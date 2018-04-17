"Keep Calm & Carry On" -- Twitter Is Down!

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/17/2018 - 10:22

Is global productivity about to see a resurgence?

Twitter.com is down for many in the world...

And most intense in New York, London, and Tokyo...

Source: DownDetector.com

There are (unconfirmed) rumors of teenage Americans actually talking to one another.

Source: DownDetector.com

How long before Russia is blamed?

spastic_colon Tue, 04/17/2018 - 10:30 Permalink

anyone else notice that during earnings season the msm has gone radio silent on russia/stormy/syria and now twtr is down.....doesnt smell at all like collusion /s

TheBigCluB Tue, 04/17/2018 - 10:42 Permalink

reload more ammo in the mean time? probably not many reloaders use twatter n e way..

never have, never will and killed fvkbook 5 years ago.. 

vpn and keeping the head down..

facial recog is going to be hard to print me.

ExPat2018 Tue, 04/17/2018 - 11:45 Permalink

The Orange asswipe likes to Tweet national policy hourly depending how he feels at the time.

However,you can't tweet him back because of shadow banning.

Twitter is for TWATS.  I was embarrassed that I even signed up once.   

 