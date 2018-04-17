Mattis Wanted Congressional Approval Before Syria Strike, Was Overruled By Trump

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/17/2018 - 22:35

Confirming our report from Friday, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis favored a more cautious approach to the Syria situation but was overruled by President Trump as well as other notable neocons interested in an immediate strike - including brand new National Security Advisor John Bolton, administration officials told the New York Times.

Mr. Mattis pushed to get congressional authorization, according to people with knowledge of the internal debate. In several White House meetings last week, he underscored the importance of linking military operations to public support — a view Mr. Mattis has long held.

...

Mr. Trump, the officials said, wanted to be seen as backing up a series of bellicose tweets with action, but was warned that an overly aggressive response risked sparking a wider war with Russia.

Friday night’s limited strikes on three targets, which lasted under two minutes, were the compromise. -NYT

Bolton and Mattis were said to be duking it out over the Syria strikes on Friday - with Mattis and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dunford reportedly "concerned with managing escalation and preventing blowback on US troops," while John Bolton is known for getting very excited at the prospect of a good ole' fashioned regime change

In the end, Mattis prevailed in limiting the Friday night strikes to three targets which would avoid hitting Russian troops stationed at various military facilities throughout Syria. Democratically elected Syrian President Bashar al Assad moved fighter jets to said installations before the US-led strike, which also included the participation of the United Kingdom and France to give it an air of legitimacy.

Administration officials say that Trump wanted to hit Syria hard enough to appear aggressive, but not so hard that it would prompt Russia to engage in combat.

“The combined American, British and French response to these atrocities will integrate all instruments of our national power — military, economic and diplomatic,” said Trump in a national address while the strikes were underway. “We are prepared to sustain this response until the Syrian regime stops its use of prohibited chemical agents.”

That said, the Pentagon said no more strikes are in the works. “This is a one-time shot,” Mattis said on Friday after the attack was launched, suggesting that the airstrikes were “a very strong message to dissuade” President Bashar al-Assad of Syria from using chemical weapons against his own people.

He just wants the big show,” said Obama Admin assistant Secretary of Defense, Derek Chollet. “So Mattis was probably pushing on an open door." More from the NYT:

Mr. Mattis is particularly concerned about overextending the American military in Syria. He does not want the United States to veer from its stated policy of focusing only on the fight in Syria against the Islamic State — and avoid delving into the country’s seven-year civil war.

Russian forces and Iranian militias have helped Mr. Assad remain in power against Syrian opposition fighters who accuse him of a brutal siege against the country.

“The strike was really just enough to cover the president politically, but not enough to spark a war with the Russians,” said two-tour Iraq war veteran Jon Soltz, chairman of liberal veterans group VoteVets. “It was clear the military had tight constraints on the operation, and that everybody in the military seemed to know that except the president.”

As the New York Times points out, Mattis is down one major ally in the West Wing with the departure of former NatSec Advisor H.R. McMaster, who would routinely defer to the Defense Secretary - a retired four-star Marine general. Enter John Bolton - a war hawk and notorious neoconservative who never saw a middle eastern nation he didn't want to bomb - for the most part. Mattis greeted Bolton for the first time by asking him if he was in fact the "devil incarnate."

Mr. Mattis is widely viewed by global leaders as the strongest and perhaps most credible voice on foreign policy in an administration that has been rocked by firings and resignations among senior presidential advisers. The recent exits of both General McMaster and Rex W. Tillerson as secretary of state has focused more attention on Mr. Mattis’s role in the cabinet. -NYT

On Tuesday, Mattis publicly disputed claims that last weekend's limited strikes amounted to little more than a fireworks show.

“The French, the United Kingdom, the United States, allies, all NATO allies, we worked together to maintain the prohibition on the use of chemical weapons,” Mr. Mattis said at the Pentagon. “We did what we believe was right under international law, under our nation’s laws."

And I hope that this time, the Assad regime got the message,” said Mattis.

Based on images of Syrians dancing in the street after the weaker than expected airstrikes... 

... and protesting the US-led strikes in Damascus right now, and the fact that the cleanup crew at the destroyed Barzah chemical weapons Research facility didn't need protective clothing to sift through the rubble, the message is loud and clear; the West needs to get it's act together before bombing a sovereign nation based on crappy - or even worse, fabricated intel.

hedgeless_horseman Ophiuchus Tue, 04/17/2018 - 22:48 Permalink

 

Hmmmm...

...Rule of Law?

What the fuck, Donald?

...to "insure that the collective judgment of both the Congress and the President will apply to the introduction of United States Armed Forces into hostilities," and that the President's powers as Commander in Chief are exercised only pursuant to a declaration of war, specific statutory authorization from Congress, or a national emergency created by an attack upon the United States (50 USC Sec. 1541).

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-06-28/selective-enforcement-federal…

JSBach1 JimmyJones Tue, 04/17/2018 - 22:59 Permalink

Anybody still confused where Trump's loyalties lie?

Meanwhile Macron claims the strikes were done "for the honor of the international community" (i.e. cover their asses) and conducted in a “legitimate and multilateral framework” (illegally and based on zero evidence):

https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/airstrikes-on-syria-were-for-the-h…

It seems the Russian forces found yet another chemical lab in a basement of a building in East Gouda (be sure to watch the video):

https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/russian-military-finds-alleged-che…

[EDIT]: apparently the Pentagon is concerned about (by some accounts failed strike) that it intends to launch an internal probe:

https://off-guardian.org/2018/04/18/pentagon-is-concerned-about-results…

Oliver Klozoff JSBach1 Tue, 04/17/2018 - 23:15 Permalink

"Mr. Trump, the officials said, wanted to be seen as backing up a series of bellicose tweets with action, but was warned that an overly aggressive response risked sparking a wider war with Russia.

Friday night’s limited strikes on three targets, which lasted under two minutes, were the compromise."

Or maybe he's had it up to his ears with CONgress and why bother to ask when you know they'll rubber stamp ANY military action(except against israel). Who in .gov plays by the rules?

Ain't it strange how it all PLAYED out.

 

I have to say Mattis got a couple up votes from me.

JSBach1 Oliver Klozoff Tue, 04/17/2018 - 23:50 Permalink

No, it seems that it was a much larger strike than what the West is willing to admit. As such, this was no "limited strike on three targets" (106 missles to take out three unhardened structures...think about how ABSURD that notion is on its face!)

There seems to be a growing consensus that the "allies" target EIGHT and not three targets; there are also reports that suggest Russian used EW (jamming the missles at their most vulnerable part of their approach when they switch from relying on GPS and use their internal guidenance honing systems during the last phase of their flight): ***in addition to the following links see the link I provided above on the Pentagon internal probe***:

https://off-guardian.org/2018/04/17/decisive-failure-of-us-forces/

http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/04/syria-pentagon-hides-attack-failur…

keep the basta… beepbop Tue, 04/17/2018 - 23:37 Permalink

NO. the personnel captured in the tunnels in East Ghouta were not fake hebrew, maybe 1 mossad, but others were not. You can guess what nationalities they are.

The massive 40 ton plus equipment chemical weapons store, the photographic equipment belonging to the Clooney White Helmuts were found, as was the  hoard of bombs and missiles.

All the white helmuts and cruel militants who had women in cages in the streets were bussed to  the USA protection area under the syria-russia agreement so as to free the 200,000 syrians held hostage for  many years without harm.

Davidduke2000 Tue, 04/17/2018 - 22:41 Permalink

I posted this post on the 15th

Davidduke2000 Sun, 04/15/2018 - 20:54 Permalink
Davidduke2000 Sun, 04/15/2018 - 20:34 Permalink

If it was mattis idea he would be gloating, when the general gave a press conference , sad dog mattis was quite depressed, the look on his face was not of a happy camper.

I think mattis was against it but trump is the decider, he got $4 billion from the saudis and he wanted to give them fireworks.

keep the basta… Davidduke2000 Tue, 04/17/2018 - 23:45 Permalink

Yes David, General Votal and another general.. maybe the  overall commander of  the middle east operations both spoke up  a couple of weeks ago and to part of Congress, saying Assard had won, they  gave the military view that the USA should get out.

Clearly military know that they should be out of Syria. 

Mattis and maybe Dunsford are straight and honourable so it seems. 

Yippie21 Tue, 04/17/2018 - 22:49 Permalink

Nice leaking .... attempting to drive wedges... between Congress and Trump... Bolton and Mattis... Trump voters and Bolton or Mattis...

 

Nice psyops MSM..    leak leak leak leak, Fake narrative and disruption.  Funny how the strikes happened and we're right back to Stormy Daniels and Comey's book tour.

 

Pathetic.

CarthaginemDel… Tue, 04/17/2018 - 22:49 Permalink

Make Mattis POTUS throw Bush sr and jr and Obozo and the Clintons in prison for war crimes! Get rid of DC and return power to the People and the States. Tired of the fukking clownshow year after year!