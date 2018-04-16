US, UK Charge "Russian-Backed Hackers" With Infecting Routers In "Global Cyber Espionage Campaign"

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/16/2018 - 12:46

Following both UK and US officials proclaiming that Russian "trolling" activity was up 2,000% over the weekend - while offering no evidential support for this claim - US Homeland Security, The FBI, and Britain's National Cyber Security Center issued an unprecedented joint "technical alert"  warning that Russia is using compromised computer network equipment to attack U.S. and British companies and government agencies.

Bloomberg reports that the alert included advice to companies about what they can do to protect themselves and warned specifically of attacks on routers, the devices that channel data around a network. The report claims that the attacks could be an attempt by Russia to gain a foothold for use in a future offensive... (pre-crime?)

Russian state-sponsored actors are using compromised routers to conduct spoofing ‘man-in-the-middle’ attacks to support espionage, extract intellectual property, maintain persistent access to victim networks and potentially lay a foundation for future offensive operations,” according to a joint statement.

Further intelligence about the attacks had been added by "multiple" cyber-security organizations and companies...

Multiple sources including private and public-sector cybersecurity research organizations and allies have reported this activity to the U.S. and U.K. governments.

Ciaran Martin, chief executive officer of Britain’s NCSC, said the principal targets of the global campaign were internet service providers, firms running critical infrastructure, government departments and large companies...

“Russia is our most capable hostile adversary in cyberspace...

"This is the first time that in attributing a cyber attack to Russia the US and the UK have, at the same time, issued joint advice to industry about how to manage the risks from attacks.

"It marks an important step in our fight back against state-sponsored aggression in cyberspace.
"For over 20 years, GCHQ has been tracking the key Russian cyber-attack groups and today's joint UK-US alert shows that the threat has not gone away.

"The UK Government will continue to work with the US, other international allies and industry partners to expose Russia's unacceptable cyber behaviour, so they are held accountable for their actions.

"Many of the techniques used by Russia exploit basic weaknesses in network systems.

"The NCSC is leading the way globally to issue advice and automate defences at scale to remove those basic attacks, thereby allowing us to focus on the most potent threats."

Are you scared yet?

JohninMK lookslikecraptome Mon, 04/16/2018 - 14:09 Permalink

Not if you have access to their back doors. Plus the ability to make your attack look like it came from somewhere else.

Naming no names of course but there are a couple of organisations that immediately spring to mind.

 

Anyone else noticed the new acronym going around regarding those who were in on this latest Syria strike?

FranceUKUS pick out the capital letters :)

booboo egerman Mon, 04/16/2018 - 13:07 Permalink

So you know your soviet history with regards to their natives, do you know ours? Stop with the retard level discourse and think it through a bit more. How about Englands and the Irish or Scots or the spice trade or the opium wars.

France? Ditto

Germany, well they must be full of shit too, ya think!!!!

Lets see, the Swiss maybe.

photonsoflight egerman Mon, 04/16/2018 - 13:13 Permalink

That is rich. How many millions have been killed in the u.s.? 55 million+ innocent unborn children killed legally in the u.s. The u.s. is hip deep in the blood of its own innocent citizens. Oh but you probably think that's different. Guess in your eyes those children don't count? Sounds pretty evil to me . Sodom and Gomorrah will be counted more rightous than the u.s. at the judgement.

kaboomnomic rccalhoun Mon, 04/16/2018 - 13:13 Permalink

Americans has short memories.

Already forget WHO's planted virus into ROUTERS?? Here,

https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2014/05/photos-of-an-nsa-upgrade-fa…

https://www.wired.com/2013/12/nsa-cisco-huawei-china/

 

or here

https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/international/world-news/nati…

 

or here

https://thehackernews.com/2017/03/cia-marble-framework.html

 

or here

https://www.cnet.com/news/wikileaks-cia-hacking-tools-phones-apple-sams…

 

And I should believe the UK/US allegations?

Fireman rccalhoun Mon, 04/16/2018 - 13:31 Permalink

The sheeple that believe any of the filth spewing from the orifice of the anglozionazi empire of carnage are irrelevant, exhibiting less consciousness than virus. The rest of humanity is delighted with the obvious panic now setting in to the collapsing economies of the bankrupt bankster empire of filth and terror. Give the vermin enough rope and time will do the rest.

Justin Case ted41776 Mon, 04/16/2018 - 13:01 Permalink

Washington recklessly accuses Russia and China of hacking while providing no such evidence to back its claims.

At the same time, it’s silent about most Internet servers located in America, facilitating its espionage, including hacking to obtain unauthorized data. Washington rules mandate doing what “we” say, not what “we” do.

Russian Security Council secretary explained the problem, saying “(w)e have been fixing growing attempts from external forces to damage Russian information systems. Those are cases of hacking, and also unauthorized collection of data.”

“This is done with active involvement of global operators and providers, and the methods used are constantly evolving.”

“For example, the Obama administration groundlessly accuses Russia of hacking attacks, deliberately ignoring the fact that most Internet servers are located inside the US, and are used by Washington for spying and other purposes aimed at protecting that country’s dominant position in the world.”

DillyDilly Mon, 04/16/2018 - 12:48 Permalink

Oh for Pete's Sake!

 

I'm Theresa May Bolton Trump & I approve this message.

 

Listen to mosley folks... THERE.WILL.BE.NO.WAR. (Instead ~ here's how that scenario will play out)

 

1. Trump will now PULL OUT OF SYRIA (like mosley predicted)

2. While a carrier fleet is still sailing in that direction

3. & meanwhile ~ they'll accuse the Russians of 'computer hacking' and put more economic sanctions on & spill that news all over the worldwide press...while they're 'PULLING OUT'

 

That's 16-D chess folks! Y'all are just peanutz, so you just can't quite understand...

curbjob Mon, 04/16/2018 - 12:49 Permalink

It's worse than you think.

There's a Russian spy network  called the NSA that routinely collects data on all American civilians 