
This is an era of retardation. Homo Retardus is being groomed as the newest monkey branch in the family tree.
In reply to We should have Ron Paul in… by Theta_Burn
His idea of just giving the chemical experts a call and telling them to go check specific buildings is a good one. Trump's expert advisers should of thought of this, instead of bombing. He should have to. Duh.
In reply to We should have Ron Paul in… by Theta_Burn
You think Sessions is a sleepy old fuck...
Ron makes him look like a meth tweaker.
Ron just needs to fade away. America hates losers. Especially ones that took a dive during the debates.
Just stood there with his thumb in his ass.
But they wouldn’t let me talk, right?
Weak. Controlled oppo. Nothing more.
In reply to We should have Ron Paul in… by Theta_Burn
like his kid
In reply to You think Sessions is a… by RumpleShitzkin
There's no way Ron Paul would get confirmed by the Senate.
Being right before everyone else, nobody forgives that.
In reply to We should have Ron Paul in… by Theta_Burn
Remember those who voted for Trump are just as guilty as he is. Never ever vote conservative. In fact don't vote at all. The electoral college will delete your vote depending on where you live.
Keep that thought. "Don't vote at All"
let us know how that works out for you.
In reply to Remember those who voted for… by Silver Savior
Not "neocons"! Say "Jews and their collaborators."
States expand power by repeating history. This isn't for us. It's for them.
the smell of desperation is getting overbearing
i'll try and keep it downwind
In reply to the smell of desperation is… by TheBigCluB
Does anyone care what Ron "controlled opposition" Paul has to say. I've read protocols of elders of Zion and Ron plays a part in all this politcpol theather.
Dr. Ron,
You’re words are spoken from Adult wisdom, knowledge, honesty & integrity. How unfortunate the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths who continue to wage these illegal wars of aggression are Psychopathic Adult Children.
I don't see a disaster. I don't see any actual effects of the strikes at all. Life went on and nothing changed.
This.time.is.different...
Even Ben Franklin pointed it out years ago.
"On a long enough timeline".
In reply to I don't see a disaster. I… by Sanity Bear
105 missiles to take out ONE installation? Liars.
Do we get a list? Of course not.
Anyone got a picture or a tweet of the Donald Cook ripped inside out?
Didn't think so...
nothing happened
You don’t know what you don’t know.