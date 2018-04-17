Law School Dean: Disrupting Free-Speech Event Was Free-Speech

Authored by Adam Sabes via Campus Reform,
The dean of the City University of New York (CUNY) School of Law is defending protesters who disrupted a speaking event by aggressively heckling a conservative professor.
As previously reported by Campus Reform, Josh Blackman, a law professor from the South Texas College of Law Houston, was invited to speak on “the importance of free speech” by the CUNY Federalist Society.
When Blackman arrived, however, he was met with protesters who prevented him from speaking for the first eight minutes of his speech, shouting things like “legal objectivity is a myth” and “he’s a white supremacist.”
While an administrator told the protesters at the time that the the university’s rules state that “you may not keep anyone from speaking,” CUNY Law Dean Mary Lu Bilek took a much laxer tone in an email to Inside Higher Ed, saying that the relatively short duration of the protest made it acceptable.
"For the first eight minutes of the 70-minute event, the protesting students voiced their disagreements," Bilek reported.
“The speaker engaged with them. The protesting students then filed out of the room, and the event proceeded to its conclusion without incident.”
Bilek then asserted that “this non-violent, limited protest was a reasonable exercise of protected free speech,” adding that “it did not violate any university policy.”
Blackman, however, strongly disagrees with the dean’s assessment, telling Campus Reform that the students interrupted his speech and did not want to engage in any discussion.
“I was invited to speak at CUNY Law for an hour-long discussion on free speech. I had planned to speak for about 45 minutes, and leave the remainder for Q&A,” he explained.
“The protesters interrupted me for roughly eight minutes, and only left when I tried to engage them on the issues.”
Blackman also challenged Bilek’s assertion that the protest was “limited,” saying it significantly interfered with his ability to deliver his remarks as planned.
“I was not able to give the presentation I wanted—both in terms of duration and content - because of the hecklers,” said Blackman.
“The Dean is simply incorrect when said the protest was only ‘limited.’ To date, nobody from CUNY has contacted me."
Campus Reform reached out to CUNY for comment, but has not received a response.
Comments
What a crybaby. 8 minutes.
Blackman is a white supremacist? Who knew?
In reply to What a crybaby. 8 minutes. by M O B
Do I need to ask?
If the speaker was Liberal and the protestors were MAGA hat wearers...would the Dean hold the same view?
In reply to You must be racist if you… by Billy the Poet
Law school? Free speech? Like this guy????
https://www.google.com/amp/amp.wcvb.com/article/police-naked-harvard-student-arrested-for-indecent-exposure-assault/19819268
In reply to . by FireBrander
Dean Mary Lu Bilek, kike
In reply to Law school? Free speech?… by Lumberjack
(((Josh Blackman)))
Oy vey, goyim! Free speech is only what we say it is!
In reply to Dean Mary Lu Bilek, kike by Clueless Economist
petaQ...guess the language anyone?
In reply to What a crybaby. 8 minutes. by M O B
Did someone piss in your wheaties? Or just invade your safe space?
Yes, a MOB is an accurate description of the protestors.
In reply to What a crybaby. 8 minutes. by M O B
You mean invade his "8 minutes" of interrupted free speech? Do you only defend snowflakes when they are over 50?
In reply to Did someone piss in your… by cheech_wizard
Shut up! Officer arrest that man! He's interfering with my free speech!
Arrest that man! He wants to use the toilet without buying anything!
Those fluckers at Starbucks did that to me a few years back...I bought a cookie and blewd up their toilet.
In reply to Shut up! Officer arrest that… by nmewn
I don't need a scholar to tell me that disrupting a free-speech event is free speech.
The question is if disrupting disruption of a free-speech event is also free speech. :-)
If a mute person tried disrupting a disruption of a free-speech event by talking with his fists, I mean hands, is that also free speech? Would he be allowed to use something to amplify his speech, like a baseball bat?
One thing I'll say about the commies running mainland China. They know how to deal with lovers of freedom. Fortunately their admirers here in the USA - and the rest of the smouldering remains of Western civilization - haven't quite achieved that level of control. Someone should ask Lindsay Shepherd for her opinion.
In reply to I don't need a scholar to… by Mine Is Bigger
Try walking into a movie theater with an air horn and mega phone. Disorderly conduct leads to trespassing which leads to ones arrest.
In reply to I don't need a scholar to… by Mine Is Bigger
It's always funny to hear law students yell out "Fuck the law" as a counter argument.
Should serve as a notice to prospective employers, a law degree from CUNY isn't worth wiping your ass with.
Not all of the CUNY students were protesting. CUNY students were also part of the Federalists that invited the speaker.
In reply to It's always funny to hear… by Frito
the school of CUNTY? damn man should have known better..
never try to talk reason to one of those things.. it is an exercise in futility
The problem I have with all these people exercising their "free speech" on college campuses, regardless or political persuation, is that they make huge gobs of money from these speeches paid for by government or tuition money. It's basically a payoff like Hillary or Bill's (or fill in the blank) speeches.
My great grandfather!!!! It's my right to trample your right to open and free speech so that I can have open and free speech. The lunatics are running the asylum. Fire him and his ilk!!!!!!
there will be no fighting in the war room
there is free speech and there is constructive speech. when they come together they are a powerful combination. when either one is without the other there is no speech. the hecklers were engaged in free speech without the constructive partner so they are just a bunch of useless eaters.
Babs Bush est mort.
If I rent a room at a function hall in order to give a talk on widgets, and a bunch of people show up and prevent me from speaking for 8 minutes:
1) At a minimum they’re tresspassing;
2) They are also likely ‘disturbing the peace’ or some similar, generally bullshit catch-all statute.
As for it being ‘free speech’ - not really the issue is it? Besides - your right to speak does not involve a right to speak in order to silence my own right to speech.
Here, the issue isnt the state preventing speech so much as it is a state school letting a scheduled speaker *lose his capcity to speak* because of protesters who, again, weren’t merely speaking, but tresspassing and *preventing another from speaking.*
Issue seems to be is the school letting Leftists, but no one else, interrupt and harass the political speech of conservatives and libertarians?
In that case there may be a Section 1983 type claim maybe.
https://www.nolo.com/legal-encyclopedia/what-is-a-section-1983-lawsuit-against-the-police.html
This is my understanding which could be wrong; however, I hope people start suing these schools for letting commie faggots ‘deplatform’ people because they hate the basic principle of free speech.
Or just kick the shit out of them some rainy day. See how they like that.
This may be what killed Barbra Bush...finally.