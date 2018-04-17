"Keep Calm & Carry On" -- Twitter Is Down!

Is global productivity about to see a resurgence?
live shot of reaction to twitter outage pic.twitter.com/2EhXIqM26K— Lee Saks (@Lee_Saks) April 17, 2018
Twitter.com is down for many in the world...
And most intense in New York, London, and Tokyo...
There are (unconfirmed) rumors of teenage Americans actually talking to one another.
How long before Russia is blamed?
Those pesky Russians are at it once again,way too many twitter outages for my liking pic.twitter.com/55mm1nGjuj— PRO£iT$ PROPH€T (@easydoughMo) April 17, 2018
please stay DOWN!! yet the stock up almost 10%....FB up...FANG's on auto pilot it appears.
Ruskies hitting Donald where it hurts
Yup, down here north of London.
EDIT Back up now, down about an hour.
EDIT 2 30 mins later now formatting failed
O Lord, what will our followers do without us????
LOL idiots
Twitter ?
I hardly knew her.
Russian hackers to get blamed in 3...2...1....
"Russia is interrupting the flow of our bullshit"
NSA splicing fibers all over the place.
----
It's okay not to be a Jew.
http://www.idahostatesman.com/news/local/community/boise/article208855704.html
http://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/top-news/founder-largest-childrens-charities-world-arrested-pedophilia/
#Frazzled.rip was starting to trend.
Down in Boston
now back on...
Tay got loose for a couple of minutes....
——-
‘Military-style training’ ban: Durham becomes ‘first US city’ to halt police exchanges with Israel
https://www.rt.com/usa/424376-durham-bans-exchanges-israel/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
If anyone follows Q, this was expected over 2 weeks ago.
Fyi.... future follows past.
I saw that one. Needs to be repeated.
PT tries to avoid Qanon because most times he's too cryptic for me but fair is fair, he predicted this loud and clear.
Putin retaliates!!!
Perhaps. Twitter is the President's main communication mechanism. I know you're joking, but...maybe?
CERT notice from yesterday: https://www.us-cert.gov/ncas/alerts/TA18-106A
If TWITTER stays down ~ it might, single handedly, be the thing that prevents WW3
Maybe it's an American non-interventionist hitting him where it hurts
F twatter; go to Gab.ai.
beat me to it. It is kinda poetic, 99 percent certainty Vlad will get the blame, and some tomahawks....
Future Proves Past
Apr 12 2018 16:14:11 (EST) Q !xowAT4Z3VQ
Twitter down.
Injection good.
Q
so many myopic here.
it's down cuz pdanon dropped the hrc vid & twatter is abuzz w/folks afraid to reveal it.
i caught some of pdanon's posts a while back that seemed legit. it would appear Q's hrc 5:5 post may have merit.
massive shit fix'n to fly...normies heads will explode.
Its "highly likely" the Russians behind this.
tweet-trump.com
#StayDown
Where is my f^@$ing tacos #atjack. You want to play a game?
What's "twitter" and who gives a shit if it went away?
"Full Faith and Credit"
same as it ever was!
Wondered what was wrong.
Or right.
And just as influential reporter Robert Fisk on scene says there was no chemical attack by Assad. Ha ha.
I'm glad I saw this here, thought I was shadow-banned...
Why Iowa City/Davenport? I gigantic twitter hub in the middle of nowhere? Russian base?
HLAYK
anyone else notice that during earnings season the msm has gone radio silent on russia/stormy/syria and now twtr is down.....doesnt smell at all like collusion /s
God is Good.
Cool. Must be something they want to hide. Rosenstein.........
I spend so much time on twitter that I used to spend on the Hedge. Lots of great thinkers/writers on twitter.
This was on twitter: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DaRYu6wV4AAKZOs.jpg
I don’t think teenagers use Twitter, it’s all instagram and Snapchat these days.
The drones use fb Instagram and Snapchat.
The netizens use 8chan 4chan Reddit imgur and gab.
reload more ammo in the mean time? probably not many reloaders use twatter n e way..
never have, never will and killed fvkbook 5 years ago..
vpn and keeping the head down..
facial recog is going to be hard to print me.
We have been told, that Russians can bring down the UK public utilities, now I see, that Twtr in UK is down. Funny Russians.
Wrong is technically something.
Uh oh... I wont be able to read all the twats.
I guess it's of no use to tweet this article to warn other people?
I dropped twitter a long time ago.
Wait till my pal Vlad has his mini subs cut the transatlantic fiber cable
Then you will see real chaos
They are putting Trump in a rubber room as we speak and injecting
Thorozine to calm him down.
But how will we know Trump's true thoughts without Twitter? MSM???
Those who noticed and/or cared need to be segregated from society.
The Orange asswipe likes to Tweet national policy hourly depending how he feels at the time.
However,you can't tweet him back because of shadow banning.
Twitter is for TWATS. I was embarrassed that I even signed up once.
I tweeted Trump
'Goddam motherfucking son of a bitch nazi bastard. Fuck you very much
Oops my 140 characters are almost up.
Vlad's hackers working on something. Everytime the Orange Bozo tweets it launches a cruise missile at the White House.