How Libor's Surge Will Help Pop The Global Bubble

Authored by Jesse Colombo via RealInvestmentAdvice.com,
Four years ago, I wrote a piece for Forbes called “This New Libor ‘Scandal’ Will Cause A Terrifying Financial Crisis,” in which I explained that the “real” Libor scandal wasn’t the Libor rigging scandal, but the fact that that Libor interest rates were simply too low for too long, which was helping to fuel dangerous economic bubbles around the world. I was frustrated that, despite all the attention the Libor rigging scandal had received, that almost nobody was paying attention to the even larger crisis that was looming. It’s not that I was trying to minimize or trivialize the Libor rigging scandal; it’s just that I believed that the mainstream financial world was missing the forest for the trees. As I explained, the Libor rigging scandal caused tens of billions of dollars worth of losses, but the eventual popping of global bubbles that formed as a result of ultra-low Libor rates would gut the global economy by trillions of dollars. I still firmly believe that.
“Libor” is an acronym that stands for “London Interbank Offered Rate,” which is an important benchmark interest rate that is used to price loans across the globe. As I explained in 2014:
As the world’s most important benchmark interest rate, approximately $10 trillion worth of loans and $350 trillion worth of derivatives use the Libor as a reference rate. Libor-based corporate loans are very prevalent in emerging economies, which is helping to inflate the emerging markets bubble that I am warning about. In Asia, for example, Libor is used as the reference rate for nearly two-thirds of all large-scale corporate borrowings. Considering this fact, it is no surprise that credit and asset bubbles are ballooning throughout Asia, as my report on Southeast Asia’s bubble has shown.
Like other benchmark interest rates, when the Libor is low, it means that loans are inexpensive, and vice versa. As with the U.S. Fed Funds Rate, Libor rates were cut to record low levels during the 2008-2009 financial crisis in order to encourage more borrowing and concomitant economic growth. Unfortunately, economic booms that are created via central bank manipulation of borrowing costs are typically temporary bubble booms rather than sustainable, organic economic booms. When central banks raise borrowing costs as an economic cycle matures, the growth-driving bubbles pop, leading to a bear market, financial crisis, and recession.
The chart I created in my original Forbes piece shows how historic bubbles formed during periods of low Libor rates (also, low Fed Funds Rates, as the two are highly correlated). What is particularly concerning is the fact that Libor rates have remained at record low levels for a record length of time, which I believe is helping to inflate a global bubble that is more extreme and potentially ruinous than humanity has ever experienced (I’ve named this bubble “The Everything Bubble”).
Similar to the U.S. Fed Funds Rate, the Libor has been rising for the last several years as central banks raise interest rates. While rising interest rates haven’t popped the major global bubbles just yet, it’s just a matter of time before they start to bite.
While most economists and financial journalists view the rising Libor as part of a normal business cycle, I’m quite alarmed due to my awareness of just how much our global economic recovery and boom is predicated on ultra-low interest rates. With global debt up 42 percent or over $70 trillion since the Global Financial Crisis, interest rates do not need to rise nearly as high as they were in 2007 and 2008 to cause a massive crisis.
Though I am obviously concerned about rising Libor and Fed Funds Rates, I am a realist and pragmatist when it comes to investing and trading; I’m not a “permabear.” As I showed last week, most U.S. stock indices are still in an uptrend despite the volatility of the past several months. This is a time to be a nimble trader with a finger on the “sell” button if and when the primary trend breaks down in a serious way.
Comments
The problems are inherent in neoclassical economics.
The economics wasn’t new, and it has the same problems it’s always had.
The two elements of neoclassical economics that come together to cause financial crises.
Everyone marvels at the wealth creation of rising asset prices, no one looks at the debt that is driving it.
https://cdn.opendemocracy.net/neweconomics/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2017/04/Screen-Shot-2017-04-21-at-13.52.41.png
The “black swan” was obvious all along and it was pretty much the same as 1929.
1929 – Inflating US stock prices with debt (margin lending)
2008 - Inflating US real estate prices with debt (mortgage lending)
“Stocks have reached what looks like a permanently high plateau.” Irving Fisher 1929.
An earlier neoclassical economist believed in price discovery, stable equilibriums and the rational decisions of market participants, and what the neoclassical economist believes about the markets means can’t even imagine there could be a bubble.
The amount of real wealth stored in the markets becomes apparent once the bubble has burst.
Pop the bubble. Somehow I think I have heard all this before. Thinking...
In reply to The problems are inherent in… by Batman11
The only Global Bubble worth popping is Stormy Daniels boobs.
Those are fake also.
In reply to Pop the bubble. Somehow I… by StackShinyStuff
O/T but not really
Macron says Europe and Africa have a shared destiny.
Because of Climate schmange and (self inflicted) poverty.
Expect mass immigration into Europe of app 200M (!!!) Africans within 30 years.
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2018/04/17/macron-europe-migration-dest…
Europe is fucked to the power 200.
In reply to The problems are inherent in… by Batman11
This is a direct quote from that article: "This scenario would see the end of welfare states in Europe however, Smith said, pointing to the incompatibility of large-scale immigration and generous social programmes."
The gimmigrants, and welfare, will collapse Europe. Fucked is an understatement of the shitshow that will be Europe in a few years.
In reply to O/T but not really Macron… by Troy Ounce
Of course the total destruction of cultures of Europe can only be guided by a single strong International Government which will be the rock for all people and which will have all the power.
We, the serfs, are not worthy, as we do not understand. So please, please, help us and guide us through this chaos.
Soros wins the pot of gold. And thou areth fucked.
Starve the 1000's of NGO's and "Charity Foundations" as they are the blood of the globalists.
In reply to This is a direct quote from… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
This is new-speak for "There will be an expansion of (new) welfare states". How does one get rid of welfare? If it were easy, everyone would do it. Good luck with that.
In reply to This is a direct quote from… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
What is the problem with the economics they used for globalisation?
The 1920s roared with debt based consumption and speculation until it all tipped over into the debt deflation of the Great Depression. No one realised the problems that were building up in the economy as they used an economics that doesn’t look at private debt, neoclassical economics.
That's it.
TPTB planned the Great Depression, unlike the most recent financial crisis which looks more like a total FUBAR.
In reply to What is the problem with the… by Batman11
It will work until it doesn't.
yup, 1750-1850 on the S&P looks about right...but I've been saying that for four years
CNTRL+P
The market is dead, economics is dead, work ethic is dead, Capitalism is dead, Long live CTRL+P
Bite Me. My stocks are up today. Clearly just BTFD.
Risk is an illusion! In never never land risk takes a backseat to the crack pipe. Take another puff, bruh.
Well, when we finally get to the "eventual popping of global bubbles that formed as a result of ultra-low Libor rates" and the global economy is gutted by trillions of dollars, then the only thing left once the mushroom cloud dissipates will be real wealth -- physical stuff, not some "guarantee of debt repayment plus interest" at some point in the future. And the ability to do meaningful work -- turning calories burned into productive labor. Can't get there soon enough IMO.
So a bunch of loans go sour, banks and others then get to buy useful stuff out of bankruptcy cheap. Seems like a win-win /s
The problem is a lack of sound money.
Can you imagine borrowing money from a guy who controls it value?
Or how about borrowing money from a guy who controls the interest rate?
Both lead to the banks owning everything, as does any unsound currency.
Why we the people create sound money systems and why governments and banks break them:
https://www.finitespaces.com/2018/04/07/why-gold-is-a-terrible-investment-and-will-save-the-lives-of-your-children/