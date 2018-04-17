Dow Breaks Above Critical Technical Level Amid Nasdaq Buying-Panic

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/17/2018 - 11:10

Nasdaq is roaring higher today on the heels of ponziflix netflix results and the rest of the excited US equity markets are following.

The Dow is back above its 100DMA despite Goldman being down on the day...

 

But bonds still ain't buying it...

Cash Is King Consuelo Tue, 04/17/2018 - 12:02 Permalink

Yes! Let’s start with the mistrust in our accounting standards (I use that term loosely) by re-instating FASB157 and stop cooking the books! Then common sense tells us to right the ship further. Till then we’ll have low volm, huge volatility and most avg investors stuck in a holding pattern like the old frog in water on the stove story. Veni Vidi Vici

wains Tue, 04/17/2018 - 11:40 Permalink

Maybe everything just consolidated at the 200 dma and now it's a fucking rocket ship up.  Fuckin A, i don't know.  Friday is April options expiry, see what happens then.