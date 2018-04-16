Russian Warships Carrying Military Hardware Spotted Crossing Bosporus Towards Syria

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/16/2018 - 20:35

Two Russian warships carrying military hardware have been spotted en route to Syria as the world awaits the Kremlin's response to last weekend's coordinated strike on three Syrian facilities, marking the fourth recent deployment of Russian military equipment to Syria.

An Alligator-landing ship carrying tanks, trucks, ambulances and an IED radar was headed to the Russian naval base at Tartus, Syria, according to Bosporus-based naval observer Yörük Işık - who also spotted the Alexandr Tkachenko, a yellow RoRo (Roll-on / Roll-off) vessel carrying high-speed patrol boats, several trucks and a temporary bridge structure. 

The blue Project 117 LST Orsk 148 ship was carrying Soviet BTR-80 tanks, Ramaz trucks and a Pelena-1 bomb radar, used to detect IEDs.

A second yellow cargo vessel was equipped with a BMK-T boat used for building temporary bridges and an array of other military hardware. -Daily Mail

The RoRo supply ship was spotted on April 13 carrying a "Project 03160 Raptor, BMK-T bridge erection boat, KamAZ & Ural 4320 trucks," according to Işık.

Via the Daily Mail

The hardware shipments come amid a third round of sanctions on Monday for "enabling the Syrian government's use of chemical weapons in civil war," announced over the weekend by US ambassador Nikki Haley following US-led airstrikes which included France and Britain.

The United States, France and Britain launched over 103 missiles on Saturday night at three Syrian facilities in retaliation for a suspected poison gas attack in the city of Douma seven days prior.

US-led forces hit:

  • The Barzeh Research and Development Center - hit with 57 U.S. Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAMs) and 19 joint air-to-surface missiles, which the Pentagon's Marine Lt. Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. says will "set the Syrian chemical weapons program back for years."

 

 

Soldiers sift through rubble at the Barzah Scientific Research center with no protective gear.
  • The Him Shinshar chemical weapons depot, - was struck by nine U.S. Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAMs), eight Storm Shadow missiles, three naval cruise missiles and two Scout land attack cruise missiles, according to NPR. The Him Shinshar chemical weapons bunker facility - located over 4 miles from the chemical weapons depot, was hit with seven Scout missiles.

The third strike was on a command center.

While the West has conclusively blamed the Assad government for the attack, serious questions have arisen over everything from Assad's motive, the type of nerve agent used, to the credibility of the first responders - an NGO known as the White Helmets who have a reputation for staging evidence.

Don't call it a war though!

French President Emmanuel Macron today insisted the allied forces had not 'declared war' on Syria.

He told a French TV station: 'We have not declared war on the regime of Bashar al-Assad.' During the two-hour interview he also claimed he had 'convinced' Trump to maintain a military presence in Syria after the US leader threatened to pull out of the country entirely.

It emerged that Trump called Mr Macron twice before he shared his intention to strike Syria in a Twitter post. But he failed to call UK Prime Minister Theresa May in the early stages of the operation, giving the French leader the opportunity to claim France is America's leading ally in Europe. -Daily Mail

In a Sunday warning, Vladimir Putin said that further attacks on Syria by Western forces, "in violation of the U.N. Charter," would send international relations into "chaos."

In a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, Putin and Rouhani agreed that the Western strikes had damaged the chances of achieving a political resolution in the seven-year Syria conflict, according to a Kremlin statement. -Reuters

Syrian president Bashar al-Assad continues to deny the use of chemical weapons, telling a delegation of Russian politicians visiting on Monday that Western air strikes against his country were done so based on a campaign of "lies" and misinformation at the UN.

Tags
Politics
War Conflict
Integrated Mining

Comments

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 2
FireBrander Dame Ednas Possum Mon, 04/16/2018 - 20:52 Permalink

What did the USA know, and when did they know it...regarding all of these "facilities"?

Look at the video of that Ghouta bomb..seriously, how the hell did it land on the bed; it had to have bounced off the floor. Assad has a "chemical weapons program" and look at how crude that bomb is..the whole thing just doesn't look right.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/video/world/syrian-activist-uploads-vide…

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
matermaker Jim in MN Mon, 04/16/2018 - 21:33 Permalink

there is a nice site called syria-dot-liveuamap-dot-com that I've been watching for years.  It's like watching a game of Risk in real time.  If you pull it up, you will notice that Syria has won.  As in there are like two small pockets of rebels to clean up.  Of which they are currently doing.  There is a spearhead from Turkey in the north around Idlib. The Turks call that "operation Olive Branch".  A point contested by the Jews and Hezbollah south of Damascus and an inroad in the southeast at the borders of Jordan and Iraq.  Kurds and Americans squared off to the northeast against the Turks in "operation Euphrates Shield".  The "civil war" is days away from being "won".  What then?  Who gets to say, "get the hell out of my country!"

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
cowdiddly Jim in MN Mon, 04/16/2018 - 21:45 Permalink

You know what I think? Troops are coming home babe. Trump said this before the phony missile stuff.

Look at what is on the ships. River crossing gear, river patrol boats, bridge building equipment.

most of the US bases are on the other side of the Euphrates. Looks like the Russians are going in.

That missile strike was just to telegraphed, like 5-6 days in advance so the Russians could move their stuff out of the way. Then it just hit 3 empty buildings with no canisters, tanks NOTHING.

That's not Trumps style to tell you he is coming but he can't call Putin directly due to circumstances.At least that's what he said while running for office that he would not tell you if he is going to attack.

Then Trump baits the media AGAIN with the drama queen baby killer Assad line to draw them in.

Now after the phony missile show He is back to saying he wants to get the troops home and its a one time thing. I think he is trying to outfox some bad actors in our gov't. I think through some back channels or something that carrier group coming will be used for evacuations. I know for a fact that carrier could be there in 5 days(they are fast enough to get a speeding ticket on a freeway believe it or not) but it has to dink around for other developments. And this has all been planned behind the scenes with all the important parties in the know and going along with the charade.

I might be wrong but that missile attack just did not add up. something more. I hope we might still be proud of our military and Mattis yet and this is an end around the deep state. But who knows and let the down votes fly but something bigger that is on the surface is going on here than meets the eye.

 

 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
matermaker cowdiddly Mon, 04/16/2018 - 21:52 Permalink

   I said it seemed like it was the Bay of Pigs redux, this time last week. It sure smelled like the Brits got thrown under the bus.  Trump keeps talking about sharing the price tags.  I fully agree.  The rest of Europe ain't so happy with the poodles. We're letting the other kids out on the playground, for a change.    

   It's been 80 years or a generation.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 5
FireBrander The Jaguar Mon, 04/16/2018 - 20:59 Permalink

and good motorcycles...the Ural...promotional video of the 500 mile LA to Vegas desert run...the Ural died 2 hrs into it...the muffler on the replacement fell off...pretty embarrassing.

After watching that video, I went to a dealer to check them out..cool looking, but oh so crude..naked spot welds, oh geesh, reminded me of the Yugo.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
kaboomnomic FireBrander Mon, 04/16/2018 - 21:36 Permalink

Funny the one with the big mouth, are the one with the biggest clueless.

Look to your mirror, Bubba..

https://www.military.com/daily-news/2017/02/10/spare-parts-shortage-gro…

 

http://www.businessinsider.com/r-update-1-lockheeds-f-35-fighter-jet-pr…

 

https://edition.cnn.com/2013/10/23/us/air-force-nuclear-silo-doors-open…

 

Funny shits. Aren't you have enough problems back home? 800 B$ budget and you can't afford spare parts?

Too stupid to comprehend??

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 6
Davidduke2000 Mon, 04/16/2018 - 20:44 Permalink

President Putin prefer to arm the Syrian army with old military gear the equivalent of what they lost against terrorists and mercenaries from saudis.

However if the Syrians need help like on the 14th, the Russian army had their 40  Pantsir super weapon ready to shoot the storm ghost missiles with 100% positive results.

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 4
JamesinNM Mon, 04/16/2018 - 20:44 Permalink

Payback is the dickens. Hopefully Russia will deploy more and more hardware for Syrian use, remove its own planes and personnel, then use standoff weapons to kick the hell out of foreigners that enter Syria, including destroying every launch platform used against Syria. Eliminate Dimona if Israel reenters Syria.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 19
Road Hazard Mon, 04/16/2018 - 20:44 Permalink

Unless those ships are loaded to the hilt with S-400 (or better) missile batteries, Assad is a dead man walking. Sorry Putin, you punk bitch. You should have been sending a fleet of supply ships non-stop for the past year. Too little, too late. This is nothing more than a token gesture to Assad. You fucking puppet!

 

 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
booboo Road Hazard Mon, 04/16/2018 - 21:14 Permalink

In all seriousness, all this red white and blue dick waving, (including the union jack and the Tri Color) at the end of the day it all helps western adversaries in that it keeps the military wearing out equipment, bankrupting their nations and wearing out their populace in perpetual war so when the big one finally arrives we will look up from our smart phone just long enough to see the flash. China is grinning from ear to ear, Ping Pong boy is laughing his ass off, Putin, once an partner in the war on terror has written us off as a total loss, France is lost along with GB, Germany wavers like a leaf in a wind storm.