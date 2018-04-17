IBM Tumbles After "Beating" Thanks To Grotesque Adjustments, -47.5% Effective Tax Rate

After years of declining revenues, IBM finally surprised investors last quarter with a revenue increase and numbers that at fist blush appeared good, but a deeper look revealed were very seriously massaged (as we disclosed at the time). Now, in its Q1 2018 earnings report, IBM has taken the pro-forma adjustments that it has become so well-known for, to a new level.
In the first quarter, the company reported non-GAAP EPS of $2.45, up 4% Y/Y and beating expectations of $2.42 (not to be confused with GAAP EPS as noted below). Revenue of $19.1 billion was also better than the expected $18.83 billion, and a 5% increase to the $18.2 billion reported last year. And, superficially, the revenue was great, posting the second straight quarter of growth after 5 years of declines, and the highest since Q3 2011:
Broken down, revenue was solidly higher across the board:
- Cognitive solutions revenue $4.3 billion, up 6%
- Global business services revenue $4.2 billion, up 4%
- Technology services & cloud platforms revenue $8.6 billion, up 5%
- Systems revenue $1.5 billion, up 8%
Even when looking at IBM's tax rate, where IBM traditionally engages in accounting magic, things appeared to be normalizing, as non-GAAP EPS actually rebounded to 16%.
All of the above was great news and would have sent the stock soaring. Only, it was not meant to be, because a closer look once again revealed a lot of dirty laundry.
First, while IBM did report 5% revenue growth Y/Y in Q1, this was if one excludes currency impact, something which IBM always says to include. And, as IBM disclosed in its report, revenue growth was actually 0% Y/Y when adjusted for currency.
Revenue in the units IBM calls “strategic imperatives,” which includes the company’s cloud, analytics and mobile-focused businesses gained 15% from a year earlier to $9 billion. Analysts had expected this to increase by 11%. Here too, however, all the growth was thanks to the weaker dollar: adjusted for FX, strategic imperatives would have seen only 10% growth instead of 15%.
Then going down the income statement reveals that gross profit actually declined Y/Y, dropping from 43.8% in Q1 2017 to 43.2% this quarter. Even on an adjusted basis, the profit margin was a debacle, printing at 43.7%, far below the 45.4% expected.
Continuing down the income statement showed a sharp jump in expenses, which resulted in income from operations actually declining from $1.424BN to $1.136BN, an EBIT margin of 6.0%, down from 7.8% a year ago.
And the punchline: while IBM reported that its non-GAAP tax rate was 16%, what actually happened is that in the quarter IBM got a $540MM benefit from income taxes, making the effective tax rate -47.5%!
Here is IBM's admission of what happened, deep in the small print:
IBM's reported GAAP and operating (non-GAAP) tax rates for the first quarter include a $0.8 billion discrete tax benefit. The company's reported GAAP tax rate also includes an additional provisional charge of $0.1 billion as a result of guidance issued in January 2018 by the Internal Revenue Service related to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in December 2017. This charge is in addition to the provisional charge of $5.5 billion the company reported in its fourth-quarter 2017 earnings.
Finally, GAAP EPS was $1.81, which was a 2% drop Y/Y. What is ironic, is that for yet another year, IBM reported a decline in GAAP EPS coupled even as non-GAAP EPS once again increased Y/Y +4% to $2.45, if only in some IBM computer's excel spreadsheet. It certainly did not do so for the company. Meanwhile, both Operating Income and Net Income (both GAAP line items) declined.
How did IBM go from another painfully low GAAP EPS to the "beating" non-GAAP number? Why the usual accounting gimmickry that we have all grown to love from Ginni Rometti.
Finally, in yet another bizarre corporate decision, IBM announced that it generated Q1 free cash flow of $1.3 billion. Surprisingly, it returned almost double that, or $2.2 billion to shareholders through $1.4 billion in dividends and $0.8 billion in gross share repurchases. At the end of March 2018, IBM had $3.0 billion remaining in the current share repurchase authorization. As a result, the only reason why IBM saw its cash level increase thanks to $1.5BN in short-term financing receivables.
In short: IBM once again tried to fool investors with a kitchen sink of adjustments and one-time items. Not this time though, as the market is now well-aware of IBM's endless gimmicks, and the stock has tumbled more than 5% after hours, approaching its 52 week low.
Comments
Netflix is bigger than IBM.
No coincidence that IBM(aka International Butt Munchers), Nutfcks, and Amizion are among the biggest recruiters of the top Creative Accounting 101 grads.
In reply to Netflix is bigger than IBM. by Herdee
You should also consider the participation and strategic importance of a company such as IBM to the U.S. MIC.
And suddenly everything becomes clearer.
In reply to No coincidence that IBM,… by TheSilentMajority
All those backdoors built-in for the NSA et al killed off the bottom line.
In reply to You should also consider… by Adolph.H.
Only a few great corporations ever survive beyond 100 years. It's hard to successfully adjust to constant change for that long. One screw-up and the competition kills 'em off. All the old dow stocks from 1930 are gone except for ge. IBM formed in 1911 and clearly has arteriosclerosis.
In reply to You should also consider… by Adolph.H.
American business schools teach their MBAs how to loot corporations and the workers pension plans for their own self-enrichment. Excluding corporations that have already filed for bankruptcy, some prime examples are Hewlett-Packard, Sears and IBM.
In reply to Netflix is bigger than IBM. by Herdee
yup...and nflx has an even bigger cash burn than IBM...to the tune of $4 bill a year to produce content. I believe nflx earnings about as much as I believe a personal injury attorney in court.
In reply to Netflix is bigger than IBM. by Herdee
So the street runs on unaudited pro-forma statements? That's laughable. Why is this even news?
In reply to Netflix is bigger than IBM. by Herdee
IBM is headquartered in a little village called Potemkin
Bought 10k worth of IBM on employee discount about 15 years ago... maybe a bit earlier.
I refused to re-locate in 2010 and was laid off - saw what was going on and knew whatever shit they were pulling wasn't going to last.
Sold it all when it was around 170 a share in 2017
How the fuck do they do that? A negative tax rate? That is some hella accounting trick!
Damn pity IBM fucked its employees. IBM Labs has produced some amazing tech in the past.
My team was based out of the T.J Watson Research Center in Yorktown Heights.... we'd built servers and other hardware infrastructure for all the eggheads doing all sorts of crazy research there. Spent many a night wandering around that building and seeing first hand how these scientists actually lived and worked.
Some of them had no homes and lived on-site in their RV/trailers. Many of them walked the hallways late at night in bathrobes and bunny slippers (yes) pondering whatever fucking science was bouncing around in their heads. The library there was rich was all sorts of crazy white haired men practically buried up to their necks in stacks of tech manuals. These guys lived and breathed mathematics and physics and in the deeper parts of the research center, I often wondered what sort of magic these guys were involved with. Some areas were just off limits with armed security...
Ate lunch with Robert Dennard once and still is one of those moments in life that I will always remember. I still get giddy like a school girl thinking about it.
In reply to Damn pity IBM fucked its… by asteroids
At a company I used to be IT Director at we used fully redundant AIX server with external HD tower. Had Gold Support with auto-dial from server. Around 2004 the HD's and power supplies start to fail much more often. These were SAS HDs. Moved production to China.
"I don't run to TAKE BEATINGS ~ I run to win"
~Harold Abrahams (100m sprint gold medalist ~ 1924 Olympics/Paris)
Big Blew it...
Now this might sound like Ancient History to some but - delving back into the depths of my then alcohol-sodden (paid for by boat-loads of "shootin' fish in a barrel" IBM Puts) recollections - I seem to recall that all this financial chicanery - tax write-offs, stock buy-backs/bond issuance, juicing the books etc etc - at IBM started under the "stewardship" of one Louis "Little Fat Loius" Gerstner who - as a proven flim-flam man from that paragon of Managemnet "Consulting" rectitude "How d'ya want those numders to look?"-McKINSEY - was brought in to sex-up the stodgy oufit... which Fat Louis proceeded to do by completely dismantling the core operation and missing every new wave - and wavelet - in the industry..starting with giving Microsoft 'carte blanche' to eat his breakfast.
Fat Louis compenstated for not knowing a fcking thing about the industry by knowing a helluva lot about "massaging the books" - aided & by those "friendly folk" on Wall St - and though that gig lasted a lot longer than I ever thought possible, it looks like, at long last, the Fat Lady is at least clearing her throat - and coughing up 25 years or so of phlegm-covered REAL P&L statements - from behind the curtains.
