"Once Upon A Time; Long, Long Ago, Truth Was Important..."

I wonder how many people, not just Americans but those in other countries, have come to the conclusion that the United States today is a less free and less aware society than the societies in the dystopian novels of the 20th century or in movies such as The Matrix and V for Vendetta.
Just as people in the dystopian novels had no idea of their real situation, few Americans do either.
What are we to make of the extraordinary war crimes committed by the United States in the 21st century that have destroyed in whole or part seven countries, resulting in millions of dead, maimed, orphaned, and displaced peoples? Consider, for example, the latest Washington war crime, the illegal attack on Syria. Instead of protesting this illegality, the American media egged it on, cheering impending death and destruction.
During the entirety of the 21st century, Israel, Washington’s only ally—as contrasted with the European, Canadian, Australian, and Japanese vassal states of Washington’s empire—has continued with Washington’s support, protection, and encouragement the genocide of the Palestinian people. Essentially, all that is left of Palestine is a ghetto concentration camp known as Gaza which is routinely bombed by Israel using weapons and money supplied by Washington. When a bombing of Gaza is announced, God’s Chosen People take their lawn chairs and picnics up on a hill overlooking Gaza and applaud as the Israeli military murders women and children. This is America’s only ally.
The crimes committed by the US and Israel are horrific, but meet with little opposition. In contrast, an alleged attack in which 70 Syrians are alleged to have died sets in motion the wheels of war. It makes no sense whatsoever. Israel routinely bombs Syrian targets, killing Syrians, and the US arms and supports the “rebels” that the Obama regime sent to overthrow Assad, resulting in large numbers of dead Syrians. Why all of a sudden do 70 Syrians matter to Washington?
According to the Washington authorities, or to the presstitutes’ reports of their statements, two or three alleged Syrian chemical weapons facilities were destroyed by Washington’s missile attack.
Think about this for a minute. If Washington bombed or sent missiles into chemical weapons facilities, a vast cloud of lethal gas would have been released. The civilian casualties would be many times higher than the claimed 70 victims of Assad’s alleged and unsubstantiated chemical attack used as the pretext for the Trump regime’s war crime against Syria. There is no evidence whatsoever of these casualties.
Had there been casualties, Washington’s attack would obviously be a far greater crime than the chemical attack that Washington used as cover for its own crime. Yet the American presstitutes are crowing over the lesson that America has taught Syria and Russia. Apparently, the American media consists of such immoral or moronic hirelings that the presstitutes are unable to comprehend that an attack by Washington on Syrian chemical weapons plants, if such actually existed, is the equivalent of an attack on Syria with chemical weapons.
As I wrote yesterday, when I was a Wall Street Journal editor, if Washington had just announced that it had bombed the chemical weapons facilities of another country in punishment for that country’s alleged use of a chemical weapon, the Journal’s reporters were sufficiently intelligent to ask where are the victims of Washington’s chemical attack on that country?
Are there thousands of dead people from the chemical gas released by Washington’s attack? Are the hospitals of the country over-filed with the injured and dying?
If a reporter had brought to us a story that was nothing but a Washington press release claiming obviously impossible happenings, we would have told him to go look again and ask the obvious questions. Today the NY Times and Washington Post put the unsubstantiated report on the front page.
Today reporters no longer have to check sources, because there is no longer journalism in America. When the Clinton regime in compliance with the Deep State that made the Clintons super-rich permitted 90% of the independent and diverse US media to be concentrated in the hands of six political companies, that was the end of journalism in America. All we have now is a propaganda ministry that lies for a living. Anyone in American journalism who tells the truth is either immediately fired or in the case of Tucker Carlson at Fox News is set upon by outside presstitutes in an effort to force Fox to replace him. I wonder how long before some woman pops up and claims Tucker Carlson sexually harassed her.
As far as I can tell, the United States is now a police state in which all information is controlled and the population is trained to believe the propaganda or be accused of lack of patriotism and consorting with terrorists and Russians.
Fuuuuck. Nice set of buildings and we go and destroy. Hey Deep State: They don't get to print their money at will like we do. At least not and have it hold up.
this is a good one from paul..we need a team of individuals that goes around, cuts the cable to the house, when the home owner comes out to investigate we slip in the back and smash all his talmudvision sets.
Forensics is an abandoned field of study in these days of dizzying fake news propaganda. It's also a lost and forbidden art when it comes to dissecting certain outrageous claims regarding WWII. But, then again, the true victors of that war are bereft of honor, a virtue which makes the discovery of all truths a natural desire. PCR is to be commended for bringing the obvious to the attention of simpletons across decadent Americana.
so what you are trying to tell me is that tobacco pouch was not made from jew skin?
you better not be in Europe, you can be jailed for disin the holohoax
One must at least consider that the pejorative connotations placed upon the bullet sponges in addition to other live-stock might be justifiable.
Anyway, notice how the other cattle complain a bit while watching one of their own being dressed out as they go about grazing. There must be a message about long-pig in there somewhere.
Mobile Farm Slaughter of a beef
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aA25R9DK31A
Such as long-pig, "Cows interact with one another in socially complex ways, developing friendships, forming social hierarchies and even holding grudges."
https://www.grit.com/animals/farm-animal-intelligence
WHEN THE GENTILE LOST HOLD ON THE MEDIA AND THE JEW TOOK OVER IT NATURALLY REFLECTED THE HONESTY
AND OBJECTIVE FAIRNESS OF THE JEW, MADE MOST OBVIOUS BEFORE AND AFTER THE ELECTION AGAINST TRUMP.
MAYBE DUAL CITIZENS SHOULD NOT OWN MEDIA COMPANIES CENTRAL TO AMERICA'S INTERESTS.
ESPECIALLY IF THEY USE WHAT WE ALLOW THEM TO HAVE AGAINST WE THE PEOPLE.
Great piece, and thanks for bringing up Tucker. As he is probably the only guy at Fox who doesn't support the neocon "the Russians are coming" delusion meme that infests all the MSM (Fox included). As projected for years by Batshit Bolton and Co.
There is a huge (but sad) fucking irony to all this, if you give Trump some kind of benefit of the doubt - though perching that particular poison leprechaun on his shoulder and enduring the screeching of "bomb Russia" in his ear incessantly? Not sure he deserves it.
It's a stretch, but let's for a moment assume Trump is a dumb cunt, rather than a cunt of the neocon variety.
How dumb? He watches Fox 24/7 because they are the only ones not faking him out, and (check his tweet history timeline) dictates foreign policy according to what they output. He is too fucked in the head to realise that other than with respect to him, and especially on all things Russia-related, Fox are as bad as the worst out there.
How to control Trump?
Make sure he sees what you want him to see on Fox, and make sure Batshit feeds him the same bullshit to confirm it. Dare I say, a bit like multiple-sourcing the Steele dossier to give it authenticity?
Fucking hilarious when you drill down, ain't it?
"What are we to make of the extraordinary war crimes committed by the United States in the 21st century that have destroyed in whole or part seven countries, resulting in millions of dead, maimed, orphaned, and displaced peoples?"
#1, it's not the U.S. it's the jew supremacist warmongers and their private fed world banking system.
#2, It was not the Russian Revolution, It was the Jew Bolshevick Revolution.
#3 It was not the French Revolution, History proves it was again the workings of the jew supremacists and their money interests.
#4, It was not the Boer Wars, It was the money grubbing Jews that wanted total control of the Diamond & Gold Mining, and after senseless slaughters & imprisonment of the Boers-They got it.
And on and on. It's the jew supremacist murderous warmongers & money thieves now, just as it has always been.
Another Eye Opener by Dennis Wise, A Must for the Truth Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XoBdsvTFInM
Unfortunately the "simpletons across decadent Americana" do not read ZeroHedge.
*Plenty* still do. The clever bit about the propaganda today is that they present it in several flavors so every crowd can think they are getting the unvarnished truth.
Franklin and the Free Press
https://www.heritage.org/american-founders/commentary/franklin-and-the-free-press
Benjamin Franklin, An Account of the Supremest Court of Judicature in Pennsylvania, viz., The Court of the Press
http://press-pubs.uchicago.edu/founders/documents/amendI_speechs16.html
Oh everything will come out in the wash. Eventually most of the global population will die-off from all the lies people embraced, and then things will reset, and truth will matter again. So well, I'm not bothered by all the pretend humans embracing lies - it's a self correcting machine. Most people will eventually get wiped off the face of the earth.
I'm old enough to remember the time when it was said that a man is only as good as his word.
100 years ago Mark Twain complained about the lying newspapers, 200 years ago Thomas Jefferson complained about the lying newspapers.
It seems to me that lies are the one constant in American history.
I know, it's so neat how for centuries the lies got bigger and bigger, and now today the biggest lie of all is that earth can sustain more than a billion people. Hot damn there's a huge extinction coming.
It's not that people/newspapers lie, they always have.
What's significant is the choke-hold control of modern MSM by just six corporations, and thereby their ability to shout down any countervailing discourse. The owners of big media want to tell us what is true and what isn't.
Truth is subjective.
"Truth is subjective."
The biggest lie of all. Congratulations.
The corrupting meme that "there is no truth" serves the oligarchs and no one else.
Truthiness: not what is true, but what we wish were true
Saying truth is subjective
is like saying
There are absolutely no absolutes.
Working in the DSS I got to watch the briefings given in the Embassy.The audience sat attentively with concise notes being written on the briefing from above.It was weeks later I realized this wasn't staff; these were "reporters" who never left the luxury of nearby hotels.
That was the late 70s in Central America.
El Mano Blanco was hard at work-protecting the Elites here and South of the Border while the American public enjoyed bread and circuses.l
Seems the lesson is be like the Communists, just kill your own people by the tens of millions. Nobody gives a shit if you kill your own people.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xp9s8Ob8vc0
Its not the lies. Thats just human nature. Its that we fall for them so easily.
To each of us their is a duty we have to ourselves. That duty is to walk that dogma ourselves. Really.
I made a video on it. www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kgg8ty-x-jA
remember what tommy smothers said, "truth is what I can get you to believe".
Sadly most wont even give it the basic sniff test.
The other weird one is the willful blindness thing. If the other team does it they can spot it right off. If its their team it will go unnoticed pretty much every time.
We tend to believe in shit that pets our dogma.
Ever heard of binary chemical weapons? Ah why do I even bother ...
Each day I find more and more interesting being the Lord told me about 5 years ago that truth would disappear. Incredible to witness it at this level.
Abraham (Genesis) lied about the covenants.
A good man pointed out that the truth would set them free.
They said "We're not slaves; we're Abraham's children."
Then they crucified him. Folks been lyin' ever since.
The media has been under the control of Wall Street for a very long time. The New York Times, Washington Post, Newsweek, Time, and so forth were in Allen Dulles's pocket. American media has been presenting propaganda as news for a very long time, Mr. Roberts. I think that you will not find much harsh, muck-raking journalism or hard questions from the Wall Street Journal when the U.S. overthrew the government of Mossadegh in Iran and placed the Shaw back in power. You will not find, I do not suspect, any tough questions from the Wall Street Journal when the U.S. overthrew the government of Guatemala. Was the Wall Street Journal at the forefront of anti-war activity in Vietnam? Was the Wall Street Journal keen to break the story about CIA torture camps in the 1960s? In the 2000s? Where was the skepticism of Bush's claims that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction? Has the Wall Street Journal ever published an article questioning how 2 airplanes could cause 3 buildings to fall in downtown New York at free-fall speed into their own footprint?
The Wall Street is, was, and always has been a mouthpiece of U.S. establishment propaganda. They may have asked more questions in past times, but they never seriously questioned anything about U.S. policy. They ask less questions now not because journalists have changed. Rather they ask fewer questions now because the whole of American society has changed. The cumulative effect of Twitter, Facebook, text-messaging, video games, and television have returned most of the world (the U.S. especially) to medieval levels of literacy. Those who read books, who are capable of critical thought, who respect fact, who are capable of searching for facts amid the mountains of lies, and who can discern fact from fiction are like medieval clergy, speaking a language that the masses do not understand and do not care to learn. The invention of the printing press has been undone by modern technology.
Hey at least the American Elon Musk gets to live.