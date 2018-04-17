"Keep Calm & Carry On" -- Twitter Is Down!

Is global productivity about to see a resurgence?

live shot of reaction to twitter outage pic.twitter.com/2EhXIqM26K — Lee Saks (@Lee_Saks) April 17, 2018

Twitter.com is down for many in the world...

And most intense in New York, London, and Tokyo...

Source: DownDetector.com

There are (unconfirmed) rumors of teenage Americans actually talking to one another.

How long before Russia is blamed?