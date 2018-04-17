Housing Starts/Permits Rebound In March Led By Rental Renaissance

After plunging in February, Housing Starts and Permits were expected to recover in March and while both showed increases MoM (and upward revisions to Feb data), Starts disappointed expectations, extending the Housing market's disappointing streak. The gains for both were driven by a rental nation renaissance (multi-family units up, single-family units down).
The flip-flopping nature of the Starts/Permits data continues with Starts +1.9% MoM in March (below expectations of a 2.5% rise) and Permits up 1.9% MoM (beating expectations of unchanged)...
As a reminder Starts were down 7.0% in March (before being dramatically upwardly revised to a 3.3% drop) and Permits tumbled 5.7% in Feb (before being revised up to a 4.1% drop).
Single family starts (SAAR) dropped 3.7% from 900k to 867K, multifamily starts rose 16.1% from 378K to 439K
Single family permits (SAAR) dropped -5.5% from 889k to 840K, multifamily permits rose 22.9% from 385K to 473K
Overall the housing sector's data in 2018 has been notably disappointing...
Comments
Everyone is broke
Every one is broke.
Thats why they are building all these luxury apartment buildings that Blackrock will securitize once they are filled with Section 8 tenants. The US government may be broke but it can still borrow to infinity.
of course.....when the numbers are soft push the "multi-family" narrative; 1 building with 20 units is 20 housing starts.
There’s never been a better time to rent a 1 bedroom house for a family of 6.
The wetbacks have been doing it for years.
And coming to a town near you it will soon be whitebacks.
Si.
My frustration with America's housing policy boiled over when I read about how roughly 80% of new apartment construction was for the high-end luxury market. The government holds huge responsibility for a rising share of our housing problems in low-income situations because its policies avoid dealing with the growing number of tenants that are irresponsible.
Government housing cherry-picks the best of the low-income renters providing them with very low rents and nice apartments and dumps the rest on the private sector. The following piece argues the best way to address or level the playing field would be to move away from public housing and give those needing housing aid "rent only vouchers" that could be used with any landlord rather than putting these people into a quasi-government ran project.
Rebound my ass. It is section 42 ,huge subsidy for developers of apartments, a bailout for multiunit housing industry.
ao working poor pay half rent or less (which take at least 50% of their income anyway)of what developer demand for apartment the rest is paid by taxpayers or more precisely printed nationa debt.
it is all scam in long line of bailouts and scams like Testa to bailout oligarchic cronies and their utter stupidity and gambling habits with put hard earned money. United States of Thieves.
More slave quarters