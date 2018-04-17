Goldman Gives Up Early Gains As CFO Sees No Buybacks In Q2

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/17/2018 - 09:56

Blowout earnings were not enough to keep Goldman Sachs green as while everything looked 'awesome' before the bell, when Goldman's CFO Martin Chavez told investors on the call that there will be no share repurchases in Q2, he spoiled the party...

  • *GOLDMAN CFO SAYS NO SHARE REPURCHASES SEEN FOR SECOND QUARTER

Investors seemed not to like that news...

And so it is clear that while "earnings matter," "buybacks matter moar!"

