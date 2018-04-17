Investors Panic-Buy Tech, Dump Banks As VIX & Yield Curve Collapse

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/17/2018 - 16:01

The Treasury yield curve is collapsing...

But because stocks are up...

 

This is the message from the mainstream media...

Nasdaq led the way today, decoupling from everything as US cash markets opened...

But for now - Lobbing bombs at another country is a buying-panic-inspiring moment once again...

On the day Nasdaq was en fuego, Trannies were down on the day as airlines fell)

Bob Pisani explains today's rally: "The important thing is if you take Syria and China trade wars out of the headlines, you get back to the real market based on earnings" - hmm, Robert, banks are down on good earnings, and are we supposed to believe that Syria and trade wars are over?

All major US equity indices are now back in the green for 2018...

 

Netflix sparked a buying panic in tech stocks broadly...

 

Head and Shoulders anyone?

 

We do note that NFLX slipped back to close below its all-time intraday high...

 

And even more notable, despite blockbuster Goldman earnings - banks underperformed - sending the tech/financials ratio to its highest since June 2000...

 

Bank stocks are not lovin' the yield curve collapse (or the plunge in vol!)...

 

Southwest was whacked after the awful events in Philly...

 

VIX tumbled to a 14 handle once again...

 

With the term structure normalized...

 

And if the historical relationship between VIX and the yield curve holds, then this dip in vol is for buying...

And bonds are not lovin' the exuberant tech buying-panic...

 

For the second day in a row, Treasuries were sold overnight and bid through the US session...

 

With 30Y Yields back below 3.00% once again...

 

And the yield curve is in freefall...

 

The Dollar Index spiked in early trading as German economic 'hope' collapsed (and EUR tumbled)... and extended gains on Mnuchin's walk back of Trump FX tweet...

 

Meanwhile The Hong Kong Dollar just won't budge from its lower peg band limit...

 

Despite headlines about NY AG probes, Cryptos held on to the week's gains as Tax Day passes...

 

Commodities dropped overnight, but rallied back to end around unchanged on the day...

 

But one commodity is on fire (thanks to Washington's Russia sanctions)...

 

 

Bonus Chart: German Stocks soared today - to the highest since early Fed - as Economic 'hope' crashed to the lowest since 2012!!

Thank You Mr.Draghi! ECB's CSPP program was launched in June 2006.

Bonus Clip...

Comments

D.r. Funk Tue, 04/17/2018 - 16:07 Permalink

Where are the primary machines setup at!!?!
Hey bubblemasters. Hey chickenshits.
Where you got the machines setup at.
The 2 or 3 workstations directly feeding the US indexes, primarily 15-18 components of the dow and select-leaders and selected-flyers in tech, programming and doctoring illusionary-forced increases that wouldn't be occurring without an induced fake preset central source.
Where are they. Where do you have em.

Where do you have, the PCs that are hooked up, to control the united states stock market. Office?Closet?Basement?Bunker?7thfloor?Behindagallerypainting?

brian91145 Tue, 04/17/2018 - 16:09 Permalink

Donald Trump is a Jesuit and a member of the Knights of Malta, he went to Fordham University people. He is controlled by the NYC Mafia, 5 papal bloodlines and the Vatican. The Rothchild's are the bankers for the Vatican and bloodline families. Hedge accordingly, no one will save you or your family.

Keltner Channel Surf Tue, 04/17/2018 - 16:09 Permalink

Midwest weather balloons

If seasons arrive late, as when snow and cold hold on indeterminably, people often feel grumpy, entitled, hampered in their accomplishments, as if time is marching on without them.

Yet the opposite – a sudden spike to 80 degrees in late March – can lead us to wax dreamily nostalgic, hearkening back to humid early September days spent in airless lecture halls, slave-driving syllabi only in our peripheral vision as we check out new classmates with a youthful, perhaps unreasonable level of hopefulness.

You grab a dusty, rumpled polo shirt from the bottom of a drawer, and think:  “Am I ready for this?”

Law Is A Utility Tue, 04/17/2018 - 16:10 Permalink

Here is why the blockchain matters:
 

Imagine what history was like before the written word.
Imagine history when that written word can never be changed.

UNCERTAINTY in the business of banking, law and politics is why each ism (capital, social, commun, facis...) is hawking cow pucks. 

The INTENT of banking, law and politics were to be UTILITY functions.

Yet to all civilized society in history the business functions of the parasites in these industries directly relate to all disproportionate distribution of wealth and power ever.

 

The Future is here and I could give a puck what course others may take;

but for me and tomorrow

give me CERTAINTY or give me DEATH

P3D / PoWH3D is one of the biggest steps toward this end today

spastic_colon Tue, 04/17/2018 - 16:11 Permalink

so rates hikes are awesome for everything!! /s whooda thunk?

like i said the other day; prop indexes up to phony earnings season, plant a bunch of fed speakers the week after opex, then announce all the earnings for the index majors the next 2 weeks to cover EOM and BOM.

".... out of the headlines....." is all you need to know.

Overleveraged_… Tue, 04/17/2018 - 16:11 Permalink

Well folks what can I say. Another day, another massive gain in 3x Long Leveraged S&P 500. Today, for fun, I took a walk and took some interesting photographs. Tonight I'll likely watch a movie. Hope everyone is having a happy day.

Keltner Channel Surf Tue, 04/17/2018 - 16:11 Permalink

R.I.P.  Mark E. Smith

“Greatest Trade of My Life”      from   “Bill is Dead”      by   The Fall  

Back three, NFLX was $83
I had crow’s feet under my eyes
Awake for days, till it smashed higher

Cheering, jeering, celebrated in a bar
Can’t believe I got her number

These are finest times of my life
This is the greatest trade of my life
This is the greatest time of my life
This is the biggest trade of my life

But just lately, I’m seeing you
I buy at $10 off Pink Sheets
I am a ‘dude,’ I am a ‘bro’
to pricks and weenies on Wall St.

You sell today, as ‘FLIX hits $332
Up legs are so cool

Came twice, you thrice

These are the greatest times of my life
That was the biggest trade of my life
These are the greatest times …

Quivering Lip Tue, 04/17/2018 - 16:15 Permalink

Bob Pisani explains today's rally: "The important thing is if you take Syria and China trade wars out of the headlines, you get back to the real market based on earnings" 

I for one respect Bob Pissonmi and his take on the market!!

BwahahahahahaBwahahahahahaBwahahahahaha

"Real Markets"

Bob Pissonmi market shill asshat extraodinaire.