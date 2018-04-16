A Tale Of American Hubris

Authored by Tom Engelhardt via TomDispatch.com,
The lessons of history? Who needs them? Certainly not Washington’s present cast of characters, a crew in flight from history, the past, or knowledge of more or less any sort.
Still, just for the hell of it, let’s take a few moments to think about what some of the lessons of the last years of the previous century and the first years of this one might be for the world’s most exceptional and indispensable nation, the planet’s sole superpower, the globe’s only sheriff.
Those were, of course, commonplace descriptions from the pre-Trump era and yet, in the age of MAGA, already as moldy and cold as the dust in some pharaonic tomb.
Let’s start this way: You could think of the post-Cold War era, the years after the implosion of the Soviet Union in 1991, as the moment of America’s first opioid crisis. The country’s politicians and would-be politicians were, then, taking street drugs (K-Street and military-industrial-complex ones, to be exact) and having remarkable visions of a planet available for the taking, as well as the keeping, forever and ever, amen.
On a globe without another superpower – pre-Putin Russia was a shattered, impoverished shell of the former Soviet Union, while China was still entering the capitalist world, Communist Party in tow – history’s ultimate opportunity had obviously presented itself.
And about to ascend to the holodeck of the USS America (beam me up, Dick Cheney!) were history’s ultimate opportunists, the men (and woman) who would, in January 2001, occupy the top posts in the administration of president George W Bush. That, of course, included Cheney, who, after overseeing a wide-ranging search for the best candidate for vice-president, had appointed himself to the job.
As a group, they couldn’t have been more ready for America’s ultimate moment in the sun. They had been preparing for it for years and largely came out of the first think-tank – the Project for the New American Century – ever to enter the Oval Office.
They had long been in favor of ensuring this country’s “unchallenged supremacy” by building its already staggering military into a force beyond compare. In doing so, they had no doubt that they would achieve the previously inconceivable: an “American geopolitical pre-eminence,” as they politely put it, that would be like no other great power’s ever.
A power ‘beyond challenge’
As it happened, their moment came with blinding, thoroughly unexpected speed on September 11, 2001. Their response would be captured perfectly only five hours after the attacks of that day.
From the partially devastated Pentagon, secretary of defense Donald Rumsfeld, already certain that al-Qaeda was behind the strikes, ordered his aides (as one of them scribbled down) to “go massive. Sweep it all up. Things related and not.” And so they did.
What followed would be not just the invasion and occupation of Afghanistan, but of Saddam Hussein’s Iraq, a country completely unconnected to the attacks of September 11. And not just Iraq either, not in their fevered imaginations anyway (as once again today in the fever dreams of newly appointed National Security Adviser John Bolton and secretary of state Mike Pompeo), but Iran, too.
Not far behind in the sweep-it-up category would come, they were convinced, the rest of the Greater Middle East (still being called in those days “the arc of instability” – little did they know!). In the end, they had no doubt that the rest of the planet would fall in line, too (or pay the price). It was to be a Pax Americana planet for the ages.
In the carnage that followed, it was easy to forget just how expansive those fever dreams were. But give them credit: Whatever else they did (or didn’t do), geopolitically speaking, George W Bush’s crew thought big. Just consider their seminal document of the post-9/11 moment, the 2002 National Security Strategy. Their goal, it stated, was to ensure that the US would “build and maintain” the country’s “defenses” (that is, military power) “beyond challenge.” And keep in mind that they were already talking about a country in, as that document put it, “a position of unparalleled military strength.”
Let that roll around in your head for a second so many years later: on this planet a single, unparalleled military power “beyond challenge.” That was a dream of dominion that once would have been left to “Evil Empires” or madmen (or the truly, truly bad guys in Hollywood movies). But in the world as they imagined it then, the one in which only that “sole” superpower stood tall, how easy it proved to imagine a Great Game with just a single player and an eternal arms race of one.
The top officials of the Bush administration were, as I wrote back then, pure fundamentalists when it came to US military power. As Bush later put it, they considered that military “the greatest force for human liberation the world has ever known.” Under such circumstances, why would anyone be shy about loosing it to “liberate” the rest of the planet?
In that 2002 document, the Bush administration in essence called for a world in which no other great power or bloc of powers would ever again be allowed to challenge America’s supremacy. As the president put it in an address at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York, that same year, “America has, and intends to keep, military strengths beyond challenge, thereby making the destabilizing arms races of other eras pointless, and limiting rivalries to trade and other pursuits of peace.”
The National Security Strategy put the same thought this way: “Our forces will be strong enough to dissuade potential adversaries from pursuing a military buildup in hopes of surpassing, or equaling, the power of the United States.” And the president and his men promptly began to hike the Pentagon budget to fit their oversized fantasies of what an American planetary “footprint” should look like (a process that, despite everything that followed, has never ended).
The lessons of American war
So much of this has, of course, already been buried in the sands of history, but that’s no reason for it to be forgotten. Almost 17 years after September 11, 2001, the parts of the planet that “the greatest force, etc, etc” was loosed upon remain in remarkable upheaval and disarray, while failed states and terror groups multiply, producing more displaced people and refugees than at any time since the end of World War II. Another great power, China, is rising, and an economically less-than-great Russia continues to hang in there militarily and strategically by force of Putinian chutzpah. Not surprisingly, American decline has become a topic of the moment.
What conclusions, then, might be drawn from the era of folly that led us to this Trumpian moment? Here are my suggestions for five possible lessons from the American experience of war in the 21st century:
Lesson one: It should have been too obvious to say, but wasn’t: Earth can’t be conquered by a single power, no matter how strong. Try to do so and you’ll end up taking yourself down in some fashion.
Shakespeare would have been fascinated by the hubris of America’s leaders in these years (and that was before Mr Hubris Himself even hit the White House). It couldn’t be clearer today that the military-first grab for an all-American planet proved strikingly too much for the US to swallow by an Iraqi mile.
It never even came close to happening. When the history of American decline is written, perhaps it will be said that never was there a great power whose leaders so effectively took it down themselves simply by wanting too much too badly and by woefully misunderstanding the nature of power on this planet. For Washington, the urge to make Earth into its imperium proved the equivalent of a submarine putting a torpedo into its own bow.
Lesson two: In the 21st century, military power, even that of the “finest fighting force in the history of the world” (another presidential descriptor of these years), isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. It doesn’t matter how many hundreds of billions of dollars you put into building up and maintaining that military yearly or how many trillions of dollars you sink into its wars and the mayhem they produce.
In 2018, the greatest military on Earth turned out to be incapable of ultimately defeating forces that were producing roadside bombs for the cost of a pizza
In 2018, the greatest military on Earth turned out to be incapable of ultimately defeating forces that were producing roadside bombs for the cost of a pizza.
If you want to measure the effectiveness of the US military, note, for instance, that more than a decade and a half after its “Global War on Terror” was launched there are al-Qaeda affiliates in far more places than on September 12, 2001; the original al-Qaeda still exists; other al-Qaeda crews are fighting with reasonable success from Yemen to Syria to North Africa; ISIS, while destroyed as a state or “caliphate,” continues as a guerrilla movement in parts of Syria and Iraq and its branded affiliates have spread across that former “arc of instability” from Niger and Libya to Afghanistan and the Philippines.
Washington’s war on terror, in other words, turned into a war for the spread of terror.
Lesson three: Military power is now a force for chaos. Historically, in the imperial ages that preceded this one, such power, while applied brutally and devastatingly, could also be a way of imposing order on conquered and colonized areas. (Hence, say, the British Raj in India or the French military hold on Indochina.) No longer, it seems, not in the wake of the 20th-century wars of liberation and independence in the formerly colonized world.
We’re now on a planet that simply doesn’t accept military-first conquest and occupation, no matter under what guise it arrives (including the spread of “democracy”). So beware of unleashing modern military power. It turns out to contain within it striking disintegrative forces on a planet that can ill afford such chaos.
Lesson four: At least at the imperial level, victory turns out to be a concept from another century. In its wars of recent years, the US military has moved from dreams of victory to an acceptance that its conflicts might be “generational” in nature to, most recently, the idea of “infinite war” (that is, war without hope of end or ultimate success). In this way, its top commanders have admitted that, by their own definition, they now live in a victory-less world.
Lesson five: Imperial wars do come home, even if in ways often hard to spot or grasp. Indeed, America’s wars of the 21st century have been returning to the homeland not as victory but as a kind of defeat, however hard that may be to see.
Donald Trump is proof of that. His slogan “Make America Great Again” – implying, as no other politician of his moment dared do, that the country was no longer great – rang a bell in the heartland and helped win him the 2016 election. His America First campaign similarly embodied a declinist sensibility, even if not recognized as such.
In promoting a presidency that would (again) put American first, Trump reflected what, for so many Americans, was a distinctly 21st-century message. Despite those soaring Washington dreams of an all-American planet, this century has proved anything but an America First one in the white American heartland.
While citizen tax dollars poured down the drain of those distant wars (and the scams linked to them), the country’s unparalleled global corporate power helped generate profits and wealth beyond compare – but mainly for a single gilded class of one-percenters. And so the numbers of multimillionaires and billionaires multiplied impressively, creating an ever-widening inequality gap.
In those same years, with a helping hand from the US Supreme Court, the American political system was turned over, lock, stock and barrel, to those very billionaires and multimillionaires and their super PACs (political action committees). Meanwhile, actual investment in the country’s basic infrastructure, in everything that had once made it the most advanced of First World countries, went off a cliff.
All of this was felt particularly deeply by the inhabitants of the country’s white heartland, as the future seemed to close in on so many of them. In their own fashion, they had absorbed some intuitive version of the above “lessons” of recent history, as had Donald Trump.
As a result, in election 2016, along with all his tweets, insults and nicknames, which became the heart and soul of media coverage, he did something far more crucial. He reassured Americans who felt that their lives and those of their children (going into debt for their very educations in ways that once would have been unimaginable) were turning third world on them. This they blamed on both the “swamp” of Washington and people of color of every sort.
In his own distinctive way, Trump reassured them that life in America didn’t have to be like this, repeatedly sending them messages of firstness and greatness, as well as anti-immigrant-ness, with convincing fire and fury.
Of course, upon entering the Oval Office, America’s first billionaire president promptly chose a cabinet of billionaires and multimillionaires, while the great achievement of his initial year as president would be to free both corporate America and that same gilded class of yet more financial responsibility for the nation, thanks to his tax “reform” bill. Meanwhile, he oversaw the expansion of America’s wars in distant lands.
None of this should have been slightly surprising. After all, whatever reassurance he may have offered, his campaign was always a The Donald First one. And whatever they thought they were doing, his voters were electing a man whose deepest expertise lay in how to emerge from bankruptcy proceedings smelling like a rose. Now, he seems intent on applying those special skills to peace, war, and the economy.
That means, in another year or two, you can count on lessons of American war six through 10 from me. In the meantime, hold on to your hats.
looks like .. victory
Never, ever forget or discount the pathology of organized violence and thievery of the Anglo-American imperialists. Here's the pathological pattern of Anglo-American and now Zio-American imperialism in the last 250 years.
As long as usa exists there will never be peace where usa put "foot"
U.S interventions around the globe (interventions, operations, instigations)
1840 - invasion of Fiji.
1841 - genocide on the island of Upolu (Drummond).
1843 - invasion of China.
1846-1848 war with Mexico.
1846 - aggression against the New Granada (Colombia).
1849 - shelling of Indochina.
1852 - invasion of Argentina.
1853-1856 - invasion of China.
1853 - invasion of Argentina and Nicaragua.
1854 - the destruction of the Nicaraguan city of San Juan del Norte.
1854 - an attempt to capture the Hawaiian Islands.
1855 - invasion and coup in Nicaragua.
1855 - invasion of Fiji and Uruguay.
1856 - invasion of Panama.
1858 - intervention in Fiji, genocide.
1858 - invasion of Uruguay.
1859 - attack on the Japanese fort of Taku.
1859 - invasion of Angola.
1860 - invasion of Panama.
1863 - punitive expedition to Shimonoseki (Japan).
1864 - military expedition to Japan.
1865 - invasion of Paraguay, genocide, 85% of the population destroyed.
1865 - intervention of Panama, coup d'état.
1866 - an attack on Mexico.
1866 - punitive expedition to China.
1867 - attack on the Midway Islands.
1868 - repeated invasion of Japan.
1868 - invasion of Uruguay and Colombia.
1874 - the entry of troops into China and Hawaii.
1876 ??- invasion of Mexico.
1878 - attack on Samoa.
1882 - the entry of troops into Egypt.
1888 - an attack on Korea.
1889 - punitive expedition to Hawaii.
1890 - the introduction of troops in Haiti.
1890 - the introduction of troops into Argentina.
1891 - intervention in Chile.
1891 - punitive expedition to Haiti.
1893 - the introduction of troops into Hawaii, the invasion of China.
1894 - intervention in Nicaragua.
1894-1896 - invasion of Korea.
1894-1895 - the war in China.
1895 - invasion of Panama.
1896 - the invasion of Nicaragua.
1898 - the capture of the Philippines, genocide (600,000 Filipinos).
1898 - invasion of the port of San Juan del Sur (Nicaragua).
1898 - the capture of the Hawaiian Islands.
1899-1901 - war with the Philippines.
1899 - invasion of the Nicaraguan port of Bluefields.
1901 - the entry of troops into Colombia.
1902 - invasion of Panama.
1903 - the entry of troops into Honduras, the Dominican Republic, Syria.
1904 - the entry of troops into Korea, Morocco.
1904-1905 - intervention in the Russo-Japanese War.
1905 - intervention in the revolution in Honduras.
1905 - the entry of troops to Mexico.
1905 - the entry of troops into Korea.
1906 - invasion of the Philippines.
1906-1909 - invasion of Cuba.
1907 - operations in Nicaragua.
1907 - intervention in the revolution in the Dominican Republic.
1907 - participation in the war of Honduras with Nicaragua.
1908 - invasion of Panama.
1910 - invasion of Bluefields and Corintho (Nicaragua).
1911 - intervention in Honduras.
1911 - genocide in the Philippines.
1911 - the introduction of troops into China.
1912 - the capture of Havana (Cuba).
1912 - intervention in Panama during the elections.
1912 - invasion of Honduras.
1912-1933 - the occupation of Nicaragua.
1914 - intervention in the Dominican Republic.
1914-1918 - a series of incursions into Mexico.
1914-1934 - the occupation of Haiti.
1916-1924 - occupation of the Dominican Republic.
1917-1933 - the occupation of Cuba.
1918-1922 - occupation of the Russian Far East.
1918-1920 - the introduction of troops into Panama.
1919 - landing of troops in Costa Rica.
1919 - war against the Serbs in Dolmatia on the side of Italy.
1919 - intervention in Honduras during the elections.
1920 - intervention in Guatemala.
1922 - intervention in Turkey.
1922-1927 - intervention in China.
1924-1925 - invasion of Honduras.
1925 - military operations in Panama.
1926 - the invasion of Nicaragua.
1927-1934 - the occupation of China.
1932 - the invasion of El Salvador.
1936 - intervention in Spain.
1937 - won with Japan.
1937 - intervention in Nicaragua, state coup.
1939 - the introduction of troops in China.
1941-1945 - the genocide of the civilian population of Germany (Dresden, Hamburg).
1945 - nuclear attack on Japan.
1945-1991 - sabotage activity against the USSR. (Invasion of the airspace - more than 5000, parachute assaults -
1940, direct diversions, the total budget - 13 trillion dollars).
1946 - punitive operations in Yugoslavia.
1946-1949 - the bombing of China.
1947-1948 - Reconciliation of Vietnam, genocide.
1947-1949 - military operations in Greece.
1948-1953 - military operations in the Philippines.
1948 - military coup in Peru.
1948 - military coup in Nicaragua.
1948 - military coup in Costa Rica.
1949-1953 - attempts to overthrow the government in Albania.
1950 - punitive operations in Puerto Rico.
1950-1953 - intervention in Korea.
1951 - military assistance to Chinese rebels.
1953-1964 - security operations in British Guyana.
1953 - the overthrow of Mossadegh, who received 99.9% of the vote in the referendum.
1953 - Forcible deportation of the Inuit (Greenland).
1954 - Overthrow of the government in Guatemala.
1956 - the beginning of military assistance to Tibetan insurgents in the fight against China.
1957-1958 - an attempt to overthrow the government in Indonesia.
1958 - the occupation of Lebanon.
1958 - bombing of Indonesia.
1959 - the entry of troops into Laos.
1959 - punitive operations in Haiti.
1960 - military operations in Ecuador.
1960 - invasion of Guatemala.
1960 - Support for a military coup in El Salvador.
1960-1965 - interference in the internal affairs of the Congo. Support Mobutu.
1961-1964 - a military coup in Brazil.
1961 - a terrorist war against Cuba using bacteriological weapons.
1962 - punitive operations in Guatemala.
1963-1966 - coup d'état and punitive operations in the Dominican Republic.
1964 - punitive operation in Panama.
1964 - support for the coup in Brazil.
1964-1974 - interference in the internal affairs of Greece.
1965 - a coup d'état in Indonesia, genocide.
1965-1973 - aggression against Vietnam.
1966 - intervention in Guatemala.
1967 - Support for the coup and subsequent fascist regime in Greece.
1968 - hunting for Che Guevara in Bolivia.
1971-1973 - the bombing of Laos.
1971 - American military assistance in the coup in Bolivia.
1972 - the entry of troops into Nicaragua.
1973 - coup in Chile.
1973 - terror in Uruguay.
1974 - Support for the regime of Moboth in Zaire.
1974 - preparation of aggression in Portugal.
1974 - attempted coup in Cyprus.
1975 - the occupation of Western Sahara, the introduction of troops in Morocco.
1975 - interference in the internal affairs of Australia.
1975 - an attack on Cambodia.
1975-1989 - Support for the genocide in East Timor.
1978 - military assistance to the dictator, financing of the genocide.
1979 - Support for the cannibal Bocas.
1979 - military assistance to the rebels of Yemen.
1980-1992 - military presence in El Salvador, special operations, genocide.
1980-1990 - military assistance to Iraq. A million dead in ten years.
1980 - support and funding of the Khmer Rouge.
1980 - operation "Gladio" in Italy, 86 victims.
1980 - punitive operation in South Korea.
1981 - attempted coup in Zambia.
1981 - military pressure on Libya, downed two Libyan aircraft.
1981-1990 - Contra support, terrorism, genocide.
1982 - interference in the internal affairs of Suriname.
1982-1983 - attack on Lebanon.
1982 - Support for the genocide in Guatemala.
1983 - intervention in Grenada.
1983 - interference in the internal affairs of Angola.
1984 - two Iranian planes were shot down.
1984 - mining of the bays of Nicaragua.
1985 - financing of the genocide in Chad.
1986 - an attack on Libya.
1986-1987 - attack on an Iranian ship in international waters, the destruction of the Iranian oil platform.
1986 - financing and military support of social terror, seizure of natural resources.
1987-1988 - participation in the Iraq war against Iran, the use of chemical weapons.
1988 - financing of terror and genocide in Turkey.
1988 - the explosion of a passenger plane "Pan American" over Scotland. The wine was recognized in 2003.
1988 - invasion of Honduras.
1988 - the destruction of the Iranian passenger aircraft.
1989 - intervention in Panama.
1989 - two Libyan planes were shot down.
1989 - bombing in the Philippines.
1989 - punitive operation on the Virgin Islands.
1990 - the genocide in Guatemala.
1990 - Iraq's naval blockade.
1990 - financing of the Bulgarian opposition ($ 1.5 million)
1991 - aggression against Iraq.
1991 - the bombing of Kuwait.
1992-1994 - the occupation of Somalia.
1992 - genocide and terror in the capture of the natural resources of Angola (destroyed 650,000 people).
1993-1995 - the bombing of Bosnia.
1994-1996 - terror against Iraq.
1994 - genocide in Rwanda (about 800,000 people).
1995 - the bombing of Croatia.
1998 - the destruction of a missile strike by a pharmaceutical plant in Sudan.
1998 - the bombing of Iraq.
1999 - aggression against Yugoslavia.
2001 - invasion of Afghanistan.
2002 - the entry of troops into the Philippines.
2003 - actions in Liberia.
2003 - clashes with Syrian border guards.
2004 - the entry of troops into Haiti.
2004 - Attempted coup in Equatorial Guinea.
2008 - the invasion of Pakistan.
2008 - The war in South Ossetia
2011 - The war in Libya
2013 - The war in Syria
2014 - The War in Ukraine
2018 - Syria, Africa
As you can see, the Anglos are indeed a good paring with Ashki Global-Lusts. The former to provide the Useful Fools, the latter to finance everything out of thin air, using Money Magic.
Great list of humanitarian efforts...
My friend. You have ignored the original sin, the frog-march of native Americans on the Trail of Tears.
"Meanwhile, he oversaw the expansion of America’s wars in distant lands."
Go fuck yourself Englehardt Humperdink. Exactly this happened, no more, no less:
1) Sham gassing
2) Sham bombing
3) Sham indignation
ALL THE PLENARY’S MEN (and women)... gotta be fair...
The Russians have not only failed to learn from history, but they have failed to learn that they ARE history. I mean seriously, the country has been a second-tier power since 1991. At the rate their economy is deteriorating, they will be lucky if they can maintain the same influence as France.
But I guess fucking around in a third-world sandlot like Syria lets them imagine that they still matter.
Professional help is available, and might open doors to something better than minimum-wage trolling for George Sorrows.
"But I guess fucking around in a third-world sandlot like Syria lets them imagine that they still matter."
So if "fucking around in a third-world sandlot like Syria" means you don't matter then what is your god, the US government, doing there?
If memory serves, The US was "fucking around in a third-world sandlot like Syria" first.
I hate replying to a bot!
The orange butthole is doing Israel’s bidding, with G.W.’s NeoCohens by his side. The first week in office was enough to show his true colors.
And the 3 month sockpuppet steps up to bat helping to create the chaos his masters plan to save us from. The Trolls get more obvious with each new puppet they send. Not very bright, but they will save us. LOL
They will enslave us.
The neo con wrecking balls ..
Here are your mythical conservatives, paving the way for the mythical liberals ..
So on and so forth ..
An appropriate editorial cartoon
was republished on Zero Hedge:
The article above is another gross understatement of:
9/11 was another step in the longer term plans to mass murder the majority of the human population. At the present time, there is no genuine opposition, but only various layers of controlled "opposition," since there is no publicly significant discussion of the inherent double whammy with respect to the history of warfare developing murder systems to maximize maliciousness, because it is politically impossible to admit and address the essential facts regarding human ecology, namely, that there must be some death control systems.
Since the actually existing death control systems became most socially successful by becoming as treacherous and deceitful as possible, while those who did so not only dominated civilization, but also, controlled their apparent "opposition," it is standard for articles republished on Zero Hedge to grossly understate the degree to which the already existing systems have maximized maliciousness, as well as avoid the deeper analyses which indicates that there must be some death controls, and that those which actually survived were the most deceitful death controls possible.
The hubris of Globalized Neolithic Civilization, which the USA became the leader of, is many orders of magnitude greater than the article above indicates. Indeed, it is barely possible to fully comprehend the magnitude of manifestations of the runaway criminal insanities of that Civilization.
In general, "the mythical conservatives, paving the way for the mythical liberals" (as illustrated in the cartoon I linked above) are political manifestations of the DUALITIES of false fundamental dichotomies, and the related impossible ideals.
There is only one political system, which is organized crime, within which context the government of the USA became the biggest form of organized crime and terrorism, which were dominated by the best organized criminals and terrorists, like those who could successfully stage inside job, false flag attacks on 9/11, in order to be able to start more genocidal wars aboard, as well as prepare to impose democidal martial law at home.
Civilization was necessarily driven by its murder systems, which were necessarily developed in ways which maximized maliciousness. At the same time, doing so included that there was no publicly significant opposition which was not effectively controlled to stay within the same frame of reference of almost total deceits regarding those death control systems. Indeed, in the most profoundly problematic ways, it is politically impossible to have any relatively rational debates regarding human ecology issues, despite that politics is applied human ecology, since the actual history of warfare selected for those human ecology issues to become regarded in the most dishonest ways possible, while about exponentially advancing technologies are enabling Civilization to become about exponentially more dishonest.
In general, "the mythical conservatives, paving the way for the mythical liberals" (as illustrated in the cartoon I linked above) are false fronts for the same underlying issues that Civilization operates according to methods of organized crime, which includes the corollaries that those who are most socially successful are the most dishonest regarding what they are actually doing.
Civilization was necessarily the manifestation of organized crime and terrorism on larger and larger scales, with the USA becoming the leading component of the leading systems which were doing so. In that context, various articles on Zero Hedge, such as the one above, provide superficially correct analyses of the accumulating apparent anomalies due to excessively successful organized crime manifesting runaway criminal insanities. However, since such articles never engage in deeper analyses of how and why there was that maliciousness maximization, such an article never engages in proposing and promoting better death control systems, or better murder systems, because doing so would require series of intellectual scientific revolutions and profound paradigm shifts in the ways that the death control systems of militarism were perceived.
The collective hubris of the human species can no longer be fully imagined, due to the prodigious progress in physical science enabling sociopolitical systems based on being able to enforce frauds thereby enabled to become about exponentially more fraudulent. Those entrenched and automatically amplifying systems require themselves to be operated by the best available professional liars and immaculate hypocrites, since the social successfulness of enforcing frauds to become about exponentially more fraudulent depends upon not admitting and addressing that is what is actually happening.
In general, "the mythical conservatives, paving the way for the mythical liberals" (as illustrated in the cartoon I linked above) are the best available professional hypocrites, because doing so were the most socially successful strategies in the short to medium term, despite that in the longer term doing so was becoming increasingly psychotic.
"So on and so forth," while some human beings were better understanding general energy systems, most human beings continued to deliberately ignore and misunderstand themselves as also being manifestations of general energy systems, since it was the inherent nature of those systems to be driven to become as deceitful and treacherous as possible, such as, so far, most spectacularly symbolized by how 9/11 was an inside job, false flag attack, which was designed to enable the mass murder of thousands of people to become the mass murder of millions of people ...
Collectively, "we" are on track towards the mass murders of hundreds of millions or billions of people. At the present time, and for the foreseeable finite future of Globalized Neolithic Civilization, it will certainly continue to be politically impossible to prevent the vicious spirals of the funding of the political processes from doing what those are currently doing.
FIRST, far too few people are able and willing to recognize the degree to which governments are the biggest forms of organized crime, dominated by the best organized gangsters. SECOND, the few who do begin to superficially recognize the degree to which that is the case still tend to collapse back to the same old-fashioned bogus "solutions" based on some series of political miracles which would implement impossible ideals, despite that such "solutions" surely ignore and misunderstand human ecology issues as much as possible.
Around & around & around "we" go, digging deeper and deeper into the ruts of phenomena like "the mythical conservatives, paving the way for the mythical liberals ... paving the way for the mythical conservatives ... so on and so forth ..."
"For Washington, the urge to make Earth into its imperium proved the equivalent of a submarine putting a torpedo into its own bow."
You fools, you've killed US !
I couldn't even watch financial TV today. Every sell-side douche nozzle on the planet was pimping, jobs, taxes, and wealth inequality.
Hey you morons on TV. Let's discuss the flat yield curve, deficits, corporate debt, deterioration of Geo macro numbers, [Germany, China], Higher rates, volatility, fiscal policy, and why inflation is understated????
Raise those rates Jerome!
Great point. Can't believe that these financial geniuses don't even mention the yield curve, one of the greatest predictors of coming financial/market collapse.
The fundamental lesson that America continuously and consistently fails to address is that it conflates money spent with presumed military success.
Russia has returned from the ashes of history strong enough to say no to them in Syria in just 18 years while America has had an unbroken run at it since 1945.
Its not how much you spend but rather the level of capability you achieve with your spending.
Treating your adversary as nothing more than untermenschen usually gets you defeated too.
The Russians as a cohort are a clever, intelligent, educated and sophisticated people as well as getting far more military capability for much less expense.
Thats why America has been stopped in its tracks in Syria.
If America wants Russia out she has to go toe to toe with them and she won't.
70% missile failure rate means you get defeated in a real war and Russian operators with their newer kit would be almost 100% successful.
Russia can track everything in the region and destroy it all with missiles from Russia.
Not bad for a country that many in the West perceive to be nothing more than Iraq on steroids.
Huge 👍
MEMO to CAP... we haven’t forgotten about you either.
Oh yes she will. Some are salivating at the prospect including China. The US needs a credible casus belli, now what can they do.... hmm. Theresa May is expendable. The stage is set, some Russian agent goes rogue. If they truly want war they'll aim high, child actor theme is spent.
If you want to see a tale of American Hubris in the flesh, look no further than Hillary Clinton. Or James Comey. Or Robert Mueller. Or John Podesta. All fellons who are walking free to this very day.
It seems to me the moment DHS was created was the moment people disconnected from reality, where common crimes were ignored suddenly, where security clearances went out the window, across the board, where common sense would interdict violence, or worse is now completely unmanaged with this new languange, new rules and new apathy. Dual standards are now applied when it comes to the law. There is a disgusting secrecy element, but all their secrets seem to be that of COVERING UP THEIR OWN TREASON OR CRIMES instead of widgets, strategic plans, mobility and tactics
When we take it to the courts, the activist judges have us swear oaths to them as opposed to judging the law and the facts.
What are ya going to do? Judge says everyone stand up, utters words asks if everyone says yes (there's no validation, or place to protest)
contempt is what I have for this dishonorable fudge.
"Shakespeare would have been fascinated by the hubris of America’s leaders in these years "
Actually:
Shakespeare would have been fascinated by the hubris of Americans in these years
"All of this was felt particularly deeply by the inhabitants of the country’s white heartland"
" This they blamed on both the “swamp” of Washington and people of color of every sort."
Add a little racism seasoning and we have what WAS a decent article just another POS hit on evil whites.
The military lesson that the U.S. has never learned, will never learn, and will never acknowledge is that empire requires long-term occupation and casualties. Modern war is no different than prior wars. The term guerilla derives from the Spanish and referred initially to the irregular resistance that bedeviled Napoleon in Spain. The frontiers of Rome were never secure beyond the outposts of the legion and the cost of occupying and maintaining the frontier was exorbitant, such that expansion beyond Germany and the Levant was impossible.
U.S. military planners and the poorly educated neo-con deep-state apparatchiks who command them believe that aviation and surveillance technology is sufficient to nearly discard with the idea of an occupation. This is absurd. The American "smart bomb" and guided missile are capable of doing nothing more than a World War II dive bomber was capable of achieving with a competent pilot: dropping a bomb precisely on a target. Germany was not able to dispatch of the resistance in Europe and the German Stuka dive-bomber was mostly irrelevant in combat against partisans.
Modern aerial surveillance technology is no more effective than the reconnaissance photographs of dedicated aerial reconnaissance planes in World War II. A significant numerical advantage in reconnaissance capabilities did not allow Japan to forgo ground forces in China or even conquer China during the war. Modern jets move faster than their predecessors and can, in some cases, carry more ordinance, but nothing "revolutionary" has occurred to change the nature of the battlefield since the advent of modern air doctrines in World War II.
The U.S. has squandered countless wealth producing weapons of no utility for the creation of an empire. An empire requires soldiers, soldiers, and more soldiers to occupy territory and suppress guerilla resistance. The U.S. military is hopelessly averse to casualties, to the point of outright cowardice, because they fear a replay of the anti-war demonstrations of the Vietnam era. The U.S. population has demonstrated time and again that it has no desire to carry the real burdens of empire. They will support imperial adventures only so long as the U.S. is bombing helpless populations in territories without air defenses.
What has occurred, in fact, is that the neo-con deep-state has believed their own propaganda and the advertisements of the U.S. defense contractor establishment. The U.S. general staff has failed the neo-con deep-state because they have never explained to these military neophytes and arm-chair generals that the vast resources that pour into the military industrial complex do nothing to further the plans of U.S. imperialism and serve only to line the pockets of the defense contractors.
In 1000 years when humans are gone Aliens will just drive/fly by and shake their heads and say crazy fricken monkeys.
Lesson Six:
What a full bird Army Colonel from DISA told me after the images of Abu Ghraib filtered through America's TVs and internet (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abu_Ghraib_torture_and_prisoner_abuse) the day after...
IT'S OVER FOR U.S. Those images and that day will be the beginning of our end.
And that was before the American taxpayer was even aware that our U.S. MIC was manufacturing the very terrorism that our military was allegedly "fighting" and "creating" at the same time 7 years earlier in the Balkans and Chechnya?!!!
When you are responsible for creating the very enemy that you are sacrificing your own to perpetuate (https://www.ae911truth.org/)
You know YOU DON'T HAVE MUCH TIME LEFT... And that you better KILL IT (Israel/Saudi Arabia, U.K. America) BEFORE IT "GROWS"!!!