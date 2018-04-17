"I Don't Get Confused": Nikki Haley And Larry Kudlow Trade Barbs Over Russia Sanctions

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/17/2018 - 21:35

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley batted down a claim by National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow that she was "confused" and got "ahead of the curve" when she announced that new sanctions would be handed down to Russia on Monday, during an appearance on Sunday's Face the Nation.

On Tuesday, Kudlow said Haley "got ahead of the curve," adding "She's done a great job, she's a very effective ambassador. There might have been some momentary confusion about that." Kudlow says that additional sanctions are "under consideration but not implemented."

"With all due respect, I don't get confused," fired back Haley in a statement to Fox News' Dana Perino.

Axios reports that "A number of senior White House officials anonymously told reporters that Haley made a mistake by making the announcement ahead of President Trump and that it shouldn't have been made public on the Sunday morning show," adding "A senior official said Trump was angry about the situation."

Haley's allies, meanwhile, say she cleared her remarks with the White House and that Trump changed his mind according to Axios' sources.

Kudlow walked back his "confused" comment, telling the New York Times "I was wrong to say that - totally wrong," and that he had spoken with Haley via telephone to apologize for his remark. Kudlow said he had "misspoken based on incomplete information."

She was certainly not confused,” Mr. Kudlow said in a brief interview. “I was wrong to say that — totally wrong.”

As it turns out, she was basically following what she thought was policy,” Mr. Kudlow added. “The policy was changed and she wasn’t told about it, so she was in a box.” -NYT

It's not clear then if Kudlow is now of the view that it was Trump who was confused. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that the White House is "considering additional sanctions on Russia," however no decision has been reached.

So as tensions start to build between Trump and the UN ambassador, is Haley about to become the next administration official to lose the next round of musical chairs?

Deep Snorkeler Tue, 04/17/2018 - 21:37

The White House is not a clean machine.

It is a house of bad worms, 

artificial persons, unsalvageable corpse-folk,

sycophants without dignity, melted Velveeta.

I struggle to avoid fainting.

 

DownWithYogaPants natxlaw Tue, 04/17/2018 - 22:00

She's worse than stupid. She's a fucking toady cheerleader for War-Bankers.

I'll take stupid over that any day of the week.  

At the end of the day how does she she sleep? How can you be that plastic and be happy?  I have my doubts. She has to know she's just shitting out like a case of cholera.  No form or substance to her.  Just crap in crap out.  Pick up check. Can she really think she's winning?  Maybe she's another garden variety sociopath?  

Michael Musashi Deep Snorkeler Tue, 04/17/2018 - 21:48

Kudlow, the white male, broke 3 important rules in the New American White Male Standard.

 

1:5A - A woman is never to be ridiculed.

1:14B - A racially ambiguous brunette that may or may not have immigrant parents is never to be ridiculed.

15:64E - A white male in power should always shut up, bend over, and take it bareback from every human who walks the Earth.

 

 

hoist the bs flag Tue, 04/17/2018 - 21:50

forget the dumb bitch, she is irrelevant and a distraction: think on this:

Larry Kudlow is Director of the National Economic Council.... for and under TRUMP.

let it sink in...take all the time you need.

 

 oh....and here is a few nice quotes from him:

"We are in a mental recession, not an actual recession." (July 2008)

"The recession debate is over. It's not gonna happen. Time to move on..."2008

bigloser Tue, 04/17/2018 - 21:52

Fuck these two idiots. Just heard Barbara Bush died.

Have to admit - well, I don't have to, but I will - I cheered.

Horray! You know, if a few more of these tired, worn out flesh eaters like McCain, Soros, etc. would just kick it, the world might be a little better off.

BABA Gone! Yay!

samsara Tue, 04/17/2018 - 21:52

""With all due respect, I don't get confused," .......Haley made a mistake by making the announcement ahead of President Trump."

Haley says she gets her orders from the same voices Trump gets his.

The CFR, AIPAC, ...

Savvy Tue, 04/17/2018 - 21:54

US politics are a reality show, DC just finally found it's naked gay guy to decide who gets voted off.

Nikki, the tribe has spoken.

LiberateUS Tue, 04/17/2018 - 21:58

She screwed up Larry's breakfast order. He wanted the pigs in a blanket and she gave him the bird instead. Nikki is still learning how to waitress at the Waffle House.

Groucho Tue, 04/17/2018 - 21:59

They are all confused. And their boss, the Golden golem of greatness might be the most confused one of them all. What a bunch of fucking retards.

max_is_leering Tue, 04/17/2018 - 22:01

kudlow: "aye dindu nuffin, 'cept say dat bitch were cornfused"

Reporter: "but Larry, where did you get the information to bring that forward?"

kudlow: "ayes ain't playins wit a full deck yo... all dat snortin' n shit, dat's what dat is happenins... now hows 'bout dem samctshuns da bitch was yappin' about?... is ayes wrong or is dat bitch wrong?... huh?  