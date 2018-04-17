"I Don't Get Confused": Nikki Haley And Larry Kudlow Trade Barbs Over Russia Sanctions

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley batted down a claim by National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow that she was "confused" and got "ahead of the curve" when she announced that new sanctions would be handed down to Russia on Monday, during an appearance on Sunday's Face the Nation.
On Tuesday, Kudlow said Haley "got ahead of the curve," adding "She's done a great job, she's a very effective ambassador. There might have been some momentary confusion about that." Kudlow says that additional sanctions are "under consideration but not implemented."
"With all due respect, I don't get confused," fired back Haley in a statement to Fox News' Dana Perino.
Axios reports that "A number of senior White House officials anonymously told reporters that Haley made a mistake by making the announcement ahead of President Trump and that it shouldn't have been made public on the Sunday morning show," adding "A senior official said Trump was angry about the situation."
Haley's allies, meanwhile, say she cleared her remarks with the White House and that Trump changed his mind according to Axios' sources.
Kudlow walked back his "confused" comment, telling the New York Times "I was wrong to say that - totally wrong," and that he had spoken with Haley via telephone to apologize for his remark. Kudlow said he had "misspoken based on incomplete information."
“She was certainly not confused,” Mr. Kudlow said in a brief interview. “I was wrong to say that — totally wrong.”
“As it turns out, she was basically following what she thought was policy,” Mr. Kudlow added. “The policy was changed and she wasn’t told about it, so she was in a box.” -NYT
It's not clear then if Kudlow is now of the view that it was Trump who was confused. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that the White House is "considering additional sanctions on Russia," however no decision has been reached.
So as tensions start to build between Trump and the UN ambassador, is Haley about to become the next administration official to lose the next round of musical chairs?
The White House is not a clean machine.
It is a house of bad worms,
artificial persons, unsalvageable corpse-folk,
sycophants without dignity, melted Velveeta.
I struggle to avoid fainting.
