Dollar Gains After Mnuchin Walks Back Trump FX Tweet As "Warning Shot"

After tumbling yesterday following President Trump's FX manipulator tweet, the Dollar Index rebounded overnight (on a collapse in German economic confidence) and is extending gains now after Treasury Secretary Mnuchin told CNBC that Trump's tweet was not a signal for a weaker dollar but a "warning shot" to Russia and China not to devalue their currency in the future.
The initial gains overnight in the USD were due to EUR weakness after ZEW survey showed economic expectations in Germany have collapsed to 6 years lows...
But then Mnuchin rescued the dip (for now)...
As a reminder, and as Mnuchin acknowledged, both have sen their currency's strengthen in the past year or so...
And that is apparently the way President Trump wants it to stay.
lol thanks munchkin.
thank you pumpkin ... thats what i thought too ... chump will not let us down ... never done it before ... right?
In reply to lol thanks munchkin. by DEMIZEN
Just taken at first blush face value Trump/Munchkin seem to be saying that we don't want the dollar to fall, but we want it to weaken relative to the Russian Ruble and the Chinese Yuan.
It sounds like they would highly approve if Russia and China started stockpiling gold, and would begin to openly brag about the vast extent of their reserves so that their currencies would appreciate????
In reply to thank you pumpkin ... thats… by Pandelis
Donny, get a clue.. Russia importing 70%
of the consumer goods (most of the stuff),
they are less than anybody interested in ruble devaluation..
In reply to lol thanks munchkin. by DEMIZEN
But for how long with the dump trucks evacuating in China and Russia (https://www.rt.com/business/424367-russia-dumps-us-treasuries/)?...
Looks like President L'Orange is going to need to send out a "hit squad" for OAN journalists after this got reported earlier today (https://southfront.org/us-reporter-visits-douma-finds-no-evidence-of-ch…)!
like that will be made public.
In reply to But for how long with the… by Son of Captain Nemo
AMMAN (Reuters) - A false alarm led to Syrian air defense missiles being fired overnight and no new attack on Syria took place, Syrian state media and a military commander said on Tuesday.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-mideast-crisis-syria-airbase/syria-s…
Another false flag Hoax by guess who?
Last night was hysterical in the bots comments.
Some people going as far as to say air defense did this or that..
complete nonsense
When does Xi start gassing his own people lol.
In reply to AMMAN (Reuters) - A false… by Dilluminati
universal nutism
JEOPARDY for $1000
What are? The plot, the narrative, his mind, and pretty soon, the House
Things Trump has lost in 2018
These fucks wage war against Russia with economic sanctions which crushes the ruble, but then have the audacity to turn around and say that Russia is manipulating the ruble lower.
Fuck You Mnuchin.
https://wolfstreet.com/2018/04/15/why-arent-big-banks-paying-higher-int…
Why Aren’t Big Banks Paying Higher Interest Rates on Deposits though Rates Have Surged?
(the cunts)
His job is to calm the bankers who read Trump's tweets.
If 140 characters printed online on a whim sends Forex into disarray, tell me again how it's a functioning economic and financial entity? Can't wait for it all to implode and those in charge are held accountable and justice served.