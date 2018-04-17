NY AG Launches Probe Of 13 Major Crypto Exchanges (Incl. Coinbase, Gemini)

Crytpocurrencies have been on the rise for last few days (perhaps, as tax-based selling pressure abates) but we suspect downside risk may increase again as WSJ reports NY AG Schneiderman contacts 13 crypto-exchanges, claiming that investors dealing in the fast-growing markets often don’t have the basic facts needed to protect themselves.
The Investor Protection Bureau of the Office of the Attorney General sent letters to the following virtual currency trading platforms:
(1) Coinbase, Inc. (GDAX);
(2) Gemini Trust Company;
(3) bitFlyer USA, Inc.;
(4) iFinex Inc. (Bitfinex);
(5) Bitstamp USA Inc.;
(6) Payward, Inc. (Kraken);
(7) Bittrex, Inc.;
(8) Circle Internet Financial Limited (Poloniex LLC);
(9) Binance Limited;
(10) Elite Way Developments LLP (Tidex.com);
(11) Gate Technology Incorporated (Gate.io);
(12) itBit Trust Company; and
(13) Huobi Global Limited (Huobi.Pro).
The full text of the letters sent to the trading platforms can be found below. The questionnaire is available here.
We write on behalf of the New York State Office of the Attorney General (“OAG”) to request the participation of [company] in OAG’s Virtual Markets Integrity Initiative, which seeks to protect the interests of New York residents who trade virtual currency and related investment products.[1] OAG is asking major virtual currency trading platforms (often referred to as “exchanges”) to respond to a questionnaire addressing key aspects of their operations, including their fee structure, their internal controls, and the measures they take to safeguard funds in customer accounts.[2] Through this Initiative, OAG seeks to increase transparency and accountability in the virtual currency marketplace—and better inform the actions of enforcement agencies, investors, and consumers in this space.
As you know, bitcoin, ether, and other virtual currencies have captured the imagination of millions of people worldwide. Representing a technological advance, a medium of exchange, and an investment opportunity all at once, virtual currencies are inspiring innovators, entrepreneurs, and investors—and are fueling an increasingly diverse ecosystem of companies and applications. But virtual currency is also a highly speculative sector, featuring significant volatility, instability, and risk. Moreover, published reports indicate the sector has attracted fraudsters, market manipulators, and thieves. As the State’s chief law enforcement agency, OAG is responsible for protecting consumers and investors from these bad actors and ensuring the fairness and integrity of New York’s financial markets.[3] See, e.g., N.Y. Exec. Law § 63(12); N.Y. Gen. Bus. Law § 349; N.Y. Gen. Bus. Law § 352.
As with other emerging sectors, the challenge with virtual currency is to prevent fraud and other abuses, safeguard market integrity, and protect individual investors—without stifling legitimate market activity or innovation. OAG’s Virtual Markets Integrity Initiative seeks to advance these objectives by promoting meaningful transparency, accountability, and the opportunity for government agencies, consumer advocates, and investors to compare the policies, procedures, and protections of virtual currency platforms. Sophisticated investors routinely require privately-owned trading venues on which they are considering trading to furnish robust disclosures about their operations, policies, and internal controls so that they can evaluate the risks of trading on a given platform. The enclosed questionnaire asks [company] to supply similar information, for the benefit of not only professional investors and financial firms, but all consumers who may trade virtual currency on platforms, so that they better understand their operations and the associated risks.
The topics set forth in our questionnaire address fundamental aspects of your operations or issues that have already attracted significant public attention. Indeed, many may be covered in your web disclosures or regulatory filings. They range from your platform’s basic trading rules, to the policies and safeguards you have implemented to prevent conflicts of interest, fraud, and illegality; address the operation of bots; and protection of customer assets from theft and other risks. We will review and assess your responses, compare them with those of other platforms, and disclose certain information in a publicly accessible format.[4] As part of this disclosure, we will identify any platforms that decline to provide meaningfully complete responses.
We kindly ask that you provide detailed and clear responses for each topic, as well as a contact from whom we can seek supplemental information, as necessary. Please complete the enclosed questionnaire and return your responses to our attention no later than May 1, 2018. In the event you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to us.
Notably - for now - the markets are not affected...
The Wall Street Journal notes that the requests are part of New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s initiative to bring transparency to an industry that prizes anonymity and lighter regulation than established securities and derivatives markets.
Mr. Schneiderman’s office said the program, called Virtual Markets Integrity Initiative, is part of its responsibility to protect consumers and ensure the integrity of financial markets, and its goal is to ensure that investors can have a better understanding of the risks and protections afforded them on these sites.
It asked for the exchanges to respond to its questionnaire in full by May 1. The AG’s office plans to publish the information “in a publicly accessible format.”
The AG’s office isn’t the first New York regulator to address the issue of transparency in cryptocurrencies, which may explain the lack of reaction in crypto markets. The state’s Department of Financial Services began looking into regulation of cryptocurrency exchanges in 2014, an effort that culminated in a bitcoin-licence program organized by the state.
Notice how quickly these agencies scramble at the behest of their bankster bosses to quash competition? Where have the AG's offices been in investigating the precious metal trading frauds over the past 10 years? Limitless paper gold and silver have been appearing nightly suppressing actual supply & demand pricing. Not a peep from any governing body. Surely, there is fraud in cryptos... anything as baseless as they will germinate greed and corruption at unprecedented levels. But, the precious metal scam has been going on for a decade now. *crickets*
This will be a good old fashioned Tammany Hall shakedown.
In reply to Notice by J S Bach
Yup! Somebody didn’t make the correct political contributions.
In reply to This will be a good old… by ParkAveFlasher
(((Eric))) should have better things to do with his time
In reply to Maybe somebody didn’t make… by macholatte
LOL @ anyone that thinks anything on the internet is "secure"...
... if the hackers don't get ur shit, the .gov sure as hell will....
One way or another...
Besides, it was the chinese that pushed crypto hard and you all fell for it hook line and stinker...
... Now its the .govs turn to ring the cash register...
In reply to (((Eric))) should have… by StackShinyStuff
'..return your responses to our attention no later than May 1, 2018. In the event you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to us.'
eh, ...f u?
In reply to LOL @ anyone that thinks… by Shillinlikeavillan
.........and it's always New York. I am shocked. NOT.
In reply to '..return your responses to… by Gazooks
"The NY Attorney General requests your participation. We ask that you respond to this questionnaire."
"Dear NY Attorney General. No thank you. Thanks for asking though."
In reply to .........and it's always New… by DownWithYogaPants
they want to tax the profits (and the losses)....
In reply to "we request your… by Dsyno
JS is exactly right. Federal regulators are nothing more than enforcers for the organized crime which masks itself behind this illusion of government.
I used to work for a finance company that became so successful (worth over 2 billion at one point) that the big banks decided they wanted the space. After the SEC failed to shut us down via multiple farcical "investigations", as we followed the letter of the law, the SEC simply threatened the process companies which did business with us until we could no longer do business.
If these exchanges have any sense, they will recognize this as recon preparation for the impending assault. Give these scumbags nothing.
In reply to they want to tax the profits… by gatorengineer
No eToro for you!
In reply to '..return your responses to… by Gazooks
That's a good way to go to prison.
In reply to '..return your responses to… by Gazooks
1080 TI's gaming cards are now proliferating used sale sites, are these worth buying at the discount, or do you think they will drop more?
They all say 'like new not used for mining..' or something like that..
In reply to That's a good way to go to… by tmosley
I don't know anything about mining. That said, as crypto prices fall, more and more miners will be priced out of the electricity they use to mine, so they will be forced to dump their capital (ie graphics cards). Prices will probably continue to fall.
In reply to 1080 TI's gaming cards are… by zebra77a
Clickbait shame... THEY SENT A STUPID QUESTIONAIRE
In reply to Maybe somebody didn’t make… by macholatte
Not really. Fraud is the norm in crypto right now.
Bitfinex and Tether are dead men walking at this point. Those that are operating under the color of law will probably be alright (Coinbase, Gemini, maybe others).
In reply to Notice by J S Bach
Fuck coinbase with a rusty guardrail
In reply to Not really. Fraud is the… by tmosley
They do have scandalously bad customer service.
In reply to Fuck coinbase with a rusty… by dark pools of soros
Good. All these Bitcoin/crypto scams need to be shut down.
In reply to Notice by J S Bach
Lester1 the Clueless Idiot speaks.
In reply to Good. All these Bitcoin… by lester1
This is easy. They just need to have a fake chemical attack somewhere and blame it on Coinbase
In reply to Notice by J S Bach
WTF is a NY AG gonna do to a non American Xchange with no Americans trading on it???
Idiots asked the same about Bitconnect C&D orders.
In reply to WTF is a NY AG gonna do to a… by Xibalba
or the BitFinex non issue?
In reply to Idiots asked the same about… by tmosley
What the fuck are you talking about? It was never a non-issue, it's just that everybody committing rampant in-your-face fraud in the sector thinks they are above the law. They got a subpoena last December, which implied they were under investigation, now there is another investigation.
You are exactly like the idiots holding Bitconnect after the second C&D order. EXACTLY.
Will be nice when this fraud flushes out of the market and I can get back in. Don't like holding dollars.
In reply to or the BitFinex non issue? by Xibalba
FFS when are you going to let go of that stupid Bitfinex/Tether conspiracy meme? It's dead already.
In reply to What the fuck are you… by tmosley
If you cashed out all your crypto, you'd also be holding on to every hope that a crash/entry point is coming.
In reply to FFS when are you going to… by Buckaroo Banzai
>FFS when are you going to let go of that stupid Bitconnect conspiracy meme? It's dead already.
In reply to FFS when are you going to… by Buckaroo Banzai
Lol stop. Bitconnect's appeal was precisely that it was a pyramid scheme. Anybody with an IQ over 110 who looked at it for longer than 5 minutes could tell exactly what it was, and act accordingly. Like any pyramid, the early adopters made a fortune, and the late adopters got left holding the bag.
Comparing Bitfinex to Bitconnect is ignorant.
In reply to >FFS when are you going to… by tmosley
You're right, I should be comparing it to Mt. Gox, which it emulates exactly, except that Tether is more cancerous than the fake money circulating on Gox.
In reply to Lol stop. Bitconnect's… by Buckaroo Banzai
NY AG Launches Probe Of 13 Major Crypto Exchanges (Incl. Coinbase, Gemini)
Nothingburger (even slighty bullish).
Don’t get Bitfinexed’ed.
https://medium.com/@Austerity_Sucks/bitfinexed-is-a-sensationalist-a-li…
In reply to What the fuck are you… by tmosley
I'm going to enjoy watching all the idiots carrying water for this fraud get their just desserts.
In reply to NY AG Launches Probe Of 13… by FreeMarketAnarchist
Yeah people asked that question when the feds raided and shut down BTC-E, a russian exchange. All of us lost 45% of our crypto for no fucking reason.
In reply to WTF is a NY AG gonna do to a… by Xibalba
you talking of the good old days.. time to move on and make dough on the applications running on blockchain.. krypto kitties was the breakout and the wave has started with others
In reply to Yeah people asked that… by EcoJoker
Cryptokitties demonstrated to me and many others that Ethereum is garbage. The Eth network couldn't even handle some nerds exchanging gay digital cat trading cards. Red flag. Too many bugs in Vitalik's code. Shortly after that I sold out a winner.
In reply to you talking of the good old… by dark pools of soros
Cardano is going to blow Ethereum out of the water.
In reply to Cryptokitties demonstrated… by smallblockchevy350
45% of something with an intrinsic of Zero?
In reply to Yeah people asked that… by EcoJoker
"Yeah people asked that question when the feds raided and shut down BTC-E, a russian exchange."
New York AG ain't the Feds.
FYI, BTC-E is back up and running as WEX.NZ and is gradually making its legacy accountholders whole.
In reply to Yeah people asked that… by EcoJoker
They must know something
this is about protecting investors... from keeping too much of their earnings. that's the only time government gets involved
So let's recap:
- 5 days ago ~ Soros & Rothschild talk positive about cryptos
- Cryptos jump from a $250B MC to $350B market cap
- AG of NY is now on the prowl
LOL
Next thing you know, Assad will be bombing Syria again, and Trump will be tweeting 'MISSION ACCOMPLISHED' after he 'succeeds' to land 32 out of 103 cruise missiles precisely into the dumpster they were aiming at.
add Goldman and JP Morgan...then we would get some progress..
I guess the bankster don't want other criminals on their turf
lol...anyway, I have mentioned this before..I went in late, mid-decemboer 2017..I lost half of it, but now I see it going back up...my 250 dollars went down to 110 dollars but now its at about 140 dollars. It will be interesting how this all turns out, and I gambled what I was willing to use just to be a part of it. I still somewhat think that this was all planned for a future one world digital currency, but just like the internet, which they thought could control us, the patriots always find a way out of their trap..Maybe the same with crypto...It will be a vicious fight, guess we just wait and see what happens...
Much riskier to own zero bitcoin than a could hundred bucks worth.
In reply to lol...anyway, I have… by weliveinamatrix
Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, ETH, LTC and the rest are too slow to ever see worldwide adoption. There are people out there who have waited a month for a BTC transaction to go through.
NANO (XRB) already can handle 7,000 Transactions per second, transactions take less than 15 seconds, no mining of coins, no forks, no BS, and there are zero transaction fees.
Don't listen to me, listen to the guy who created Litecoin talking about Nano:https://twitter.com/satoshilite/status/968931625001140224?lang=en
In reply to lol...anyway, I have… by weliveinamatrix
Someone upset they aren't getting their share....
Is the US Government going to 'regulate' cryptos?
Really? .. They can't 'regulate' themselves.
They can't seem to 'regulate' the banks, the stock market, the government servers with classified documents on them or even Killary the Baby Skinner.
They can't regulate the national debt. .. They can't find trillions of missing USD after the funds disappear into the Pentagram.
They're going to regulate Bitcon and all of those Blockchain bit strings flying about at the speed of light?
OK. ....... If that's what they say. .. I say that promise is about as good as a US Treasury Bearer Bond in a brown paper bag.
~~~))) Reality vs Fables vs Scams vs Divine Province (((~~~
I'm going to give you a link to a rather remarkable tale.
You know me, I'm from Wes By Ginny and we Bills Of The Hills will listen to any tall tale you can think up and will basically try anything at least once. .... We are the test pilots of the world (Think Crazy Chuck).
Here, hold my beer and watch this:
China - The Land Of Hardship, Mystery And Fabulous Wealth
We have all heard of the Black Eagle Gold. .. Sometimes known as Marco's Gold.
Allegedly hidden in the Philippines by the Japanese who pilfered it from mainland China during their campaign though the land in WW II. .... That treasure trove never made it to Japan because of Allied shipping attacks and was buried in the Philippines by the Japanese Military. .. Then all of the forced labor (AND their Japanese guards) killed to keep the various locations a secret. .... So the murky tale goes.
That gold was recovered (at least in part) by our US military intelligence and used to fund a lot of our 'off the books' spook projects even today. .. The Bush crime cabal family being in the center of that legend of ongoing theft. ... It is even claimed that the 911 WTC attack was used to cover the entry of some of that fortune into the formal banking system.
But the link above describes yet another huge or just under Godzilla sized gold stash hidden FROM the Japanese by in China by Chiang Kai-shek.
Hey, you decide, are we being scammed here?
Gold (and gold backed US Treasury bearer bonds) ...... Always the object of a good juicy treasure hunt tale and theft caper saga. ......... Stand back, or you might get singed a bit on take off. ...... This tale is so hot it's smoke'n!
Here, hold my beer again, I'm taking this tale up for another test run down the valley at high speed to see if the wings will stay on her.
Who knows, maybe fate and divine province has buried gold bars in all of our back yards. ......... It might be time to rent a mental detector or at least get that broken bullshit meter you keep in the kitchen drawer fixed. ... Not for use on me! .. I'm just the messenger and test pilot here. ....... Now give me my beer back, thanks. You didn't put your ZH lips on it while I was off testing, did cha?
Live Hard, Sometimes The Truth Beats Even The Better Hollyweird Movies And Sometimes A Good Truthy Tale Crashes And Burns Up Like The Hindenburg On Touch Down, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
where are the facts to protect me from Goldman Sachs
Just keep your stash off the exchanges. Use them only for transactional needs.
A numbers racket is a numbers racket whether the mob or Crypto's
The numbers game, also known as the numbers racket, the policy racket, the Italian lottery, the policy game, or the daily number, is a form of illegal gambling or illegal lottery played mostly in poor and working class neighborhoods in the United States, wherein a bettor attempts to pick three digits to match those that will be randomly drawn the following day.