"Go With The Flow" - Trader Warns "The Market's Not Ready To Be Properly Understood Yet"

One glimpse at the pumps and dumps in Small Caps over the last few weeks and it is clear that volatility is back.
But as former fund manager Richard Breslow notes, for all the much anticipated fun of having volatility back, it has proven to be a really tricky time to trade.
It isn’t that this is the bad kind instead of the good. Which is a sort of euphemism for not really having a handle on what is going on.
But, frankly, no one can be faulted for looking at this environment and struggling to keep up with the narrative thread.
So rather than trying to shoehorn a coherent and all-encompassing explanation of current price action, this is one of those times where you may just need to go with the flow. Even if at times those flows seem wholly at odds with each other.
This is a trading not an investing market. Very few of us are having great thoughts that facilitate making money now. Open mindedness and flexibility are usually valuable traits in investing. Never more so than now. Wishing things to be so won’t change the numbers. And guessing where things are headed over the long haul is interesting but not more than that. To add insult to injury for those struggling to find their groove, put together what people are bemoaning and it comes down to: what they want to trade isn’t moving, what should be going down is creeping higher and what should be going up finds itself trying to scale a greased pole.
This is all oddly, if annoyingly, appropriate.
Forget for the moment the major geopolitical issues, investors are tying themselves into all sorts of analytical knots over issues that should be a trader’s bread and butter. I read an excellent article last night that successfully argued that the European economy was going gangbusters even as it is markedly slowing. That reform within the EU is gaining speed while things are hopelessly deadlocked. That the ECB needs to be preemptive in its normalization efforts but should let things run hot so it all doesn’t crash and burn. And it all made perfect sense.
Strangely enough, my favorite chart at the moment is EUR/USD, even as the cross is being roundly cursed for refusing to move. But it isn’t moving in the context of being absolutely trapped for the best part of the last three months between the 50% and 61.8% retracement levels of the big move down from the 2014 high to the 2017 low. What a story it will weave when it breaks out and you won’t get a better proxy for where the dollar overall is likely headed. In the meantime there’s a 3.5% band to play back and forth.
The dollar index is turning into a real heart breaker, looking serially constructive or moribund and sucking people into trades with seemingly malicious intent. Lessen the noise, there’s too much of it. The dollar writ large is unlikely to make a move and leave the euro standing still.
The S&P 500 has sprinkled gray hairs around many a trader’s head. But the reality is it has been doing an impressive job of trying to prove that whenever the dust seems to settle down the grind move continues to be higher. Watch how it trades into resistance just above 2700. That will give a hint if this is corrective or getting painfully interesting.
As for my personal bete noire, 10-year Treasuries need to get moving or face a renewed exploration of levels I expected not to see again. A move back below 2.80% will not be of indifference to bears. On the other hand 2.90% is an equally decent pivot. You can’t cut it tighter than that, but that’s bonds for you.
There is one thing to take comfort in. The counterparty to your last trade doesn’t know something that you don’t.
Comments
The only thing you need to understand is the markets are manipuliert.
dollar down, why not gold up?
Manipulation and fakery.
George! ...... Finished reading that epic novel about the goat yet?
I've got a new tale for you.
No, not that kind of tail, Bushman. .. Keep that one stuffed back down your trousers where the Chump Monkeys can't see it. .. OK? .. You don't want to scare them anymore than you did on 911.
~~~))) Reality vs Fables vs Scams vs Divine Province (((~~~
I'm going to give you a link to a rather remarkable tale.
You know me, I'm from Wes By Ginny and we Bills Of The Hills will listen to any tall tale you can think up and will basically try anything at least once. .... We are the test pilots of the world (Think Crazy Chuck).
Here, hold my beer and watch this:
China - The Land Of Hardship, Mystery And Fabulous Wealth
We have all heard of the Black Eagle Gold. .. Sometimes known as Marco's Gold.
Allegedly hidden in the Philippines by the Japanese who pilfered it from mainland China during their campaign though the land in WW II. .... That treasure trove never made it to Japan because of Allied shipping attacks and was buried in the Philippines by the Japanese Military. .. Then all of the forced labor (AND their Japanese guards) killed to keep the various locations a secret. .... So the murky tale goes.
That gold was recovered (at least in part) by our US military intelligence and used to fund a lot of our 'off the books' spook projects even today. .. The Bush crime cabal family being in the center of that legend of ongoing theft. ... It is even claimed that the 911 WTC attack was used to cover the entry of some of that fortune into the formal banking system.
But the link above describes yet another huge or just under Godzilla sized gold stash hidden FROM the Japanese by in China by Chiang Kai-shek.
Hey, you decide, are we being scammed here?
Gold (and gold backed US Treasury bearer bonds) ...... Always the object of a good juicy treasure hunt tale and theft caper saga. ......... Stand back, or you might get singed a bit on take off. ...... This tale is so hot it's smoke'n!
Here, hold my beer again, I'm taking this tale up for another test run down the valley at high speed to see if the wings will stay on her.
Who knows, maybe fate and divine province has buried gold bars in all of our back yards. ......... It might be time to rent a mental detector or at least get that broken bullshit meter you keep in the kitchen drawer fixed. ... Not for use on me! .. I'm just the messenger and test pilot here. ....... Now give me my beer back, thanks. You didn't put your ZH lips on it while I was off testing, did cha?
Live Hard, Sometimes The Truth Beats Even The Better Hollyweird Movies And Sometimes A Good Truthy Tale Crashes And Burns Up Like The Hindenburg On Touch Down, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
So be bullish if price goes up and bearish if price goes down. Got it. Great strategy. /s
so you mean just go with the fraudulent earnings cycle because now is normal?? and just let all CEO's and CFO's off the hook since they have succeeded in buying washington??
Banks BKX at or below their Dec-Feb-Mar lows and 2 points from their 200 MA may be pointing the way down when the melt-up melts down:
http://bigcharts.marketwatch.com/quickchart/quickchart.asp?symb=bkx&insttype=&freq=1&show=&time=7
This story is bullish! Everything is bullish!
It just the difference between expectations of rate hikes. The ones who called for 4 this year are less likely, but if the market heats up too much 4 becomes more likely so its range bound.
Why work to understand something that has ceased to exist?
The fact is that economic prognostications are infallible. It's just that the Ph.Ds. in economics haven't figured it out yet. But I did long ago, in July 1979.
Monetary policy objectives should be formulated in terms of desired rates-of-change, roc's, in monetary flows, M*Vt (volume X’s velocity), relative to roc's in R-gDp. Roc's in N-gDp (though "raw materials, intermediate goods and labor costs, which comprise the bulk of business spending are not treated in N-gDp"), can serve as a proxy figure for roc's in all transactions, P*T, in Professor Irving Fisher's truistic: "equation of exchange".
And Alfred Marshall's cash-balances approach (viz., a schedule of the amounts of money that will be offered at given levels of "P"), viz., where at times "K" is the reciprocal of Vt, or “K” has the dimension of a “storage period” and "bridges the gaps of transition periods" in Yale Professor Irving Fisher’s model. Roc's in R-gDp have to be used, of course, as a policy standard.
Neither financial transactions not “animal spirits” are random:
American, Yale Professor Irving Fisher – 1920 2nd edition: “The Purchasing Power of Money”:
“If the principles here advocated are correct, the purchasing power of money — or its reciprocal, the level of prices — depends exclusively on five definite factors:
(1)the volume of money in circulation;
(2) its velocity of circulation;
(3) the volume of bank deposits subject to check;
(4) its velocity; and
(5) the volume of trade.
“Each of these five magnitudes is extremely definite, and their relation to the purchasing power of money is definitely expressed by an “equation of exchange.”
--– Michel de Nostradame (the best seer in history)
It's simple, how can the market inflict max pain right now? Creep up slowly while causing the record VIX longs to unwind.