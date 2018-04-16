Trump Was Presented With 3 Options On Syria, Picked The Least Expensive One

The White House took roughly a week to retaliate against the Syrian regime for a gas attack on a rebel-held city as Trump was distracted by the FBI's raid on the home, hotel and office of his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, the ongoing negotiations over Nafta and his burgeoning war against Amazon.
While Trump alienated much of his noninterventionist base by ordering the strikes, it also appears that the president somehow resisted the temptation to go full neocon - opting instead for the most mild, and least costly, of the alternatives presented to him by Defense Secretary James Mattis, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The decision "marked the first substantive test of the group now that John Bolton is serving as Mr. Trump's national security adviser," per WSJ.
After days of tense White House meetings, the president and his advisers agreed on one of the most restrained of the military-strike options crafted by the Pentagon: a powerful missile attack aimed at three targets meant to hobble the Syrian regime’s ability to use chemical weapons and deter President Bashar al-Assad from using them again.
While world leaders across the West applauded the strikes (even when they had declined to participate, as Italy and Germany did), the Syrian military said its air defenses had intercepted 71 out of 103 cruise missiles launched during the coalition assault.
Ultimately, Trump decided on the most conservative option for a strike against three buildings that comprised what Lt. Gen. Kenneth McKenzie described as "the heart of the Syrian chemical weapons program."
The weapons presented to the president included the following:
The most conservative option would have hit a narrow set of targets related to Syria’s chemical-weapons capabilities.
The second option proposed strikes on a broader set of Syrian regime targets, including suspected chemical-weapons research facilities and military command centers.
The most expansive proposal, which might have included strikes on Russian air defenses in Syria, was designed to cripple the regime’s military capabilities without touching Mr. Assad’s political machinery.
The most ambitious of the proposals was three times the size of the one eventually carried out by U.S., British and French forces.
Eventually, Trump approved a hybrid plan that constituted a melding of the first two options: modest missile strikes that targeted what are believed to be the country's chemical weapons manufacturing facilities.
Trump pressed his team to also consider strikes on Russian and Iranian targets in Syria if necessary following reports that Assad had moved planes to Russian facilities to help protect them. But Mattis pushed back, those familiar with the decision-making said. United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley joined Trump in advocating for a forceful response, while Mattis warned about the risks that a more expansive strike could trigger a dangerous response from Moscow and Tehran.
It's believed that, for now at least, Bolton has decided to hang back and defer to Mattis, believing that Trump has
Mr. Bolton knew the respect Mr. Trump had for Mr. Mattis, and he may have decided that it was wise to defer initially to the Pentagon chief after he started the job, according to the people familiar with the decision-making. When the two first met at the Pentagon a few weeks ago, Mr. Mattis jokingly told Mr. Bolton that he had heard he was “the devil incarnate,” a reputation the new national security chief understood followed him into the West Wing.
Mr. Bolton also realized that the most robust option might drag the U.S. more deeply into the conflict and force him to take responsibility for a greater U.S. role in the civil war, according to the people familiar with the decision-making. He felt that was too much for his first week on the job, they said.
The White House has insisted that Trump has no intention of pulling troops out of Syria, despite French President Emmanuel Macron's claim that he had convinced Trump to keep an American presence in Syria for the long term.
Furthermore, with a range of viewpoints represented among members of Trump's national security team, the consensus view has become more much more moderate.
The eventual U.S. decision was the work of a national-security team still taking shape. Central Intelligence Agency Director Mike Pompeo has been nominated to become Mr. Trump’s second secretary of state, replacing Rex Tillerson, who was an ally of Mr. Mattis in previous administration national-security debates. Deputy CIA Director Gina Haspel, nominated to replace Mr. Pompeo, is bracing for tough questions from senators about her role in overseeing harsh post-Sept. 11 interrogation techniques.
Like Mr. Bolton, Mr. Pompeo is also widely viewed as favoring an assertive foreign policy. When he appeared before senators last week for his confirmation hearing, Mr. Pompeo said his image as a military hawk was mistaken.
Still, Messrs. Bolton and Pompeo are aligned in wanting to take a more forceful approach toward Iran and North Korea, two of America’s most troubling adversaries.
With so much at stake in the coming months - Trump's tentatively planned meeting with North Korea and his final decision on whether to pull the US out of the Iran deal are just two of the priorities - Trump's national security team has apparently decided that the most cautious approach when it comes to Syria is probably the best approach. After all, as Russian President Vladimir Putin has made abundantly clear in his rhetoric, Russia wouldn't hesitate to respond with force if tensions in Syria continue to escalate.
never make a good decision on price Donny
"I can get two Whoppers for $6 at Burger King this week - tell Micky Dees' to get with the program on my Big Macs already...."
In reply to never make a good decision… by stinkhammer
from a guy who pays $130,000 to boff a skank?
In reply to "I can get two for $6 at… by Ecclesia Militans
Of course he could have just said "No"... that wouldn't have cost anything. But Trump doesn't have the balls, like JFK did to say no to the spooks...
In reply to from a guy who pays $130,000… by BullyBearish
Andrew Jackson had more than one attempt on his life. You can't accomplish huge feats without taking huge risks.
In reply to Of course he could have just… by Yellow_Snow
Because flying a drone along the border and stinging a fence hopper with a dart must be too expensive and too provocative or Trump would have been given this option to defend the US instead of lobbing millions in cruise missiles in an irrelevant civil war halfway across the world.
The state of American strategery: Give the people nothing and blame their anger on Russian troll farms. This will surely lead to victory.
In reply to Andrew Jackson had multiple… by D.T.Barnum
State Department anti-Russian trolls must be hired the same way. Here on ZH we have yomutti the yapping mutt copypasting from his training manual for a potato or two per day, and IH8OBAMA apparently being paid with a handful of paint chips to chew on.
In reply to Because flying a drone along… by Gaius Frakkin'…
Exactly this happened, no more, no less:
1) Sham gassing
2) Sham bombing
Don't let these headline fuckers alter your own well-considered path.
In reply to State Department anti… by Shemp 4 Victory
If this was the best option that OJ had, maybe he better use his "You're fired!" line on some more assholes in his cabinet/Executive branch.
Cause right now he is not making friends. At this point IDGAF. Let the Chinks crash the dollar. At least the warmongering bastards in DC will not be able to pay their mercs to shoot missiles, nor buy new ones.
Impeach the rotten bastard for war crimes, or 36DD chess, whatever you want to call it.
pods
In reply to State Department anti… by Shemp 4 Victory
OJ wants his options set up like Lets Make a Deal. Carol Merrill was standing in front of 3 curtains marked "Death" "More Death" and "Mega Death"
In reply to If this was the best option… by pods
My oh my what has this world come to. Fake, fake, fake everywhere you look. A world of superficiality and keeping up appearances. I blame social media for alot of this, where everything has become about image and instant gratification. Things like critical thinking and lateral thinking are out of the door in this type of world, where emotion and hyperbole rule. Retrogression much? Roles like the Presidency, are now relegated to fucking Twatter.
The world is becoming more complex, yet communication is becoming more juvenile, such as squeezing complex issues in 140 character tweets. I've always called it dumbocracy for a good reason.
In reply to OJ wants his options set up… by BangDingOw
Study how ww2 got started and what's in history books nowadays.
You'll find the same kind of blatant lies.
For instance, it is Poland who declared war on Germany in 1939, not the other way round.
What to conclude from the lies we see? They will become reality in future history books if the empire wins, because they will use these as a verified historical chronicle to write their history and declare it official.
Napoleon once said that history is written by the victors.
----
It's okay not to be a Jew.
In reply to My oh my what has this world… by Brazen Heist
Napoleon was onto something there...
Example, we often hear about the Cuban Missile Crisis, how Russia was the evil baddie moving nuclear weapons to Cuba. Well guess what? What they left out was that Russia was responding to US aggression in Turkey, where nukes were moved first. We never get to hear about the Turkish Missile Crisis, do we? No, no, that is something critical minds are supposed to dig up on their own. Just imagine how many other events in history are deceptively presented!
This is why I am very sceptical of this chemical weapons bullshit. You know why? Every time imperialism opens its mouth it begins with big, fat, stinking deception:
"There's no doubt"........
No doubt? Oh, you mean like religion is so certain about the most uncertain things in life? LoL. Happens all too often...
In reply to Study how ww2 got started… by Adolph.H.
Best quickest info on WWII Lies and Liars is HERE
In reply to Study how ww2 got started… by Adolph.H.
I'd like to see him start an investigation on who ordered the false flag fake gas attack.
In reply to Of course he could have just… by Yellow_Snow
He could have insisted that there be a full investigation first. He could have asked the simplest question ‘Why would Assad do such a thing when he aready won the war ?’
This story is likely b.s. , like the Benghazi ‘photos’ of the politicians pretending to watch the supposed raid live. Who knows if Trump even gives the commands now ? The Deep State pukes & banksters pulled off a coup of the American government a long time ago.
In reply to Of course he could have just… by Yellow_Snow
Yea, but that was his money, not taxpayers money.
In reply to from a guy who pays $130,000… by BullyBearish
"Yea, but that was BANKER'S money, not taxpayers money."
fify...
In reply to Yea, but that was his… by Duc888
Need to put "gas attack" in quotes Tyler in your opening.
Quit spreading that shit. Sarcasm does NOT play well in an article. Maybe by us retarded commenters, but not in the story itself.
pods
In reply to "I can get two for $6 at… by Ecclesia Militans
Well that's just SWELL!... How Presidential [that he understands human life the same way Madeliene Albright ~ aka ~ Marie Jana Korbelová ~ does]...
Madeleine Albright Discusses Her Jewish Background
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/2012/04/27/madeleine-albright-prague-win…
In reply to Need to put "gas attack" in… by pods
All this is a very wasteful way to lower the unemployment rate for Syrian crisis actors.
In reply to Need to put "gas attack" in… by pods
US Military a Corrupt Techno-Giant of Failure
In reply to "I can get two for $6 at… by Ecclesia Militans
The great Orange One got his 'wag the dog' pooch from the 'free shit' listing on Craigslist. Thanks for being so frugal Don.
In reply to "I can get two for $6 at… by Ecclesia Militans
The fourth option wasn't even considered: Don't do anything until sure.
In reply to never make a good decision… by stinkhammer
It doesn't take a genius to figure that one out.
In reply to The fourth option wasn't… by Erek
Re: It doesn’t take a genius to know this option
No, but apparently no one in that room even considered this, the most obvious option.
In reply to It doesn't take a genius to… by chunga
We don't have all the time in the world to get the facts....it's a reality show and the general public have the attention span of a turnip.
In reply to The fourth option wasn't… by Erek
I'm thinking that would have been the cheapest way.
In reply to The fourth option wasn't… by Erek
This article is so full of mistakes it is practically unreadable. I have to guess at the actual meaning of many sentences. What gives ZH? Please try a little harder to use English. But I do get the general meaning of it. Trump is a neocon and a swamper.
In reply to never make a good decision… by stinkhammer
Russian “air defenses” now that’s funny.
I know, right? I mean, the Russians didn't even have to use any of their missiles. The Syrians took care of things with their Soviet air defenses.
In reply to Russian “air defenses” now… by The Jaguar
lol +100
In reply to Russian “air defenses”… by Shemp 4 Victory
he did have a 4th option, flip the table and tell them "fuck off, i'm not playing this game"
and then with a heartfelt shout ""Death to neocons!"...followed by promptly drawing a revolver and putting a bullet directly between Bolton's eyes.
Standard Disclaimer: Oh shit, there's the alarm clock buzzer again. Time to get up.
In reply to he did have a 4th option,… by ted41776
the BEST way to WIN is NOT to play...in the open, that is...
In reply to and then with a heartfelt… by cheech_wizard
option 5)
At the meeting.... "gentlemen, enjoying your coffee? good, I took an upper decker in the coffee machine this morning..."
(I had never heard of that until ZH)
In reply to and then with a heartfelt… by cheech_wizard
Had I the option, a non signatory to the NNPT would no longer exist...in one low cost shot.
In reply to he did have a 4th option,… by ted41776
And end up like JFK and his brother Bobby? He has taken the first option.
In reply to he did have a 4th option,… by ted41776
JFK didn't have twitter. he could have told them to fuck off and then tweeted about it. twitter would have probably scrubbed it anyway, but notifications go out everywhere, no way to undo those even if scrubbed. instead he let them blackmale him with some old dick pics they got from cohen, fucking pathetic
In reply to And end up like JFK and his… by To Hell In A H…
