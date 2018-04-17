China Will Abandon Barriers For Foreign Automakers

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/17/2018 - 15:32

Barely a week after Chinese President Xi Jinping mentioned easing barriers for foreign automotive firms during a widely publicized speech, China's National Development and Reform Commission said Tuesday that it would phase out requirements that foreign auto makers must share factory ownership and earnings with local Chinese firms by 2022 - a step toward market liberalization that President Donald Trump will likely tout as evidence his aggressive trade policies are working.

The phase-out will unfurl in stages: Limits on foreign investment for companies building new energy vehicles, a term covering electric cars powered by batteries or fuel cells, will be removed this year. Limits on those building commercial vehicles and passenger cars will be lifted in 2020 and 2022, respectively.

In five years, the commission says, no foreign car company will need to have a joint venture with a Chinese firm, which would sunset a restriction on the industry that has been in place since 1994.

China

Presently, China forces foreign car makers to set up 50-50 joint ventures with Chinese partners if they want to produce cars locally. Meanwhile, imported cars get hit with a 25% tariff, per the Wall Street Journal. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He - considered the country's economy czar - mentioned that China was planning to lower barriers for foreign firms, including automakers.

Of course, it will take years for the impact of this decision to be felt by US car manufacturers - and even then, benefits could be meager. However, the decision is widely seen as a boon for Tesla - with Quartz claiming that China "just rolled out the welcome mat" for Tesla.

Last year, media reports surfaced citing anonymous sources that Tesla was on the verge of a deal to open a wholly-owned factory in one of Shanghai's free-trade zones.

However, the Chinese quickly denied these reports. And as of now, Tesla appears to have no plans to build the factory.

Thanks to the government's insistence that Chinese consumers stick with electric vehicles, Teslas have become unusually popular among wealthy Chinese. Indeed, after the US, China is the company's biggest market.

Some analysts hailed the phase-out as a major boon for foreign automakers...

"This will completely change the situation in China within 10 years," said Yale Zhang, managing director of Shanghai-based consultancy Automotive Foresight.

...While others were less enthusiastic.

"We have no plan to change our investment ratio," said Keitaro Nakamura, a China-based spokesman for Honda Motor Co. , which operates joint ventures with local auto makers Guangzhou Auto and Dongfeng Motor Co. "If we had this option 20 years ago when we were first coming into the market, we might have thought differently. But we’ve been working with them for two decades."

One analyst projected that most of China's joint ventures, including ventures involving General Motors and Ford that have been criticized by Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, would be gone by 2030.

To be sure, autos are a major factor in the simmering trade feud between China and the US. A trade investigation authorized by Trump last summer surrounding China's siphoning of valuable intellectual property from US firms confirmed that China was forcing foreign automakers to transfer technology to local partners.

And China, of course, recently threatened to slap new tariffs on US cars.

Expect President Trump to weigh in on China's latest "market liberalization" soon. Though we imagine China will be waiting to poke holes in any claims the US president might make.

Tags
Business Finance
Electrical (Alternative) Vehicles
Automotive Body Parts
Auto & Truck Manufacturers - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
jcaz Pandelis Tue, 04/17/2018 - 15:51 Permalink

"Rolled out the welcome mat for Tesla...."

Uh, the price to walk on that mat will no doubt be $10B+ in cash, upfront-  no Tesla shares allowed, so good luck with that..... 

This also means that China won't be giving any Govt money to Musk-  a business plan that is completely unfamiliar to him......

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Adolph.H. beepbop Tue, 04/17/2018 - 16:39 Permalink

They found the most efficient way to get free technology transfers. Well better than free because the company who wants to setup a factory pays for it. 

On addition to that what's not told is that the factory will work 8h per day for the original manufacturer, and the rest for the government. 

What's not to love? 

----

It's okay not to be a Jew.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 9
brian91145 Tue, 04/17/2018 - 15:36 Permalink

Donald Trump is a Jesuit and a member of the Knights of Malta, he went to Fordham University people. He is controlled by the NYC Mafia, 5 papal bloodlines and the Vatican. The Rothchild's are the bankers for the Vatican and bloodline families. Hedge accordingly, no one will save you or your family. Get prepared now!

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
Mimir Tue, 04/17/2018 - 15:40 Permalink

And at the same time it was announced that: 

Beijing accompanied the concession by imposing a 178 per cent import duty on US sorghum crops.

Carrots and sticks is what China offers Trump !

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 2
alter_ Tue, 04/17/2018 - 15:42 Permalink

Not enough. Trump should make it illegal for Chinese citizens to own US property. Any property sold to Chinese citizens will revert to US government control after a 100 year lease. That would be reciprocal and very fair since they do not allow ownership of property there, only leases.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
21st.century alter_ Tue, 04/17/2018 - 16:15 Permalink

not bad.

you should ask the folks in Vancouver, B.C. what has happened when their worm leaders didn't stop the Chinese invasion there. Rich communists -- getting their wealth out ... fixed asset real estate. Regular housing/ condos/ in-town single family units.

and now Emperor Ji will allow musk to build Tesla's for the "ever growing" rich nationals. Nice picture of true communism.

  

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
MuffDiver69 Tue, 04/17/2018 - 15:44 Permalink

Modern journalism or whatever it’s called. Of course Trump being the first President to push the tariff issue this directly and intellectual property rights  has nothing to do with this. All of the credit goes to Obama,W and the democrat party.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
not a yahoo Tue, 04/17/2018 - 15:44 Permalink

Does anyone still not see that third worlders love to lie? By 2022, in 4 years, starting when? Never going to happen. Actually after the crash, China will nationalize all production, just as it behoves a communist state.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
ExPat2018 Tue, 04/17/2018 - 16:04 Permalink

Just remember what we said back in the 50's and 60's about Japanese junk?

I have 2 Chinese electric scooters for 10 years. both still running fine.

Watch