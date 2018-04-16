Stoltenberg Brushes Off Greece-Turkey Tensions: "Not An Issue For NATO"

In the last two months, tensions between two NATO member states have escalated dramatically - Turkey has threatened to invade Greek islands, Greece has responded, and Greeks now see Turkey as the greatest threat to their existence.
But, the rapidly souring tensions between Greece and Turkey are “not an issue for NATO,” the General Secretary of the North Atlantic Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg in an interview with Turkish news agency Anadolu.
As Keep Talking Greece reports, saying that both countries are “two highly valued NATO allies” Stoltenberg hailed the telephone conversation between Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Turkish counterpart, Binali Yildirim, after the Mirage 2000 crashed and the pilot was killed on Thursday when returning form a mission to intercept Turkish F-16s violating Greek airspace.
‘Tension in Aegean should be resolved between Turkey, Greece’
Q: The tension between Turkey and Greece over the Aegean Sea continues to rise. There are reports that Greece has officially asked NATO to take a more active role in this context. What is NATO’s position on the rising tension between the two NATO allies?
Stoltenberg: Greece and Turkey are two highly valued NATO allies, they have been allies since 1952.
Both contribute to our collective defense. I expect that the differences we see on some issues are solved between Turkey and Greece in the spirit of good relations. In this context, I welcome that the PMs of both countries have recently held a phone conversation and that they have agreed to resolve these differences through dialogue.
Q: So, NATO does not foresee involvement?
Stoltenberg: No, it’s not an issue for NATO, this is something that has to be addressed between Turkey and Greece.
Commenting on a wide range of issues including the agenda of his visit, the Turkish-led Operation Olive Branch, the fight against terrorism, and Syria, Stoltenberg emphasized the importance of Turkey as a valuable strategic ally.
The interview was given ahead of Stoltenberg’s visit to Turkey on May 16th.
No surprise here. No comment. Members need only to contribute to the NATO, while the Alliance sits back and makes plans for the safety of the whole planet...
Europistan is toast....sharia law for all.
We shall see. Its going be interesting to be sure. Glad I lived there and saw it before...whatever happens, happens.
In reply to Europistan is toast… by Ahmeexnal
Stoltenberg is clearly a Rothschild agent. Just like Trump, Macron, Merkel and May.
In reply to We shall see. Its going be… by Quantify
Interestingly, Oriana Fallaci foretold a lot of what is happening now in europistan. She was derided and ostracized for telling inconvenient truths. When she died, crowds cheered all over europistan in a vulgar display of hatred.
In reply to We shall see. Its going be… by Quantify
https://www.jweekly.com/2006/09/22/oriana-fallaci-italian-journalist-an…
'nuff said. She was merely a limited hangout, and a communist, created to distract stupid goyim. Plus, she was a 911 denier who blamed arabs and covered up for Israel.
In reply to Interestingly, Oriana… by Ahmeexnal
Fuck Turkey.
In reply to https://www.jweekly.com/2006… by Heros
Ms. Jen Doltenberg made an unpardonable error: she forgot to blame Russia.
In reply to Fuck Turkey. by Fish Gone Bad
The history of Greece since 2500 BC
http://thesoundingline.com/14709-2/
In reply to Ms. Jen Doltenberg made an… by Shemp 4 Victory
So basically NATO does not care if the Turks grab control of the Aegean islands because they are still part of NATO. The Greeks are screwed.
In reply to The history of Greece since by Four Star
The Tamar Oil/Gas field and newer discoveries, their borders & divisions is part of major issue. Naturally Russia is in there pipeline cock blocking to boot:
https://www.platts.com/latest-news/natural-gas/moscow/rosneft-closes-11…
Flashpoint:
http://www.pennenergy.com/articles/pennenergy/2018/02/oil-and-gas-greec…
In reply to We shall see. Its going be… by Quantify
Yes.
"Cyprus has been ethnically divided into a Turkish north and a Greek south since 1974. The internationally recognized government is on the Greek Cypriot side. Only Turkey recognizes the breakaway north, where it keeps thousands of troops."
Erdogan is dead set against any reunification of Cyprus. He'll go to war to keep a Turkish north from peacefully reuniting with the Greek south and sharing in the Aphrodite Field bounty. I despise Erdogan in every way possible.
In reply to The Tamar Oil/Gas field and… by Crazy Or Not
The Hungarian, Catalan, Finnish and Belgium infighting within the EU is set to spill over into it's NATO equivilent.
Cypress is such an important Jigsaw piece in the Syrian / Lebanon / Israel mash up in the Levant that no one wants to prop that door open. So as usual it'll open itself, bingo another can of worms to help screw up Globalist plans.
In reply to Europistan is toast… by Ahmeexnal
Cypress has offered plane parking to Russia, as has Iran(accepted) and Turkey.
In reply to The Hungarian, Catalan,… by Crazy Or Not
If Turkey invades Greece, Greece can not invoke article 5 ?
So what is the use ?
They did not think that one through.
Not really, my good man. The Rule makers have decreed that the Article 5 CANNOT be invoked for inter-alliance attacks.
Hypocrisy to the Max !
Can you imagine the possibility that ...Germany, for example, decides that needs Lebensraum, because it got "wronged" after WWII, and "recovers" some from Poland , or Holland. Scary , NO?
WHAT is the use for Article 5, or even NATO then?
In reply to If Turkey invades Greece,… by SpanishGoop
The purpose of NATO is Russian containment. End of.
In reply to Not really, my good man. The… by TheDayAfter
Was Soviet containment. End of.
In reply to The purpose of NATO is… by ThorAss
NATO is a fucking JOKE with Turkey in it, threatening whoever they want without any consequences...
May you live in interesting times.
Erdogan is highly valued Dictator. You know we don´t give a shit how many lawyers and judges and teachers are in jail and tortured. This is an inner affair.
Not so, if a run down fucked up double agent gets a hit in London. That is a reason for war, indeed.
For a while there I thought ww3 was starting over a bad curry
In reply to Erdogan is highly valued… by flight77
It is an issue for NATO. One member threatens another and any organization where that happens put the offending member on its place. This stance of NATO will only encourage Turkey to do more.
What is not an issue for NATO is Ukraine because it is not a member. Yet, NATO deals with that issue like it is their concern.
Typical...Useless EU and useless Nato...
I really hope one of the next Tomahawks goes astray and lands on the fucking ZH Comments Downgrade Worst Buy Geek Crud Z team.
Just shows what a monumental dick Stoltenberg is.
The battle of kebab