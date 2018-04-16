US, UK Charge "Russian-Backed Hackers" With Infecting Routers In "Global Cyber Espionage Campaign"

Following both UK and US officials proclaiming that Russian "trolling" activity was up 2,000% over the weekend - while offering no evidential support for this claim - US Homeland Security, The FBI, and Britain's National Cyber Security Center issued an unprecedented joint "technical alert" warning that Russia is using compromised computer network equipment to attack U.S. and British companies and government agencies.
Bloomberg reports that the alert included advice to companies about what they can do to protect themselves and warned specifically of attacks on routers, the devices that channel data around a network. The report claims that the attacks could be an attempt by Russia to gain a foothold for use in a future offensive... (pre-crime?)
“Russian state-sponsored actors are using compromised routers to conduct spoofing ‘man-in-the-middle’ attacks to support espionage, extract intellectual property, maintain persistent access to victim networks and potentially lay a foundation for future offensive operations,” according to a joint statement.
Further intelligence about the attacks had been added by "multiple" cyber-security organizations and companies...
“Multiple sources including private and public-sector cybersecurity research organizations and allies have reported this activity to the U.S. and U.K. governments.”
Ciaran Martin, chief executive officer of Britain’s NCSC, said the principal targets of the global campaign were internet service providers, firms running critical infrastructure, government departments and large companies...
“Russia is our most capable hostile adversary in cyberspace...
"This is the first time that in attributing a cyber attack to Russia the US and the UK have, at the same time, issued joint advice to industry about how to manage the risks from attacks.
"It marks an important step in our fight back against state-sponsored aggression in cyberspace.
"For over 20 years, GCHQ has been tracking the key Russian cyber-attack groups and today's joint UK-US alert shows that the threat has not gone away.
"The UK Government will continue to work with the US, other international allies and industry partners to expose Russia's unacceptable cyber behaviour, so they are held accountable for their actions.
"Many of the techniques used by Russia exploit basic weaknesses in network systems.
"The NCSC is leading the way globally to issue advice and automate defences at scale to remove those basic attacks, thereby allowing us to focus on the most potent threats."
Are you scared yet?
Comments
if they don't hit candy crush soda, then im good
They're probably laughing in Moscow with disbelief and one finger on the button
In reply to if they don't hit candy… by rccalhoun
Any proof? Ah ok a couple of routers with white dust sprinkled on top. One is not working and when the other recovered they loaned it to their neighbor so its unavailable for examination. Just take our word for it there are 911 virus on it. cough cough.
In reply to They're probably laughing in… by peopledontwanttruth
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DaRYu6wV4AAKZOs.jpg
In reply to Any proof? by DownWithYogaPants
Knowing what we do about the Western propaganda machine, in all likelihood the West is doing and has been doing exactly what they are accusing Russia (and Iran, North Korea, China, etc.) of doing...
https://Olduvai.ca
In reply to https://pbs.twimg.com/media… by SethPoor
How?? How can you possibly suggest that those shitholes listed above are saint?? Countries responsible for killing f****** millions of their own people...
In reply to Knowing what we do about the… by skbull44
MARSHA MARSHA MARSHA !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
In reply to How?? by egerman
So EVERYTHING is Russia's fault, now?
Jeez!
In reply to MARSHA MARSHA MARSHA !!!… by InjectTheVenom
show non tor related IP addresses other than that there is no proof. are not routers hard to hack any way.? serious question.
In reply to So EVERYTHING is Russia's… by beepbop
Not if you have access to their back doors. Plus the ability to make your attack look like it came from somewhere else.
Naming no names of course but there are a couple of organisations that immediately spring to mind.
Anyone else noticed the new acronym going around regarding those who were in on this latest Syria strike?
FranceUKUS pick out the capital letters :)
In reply to show non tor related IP… by lookslikecraptome
So you know your soviet history with regards to their natives, do you know ours? Stop with the retard level discourse and think it through a bit more. How about Englands and the Irish or Scots or the spice trade or the opium wars.
France? Ditto
Germany, well they must be full of shit too, ya think!!!!
Lets see, the Swiss maybe.
In reply to How?? by egerman
I see you have been greatly affected by American edukacion..
In reply to So you know your soviet… by booboo
Nice argument, put another quarter in the slot skippy and try again.
In reply to I see you have been greatly… by egerman
Axiom needs no arguments
In reply to Nice argument, put another… by booboo
But this does need an argument: "... killing f****** millions ". Sources please?
In reply to Axiom needs no arguments by egerman
Shove your "sources please" up your butt. DYOR
But read this if you can: http://www.polisportal.ru/files/File/puvlication/Starie_publikacii_Poli…
In reply to But this does need an… by zvzzt
Paranoia strikes deep (state)
Into your life it will creep
It starts when you're always afraid...
--From an old Buffalo Springfield song
BTW what is a "victim network" that the Russians supposedly "maintain persistent access to"?
In reply to So you know your soviet… by booboo
remind me when i can start believing my government again...oh wait...
In reply to Paranoia strikes deep (state… by Whoa Dammit
I really don't think he understands who the Bolsheviks were.
In reply to So you know your soviet… by booboo
That is rich. How many millions have been killed in the u.s.? 55 million+ innocent unborn children killed legally in the u.s. The u.s. is hip deep in the blood of its own innocent citizens. Oh but you probably think that's different. Guess in your eyes those children don't count? Sounds pretty evil to me . Sodom and Gomorrah will be counted more rightous than the u.s. at the judgement.
In reply to How?? by egerman
Sure, u.s. killed, russia killed. Are we going to argue who killed more now?
In reply to That is rich. How many… by photonsoflight
you're correct sir, those countries listed above are predudiced, they only kill their own while your country kills all people equally.
In reply to How?? by egerman
You've accused me of somehting I did not say. Most would call that a logcal fallacy of the strawman type. Not useful rhetoric at all...
In reply to How?? by egerman
Someting wong, discourse deteriorating.
Nail Ceasar!
In reply to You've accused me of… by skbull44
Next time pay attention to the language I use.
In reply to You've accused me of… by skbull44
Stromy Daniels prolly f*cked dozens of Washington politcians...both parties,
maybe even Hilary, Elizabeth Warren and even Moochelle
In reply to Knowing what we do about the… by skbull44
Indeed. Communists project their behavior onto everybody else.
In reply to Knowing what we do about the… by skbull44
i think you mean Jews
In reply to Indeed. Communists project… by A Nanny Moose
Which commies? Theirs or ours????
I am so confused.
In reply to Indeed. Communists project… by A Nanny Moose
"Anyone With Half A Brain Charge "CIA-Backed Hackers" With Infecting Routers In "Global Cyber Espionage Campaign"
Truthed it.
In reply to Any proof? by DownWithYogaPants
I got 2 1/2 brains. Will that do? Or is it like EBT cards restricted to someone with only a single half brain?
In reply to "Anyone With Half A Brain… by BennyBoy
#Vault7
#UMBRAGE
In reply to "Anyone With Half A Brain… by BennyBoy
They don't need proof when they own the media outlets
In reply to Any proof? by DownWithYogaPants
My god the bullshit just gets deeper. Maybe that’s what they’re trying to fill the swamp with...
In reply to if they don't hit candy… by rccalhoun
My god the bullshit just gets deeper.
I have my hip-waders on long time ago, so bring it on!
Seems I'm not the only one judging by the comments here.
In reply to My god the bullshit just… by Lumberjack
Not a good development, especially now that Chinamen are shipping bullshit back to US without rendering. Won't even let the bullshit dock ... this could get bad ..
In reply to My god the bullshit just… by Lumberjack
Americans has short memories.
Already forget WHO's planted virus into ROUTERS?? Here,
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2014/05/photos-of-an-nsa-upgrade-fa…
https://www.wired.com/2013/12/nsa-cisco-huawei-china/
or here
https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/international/world-news/nati…
or here
https://thehackernews.com/2017/03/cia-marble-framework.html
or here
https://www.cnet.com/news/wikileaks-cia-hacking-tools-phones-apple-sams…
And I should believe the UK/US allegations?
In reply to if they don't hit candy… by rccalhoun
Excellent links. Thank you!
In reply to Americans has short memories… by kaboomnomic
The sheeple that believe any of the filth spewing from the orifice of the anglozionazi empire of carnage are irrelevant, exhibiting less consciousness than virus. The rest of humanity is delighted with the obvious panic now setting in to the collapsing economies of the bankrupt bankster empire of filth and terror. Give the vermin enough rope and time will do the rest.
In reply to if they don't hit candy… by rccalhoun
if all that infrastructure wasn't full of CIA backdoors, Russians wouldn't have anything to hack or exploit in the first place
https://www.v3.co.uk/v3-uk/news/3016273/cia-implanted-backdoors-in-soft…
Washington recklessly accuses Russia and China of hacking while providing no such evidence to back its claims.
At the same time, it’s silent about most Internet servers located in America, facilitating its espionage, including hacking to obtain unauthorized data. Washington rules mandate doing what “we” say, not what “we” do.
Russian Security Council secretary explained the problem, saying “(w)e have been fixing growing attempts from external forces to damage Russian information systems. Those are cases of hacking, and also unauthorized collection of data.”
“This is done with active involvement of global operators and providers, and the methods used are constantly evolving.”
“For example, the Obama administration groundlessly accuses Russia of hacking attacks, deliberately ignoring the fact that most Internet servers are located inside the US, and are used by Washington for spying and other purposes aimed at protecting that country’s dominant position in the world.”
In reply to but who put in all the… by ted41776
Well they weren't supposed to find out about the exploits, dammit!
In reply to but who put in all the… by ted41776
Oh for Pete's Sake!
I'm Theresa May Bolton Trump & I approve this message.
Listen to mosley folks... THERE.WILL.BE.NO.WAR. (Instead ~ here's how that scenario will play out)
1. Trump will now PULL OUT OF SYRIA (like mosley predicted)
2. While a carrier fleet is still sailing in that direction
3. & meanwhile ~ they'll accuse the Russians of 'computer hacking' and put more economic sanctions on & spill that news all over the worldwide press...while they're 'PULLING OUT'
That's 16-D chess folks! Y'all are just peanutz, so you just can't quite understand...
Ummmm, regarding #1 , I sure hope he was wearin a rubber this time ..
In reply to Oh for Pete's Sake! by DillyDilly
More Russian allegations? I am really surprised.
Todays forecast and monthly outlook:
Severe WX Bulletin
Downpouring bullshit.
In reply to More Russian allegations? I… by The Ram
Exactly ..
Bullshit as far as the eye can see, or the mind can conceive. All bullshit, all the time.
In reply to Todays forecast and monthly… by Lumberjack
Pre Crime? No putting bogus code in a routers or any computer that is not your own is THE CRIME
Russian bots "infecting Reuters" OMG, that's better than Cambridge Analytica abusing fb by stealing their data.
It's all in how you tell the story. LOL
It's worse than you think.
There's a Russian spy network called the NSA that routinely collects data on all American civilians