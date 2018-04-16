"Self-Centered, Self-Serving Jackass": FBI Insiders Furious After Comey Interview

Current and former FBI agents are furious after former Director James Comey gave his first interview since President Trump fired him last year to ABC's George Stephanopoulos on Sunday night, reports the Daily Beast - which was privy to a play-by-play flurry of text messages and other communications detailing their reactions.
Seven current or former FBI agents and officials spoke throughout and immediately after the broadcast. There was a lot of anger, frustration, and even more emojis—featuring the thumbs-down, frowny face, middle finger, and a whole lot of green vomit faces.
One former FBI official sent a bourbon emoji as it began; another sent the beers cheers-ing emoji. The responses became increasingly angry and despondent as the hourlong interview played out. -Daily Beast
“Hoover is spinning in his grave,” said a former FBI official. “Making money from total failure," in reference to Comey plugging his book, A Higher Loyalty.
Jana Winter of The Beast adds that when a promo aired between segments advertising Comey's upcoming appearance with The View, the official "grew angrier."
“Good lord, what a self-serving self-centered jackass,” the official said. “True to form he thinks he’s the smartest guy around.”
A current official with the FBI said it was strange how Comey seemed so pleased with how things played out. “It’s how happy he looked on TV while cashing in on the biggest mistake in history. His mistake,” they said. “Jim Comey made that mistake. We all just wonder what could have been and what we could’ve done to change it.”
Not all the current and former FBI officials had problems with the interview, however - as one official who spoke out in support of Comey said “I thought he was highly trustworthy and very transparent, like watching someone in confession,” the former official said. “It seems like he’s still wrestling with it.”
The majority, however, were all negative on the former Director's interview - with one even souring as the interview progressed:
One longtime Team Comey source—who is still an FBI agent—sent thumbs-up emojis repeatedly during the first half hour, but even this loyalist began to lose patience by the halfway mark—sending a frowny face. A few minutes later there was a nauseous emoji, and then a poop emoji after the final segment. -DB
Sources confirm to ZeroHedge that a frowny face emoji is indeed very bad. In a stunning development, Comey's interview even encouraged a former FBI official to start using emojis.
Another former FBI official not historically known for their use of emojis, sent a bowing emjoi which—they explained in a follow up message—they believed to mean “slamming my head into something, obviously.”
Another source who works frequently with the FBI said they wouldn't watch the extended cut of the interview.
“Didn’t watch it—I don’t care, he’s basically a scumbag. I don’t know how they’re letting him write a book in the middle of an investigation that he’s part of. I wonder if he had his book cleared by the intelligence community? He’s supposed to but I bet he didn’t.”
Comey was fired by President Trump on May 9, 2017, after which he leaked memos he claims document conversations with Trump to the New York Times, kicking off the special counsel investigation headed by Robert Mueller - whose team started out looking at Russian influence in the 2016 election, and is now investigating the President's alleged decade-old extramarital affairs with at least two women. Truly looking out for national security there Bob...
Hillary Clinton and her supporters blame Comey as a major factor in her 2016 loss to Donald Trump - as Clinton insiders have told the Daily Beast that Comey should "beg for forgiveness" and not try to use his book to explain away his actions.
Days before the election, Comey publicly announced that he was reopening the investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server, but he made no mention of the simultaneous inquires being made into Russian links to members of Trump’s team.
This was seen by many inside the FBI as Comey inserting the agency into the campaign, which was especially unwise coming so close to the election, when the agency tries to abstain from anything that could have political consequences. -Daily Beast
In his book, Comey - who said he was on the "verge of tears" after Obama gave him a pat on the head, and whose wife and children were admittedly giant Hillary fans, also admits that he expected Clinton to win, and that he feared that - if he didn't disclose the reopening of the probe - that it would make Clinton an "illegitimate" president.
Mr. Comey acknowledges that he thought Mrs. Clinton would win the presidency and said it is "entirely possible" that he decided to reveal that the email investigation had started up again 11 days before the election because he was primarily concerned that if he concealed the renewed investigation, it would make her an "illegitimate president."
Would he have made a different decision if Mr. Trump had been ahead in the polls? "I don’t know," Mr. Comey concedes. -AP
Prior to becoming the DNC's most wanted, Comey and his team notoriously let Hillary Clinton off the hook for her private server and mishandling of classified information - having begun drafting Clinton's exoneration before even interviewing her, something which appears to have been "forgotten" in his book.
Comey also called out Obama and Lynch in his book - defending the FBI's top brass and counterintelligence investigators charged with probing Clinton's use of a private email server and mishandling of classified information, reports the Washington Examiner, which received an advanced copy.
“I never heard anyone on our team — not one — take a position that seemed driven by their personal political motivations. And more than that: I never heard an argument or observation I thought came from a political bias. Never ... Instead we debated, argued, listened, reflected, agonized, played devil’s advocate, and even found opportunities to laugh as we hashed out major decisions.
We're sure there was a lot of laughing in Comey's office - right up until 1AM on November 9, 2016.
It appears that James Comey isn't making any friends, anywhere - except perhaps at his bank.
Shorter Comey: I felt the extremely careless candidate was leading, so I drafted her exoneration figuring she’d beat the morally unfit candidate, against whom I have evidence of obstruction, which I did nothing with for 11 months but buy my book.— Razor (@hale_razor) April 16, 2018
