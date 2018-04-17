The IRS Tax-Payment Site Is Down

Tue, 04/17/2018 - 12:22

While for some, today's Twitter outage is a big deal; a potentially far more problematic outage is hitting the Internal Revenue Service's page for paying your tax bill...

With less than 12 hours to go until the Tax Day deadline, The IRS's "Direct Pay" page - which allows filers to draft funds from their checking or savings account to pay the taxman what they owe - is unavailable...

Perhaps even more ironic, the New York State Tax Department announced on its Twitter page that its Personal Income Tax Extension web app is experiencing system problems.

How long before the blame for this utter debacle is pinned on Putin?

Interestingly, we found this report from The Treasury Inspector General For The Tax Administration that claims - The Internal Revenue Service Does Not Have a Cloud Strategy and Did Not Adhere to Federal Policy When Deploying a Cloud Service...

And this popped up...

FedRAMP granted Amazon Web Services GovCloud (US) a Provisional Authorization to Operate in May 2016. However, if an agency chooses to use the Amazon Web Services GovCloud (US), it must create its own Authority to Operate letter to show that it is accepting the security risk associated with the cloud service. The FedRAMP program cannot make decisions for the IRS or accept risk on its behalf. Additionally, agencies are directed to provide a copy of the Authority to Operate letter to the FedRAMP program.  

Is Bezos behind today's outage?

Heros Winston Churchill Tue, 04/17/2018 - 12:30

"Putin."

No, Netanyahu:  ""Once we squeeze all we can out of the United States, it can dry up and blow away." Israeli CRIME Minister 'Bibi' Netanyahu"

I believe that the Statute of Limitations for US residents is 3 years past filing dates.  After FATCA the IRS retroactively extended it for non-resident US persons from the previous 3 years back another 3 years to 6 years from date of filing.

Now since March with section 965 (the Transition tax) in the Job Recovery Tax Act from the orange jew, all non-resident US persons in possession 10% or more "Certain Foreign Corporations" are being required to file US taxes for these foreign corporations BACK TO 1986 to calculate their share of retained earnings and pay a 17.5% tax on it either 1 or 8 installments.

I know that many ZH readers have no or even negative sympathy for expats, but this is a life ruining catastrophe for many hundreds of thousands if not millions of US citizens.  It will also destroy the retirements of thousands of Canadian "accidental Americans" who have optimized their retirements in special Canadian tax corporations that the IRS is going after.

http://www.citizenshipsolutions.ca/2018/02/13/

The IRS has also added a new tax for expats called "GILTI" (Global Intangeable Low Taxed Income).  Expats are GILTI FATCATS and are forced to pay massively for a "deemed transition" of foreign retained earnings (untaxable by the US) to a US persons shareholder income.  Homelanders should also be forced to experience the oppression forced on expats by the (((IRS))). 

Chief Joesph Tue, 04/17/2018 - 12:33

Maybe the IRS will extend the filing deadline until April 17th of next year?   I am sure they are going to blame it on Russian hacking too.  Bet anything though, someone was owed a large refund and triggered the "tilt" button.  Still,  I can't feel sorry for the IRS.  They are a bunch of thieves and rotten scoundrels anyway. 