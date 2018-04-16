There Is No "Patriotic Duty" To Pay More Tax

Authored by Simon Black via SovereignMan.com,
In 1873 during the administration of Ulysses S. Grant, the government abolished its income tax.
Aside from a single episode in 1894, there would be no income tax in the United States of America for nearly 40 years.
It was during this period that the United States emerged as the largest, most powerful economy in the world.
And the country achieved this with no income tax. No inflation. And very little public debt.
Today it’s entirely different. The dollar has lost over 99% of its value since 1913.
And the US has accumulated more debt than any other nation in the history of the world.
Entitlement program costs are soaring. The US government’s own figures estimate that the long-term funding gap for Social Security, Medicare, etc. exceeds $40 trillion. Many private estimates are several times that amount.
This is obviously concerning.
But what’s even more concerning is the complete lack of care and attention this issue receives.
Politicians continue to spend money with a dangerous sense of entitlement.
They believe that since they’re “America” they can do whatever they want without consequences, as if the laws of the financial universe don’t apply to the US.
And their judgment is clearly lacking.
They borrow money and go deeper into debt just to pay the interest on the amount they already owe.
And yet they continue to spend, often on the most wasteful and destructive things.
They throw money at failed programs. They hire armies of bureaucrats who make life more difficult for productive citizens.
They spend $2 billion just to build a website. Or a billion dollars to destroy $16 billion worth of ‘surplus ammunition’.
All of this is ultimately supported by taxes. Your taxes.
You see, the creditworthiness of any nation is underpinned by its ability to raise and collect taxes.
It’s a very simple calculus: when your government goes into debt, YOU are the collateral.
Whether you realize it or not, whether you signed up for this obligation or not, you’re on the hook. You’re the guarantor of your government’s debt.
So are your children and grandchildren.
Remember this as you’re standing in line at the post office to send off that annual tax return.
We’re told, of course, that in a Democracy we’re supposed to express our opinions at the voting booth; if politicians don’t do what we’d like, we fire them and replace them with a new batch.
President Obama used to say frequently, “Don’t Boo. Vote.”
That’s a catchy phrase for sure. But the reality is that voting is a completely ineffective, useless activity that consistently fails to change the system.
Some people may try, sure. Tax rates will go up and down. Spending will rise and fall.
But the prospect that an election can align the priorities of hundreds of politicians and tens of millions of voters is simply ludicrous.
Your real power as a taxpayer is to reduce the amount of money you owe to the government.
No, I’m not suggesting that anyone commit tax evasion or stop filing a tax return. This is a one-way ticket to the jailhouse.
But as Judge Learned Hand wrote in a 1934 tax case “Helvering v. Gregory”:
Any one may so arrange his affairs that his taxes shall be as low as possible; he is not bound to choose that pattern which will best pay the Treasury; there is not even a patriotic duty to increase one’s taxes.
There are ALWAYS legal steps you can take to legally reduce the amount that you owe– from using tax-deferred options like IRAs or 401(k)s, to even moving abroad.
US tax code, for example, provides a clear path for Americans to move overseas and pay no tax on the first $104,100 in foreign earned income.
Or you can move to Puerto Rico and pay absolutely nothing on investment income or corporate dividends.
I was just on the island a few days ago meeting with some of my attorneys there.
And despite what you might have heard about Puerto Rico’s post-hurricane condition, they are absolutely open for business.
You can even start a qualifying company there and pay just 4% corporate tax… and then 0% tax on the dividends you put in your pocket.
And there are plenty of ways to reduce what you owe, even if you don’t want to leave home.
Last month at a closed-door event for our Total Access members, for example, we discussed two different ways to use international tax treaties to earn unlimited investment income… practically tax free.
There’s even a completely legal way to shield existing gains from taxation… forever.
This is particularly useful for early stage crypto-currency speculators who are looking for legal ways to reduce an enormous, looming tax bill.
[Special note to US crypto speculators: PLEASE do not forget to report any realized gains (i.e. sales or trades) of crypto to the IRS. These are taxable events, and the IRS WILL find out. Don’t be the sacrificial lamb. Report the income.]
Then there’s the very simple strategy of maximizing deductions and contributions to retirement vehicles, or setting up better, more robust retirement structures to be able to increase contributions even more.
Most people don’t realize how many options they have at their disposal to cut what they owe.
And in my mind, it not only makes obvious financial sense, but it’s one of the best weapons anyone has to fight back.
The only way the world can ever truly be ‘a better place’ is if the people who make it a worse place no longer have the financial resources to do so.
To continue learning how to legitimately reduce your taxes, I encourage you to download our free Perfect Plan B Guide.
There's no guarantees in life except death and taxes... then crypto came along (and there was just death left).
In reply to Shhh by Oldguy05
The Trump Cut in Corporate Tax Rates
provides a windfall in untold billions. It is primarily
designed to unlock the animal spirits around technology:
1. accelerate robotization of the work force
2. power up Silicon Valley fraud-comedy
3. process opioid prescriptions faster
4. mysteriously assign value to derivatives
5. permanently diminish the value of labor
In reply to There's no guarantees in… by Bitchface-KILLAH
6. ???????
7. Profit
In reply to The Trump Tax Cut by Deep Snorkeler
But, but, but... If taxes aren't DRASTICALLY raised how will the poor, hard working, gubmint employees retire on their promised $150K/year and free health care after slaving away until they are 40 years old? Gubmint slugs must go on strike for suffocating taxes in order to pay their YUGE retirements.
In reply to can't tell if this is a… by hector zeroni
There Is No "Patriotic Duty" To Pay More Tax
Especially when OUR TAX money pays for sh8t like this:
In reply to But, but, but... If taxes… by ThinkerNotEmoter
I'm currently being shook down by the IRS for not paying myself a reasonable wage in my S Corporation, even though its earnings passed through to my personal income where I was subject to the MAX rate of 39.6%. I payed a lot of taxes but the fucking IRS wants more and is assessing penalties, interest, and threatening jail unless I cough up more! Well, I've paid enough and there is NO CRITERIA published in the IRS Code where you can calculate a "reasonable wage" that must be paid!! THey are making this shit up!
Even so, I did pay myself the exact average of what someone in my field makes in the USA and I cannot understand for the life of me how that is unreasonable, especially since it was more than I ever made in my life. Besides, I have a fiduciary duty to my shareholders (me) to not waste resources so why should I pay myself more than I need to live on.
The IRS is a criminal organization that shakes down the producers in society for losers who live off welfare in return for votes. They want NO ONE to become financially independent. Twisted fucks.
In reply to There's no guarantees in… by Bitchface-KILLAH
The answer my friend is blowing in the protocols, the answer is blowing in the protocols...
In reply to I'm currently being shook… by Jack McGriff
1) Enter your earnings for this tax year: ____________
2) Subtract itemized deductions from line 1: ___________
3) Multiply the figure from line 2 by the tax rate on the tax table: _____________
4) Enter the figure from line 1. This is what you owe in taxes: ______________
In reply to I'm currently being shook… by Jack McGriff
This is big trouble with common law> from trafik tikits to top government agencies. Judge Napolitano wrote book about it> Constitutional Chaos. I would just pack common law into garbage bag and throw it to landfill. The trick is that common law originate in Jus Gentium - Roman law for colonies/provonces = non citizens of Rome. Roman law was for citizens. Roman law= civil law.
"Ius Gentium was originally the section of Roman law, which the Roman Empire attached to the dealings with foreign citizens, primarily provincial subjects. In later times; however, this Latin term was soon regarded as the natural or common law"
https://famguardian.org/Publications/PropertyRights/jusgent.html
BTW: Gentium = gentile (jews during Roman period) = gentoo (belgian term, they read G as H) = hindu = noncitizens during colonial rule of India
CORRUPTION, FRAUD AND JUDICIAL MISCONDUCT
http://injusticexposed.org/
In reply to I'm currently being shook… by Jack McGriff
You can only evade taxes you're required to pay. Or in the case of most US federal citizens, taxes you are under contract to pay. Ever wonder why you need to sign you SS card? The terms and conditions aren't legally required to be presented to you, like agreeing to this site's terms and conditions simply by visiting the page (clickwrap contact).
How do the feds have jurisdiction to do this? It's not the commerce clause like most things. And the 16th only applies in federal jusistiction (internal in IRS). It's your right to freely contract. And you can forfeit you rights just like you sign an NDA and waive your freedom of speech.
www.sedm.org
http://sedm.org/Search/SubjectIndex.htm
http://sedm.org/Forms/10-Emancipation/CitizenshipDiagrams.pdf
https://famguardian.org/Subjects/Taxes/taxes.htm
But they can harass the shit out of you until you comply.
In reply to I'm currently being shook… by Jack McGriff
You do have a Patriotic Duty to get rich though.
In reply to There's no guarantees in… by Bitchface-KILLAH
Shhhh! Repeat after me . . . I am free! I am free! I am free!
In reply to Shhh by Oldguy05
Then I'd be lying to myself. Taxes or no taxes, I finally realized (years ago) I am not free.
In reply to Shhhh! Repeat after me . . … by Moski
I think The Fed misinterpreted the first amendment and the term "Freedom of the Press" but funny how an unfettered printing press at the Fed destroyed the rest of our rights.
In reply to Then I'd be lying to myself… by Oldguy05
I doubt they misinterpreted anything. They use Everything they can twist to their own benefit. Hell, they probably influenced some of it's content.
In reply to I think The Fed… by booboo
Patriotic Duty to NOT pay taxes... They will continue the crimes until we stop supporting them
In reply to Then I'd be lying to myself… by Oldguy05
I fail at irony. I'm pretty aware of a lack of freedom unimaginable to some famous signatories.
In reply to Then I'd be lying to myself… by Oldguy05
You didn't fail. I got it. Just didn't feel ironic at that particular moment:)
In reply to I fail at irony. I'm pretty… by Moski
But by September 17, 1787, after four months of secret debate and compromise, an 81-year-old Benjamin Franklin closed the convention with these words:
In reply to Then I'd be lying to myself… by Oldguy05
Your patriotic duty is to pay less tax. 'Nuff said.
In reply to But by September 17, 1787,… by Lumberjack
Your duty is to do the right thing...At times it may risk or result in serious consequences.
eg. “I was following orders”...
Franklin left us the greatest gift of all in his message, works and wisdom.
Can you imagine what the founding fathers would have thought about and said about our politicians now? Can you imagine seeing them make speeches in Philadelphia during those meetings and convention? I bet they would have been arrested and sumarily executed (if not merely laughed at and banished).
Go ahead and tell me times have changed. Yes they have but human stupidity has not.
The framework was solid ground even with its imperfections as admitted by Franklin himself, but even he knew that without due diligence, it was bound to fail in a period of time.
Ask yourselves if indeed his observations were correct. The answer is there and clearly obvious.
Heed his words.
In reply to Your patriotic duty is to… by legalize
Here is a quote from a character named Boris Alotovkrap that appeared at Zero Hedge a few years ago. I have never forgotten it.
"In cave in rural France is painting circa 5000 BC, and is tell story. One day is rain much and lightening is loud and scary. Leader of cave community is explain danger of lightening and is predict end of world if citizenry is not work hard for stopping of lightening. Every citizenry of community must bring it portion of berries and meat for sacrificial god and make incantation. Leader of cave community is so very smart, is not help hunt and gather, but is must make strategy and "guide" community for self-preservation technique. One day, citizen is look up and see is still lightening, but is look around and is still alive. Other is still alive. Lightening is come and go, and community is survive. Citizen is make comment at cave meeting and next day is fall in tar pit.
Leader of cave community is explain danger of tar pit and is predict end of world if citizenry is not work hard for prevention of tar pit..."
--------
That was worthy of a medal of honor and a nobel prize.
In reply to Your duty is to do the right… by Lumberjack
This is recycled every year
In reply to Then I'd be lying to myself… by Oldguy05
Is it tax day today?
In reply to This is recycled every year by max2205
Although there is a patriotic duty not to pay them!
In reply to Shhh by Oldguy05
I stopped paying tax in 1989 when I escaped the USA to work TAX FREE overseas.
As per IRS code you can make up to 90k a year tax free overseas.if you stay out 330 consecutive days.
I qualified for that easily and after 4 years overseas I got letter from IRS saying I was bonafide overseas resident.
NO more filing required if I stayed under the 90k rule
That rule does NOT apply to US govt employees overseas or miltary
my only regret is that i do not have enough fridays to give to my country
Just a hint to people living in the USA and working for employer
Claim 6 dependents on your W-4 and do NOT file,
Once you file ONCE, you are on the radar
IRS rules are for little people.
In reply to Just a hint to people living… by ExPat2018
Yes, but even if you did file by mistake... still, several years of not filing you will fall off the radar again...
Seems they are content to keep the payroll tax withholdings and leave you alone as long as your not making insane money...
I'm sure there are repercussions eventually, like if you need a bank loan
There are millions of person's living in Amerika that are not filing anymore
In reply to Just a hint to people living… by ExPat2018
NO ONE thinks there is.
The American Revolution was partly because of two small tax increases.
My how far we have fallen.
The only way the madness stops is if government can no longer print currency. That's why they're so afraid of bitcoin taking over.
A quote from a billionaire Australian businessman appearing at a government enquiry.
"I pay the tax I am required to pay, not a penny more, not a penny less. If anybody in this country doesn't minimize their tax, they want their heads read because, as a Government, I can tell you they're not spending it that well that we should be donating extra." Kerry Packer
Yep. Here's where much of it goes: https://europeansworldwide.wordpress.com/2018/04/16/foreign-aid-as-bent…
Australia gave billions to the criminal Clinton Foundation and almost none of the Foundation goes to charities.
In reply to A quote from a billionaire… by yarpos
Here in the Commonwealth, it is possible to "check the box" to pay at the older, higher rate or to pay more.
Moonbats don't check that box, as a rule. The only box that Elizabeth Warren checks is the "Native American" box on her application to Penn and Havhad.
slavery was abolished?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xbp6umQT58A
A tax on your labor is slavery, plain and simple.
In reply to slavery was abolished? https… by ted41776
In Canada people are so brainwashed, I blame unionized teachers, that they believe paying a 100% income tax is not enough. More needs to be done.
Been audited the past 2 years in a row. CPA said if it happens again this year I should hire an attorney for harassment.
not in the USA, I agree
Personal income tax is against the US Constitution.
A private bank creating the government's money is also illegal.
Aaron Russo's (RIP) "AMERICA: From Freedom to Fascism" is an excellent video about all this and much more, on ytube.
People who are obese should pay a fat tax.
It is like they are investing in paying their own medical health bills later.
The only way to fix taxes is to have people stand on a scale in public and shout their weight.
If they weigh more then they should pay more.
Pack a Gun & Pay NO tax to the Criminal Fraud, absolute, open in your Faces Tyrannical Lawless UNITED STATES, CORP. INC.
We will think about paying taxes when Lois Lerner is in jail.
>All of this is ultimately supported by taxes. Your taxes.
Those aren't my taxes. My taxes would be paid to me. Those taxes are paid to the people who have fooled the payers into doing so. By virtue of the definition of the word "my", those are not my taxes in the sense of monetary payments rendered unto myself. Those taxes are the monetary payments rendered to the other guy. This is true even if the other guy has fooled most people into believing that they are magically rendering it to me by rendering it to him. If that was true, I wouldn't be a dirty hobo, and before that I would have been able to afford a good looking prostitute to come to my house on a regular basis. You can easily determine whose taxes any given tax monies are by examining who spends the money. If I had some tax money, I would flee this wretched hellhole immediately.
I'd argue there is no duty or lawful reason to pay income tax when the US government "lost" 21 trillion dollars (and counting).
And there's no other reason when the government is in open, brazen rebellion against God.
In reply to I'd argue there is no… by Duc888