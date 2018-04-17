Goldman Gives Up Early Gains As CFO Sees No Buybacks In Q2

Blowout earnings were not enough to keep Goldman Sachs green as while everything looked 'awesome' before the bell, when Goldman's CFO Martin Chavez told investors on the call that there will be no share repurchases in Q2, he spoiled the party...
- *GOLDMAN CFO SAYS NO SHARE REPURCHASES SEEN FOR SECOND QUARTER
Investors seemed not to like that news...
And so it is clear that while "earnings matter," "buybacks matter moar!"
Comments
Without buy backs this 'bull market' is doomed!!
no need for buybacks when orchestrated bailout 2.0 scheduled soon
Too many people over the past decade have become informed about what went on in 2008. Bailout 2.0, I would imagine, would be shit hitting the fan.
In reply to no need for buybacks when… by DingleBarryObummer
how is ZH missing the following stories?
gwb's father, barbara on his death bed?
traitor mcshitstain hospitalized w/abdominal surgery?
Kimba Wood, the judge presiding over Michael Cohen's case officiated George Soro's wedding?
She just violated attorney–client privilege and ordered the release of all of Cohen's clients.