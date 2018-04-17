Kudlow Denies WaPo: "Additional Russia Sanctions Being Considered"; Russian ETFs Slump

Russian ETFs are sliding after National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow denied WaPo's report that President Trump was halting Russian sanctions, instead confirming that there is "no confusion" about Russian sanctions in The White House - more Russian sanctions are under consideration...
The opening ramp in Russian stocks (from the WaPo story) have now been erased...
As a reminder, administration officials said Monday that it was unlikely Trump would approve more punitive measures against Russia without another triggering event.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement that "We are considering additional sanctions on Russia and a decision will be made in the near future."
Comments
insider trading must be awesome...........kudlow & company (bezos included along with all the inner circle)
And there's no law punishing them for manipulating foreign markets based on insider information. So yeah, by all means, go ahead, announce unconfirmed new sanctions, short the living hell out of the market maintaining plausible deniability via number of complex instruments and shell entities and ... PROFIT.
What a freaking shit show, though they are laughing their way to the bank.
In reply to insider trading must be… by spastic_colon
The rabid and cornered Americano Zionist dog is very bitter because nothing works out for it despite the immense amount of fabricated money they inject in their military.
It maybe that motivation is lacking...
Notably, they are about to lose their bases in Korea because both Koreas started to seriously talk about peace and officially ended the hostilities:
http://www.webnewsys.com/2018/04/north-and-south-korea-reportedly-set-t…
Which is something Koreans from both side were eagerly waiting since decades of American interference in their internal affairs. Expect some turbulence ahead as American spies will do their best to reignite the conflict.
Time to throw them out of Asia as well. I hope Japanese will follow suit.
Truth will always win.
----
It's okay not to be a Jew.
In reply to And there's no law for… by BorisTheBlade
putin vs. juderow. i gotta go with putin on that one.
In reply to U by Adolph.H.
"Kudlow"- and how many passports does he hold?
In reply to putin vs. juderow. i gotta… by hector zeroni
This 4d chess is becoming pretty predictable unfortunately keep them guessing can be interpreted as they are not to be trusted
Rusal gets hit.
https://www.rt.com/business/424382-japan-rusal-stop-shipping-sanctions/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
Flashback:
https://www.cnn.com/2012/03/13/business/russia-rusal-oligarchs/index.html
In reply to This 4d chess is becoming… by khnum
Incoming Rothschild chairman to expand the bank in the US
Alexandre de Rothschild wants to diversify core French and British advisory business
https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.ft.com/content/dbbcb170-418d-11e8-93cf-67ac3a6482fd
In reply to Rusal gets hit. https://www… by Lumberjack
Why is it that every time Trump TWEETS things, his advisors & cabinet come out immediately thereafter and play Johnny from the movie AIRPLANE...
'Just Kidding'
O/T, but did you see this??
Gorsuch snookered Trump.
http://www.businessinsider.com/gorsuch-supreme-court-votes-immigration-…
In reply to Why is it that every time… by DillyDilly
I thought Trump was a businessman. Sanctions hurt business. Trump is just a cardboard cut out, not President.
Some businesses are doing exceedingly well for example Theresa May's husbands Capital Group a principal investor in BAE systems has made a killing since the Syrian strike
In reply to I thought Trump was a… by Anunnaki
Ahhh...you see war is business, it is America's biggest business. We only know when to stop something after it is too late. And it IS getting very late.
In reply to I thought Trump was a… by Anunnaki
Uranium looks like a very good buy.
The sanctions bill in the Russian Duma is going to cause a lot of pain in the west.
Looks fairly sure to pass.Nobody is paying attention because they don't Twat about it.
Payback is a bitch.
In reply to Ahhh...you see war is… by blindfaith
This is Bullish! How do I know? Everything is Bullish!
If you have ever listened to Kudlow's radio program over the years, you would know this charlatan has royal hard-on for Putin. And he has Trump's ear...
Very true....and since CNBCs viewership has plummeted, Ol' Larry had to get a job in government since all the bagging jobs were filled at the grocery.
In reply to If you have ever listened to… by Consuelo
Annnd Nikki H. becomes the fall girl. Everyone gets a turn under the bus.
I've seen this show before. Haley needs to google "Colin Powell, anthrax vial."
In reply to Annnd Nikki H. becomes the… by roadhazard
Yup.
Is is just my cynicism, or is this almost a Freudian Slip, a projection?
I think that this is part of the same narrative modus operandi of constructing false intent. Just like the circus of the last 2 weeks where "we're pulling out if Syria!" then "Ohh wow, look we didn't want to stay - look at what we just said our intent waa last week - but now we're compelled stay, our values and the people demand that we will reluctantly remain".
FUD - Fear, uncertainty, distraction. Construct situations that allow you to trigger the public to demand from government actions they would otherwise resist or disapprove of.
By the end of next week i predict - another false flag chemical attack (Daraa) blamed on that quizzically irrational bloke Assad, who apparently enjoys auto-sadomasicistic challenges.
In reply to I've seen this show before. … by Wild Bill Steamcock
We are a dying empire in severe decline and our sanctions, threats, bombings and lies are all acts of desperation. The world's economy is shifting to the East. In the future the US and former EU countries will be begging China and Russia for loans in Yuan. Putin and Jinping know this and are biding their time waiting for us to implode.
Sell it all Mortimer!
this gay drug addict kike, said what?
He's a Catholic now
In reply to this gay drug addict kike,… by Squid Viscous