Employee Of Bombed Syrian Research Site Says No Chemicals Released Is Proof None Existed

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,
An employee of the chemical research center which was bombed by the United States, the United Kingdom, and France says that no chemicals were released during the strike that leveled the building.
That’s incredibly important proof that no chemical weapons were actually there, he said.
Said Said, an engineer at the Scientific Research Center facility, told RT Arabic that the very fact that no chemicals were released during the strike should serve as evidence that no chemical weapons program was run at the site.
“You can see for yourself that nothing has happened. I’ve been here since 5:00 a.m. No signs of weapons-grade chemicals,“ he said.
The researcher said he had worked at the facility for decades, and it used to develop medicine and household chemicals.
Before...
After...
The West is alleging Bashar al-Assad, Syria’s leader used chemical weapons on civilians to justify military attacks on Damascus and Homs. But interestingly enough, those strikes occurred the day before international investigators were scheduled to arrive to conduct a thorough inspection of the site.
The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) had visited the site several times and never found any traces of banned chemicals. Since Syria joined the Chemical Weapons Convention under a deal brokered by Russia and the US in 2013, the UN chemical watchdog repeatedly confirmed its full compliance with its obligations to dismantle and remove its chemical stockpiles. In June 2014, the OPCW declared Syria free of chemical weapons.
On April 12, even US Secretary of Defense James Mattis told the House Armed Services Committee that the US government does not have any evidence that sarin or chlorine was used, that he was still looking for evidence. Yet the bombing happened anyway.
“We even provided them [OPCW] with a special place where they could collect and pack test samples taken during the inspection,” Said told RT. The inspectors would stay in the rooms on the upper floor and use the laboratory equipment, and the staff was “cooperating with them completely.”
Being a civilian research center, the staff did not believe it would be identified as the primary target for an attack. “As we work in civilian pharmaceutical and chemical research, we did not expect that we would be hit,“ Said told AFP. The allegations that that Barzeh was an integral part of Syria’s chemical program were “totally incorrect,” he stressed, speaking to CBS News.
Reports by the UN’s chemical watchdog, the latest of which was filed just a month ago, suggest Said is correct, and there are no chemical weapons at the facility. The report on the first inspection that was conducted between February 26 and March 5, 2017, says that “the inspection team did not observe any activities inconsistent with obligations under the Convention,“ noting that Damascus had provided unimpeded access to the inspectors “to all selected areas.”
The follow-up inspection, carried out in November, did not find any incriminating evidence either. The March 2018 report reiterates: “As stated in previous reports, all of the chemicals declared by the Syrian Arab Republic that were removed from its territory in 2014 have now been destroyed.”
Comments
US foreign policy:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0dmaGm-FyKk
I can't tell you how many comments I've received about the righteousness of our attack on these chemical plants, that have been established by our mortal enemies the syrians. Apparently we've been gifted with a moral code which allows us to bomb or attack whomever the hell we like. Whenever we like. Oh yes, and evidence of opposition aggression isn't necessary.
In reply to US foreign policy: https:/… by JuliaS
Said Said said something.
Look, I have a vested interest in the outcome of this bullshit going in favor of the Syrian government and even I think this article lacks some credibility. Notwithstanding it was written by Mac Slavo.
I am Chumbawamba.
In reply to I can't tell you how many… by Al Gophilia
Israhell's DEMONS OF WAR have gotten hold of Trump.
And when they got you, they won't let go.
In reply to Said Said said something… by chumbawamba
Forensics is an abandoned field of study in these days of dizzying fake news propaganda. It's also a lost and forbidden art when it comes to dissecting certain outrageous claims regarding WWII. But, then again, the actual victors of that war are bereft of honor, a virtue which makes the discovery of all truths a natural desire.
In reply to yep by beepbop
Moral righteousness is not LAW.
https://www.lawfareblog.com/syria-strikes-legitimacy-and-lawfulness
...But a far more damaging consequence may well be a steady erosion of law and legality in favor of legitimacy alone. Legitimacy is essential, but it must rest on law—not righteousness, political imperatives, religion, shared cultural ties, or the exigencies of a given moment. No less than the stability and predictability of our international system—and the ultimate legitimacy of U.S. actions—is at stake.
In reply to I can't tell you how many… by Al Gophilia
Another fucking aspirin factory !!
In reply to I can't tell you how many… by Al Gophilia
Well, duh. That orange moron Trump telegraphed the hit days in advance. The Syrians had ample notice to evacuate all the people, equipment, and nasty toxins from their chemical weapons sites. It's pretty obvious that the missile strike was only going to hit empty buildings.
In reply to US foreign policy: https:/… by JuliaS
How on earth are you able to navigate the internet with cognitive impairments that profound? Does you carer do the mouse-clicking for you?
You seriously must be close to retarded to think that your half-thought-out drivel passes even the most naïve bullshit filter.
.
If the Syrian government 'evacuated all the people, equipment and nasty toxins' from prospective target sites, those actions would have stood out like dog's nuts on real-time satellite imagery (and you best believe that the US will have real-time imagery of any suspect sites in Syria).
Everyone on the planet knows that the US has access to real-time, high-resolution aerial and satellite reconnaissance of a very large proportion of the surface of the earth (no aerials for a lot of Asia, or most of Russia - but satellite for both of them). Take a look at a sample image (say, from QuickBird) and tell me that you couldn't pick out trucks etc if they were in the image port. (Admittedly, QuickBird is not on station 24/7, but you get the drift).
.
If your infantile cartoon "pack it all up, habibi" scenario had taken place, the US would have had the footage on every prime-time TV network in the western world. It would have been a picture-perfect mechanism to justify the attack.
.
Jesus wept - the only thing that could possibly mitigate such a fucking retarded comment as yours, is if you were being paid minimum age to 'catapult the propaganda' (on that basis you would be justified in putting in sub-moronic levels of effort).
In reply to Well, duh. That orange moron… by yomutti2
Yapping mutt yomutti deliberately lies and doesn't even care that everyone knows he is lying.
He is on the State Department payroll for a potato or two per day.
In reply to How on earth are you able to… by GeoffreyT
Empire of Lies is out of control.
Israel warns Iran of strikes on their bases.
https://www.theaustralian.com.au/news/world/israel-warns-iran-of-strikes-in-syria/news-story/a816c08bdebede3771cfca2b9d2e7834
In reply to Empire of Lies is our of… by Blue Steel 309
China Takes the Lead in UN Peacekeeping
As the U.S. backs away, China is stepping up investment in UN peacekeeping operations.
https://thediplomat.com/2018/04/china-takes-the-lead-in-un-peacekeeping/
In reply to Israel warns Iran of strikes… by Lumberjack
Goebels would be proud of US gov control over the media....
Goebels was a good propaganda minister, but the Big Lie often attributed to him comes from Mein Kampf where Hitler attributed it to the Chosenites.
In reply to Goebels would be proud of US… by Pol Pot
We don’t want that animal using chemical weapons on his own people so let’s bomb his chemical weapons and spread them everywhere. Sounds logical.
The Russians have an answer. According to their radar data on the event, 6 other airbases and airports were also targeted. Why didn't the Pentagon include those in its report on the strikes?
Duwali airbase - 4 missiles fired, 4 shot down
Dumayr airbase - 12 missiles fired, 12 shot down
Baley airbase - 18 missiles fired, 18 shot down
Shayrat airbase - 12 missiles fired, 12 shot down
Marj Ruhayyil airbase - 18 missiles fired, 18 shot down
Damascus international airport - 4 missiles fired, 4 shot down
Assuming this information is true, and we have good reason to believe it is based on my analysis above, we're left to ponder the distinct possibility that the US government initially targeted at least 10 locations with cruise missiles. After the missiles were launched however, (some of them taking 2 hours to reach their destination) many of them were shot down, forcing the US to dramatically down-size its planned report to the media about how many locations were targeted.
Those-Nice-New-Smart-Missiles-And-The-Chemical-Weapons-Sites-in-Syria
The reason that the Pentagon didn't include those numbers is that the Russians are flat out lying when they spout that shit.
In reply to The Russians have an answer… by Justin Case
And you know this because?
In reply to The reason that the Pentagon… by yomutti2
That Langley Hash Tag warrior doesnt know shit and it never will.
In reply to And you know this because? by Dr. Engali
Russians are flat out lying
Go read the article, it's free.
In reply to The reason that the Pentagon… by yomutti2
Yapping mutt sounded like gurgling from the toilet...
In reply to The reason that the Pentagon… by yomutti2
I am skeptical that a civilian airport was even targeted. Had it been hit, there is no way they could spin that crime.
In reply to The Russians have an answer… by Justin Case
That’s almost as ludicrous as them trying to spin a crime like bombing a hospital full of Doctors Without Borders. A crime like that could never happen. Oh wait...
In reply to I am skeptical that a… by Blue Steel 309
Good point. And just 4 missiles could be limited to non-commercial facilities.
In reply to That’s almost as ludicrous… by Dr. Engali
If your numbers are true, that would equate to about 100 tons of wreckage from the cruise missiles, and given the claims of two AA missiles fired at each target, and recognizing that the V600/601 missiles typically used with the S125 weighs about 2000 lbs, and about 1100 lbs of that is fuel and warhead, then 68 x 2 x 900 = 61.2 tons, then about 161 tons, or about 40 fully loaded tractor trailers, of wreckage should have rained down on these locations. Where is it? We have seen a few bits and pieces claimed as cruise missile wreckage, but each and every image I have seen is, without any doubt, debris from AA missiles and not cruise missles. Where are the turbines? Where are the compressor discs? Where are the wings and tail sections, which frequently survive? Why are you still accepting claims that should, if true, be easily verified.
What of the US "evidence" of the chemical attack in Douma? Surely you have a certain skepticism about that. The US claims make little sense. No evidence has presented. Asking for proof is reasonable. Why would you accept equally suspicious and self serving Russian claims so uncritically when you justly reject those from the US?
In reply to The Russians have an answer… by Justin Case
oops
In reply to The Russians have an answer… by Justin Case
Sounds a hell of a lot more plausible than what the Western Corporate Media is pushing.
I only made love to her once.
Well that settles it for me. An internet article saying nothing happened. So I'm convinced until the next internet article that says that Ivanka was on site throwing canisters of chlorine.
Fuking bullshit!!!!!
You russian fukheads ought to come over here and quit your bullshit posts.
You will ultimately loose because just deal with it..l..........
You do dot have the brain trust to do it.
All you fukers are good at is blogging.
Wow, big fuk, you have taken over this site and pretty soon the only ones watching will be other russian fuks.
GET a lif fukers unless you enjoy siberia.........
Ya know that has to suk!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Get out of that shithole, you make no money, the bigshots take it all and do not give you even enough to live on....
Stop sniffing glue and come over to the real world, Fuk them dickheads
why do you stay there!!!!!!????????
I just do not get it!!!!!!!!
The usa would welcome any of you trolls into our country!!!
Why do you fuking doit?
You like living where it is -35 every day....
Well you could go to Alaska....
You trolls are fools and would be admitted in the us immeadiately
Fuking do it...............
Fuk putin and his goons............
We got a better life..........
Fuking leave...
Что с этим мериканцем не так?
In reply to Fuking bullshit!!!!! You… by luckylogger
Doesn't a Guarantee come with these Chemical Weapon False Flag, No Regime Change or your money back