5 Fast Facts About The Federal Judge In Michael Cohen's Case (And Why Trump Should Be Worried)

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/17/2018 - 17:55

Submitted by Ann of The Political Insider

Federal Judge Kimba Wood will be overseeing the court case against President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen. Here are five facts about Judge Wood - and why Trump should be very worried.

1. She was President Bill Clinton's pick for Attorney General in 1993

President Bill Clinton nominated Wood to become the first female Attorney General. In fact, Wood was hand-picked by Hillary Clinton, who had been asked to submit a list of possible nominees for her husband’s consideration. However, Wood withdrew from the nomination after the White House learned about her brief time as a Playboy Bunny - and that she employed an illegal alien as a nanny. Further, Wood actually helped the nanny to illegally remain in the country by paying taxes for her.

2. She trained as a Playboy Bunny

The daughter of a U.S. Army career officer and speechwriter, Wood spent much of her childhood and young adulthood in Europe. While studying at the London School of Economics in the 1960s, she trained for a few days as a croupier at a Playboy Bunny casino, but quit because "she thought the gig was silly." Nevertheless, the job would haunt her in her later career and played a role in costing her the position of Attorney General.

3. She had an extramarital affair that earned her the nickname the "Love Judge"

Wood might be a judge, but her personal past indicates that her moral scruples are lacking. In 1995 at the age of 51, Wood began an affair with married multimillionaire Wall Street financier Frank Richardson. The affair was uncovered by Richardson's wife when she found passionate passages written about Wood in Richardson's diary. The tryst earned Wood the nickname the "Love Judge" during Richardson's divorce trial. Wood married Richardson in 1999.

4. She officiated George Soros's wedding

Wood officiated the 2013 wedding of notorious liberal billionaire George Soros. At the time, Soros was 83 and his bride, Tamiko Bolton, was 42. Numerous prominent liberals attended the wedding, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and then-California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsome. In lieu of wedding gifts, the couple asked that donations be made to several organizations including Planned Parenthood and Global Witness, an environmental activist group.

5. She doesn't believe in attorney-client privilege

During Cohen's hearing on Monday, Wood forced Cohen to expose the identity of a previously unnamed client. That client turned out to be none other than Fox News host Sean Hannity, who maintains that he only asked Cohen for legal advice as a friend and never retained or paid him for any legal services.

As many people have pointed out, you couldn't make this stuff up if you tried.

Has the deep state ever been more obvious than it is now?

ThinkerNotEmoter viator Tue, 04/17/2018 - 18:00 Permalink

Fortunately, I can say that I've never broken ANY law, ever.  If a corrupt lawyer slimeball and his MANY slimeball lawyer Hillary-fan friends investigated me for 1 1/2 years, unleashing the power of the United States gubmint on me that entire time, they wouldn't fine one law that I've broken.

BWAAAAAAA!!!  HAAAaaaaaa!!!!!  HHaaaaaaa!!!!!  HHHHAaaaaa!!!  HHHHAaaaaa!!!  HHHHAaaaaa!!!  HHHHAaaaaa!!!  HHHHAaaaaa!!!

Oh... I crack myself up.

And this is why we have eighteen gazillion laws.

GUILTY!

Blue Steel 309 Lumberjack Tue, 04/17/2018 - 18:50 Permalink

Article III

Section 1.

The judicial power of the United States, shall be vested in one Supreme Court, and in such inferior courts as the Congress may from time to time ordain and establish. The judges, both of the supreme and inferior courts, shall hold their offices during good behaviour, and shall, at stated times, receive for their services, a compensation, which shall not be diminished during their continuance in office.

 

"such inferior courts as the Congreess may FROM TIME TO TIME ORDAIN AND ESTABLISH"

"shall hold their offices DURING GOOD BEHAVIOUR".

The federal court system can be established and dismissed whenever the Congress wants to. They can fire any lower court judge for any reason with a committee vote. If we had more than one real political party, or actual representation in the CONgress, firing judges and dismissing courts would be routine.

 

Article III is just another sick joke of the fraudulent founders who set this nation up for failure. Immigration was essential to establish a population ignorant and apathetic enough to ignore what few restraints on government the Constitution DID establish.

Village-idiot ThinkerNotEmoter Tue, 04/17/2018 - 18:11 Permalink

Mueller has the job because he has the reputation of being able to dig up dirt or frame anyone.

Many of the cases that he has "won" have been overturned on appeal, but if he manages to frame Trump, make him look bad for the mid-term elections, it won't matter if, on appeal, it's overturned. It'll be too late. Hillary and the rest of the despicables will get pardons, and the Deep State continues on, murdering anyone who tried to overthrow them.

bob_dole viator Tue, 04/17/2018 - 18:10 Permalink

If Trump has always been a fraud wouldn't all of this be considered a distraction?

 

Are we going to be 7 years in still talking about Soros? Where are the riots? Its like America doesn't even care its entire country has been subverted and they are waiting for the guy who just bombed Syria and teased us about an omnibus veto to fix everything.

bob_dole DingleBarryObummer Tue, 04/17/2018 - 18:34 Permalink

I don't blame them but its time to start looking at reality. Now they got this Q cocksucker d&cing more people and having otherwise intelligent people chasing ghosts. Any time I see a Soros story I know its bullshit, the fallguy who "they" planned to pin all of the worlds problems on magically keeps popping up everywhere and nothing ever happens except people venting their frusteration on the internet as western civilization collapses around them.

truthalwayswinsout Tue, 04/17/2018 - 18:00 Permalink

It's call impeachment. Federal Judges can easily be impeached.

That being said, you have the pity the poor soul that gets caught up in the alleged neutrality of many of the federal judges.

Lumberjack Tue, 04/17/2018 - 18:03 Permalink

That Playboy thingy is a two edge sword...and she may want to recuse herself, or go on tour with Stormy.

 

Mike Pence must be smiling...

On that note all 3rd parties running in the mid terms need to get together and watch the dems like a hawk. They will lie, cheat, steal, kill among other things to win and keep you cats out or off ballot. Pool your resources... 

You already know how MSM will ignore you even if you present evidence wrapped in a bow tie...

Number 9 Tue, 04/17/2018 - 18:05 Permalink

well the good news is trump can just wink at this judge and bang her silly in the chamber and all will be right with the world..

what a great country we live in..

Robert Trip Tue, 04/17/2018 - 18:06 Permalink

Trump is toast.

That sleazebag lawyer Cohen will sing like a canary.

Hannity, another power-guy who thinks he's a stud that women just can't resist, is just cannon fodder for the METO crowd.

He'll end up getting sued for a bundle.