China Slaps 179% Tariff On US Sorghum Hours After US Bans Exports To China's ZTE

In response to reports that the US is ramping up the "third front" in its trade spat with China by authorizing another investigation under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 - this time, aimed at obstacles that prevent US tech firms from competing in cloud computing and other high-tech industries - China has, as we anticipated, retaliated by slapping tariffs on US sorghum imports.
Yesterday, the US also revealed that it would stop US tech firms from selling components to Chinese telecom giant ZTE after accusing the company of lying during settlement negotiations - eliciting an angry response from Chinese officials, who urged US lawmakers to create a "fair, just and stable legal and policy environment" for Chinese companies, according to Xinhua.
Like Chinese tariffs on US pork products that were imposed earlier this month, the sorghum tariffs aren't merely a threat: Rather, China says they will take effect on Wednesday, per Bloomberg.
US sorghum imports will incur a 178.6% tariff, China’s Ministry of Commerce said in a preliminary ruling on Tuesday. Wang Hejun, chief of the trade remedy and investigation bureau at the Ministry of Commerce, said the tariffs comply with domestic law and World Trade Organization standards.
The ruling follows a probe into Sorghum imports that began in February after Trump slapped tariffs on imported solar panels and washing machines - a decision that was viewed as an indirect slight at China.
The tariffs come as a shortage of domestic grain has forced domestic feed mills to increase shipments of US grain. Yet, despite the shortage, analysts say the tariffs will force some shipment cancellations.
"The rate is quite high and some buyers may have to cancel shipments," said Li Qiang, chief analyst with Shanghai JC Intelligence Co.
China imported about 4.8 million metric tons of sorghum from the US in 2017, worth about $957 million (this number isn't a coincidence, we imagine). Purchases in the first two months of 2018 were 11% lower than a year earlier.
According to Bloomberg, after the tariffs were announced, soybean meal for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange climbed 2% to close at 3,265 yuan ($520) a ton. The most-active contract climbed more than 2.5 percent in the final 20 minutes of trading.
"Market participants might translate the temporary deposit of sorghum as the start of a new round of trade disputes between China and the U.S., triggering concerns over soybeans," said Monica Tu, an analyst at Shanghai JC Intelligence.
China said earlier this month that it planned to levy an additional 25 percent tariff on about $50 billion of U.S. imports including soybeans. The move matched the scale of proposed U.S. tariffs announced a day earlier. The U.S. is allowing 60 days for public feedback and hasn’t specified when the tariffs would take effect, leaving a window open for talks.
Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman for China's Foreign Ministry, which has been one of the vocal mouthpieces for trade-related issues, said during the regular press briefing in Beijing that China is ready to impose trade countermeasures, and that, despite the US sending "confusing" signals about currency manipulation, the country is continuing to move ahead with its reforms.
The news hasn't impacted US equity markets so far. But that could change as more US equity traders arrive at their desks.
Comments
what has this to do with the price of rice in china?
Confucius say: man in country hungry come to the city where no rice is to be found cheap!
Sorghum tariffs, no less?!
You motherfuckers! How dare you! Well, now here's a $181%tariff on gooblyboo! Suck on that!
In reply to what has this to do with the… by Dilluminati
This is getting out of hand, what’s next, a tariff on Locust Beans?
In reply to Sorghum tariffs?! by Killtruck
Bitch Slap!
In reply to This is getting out of hand,… by divingengineer
They're all gonna have sorghums after so much schlonging.
In reply to Bitch Slap... by Déjà view
Stop the tit for tat games and just peg the Dollar to the Yuan. That will grab the worlds attention and then the world will turn on China and their currency manipulation.
In reply to They're all gonna have… by eclectic syncretist
That's a fantastic idea, Ghost.
As to China, they fuck over every other country, company, what-have-you. Then they bitch when we take self-preservation measures. Fistfuck 'em.
In reply to Stop the tit for tat games… by Ghost of PartysOver
This does not pencil out.
They sell 600 billion more than they import and yet they do this? Either they are
I can not think of a plausible reason why their actions are reasonable or logical.
In reply to That's a fantastic idea,… by HopefulCynical
The whole point of this from China's perspective is THIS, here and now....the delicate position we find ourselves...AFRAID to respond, to defend ourselves.
After decades of biting on the good deal, the something for nothing, we find ourselves extremely leveraged to the negative. The job situation bad, our ability to choose long term sustainability over short term survival ever more challenged.
This is going to hurt, but if not now, when?
When we are 100% dependent, 100% OWNED, not just by a oligarchy or fascistic government, but a totalitarian COMMUNIST one that guarantees we will NEVER see the slightest glimmer of liberty or CHOICE again?
In reply to This by DownWithYogaPants
<NOT ONE NUT AND BOLT NEEDS TO COME ACROSS THAT OCEAN>
Not one.
25 years ago we had pop factories that were so automated they could make a can of pop, stack it on a flat, stack the flat on a pallet and wrap the pallet before stacking it up on the shelf, the 'factory workers' were drinking in the bar and if the line went down it would page them.
'Cell phones' were still feebi-phones, AI was Sci-Fi. The United States could enforce a complete and total SHUT DOWN of their border and factories would pick up the demand slack in months.
At the same time, I worked with a guy making phone boards, it was so automated the line would make 3500 phones a day but they didn't want to pay the 5 'managers' sitting on the top floor watching the one guy work, so they moved the factory to Mexico and still went broke. Good job Nortel.
The US is totally going the wrong way. They need to charge an export tariff for the privilege of accessing our product. Charge China 300% for access to any food products as a encouragement for them to grow their own food.
In reply to That's a fantastic idea,… by HopefulCynical
The Chicoms are cutting their own food supply.
North Korea 2.0.
In reply to The US is totally going the… by zebra77a
Not at all.
Growing power grew a million lbs of food on 3 acres, it's 950 lbs of food a day per acre. To give every member in China 5 lbs of food would require 0.2% of their land mass.
Nothing needs to come across that ocean, with Thorium Reactors we could grow all our fruits and vegetables on the south pole in underground greenhouses.
The hardest thing is creating scarcity.. The universe is amazingly abundant.
In reply to The Chicoms are cutting… by MarsInScorpio
All your sorghums are belong to us!
In reply to Bitch Slap... by Déjà view
Meanwhile, Qualcomm gets POUNDED...
U.S. strike on China's ZTE another blow for Qualcomm
https://mobile.reuters.com/article/amp/idUSKBN1HO0XT#click=https://t.co/8C6EmnkUtu
Scorched earth economic warfare...kill em all let god sort them out.
In reply to Sorghum tariffs?! by Killtruck
he who goes to bed with itchy butt wake up with stinky finger
In reply to what has this to do with the… by Dilluminati
Confucius say… diplomat is a man who can convince his wife that a fur coat will make her look fat.
In reply to he who goes to bed with… by SmilinJoeFizzion
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sorghum_bicolor
Sorghum bicolor, commonly called sorghum and also known as great millet, durra, jowari, or milo, is a grass species
cultivated for its grain, which is used for food for humans, animal feed, and ethanol production.
In reply to what has this to do with the… by Dilluminati
let them buy it elsewhere and then currency manipulate that market instead.
I'm sure rising prices and less capital reserves are the cure for china instead of fair trade.
their precocious attitudes are enough already~
let them buy it elsewhere, the markets are ubiquitous and they will screw somebody else while the US engages instead in trade
somebody selling sorghum somewhere will realize the hooray for me screw you nature of the Chicom and PLA industries
In reply to https://en.wikipedia.org… by wwwww
The farm I worked on when I was a kid planted sorghum.
IIRC
You can't just plant corn every year - depletes the soil / or costs you a fortune in fertilizer - you need to rotate to beans, sorghum or hay at least every 3RD year.
In reply to https://en.wikipedia.org… by wwwww
Ban food shipments to China. Let’s see how popular Xi is with a starving population.
I think they could get food elsewhere. Sure, they will miss Twinkies and Cheetos for a few months but they will get by.
In reply to Ban food shipments to China… by MCDirtMigger
twinkie pyramid==>
https://imgur.com/gallery/XGAnscz
In reply to I think they could get food… by Philo Beddoe
Starvin Mao-vins.
In reply to twinkie pyramid==> https:/… by DingleBarryObummer
I’m sure there are a few billion other people on this planet that would like access to food. Why not sell to them instead?
In reply to Starvin Mao-vins. by eforce
There are no shortages of food anywhere. Just mismanagement.
Growing power succeeded in greenhousing a million pounds of food on three acres in 1 year (fish plus)
That's 950 lbs of food a DAY PER ACRE.
To supply 5 lbs of food per DAY to every single Chinese member would only take 22000 sq km, 0.2% of their current land mass.
Nobody needs to ship anything anywhere. We just need to develop the automated greenhouse.
In reply to I’m sure there are a few… by divingengineer
What did they grow? Some fungus or moss.
In reply to There are not shortages of… by zebra77a
nobody will ever miss American shit GMO food designed to be hyper-palatable so to create addiction (full of GMO corn syrup, cheapest fat and salt)
That's the only business model the US of AIPAC knows of - get people addicted on some shit and then sell it to them for as much money as possible (and spend as few pennies as possible making it with the very cheapest ingredients you can find).
In reply to I think they could get food… by Philo Beddoe
Yeah because that's what they buy from us genius.
In reply to I think they could get food… by Philo Beddoe
You haven't lived in China. They do love funky chip flavors like Lay's cucumber flavored chips and tomato flavored chips. Chips keep many of the Kuaike marts in business.
In reply to I think they could get food… by Philo Beddoe
Just diverts the imports from US sources to Brazil and Russia etc. Short term price blip then back to normal as others buy US products.
In reply to Ban food shipments to China… by MCDirtMigger
this ^
In reply to Ban food shipments to China… by MCDirtMigger
I suppose starving people to death is a change from bombing people to death... the US's idea of diplomacy seems quite brutal... no ??😕
In reply to this ^ by Dilluminati
Trumptards - "we're winning"
In reply to Ban food shipments to China… by MCDirtMigger
So the government hits the Chinese people with a 25-50% increase in food prices, That should work well.
In reply to Ban food shipments to China… by MCDirtMigger
No sweat off our balls either.
In reply to So the government hits the… by duo
Unrelated, but important:
https://www.infowars.com/no-joke-judge-who-forced-cohen-to-id-hannity-p…
LOL if info wars is reporting it you can be sure it is not info. In other news Tommy Chong says weed is good for you.
In reply to Unrelated, but important: … by MARDUKTA
oh, she performed the wedding, not performed AT the wedding... duo of Stormy and Wood... btw, is soros wife related to nsc Bolton?
In reply to Unrelated, but important: … by MARDUKTA
Trumptard Winning. LOL
Good thing for the powers that shouldn't be when Trump slapped a tariff on solar panels - it would really suck for them if people could d to get off of the grid and didn't have to pay for electricity anymore
China sees that the Deep State is doing its best to weaken the duly elected President of the United States...and they're (china) empowered. What we have in DC/Media/Academia is the opposite of the Rosie the Riveter type of solidarity. I'm no fan of tariffs, but throw in the towel if our own govt/media are going to aid and abet China in the process.
enemies, both foreign and domestic....
Chinese now eating sour pork. LOL
If America wouldnt have shipped the jobs to China I wouldnt read made in China stamped on everything that sits in my house. We also wouldnt be discussing trade.
We make it we profit!
We will have a full-on trade war very soon. Glorious. When the GDP number will be high, Trump will be encouraged to act more, if it will be low, Trump will be encouraged to act more.
I keep hearing in my mind Bill Murray doing a version of the SNL skit "Trade Wars, nothing but trade wars, if they should bar wars please let them stay...."
It appears the U.S. Farmers are taking the brunt and getting beat up in this trade war with China, and its likely that they will come to Washington D.C. with pitchforks to skewer a few politicians. Stop and think about this trade war, our main exports to China are agricultural. We don't export much of anything else, (except Boring's airplanes), so there is no way the U.S. can win a trade war with China. The numbers are simply stacked against us. We loose the agricultural export market, we loose the trade war.
Ag is taking the biggest hit because it is our largest export sector, but also because Ag country is the center of Trumps support. The Chinese are counting on farm groups to apply pressure in a election year. Right now it's just a game of chicken, the real effects are just over the hill. I look for some sort of convoluted agreement to be reached, both declare victory and things go back to the way they were before
In reply to It appears the U.S. Farmers… by Chief Joesph
Just shooting each other in the foot. Loser is the consumer. But who fucking cares about us right?
why not just go ahead and make it an even 180%
I can hardly take all this winning. On a positive note, maybe China knows how to build Tesla model 3's.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-autos-regulation/china-to-open…