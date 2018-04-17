Mattis Wanted Congressional Approval Before Syria Strike, Was Overruled By Trump

Confirming our report from Friday, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis favored a more cautious approach to the Syria situation but was overruled by President Trump as well as other notable neocons interested in an immediate strike - including brand new National Security Advisor John Bolton, administration officials told the New York Times.
Mr. Mattis pushed to get congressional authorization, according to people with knowledge of the internal debate. In several White House meetings last week, he underscored the importance of linking military operations to public support — a view Mr. Mattis has long held.
...
Mr. Trump, the officials said, wanted to be seen as backing up a series of bellicose tweets with action, but was warned that an overly aggressive response risked sparking a wider war with Russia.
Friday night’s limited strikes on three targets, which lasted under two minutes, were the compromise. -NYT
Bolton and Mattis were said to be duking it out over the Syria strikes on Friday - with Mattis and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dunford reportedly "concerned with managing escalation and preventing blowback on US troops," while John Bolton is known for getting very excited at the prospect of a good ole' fashioned regime change
Bolton and Mattis clashed today on Syria strikes. https://t.co/iXmI8PC4YR— Kate Brannen (@K8brannen) April 12, 2018
In the end, Mattis prevailed in limiting the Friday night strikes to three targets which would avoid hitting Russian troops stationed at various military facilities throughout Syria. Democratically elected Syrian President Bashar al Assad moved fighter jets to said installations before the US-led strike, which also included the participation of the United Kingdom and France to give it an air of legitimacy.
Administration officials say that Trump wanted to hit Syria hard enough to appear aggressive, but not so hard that it would prompt Russia to engage in combat.
“The combined American, British and French response to these atrocities will integrate all instruments of our national power — military, economic and diplomatic,” said Trump in a national address while the strikes were underway. “We are prepared to sustain this response until the Syrian regime stops its use of prohibited chemical agents.”
That said, the Pentagon said no more strikes are in the works. “This is a one-time shot,” Mattis said on Friday after the attack was launched, suggesting that the airstrikes were “a very strong message to dissuade” President Bashar al-Assad of Syria from using chemical weapons against his own people.
“He just wants the big show,” said Obama Admin assistant Secretary of Defense, Derek Chollet. “So Mattis was probably pushing on an open door." More from the NYT:
Mr. Mattis is particularly concerned about overextending the American military in Syria. He does not want the United States to veer from its stated policy of focusing only on the fight in Syria against the Islamic State — and avoid delving into the country’s seven-year civil war.
Russian forces and Iranian militias have helped Mr. Assad remain in power against Syrian opposition fighters who accuse him of a brutal siege against the country.
“The strike was really just enough to cover the president politically, but not enough to spark a war with the Russians,” said two-tour Iraq war veteran Jon Soltz, chairman of liberal veterans group VoteVets. “It was clear the military had tight constraints on the operation, and that everybody in the military seemed to know that except the president.”
As the New York Times points out, Mattis is down one major ally in the West Wing with the departure of former NatSec Advisor H.R. McMaster, who would routinely defer to the Defense Secretary - a retired four-star Marine general. Enter John Bolton - a war hawk and notorious neoconservative who never saw a middle eastern nation he didn't want to bomb - for the most part. Mattis greeted Bolton for the first time by asking him if he was in fact the "devil incarnate."
Mr. Mattis is widely viewed by global leaders as the strongest and perhaps most credible voice on foreign policy in an administration that has been rocked by firings and resignations among senior presidential advisers. The recent exits of both General McMaster and Rex W. Tillerson as secretary of state has focused more attention on Mr. Mattis’s role in the cabinet. -NYT
On Tuesday, Mattis publicly disputed claims that last weekend's limited strikes amounted to little more than a fireworks show.
“The French, the United Kingdom, the United States, allies, all NATO allies, we worked together to maintain the prohibition on the use of chemical weapons,” Mr. Mattis said at the Pentagon. “We did what we believe was right under international law, under our nation’s laws."
“And I hope that this time, the Assad regime got the message,” said Mattis.
Based on images of Syrians dancing in the street after the weaker than expected airstrikes...
At a rally in Damascus today, celebrating their victory in shooting down American missiles. The Syrians I'm meeting are unbelievably friendly.. I talked to a soldier at the rally and when I said I was American, he beamed and said "welcome! We still love you" pic.twitter.com/czqXkuUxNv— Pearson Sharp (@PearsonSharp) April 14, 2018
... and protesting the US-led strikes in Damascus right now, and the fact that the cleanup crew at the destroyed Barzah chemical weapons Research facility didn't need protective clothing to sift through the rubble, the message is loud and clear; the West needs to get it's act together before bombing a sovereign nation based on crappy - or even worse, fabricated intel.
#BREAKING - First footage of destroyed Barzah Scientific Research Facility. No protective clothing was necessary to visit the site as no chemical weapons are manufactured, stored or used in the facility. Destroyed today by #US, #UK and #French cruise missile strikes. pic.twitter.com/qPAwGEM5pv— SURA (@AlSuraEnglish) April 14, 2018
Syrians are just casually walking thru the "chemical labs" destroyed by US missiles! That's how much chemical weapons these places had 😏 False flag wars will go on as long as the masses are asleep & apathetic #Syria #Assad #ChemicalWeapons #CNNSOTU #AMJoy. pic.twitter.com/tm8AQ8JoGt— Trump v. Globalism (@WakeUpB42L8) April 15, 2018
Mass rallies today April 16, 2018 in #Damascus and #Homs for Syrians celebrating the victory of the #SAA against Takfiri terrorism and western terrorism aka the triple aggression against #Syria via #SyriaStrikes pic.twitter.com/j0wNWx9D1I— Marwa Osman (@Osman_Marwa1) April 16, 2018
Hair of the dog...
Wag of the dog.
Seems Mattis is the last hedge against Syria shit show.
The FAKE Hebrews created a FAKE gas attack (like the Fake gas chambers in WW2), disseminated it in their FAKE News, and got a FAKE nationalist POTUS, who always complains about FAKE News, to attack Syria... Priceless.
The picture of Trump reminds me of the Big Brother leader of Oceania that was always shouting at the proletariat on the telescreen in the Movie 1984.
Hmmmm...
...Rule of Law?
What the fuck, Donald?
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-06-28/selective-enforcement-federal…
Yeah, it's amazing that our military is used so often yet we aren't at war. It's like nothing makes sense and what we are told the way it is isn't the way it really is. Like where the hell did statutory law come from, only Common, Equity and Admiralty law courts are mentioned in the Constitution.
Anybody still confused where Trump's loyalties lie?
Meanwhile Macron claims the strikes were done "for the honor of the international community" (i.e. cover their asses) and conducted in a “legitimate and multilateral framework” (illegally and based on zero evidence):
https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/airstrikes-on-syria-were-for-the-h…
It seems the Russian forces found yet another chemical lab in a basement of a building in East Gouda (be sure to watch the video):
https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/russian-military-finds-alleged-che…
[EDIT]: apparently the Pentagon is concerned about (by some accounts failed strike) that it intends to launch an internal probe:
https://off-guardian.org/2018/04/18/pentagon-is-concerned-about-results…
The strike was really just enough to cover the president politically,
By what calculation does Trump's alienation of decent people who have thus far supported him despite his flaws cover him politically?
well said Billy.
Look at the picture of Syrians celebrating that they are alive, notice amount of western dress and the happy normality.
The medical research facility Trump et al bombed also tested childrens toys for safety.
"Mr. Trump, the officials said, wanted to be seen as backing up a series of bellicose tweets with action, but was warned that an overly aggressive response risked sparking a wider war with Russia.
Friday night’s limited strikes on three targets, which lasted under two minutes, were the compromise."
Or maybe he's had it up to his ears with CONgress and why bother to ask when you know they'll rubber stamp ANY military action(except against israel). Who in .gov plays by the rules?
Ain't it strange how it all PLAYED out.
I have to say Mattis got a couple up votes from me.
No, it seems that it was a much larger strike than what the West is willing to admit. As such, this was no "limited strike on three targets" (106 missles to take out three unhardened structures...think about how ABSURD that notion is on its face!)
There seems to be a growing consensus that the "allies" target EIGHT and not three targets; there are also reports that suggest Russian used EW (jamming the missles at their most vulnerable part of their approach when they switch from relying on GPS and use their internal guidenance honing systems during the last phase of their flight): ***in addition to the following links see the link I provided above on the Pentagon internal probe***:
https://off-guardian.org/2018/04/17/decisive-failure-of-us-forces/
http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/04/syria-pentagon-hides-attack-failur…
For an outsider, it didn't take long for him to absorb how the game is played. Washington has apparently corrupted him swiftly and easily. No dragging and screaming seen so far.
"Anybody still confused where Trump's loyalties lie? "
Well... they don't lie with:
- The Constitution
- We The People
And his loyalties sure as hell don't lie with...
- His wife Melania
What a total, lying, cheating, phony scumbag!
It will take a few more generations before the peeps realize that they all are. Realize that the moneyed gentry and their unproductive conniving counterparts in politics are the ones who are drawn to Washington. There's gold in them thar halls.
https://imgur.com/a/HCDVp
https://imgur.com/a/rojFF
lol
Big Brother (U.S. TV series) - Wikipedia
Life imitating art or is it the other way around?
intentional obfuscation
NO. the personnel captured in the tunnels in East Ghouta were not fake hebrew, maybe 1 mossad, but others were not. You can guess what nationalities they are.
The massive 40 ton plus equipment chemical weapons store, the photographic equipment belonging to the Clooney White Helmuts were found, as was the hoard of bombs and missiles.
All the white helmuts and cruel militants who had women in cages in the streets were bussed to the USA protection area under the syria-russia agreement so as to free the 200,000 syrians held hostage for many years without harm.
As always, it's the soldiers who do the dying not the politicians, Mattis knows this.
Technically, they are Mercs.
They volunteered and are getting paid. Soldiers for hire = Mercenaries.
The unvarnished, lipstick-free truth hurts a tad, doesn't it?
winning
tyranny
no shit?
well how about that, eh?
+depraved indifference
Chump is nothing more than a spoiled child.
who may or may not still wet the bed
#releasethePPtape
He's FAR worse. I know of no child on the planet, who has caused so much destruction.
I posted this post on the 15th
If it was mattis idea he would be gloating, when the general gave a press conference , sad dog mattis was quite depressed, the look on his face was not of a happy camper.
I think mattis was against it but trump is the decider, he got $4 billion from the saudis and he wanted to give them fireworks.
Yes David, General Votal and another general.. maybe the overall commander of the middle east operations both spoke up a couple of weeks ago and to part of Congress, saying Assard had won, they gave the military view that the USA should get out.
Clearly military know that they should be out of Syria.
Mattis and maybe Dunsford are straight and honourable so it seems.
Just like a dumpster fire burning next door to refinery. I got a bad feeling about this.......
Check out the new draft AUMF
https://www.lawfareblog.com/primer-corker-kaine-draft-aumf
bolton deserves jail just as much as hillary
If we jailed enough puppets then they might run out of puppets. Hell, one or two puppets might even prefer to squeal on their puppet masters.
ship of fools
What do you expect from a man so base and with such bad judgement as to hump Stormy Daniels.
Concur. He has a Wife and Child again.
He could have made better choices.
Fucking Stormy was consensual .
Operation Desert Stormy, not so much.
....what grid?
Jews always lie about gas
it's all the pastrami on rye
Fire Bolton. He probably shortened the Trump Presidency to One Term in just the First Week of being the National Security Advisor.
"Fire Bolton. He probably shortened the Trump Presidency to One Term in just the First Week of being the National Security Advisor."
Dotard is not too senile and Zio-owned, to know or care.
trump will get the unemployment rate down to 0% when he kills everyone. genius!
If his goal is to kill everyone he's doing a terrible job of it.
Nice leaking .... attempting to drive wedges... between Congress and Trump... Bolton and Mattis... Trump voters and Bolton or Mattis...
Nice psyops MSM.. leak leak leak leak, Fake narrative and disruption. Funny how the strikes happened and we're right back to Stormy Daniels and Comey's book tour.
Pathetic.
it's the circuses in the bread and circuses. If the people aren't given distractions, they create their own, which causes problems for the ptb. squirrels abound
Make Mattis POTUS throw Bush sr and jr and Obozo and the Clintons in prison for war crimes! Get rid of DC and return power to the People and the States. Tired of the fukking clownshow year after year!
great idea.. too bad they will cut you guts out and have the rabbi sell them on the corner..
but hell big feller..
charge!!!
Can I sell you some more of that hopium?
