Tesla Temporarily Shutting Down Model 3 Production

Just days after Elon Musk gave a softball interview to "CBS This Morning" explaining Tesla's efforts to boost Model 3 production to Musk's target of 2,000 a week (down from the 5,000 a week he had initially promised), Buzzfeed News is reporting that the company is temporarily shutting down production of its Model 3 sedan to "improve automation."
Of course, this comes after Musk famously claimed Tesla was relying too heavily on robots to run its assembly line (a sentiment he echoed in his CBS interview) - and that this was at the root of the company's "production hell".
Yes, excessive automation at Tesla was a mistake. To be precise, my mistake. Humans are underrated.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 13, 2018
Workers at the factory told Buzzfeed that the announcement of the temporary closure - expected to be only four or five days - came without warning, and that most workers are expected to use vacation time or stay at home pay during the break.
The news hit Tesla shares like a brick...
The company previously shut down production in late February. Also, last fall, the Wall Street Journal famously reported that Tesla had been assembling Model 3's by hand.
As Buzzfeed reminds us, Tesla's inability to meet production goals has been the primary factor behind the deluge of criticism it has faced in recent months, ever since the company botched the Model 3 rollout.
Over the last six months, Tesla’s inability to meet its production goals has become a mounting problem for the company. The most recent miss came at the end of the first quarter of 2018; Musk had said the company would be manufacturing 2,500 cars a week by that date, but it was making only 2,000 per week by April 1. Now, just two weeks later, production is once again on hold.
Tesla's current goal is to manufacture 5,000 cars per week by the end of the second quarter; 5,000 per week had initially been its year-end goal for 2017.
These production problems — as well as a lackluster reviews of the new Tesla model and alleged problems with its Autopilot technology — could put Tesla on the path to bankruptcy, CNN (and others) have reported. Musk’s only comment on this possibility to date has been an April Fool’s joke in which he pretended the business, which employs more than 30,000 people, had in fact gone out of business, and that he was wandering Palo Alto drinking a fake product called Teslaquilla.
Tesla’s struggle to hit ambitious production goals has been a priority for years, at times above issues like worker safety. Tesla has denied these claims, and says its factory is getting safer, though a recent investigation by the Center for Investigative Reporting suggests the company’s evidence of improvement may be inaccurate. Musk himself has referred to the factory during high-stress periods as “production hell” and told CBS’s Gayle King that the last few months have been “incredibly difficult and painful.”
To be sure, Tesla says the temporary shutdown is part of the "Model 3 rampup" that Musk has been touting in the media.
But regardless of the reasons behind the shutdown, it should go without saying that this won't help Tesla turn cash-flow positive in Q3...
But, on some level, Elon Musk must be relieved about the shutdown.
After all, it's probably a lot easier to catch some midday ZZZs on the floor of your factory without all of those machines running at full capacity.
last famous words: closed, but only for a few days.
Musk had an opportunity to build the Volkswagen Beetle of our time. An affordable, commuter, niche hybrid electric car..instead, he set out to build an electric car as a monument his ego.
The Beetle window has closed for Telsa; and Musk got his fingers caught in it.
Going out of business sale!
Everything must go!
musk needs more beauty sleep before his clown car race
FB and TSLA crashing... doom porn climax coming soon!
It will take 5 more days to perfect the art of aluminum welding.
I am BCH fan, bought more during recent dip to $630.
- TSLA is going to rip the face of all the shorts
- TSLA has the biggest short interest.
- Driving here in NorCal, u can see a Model 3 every 1 hr of driving, this frequency is increasing day after day.
- I forsee a TSLA price over $500 after May 2nd results announcement
Shorts, Get out of this incoming TSLA train. Fremont Blvd is jammed with delivery trucks.
Closed for re-Model-ing
So speaks the Sales Director.
Don't be too confident about 1 small market. Instead ask the whole country how many Nissan Leaf + Model 3 do they see everyday. Pretty small market and Tesla loses more with each car sold into it. There is basically almost no legitimate market for an all elec. car. The battery costs more than gasoline when trying to have a normal range, and the weather is a bit of a problem in over half the country. If Tesla had been a small maker of go-kart size model 1 and corvette style model 2 maybe there was a chance. All elec. in those two markets is plausible. Not too many miles, low cost at one end, fancy elec. performance at the other end. Trying to be mainstream is a dead end.
I work 2 miles from the Tesla plant. I see them every day as well, but also realized my personal sample size was misleading. Silicon Valley is a bubble of early adopters and virtue signalers. Only people who can afford multiple cars can buy an all electric car and batteries don't like the cold. Hybrid is the only way to go if you want value and flexibility.
Delorean is ok though, right??
Reminds me of that pizza robot arm...talk about unnecessary automation...the arm moves the pizza from the assembly conveyor belt to the oven belt..if you would put the two belts a little closer together, you wouldn't have needed the arm...
Grand ReOpening Soon!!!
"Tesla is not going bankrupt!" - Reichsfuhrer Elon ;-)
reducing automation.....
....why am i now imagining a monty python scene of peasants sitting in mud slaving away?
written by Joe Goebbels.
Well, he did come in and take it over from the guys who started the company and got almost five billion in local & fed taxpayer subsidies...sounds "national socialist" to me.
And this stupid prog Elon is still running it into the ground...lol.
It's a sunny day in shortsville Elon.
... engineering is arguing about whether an electron is positive or negative ...
don't laugh...... for decades, physicists and electrical engineers used opposite signs for current.
They're both!
The real Tesla, Nikola, thought the idea of a negatively charged particle preposterous. Eventually people will come around to the ideas of the man who gave us our electrified world.
"closed for a few days"...that's what they told everyone in Cypress too...and they didn't lie...but when they reopened, the money was gone...
Its long gone at Tesla, only debt left there now.
Snake eyes on today’s launch as well
You misspelled oil. Every one of those engineers should be drawn and quartered.
but...but...all those millions in customer deposits are surely protected and accounted for......or are they?
Including Elon!
exactly
make an affordable commuter sedan/hatchback for everyone and after you get that part down pat (along with making the fucking thing) you can make it self drive and all this futuristic bullshit
A sexy electric car wasn't a bad idea in itself, especially since Tesla was created not just to build electric cars, but specifically to accelerate adoption of electric cars by building something that had a selling point other than "OMG electric car!" ... i.e. something that people other than greenies would buy.
However, that's just not the way car companies grow: they start with the entry level economy car, build the brand - and build experience, "culture", and a cash reserve - and then break into a higher margin market with a luxury or high-performance model that can be priced at a premium.
But..but..but... what about that roadster?
And I really believed in that truck...
They're going to be built at a plant on Mars, yeah yeah and the workers are going to use apps to assemble them.
Next level clickbait.
WTF happened to the energizer bunny ?
Good luck getting those down payments on Model 3s back, mopes
Interesting point: how are these 'creditors' treated in chapter 11 or 7?
"Interesting point: how are these 'creditors' treated in chapter 11 or 7?"
They are last in line; they get whatever is left over once the bankers and financiers are made whole..
Greetings,
If I owe the bank 100k then I've got a problem but if I owe the bank 2 billion dollars then the bank has a problem. It would appear to me that the people that loaned Tesla all that money either needs to take their losses or throw good money after bad. Shutting down production will just speed up the process.
If I owed a bankster anything over $1 the bankster would shortly find out the bankster has a problem, not me. Just sayin'.
putting flamethrowers to unsold inventory for a quick insurance claim?
Tick tock...clock is running out. Makes Jeff Skilling look like a piker!
Ha, Jeff Skilling the Father of Modern Corperate Accounting
maybe someone should enter that into Wikipedia and sue the bastards when they can’t prove you wrong
Now he has more cover for not hitting numbers. Look for more of the same...
This is bullish! You know how I know? Everything is bullish!
Maybe he should hire Elizabeth Holmes as his communication director.
As of around 7:10 P.M. Tesla had only dropped about $10 from Friday close. I wouldn't call that much of a reaction. A bigger problem for Musk is that Tesla's competitors have not been sitting on their hands or surrendered the electric car market to the upstart.
A gruesome crash, production problems, growing debt, and the fact Tesla is burning through cash is causing investors to question Tesla's high stock valuation. The article below delves into these issues.
http://Tesla Update - Model 3 Production And.Cash Burn Worry html
the one model that was supposed to be semi-affordable to the common man. you can probably still get their roadster for $110,000.
if the nissan leaf battery costs less than $8,000, what makes up the other $32,000? electric cars are a lot simpler than ICE yet still cost twice as much... something's not adding up.
Faster model 3 production was suppose to mitigate TSLA's cash burn in 2018. Doesn't look like that will happen.
TSLA's shares could drop from $291 to $1 and would still be a very expensive stock given its 1) lack of earnings - Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -35,000; 2) massive cash burn - $4.5 billion on 2017; 3) massive debt - debt to equity is 286x; 4) negative working capital is now -$3.5 billion; and 4) every other car maker is producing superior electric vehicles.
I would appreciate it if a TSLA shareholder would please explain their valuation rationale.
Without Autopilot and gullwings and other engineering marvels they have a good car. Biting off too much. Who will pick up the pieces if anyone?