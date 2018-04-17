Kudlow Denies WaPo: "Additional Russia Sanctions Being Considered"; Russian ETFs Slump

Russian ETFs are sliding after National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow denied WaPo's report that President Trump was halting Russian sanctions, instead confirming that there is "no confusion" about Russian sanctions in The White House - more Russian sanctions are under consideration...

The opening ramp in Russian stocks (from the WaPo story) have now been erased...

As a reminder, administration officials said Monday that it was unlikely Trump would approve more punitive measures against Russia without another triggering event.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement that "We are considering additional sanctions on Russia and a decision will be made in the near future."