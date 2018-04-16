"They Know What's Going To Happen" - Governments, Big Banks Are Stockpiling Gold

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,
The writing is on the wall and major financial institutions across the world are warning about the economic disaster to come. Unabated money printing, tariff trade wars, rising interest rates and retail slowdowns point to one result, and it’s going to be brutal.
Big banks and governments know what’s coming and they are preparing for this eventuality by stockpiling huge amounts of “real money” ahead of the crisis.
According to Keith Neumeyer, the CEO of the world’s top primary silver producer First Majestic Silver and chairman of First Mining Gold, the cartels he’s previously reported to the CFTC have continued to manipulate the prices of precious metals while loading up their own vaults with gold and silver. The answer to why they’re doing it is simple, as Neumeyer highlights in a recent interview with SGT Report:
The verdict is still out on whether we’re going into a dis-inflationary or inflationary environment… gold can do well in both environments… the fact of the matter is governments are printing extraordinary amounts of fiat currencies and that is not going to change…
The stage is set for higher gold prices due to the amount of money being printed… I am of the belief a major reset is coming where the governments of the world will need to get rid of their debt by fixing everything to the price of gold… and that’s why governments like China and Russia and other governments around the world are accumulating gold… it’s because they know what’s going to happen over the next several years…
If it is true [that JP Morgan has acquired the largest position of physical silver in the world] then it’s pretty amazing... Any bank wanting a long position like that is doing it for a reason...
Banks like JP Morgan... they haven’t had a losing trade in multiple years... if they’re long something that’s probably what you want to be buying.
Neumeyer explains that not only are there monetary factors at play, but also supply issues, as production, especially in silver, has dropped markedly over the last several years.
All of this bodes well for rising precious metals prices going forward, with reasonable estimates for future growth far exceeding the all-time highs we saw in recent years:
Metals are in an extremely tight trading range… This base the metals are building right now is three years in the making… and when the metals finally take off this year it’s going to be astounding to watch.
… We lived through it in 2010 and 2011… a good mining stock will far exceed the movement of the metal itself… a stock like First Mining would absolutely explode in an environment like that… it’s hard to predict the exact prices that stocks would do but it would be quite different than it is today…
I think $2000 or $3000 gold… these are reasonable numbers that we will experience in the not too distant future.
Financial analysts and large institutions have generally avoided gold and silver for nearly a decade. But the tide appears to be changing.
As prices remain suppressed, government are acquiring, big banks are acquiring and even Morgan Stanley recently noted that gold can be used as a “very good proxy of the true value of a dollar over long periods of time.”
We know economic collapse on a massive scale is approaching.
To get an idea of where one should be diversifying their assets in the event this worst-case scenario plays out, one need only ask the following question: What is money when the system collapses?
5,000 years of history for the single most reliable monetary asset class of last resort has already given us the answer.
Prepare accordingly.
Why? Should be stockpiling Bitcoin!
Gold is stuck in a rut. How can they be building supplies with minimal price movement?
LMAO
Freegold...it's coming.
Read FOFOA...
In reply to ? by USA USA
If the one answer as to "Why are things this way" has alluded you, look no further: https://nationalvanguard.org/2018/04/bloodthirsty-zionism/
In reply to Freegold...it's coming. … by Saucy-Jack
A sliver mining company ceo is bullish on pm? No way. Can you believe I heard the coinbase ceo is bullish on cryptos? They should get Tommy Vu to do their youtube videos.
This article looks like a big ad
Yep. Belongs top right. ZH has been acquired. Slow assimilation. ABC Media.
Yep. Belongs top right. ZH has been acquired. Slow assimilation. ABC Media.
In reply to A sliver mining company ceo… by overbet
+1 for the Tommy Vu shout-out. Back in the day of "USA Up All Night" hosted by Gilbert Gottfried, a buddy and I would laugh ourselves silly at Tommy Vu... although my buddy may have secretly been paying attention because he now owns in a $3.5M house in Beverly Hills while I rent an apartment.
What is it you were saying about cryptos? I might be interested in that!
FOFOA IS FOS
FOFOA IS FOS
In reply to Freegold...it's coming. … by Saucy-Jack
sometime in the next several years? based on five thousand years of history?
i suppose that's one way to hedge against constantly being wrong year-to-year =p
p.s. if the fucking monetary system collapses no one is gonna give a fuck about shiny rocks they're gonna want guns and food lol
p.s.s. i own a fair bit of cnd gold miners too btw so heeeey the article prediction suits me juuuust fine =p just saying, not holding my breath ^_^
In reply to ? by USA USA
By buying up all the gold which Western central banks keep dumping to artificially suppress its value to keep the masses from panicking I suppose......
In reply to ? by USA USA
"Gold is stuck in a rut. How can they be building supplies with minimal price movement? LMAO"
I think I lost brain cells reading that comment.
In reply to ? by USA USA
He is right.
Buy gold in your lifetime how much has it increased? What if you instead bought real estate, stocks or cryptos?
Oh wait my mistake I forgot the reckoning is coming, any minute now, where we will lose all internet and 75% of the population will be wiped out, but youre going to survive and your gold is going to be liquid and increase a bunch.
In reply to "Gold is stuck in a rut. How… by Dsyno
With 75% of the pop dying everyone will give a fuck about anything except weapons and food.
In reply to its true. buy gold in your… by overbet
"How can they be building supplies with minimal price movement"? This is largely achieved via spoofing. You should educate yourself on how the big bullion banks illegally manipulate the price of PM's. The most notorious recent example is chronicled in a class action lawsuit filed in July, 2014 in the Southern District of New York. As a result, the plaintiffs successfully sued Deutsche Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia, UBS Group AG, HSBC Holdings for conspiring to manipulate Gold/Silver prices. Although the lawsuit was settled for $60 million dollars, it is chump change in contrast to the amount of money they stole. The real travesty is that no one went to prison.
In reply to ? by USA USA
Fools Gold?
Keep your eyes on the mining sector, and interest rates.
If gold ever does go to the moon, I hope they will dig up my broke carcass and blast it to the moon with my stack that I'm keeping in my hobo bag along with my miner stock certificates. Just please don't use a Russian rocket. I don't want my last legacy to be that I colluded with Russia.
If they used a Russian rocket, your last legacy would be being scattered all over the stratosphere when the POS blew up.
In reply to If gold ever does go to the… by LetThemEatRand
Yes, because Russian rockets are bad! Which is why the US has used them for years. But Russia bad so error, must analyze. Error.
For fuck's sake, we're all fucked in the head, aren't we.
In reply to If they used a Russian… by yomutti2
Yeah, right......just like those BAD Ak47s which every soldier around the world prefers to hold?
In reply to If they used a Russian… by yomutti2
Most of the soldiers holding them are holding them because they're "most" soldiers... i.e., it was designed with the intention of being inexpensive and easy to learn for those with little skill/ability beyond that of a Russian peasant. Not that this is a bad thing, but it's kind of the volkswagen of rifles....
LetThemEatRand, thanks for the belly laugh. I feel much the same.
LetThemEatRand, thanks for the belly laugh. I feel much the same.
In reply to If gold ever does go to the… by LetThemEatRand
We have been waiting so long for PMs to rise in value that the only plan we have left is where we want to be buried with it. Sad...many such cases
In reply to If gold ever does go to the… by LetThemEatRand
The King Tut exhibit is in Los Angeles right now... was tempted to go see it, but it would've meant waiting an hour+ in traffic, paying for parking, dealing with a line, waiting in traffic again to go home, etc. And all for someone who, far beyond any hope I may have, tried to take it with himself and still failed. Even the guy's _liver_ gets carted around several thousand years later! :/
In reply to We have been waiting so long… by Mr Pink
Oh, good grief:
"Banks like JP Morgan... they haven’t had a losing trade in multiple years... ..." I thought past performance was no guarantee of future returns, or something like that. Give me a break. And this 'gold has been viable for 5,000 years' yada yada. What about before that? Humans have existed for 100 - 250K years, depending on whose numbers you look at. So what were they trading in before gold? Flint-knapped tools? Fire? Sharpened sticks? And suddenly it's GOLD that's the go-to for global economic disaster.
Long fire-starting bow drills (and young Rae Dong Chong)
Gold is security for the people without skills or goods and those with too much cash sloshing around. I prefer skills and goods as I don't have huge amounts of extra cash.
In reply to Oh, good grief: "Banks like… by soksniffer
Gold is security for the people without skills or goods and those with too much cash sloshing around.
I have both, and a plane ticket outta here in June, so I'm good
In reply to Gold is security for the… by dirty fingernails
Long fire-starting bow drills (and young Rae Dong Chong)
and (if) after the apocalypses you will be using what for money?
In reply to Oh, good grief: "Banks like… by soksniffer
Oh, in a real 'pocalypse I definitely won't survive. The survivors will be the ones in rural areas with a network of capable friends, or if on the coast, those with a boat and a network of capable other people with boats. But my little stockpile of arms and ammo may serve one of those people well in trade after I'm quickly eliminated.
Gold and real estate those are real assets. Paper is for wiping your ass.
Gold and real estate those are real assets. Paper is for wiping your ass.
Gold and real estate those are real assets.
True, but I prefer portability.
And so will others.
And so will others.
In reply to Gold and real estate those… by Justin Case
I’ve found that nothing is what it seems and definitely not what they tell you it is.
How can they be building supplies with minimal price movement?
They want the best price before the herd awakens. You don't advertise things you want to own when the supply is limited. They printed far moar paper than there is gold at the current price. To accomodate all the fiat the price of gold would have to be north of $50k/oz.
I think most of us have made our moves by now and are beyond persuasion. I've made my bed and you have made yours. The expectations and goals are what differ. Best of luck to each of us.
Why do you think foreign governments are stockpiling and not the US? Because we are stockpiling weapons instead, money is only useful in a system of voluntary exchange, and that is not part of our plan.
Now that that the banks are loading up on gold and silver, let us enrich them even more by running up the price for them. Show me a bank that has ammo in the vault.