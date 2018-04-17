Kudlow Denies WaPo: "Additional Russia Sanctions Being Considered"; Russian ETFs Slump

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/17/2018 - 13:07

Russian ETFs are sliding after National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow denied WaPo's report  that President Trump was halting Russian sanctions, instead confirming that there is "no confusion" about Russian sanctions in The White House - more Russian sanctions are under consideration...

The opening ramp in Russian stocks (from the WaPo story) have now been erased...

As a reminder, administration officials said Monday that it was unlikely Trump would approve more punitive measures against Russia without another triggering event.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement that "We are considering additional sanctions on Russia and a decision will be made in the near future."

BorisTheBlade spastic_colon Tue, 04/17/2018 - 13:23 Permalink

And there's no law punishing them for manipulating foreign markets based on insider information. So yeah, by all means, go ahead, announce unconfirmed new sanctions, short the living hell out of the market maintaining plausible deniability via number of complex instruments and shell entities and ... PROFIT.

What a freaking shit show, though they are laughing their way to the bank.

Adolph.H. BorisTheBlade Tue, 04/17/2018 - 13:31 Permalink

The rabid and cornered Americano Zionist dog is very bitter because nothing works out for it despite the immense amount of fabricated money they inject in their military. 

It maybe that motivation is lacking...

Notably, they are about to lose their bases in Korea because both Koreas started to seriously talk about peace and officially ended the hostilities:

http://www.webnewsys.com/2018/04/north-and-south-korea-reportedly-set-t…

Which is something Koreans from both side were eagerly waiting since decades of American interference in their internal affairs. Expect some turbulence ahead as American spies will do their best to reignite the conflict. 

Time to throw them out of Asia as well. I hope Japanese will follow suit. 

Truth will always win. 

----

It's okay not to be a Jew.

khnum Tue, 04/17/2018 - 13:12 Permalink

This 4d chess is becoming pretty predictable unfortunately keep them guessing can be interpreted as they are not to be trusted

DillyDilly Tue, 04/17/2018 - 13:12 Permalink

Why is it that every time Trump TWEETS things, his advisors & cabinet come out immediately thereafter and play Johnny from the movie AIRPLANE...

 

'Just Kidding'

Consuelo Tue, 04/17/2018 - 13:20 Permalink

If you have ever listened to Kudlow's radio program over the years, you would know this charlatan has royal hard-on for Putin.   And he has Trump's ear...

RationalLuddite Wild Bill Steamcock Tue, 04/17/2018 - 14:38 Permalink

Yup.

As a reminder, administration officials said Monday that it was unlikely Trump would approve more punitive measures against Russia without another triggering event.

Is is just my cynicism,  or is this almost a Freudian Slip, a projection? 

I think that this is part of the same narrative modus operandi of constructing false intent. Just like the circus of the last 2 weeks where "we're pulling out if Syria!" then "Ohh wow, look we didn't want to stay - look at what we just said our intent waa last week - but now we're compelled stay, our values and the people demand that we will reluctantly remain".

FUD - Fear, uncertainty,  distraction.  Construct situations that allow you to trigger the public to demand from government actions they would otherwise resist or disapprove of.

By the end of next week i predict - another false flag chemical attack (Daraa) blamed on that quizzically irrational bloke Assad, who apparently enjoys auto-sadomasicistic challenges.

 

Mike Masr Tue, 04/17/2018 - 13:44 Permalink

We are a dying empire in severe decline and our sanctions, threats, bombings and lies are all acts of desperation. The world's economy is shifting to the East. In the future the US and former EU countries will be begging China and Russia for loans in Yuan. Putin and Jinping know this and are biding their time waiting for us to implode.  

Sell it all Mortimer!