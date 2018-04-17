The Party Is Ending: IMF Warns The Coming Risks Are "Clearly To The Downside"

Things are good... for now. They won't last.
That's the TL/DR summary of the latest IMF World Economic Outlook report released this morning. Like the last Financial Stability report, released in October, the sunny headline numbers - which show that global economic growth is expected to continue expanding over the next two years before the advent of the next slowdown some time after 2020 - conceal signs of growing concern buried deeper in the report.
Widening income inequality, a phenomenon the IMF says has been exacerbated by technological advancements, could lead to myriad problems down the road, from political unrest to worsening trade wars, that governments will need to grapple with.
Instead of slashing taxes, governments need to focus on raising workers sense of security in the face of radical technological changes, while more evenly distributing the benefits of strong economic growth and asset appreciation.
But first, some good news: Economic activity in 2017 ended on a high note, with second-half growth surpassing 4%, the strongest since the second half of 2010, bolstered by a recovery in investment.
In Japan, the US and China, growth exceeded the October 2017 World Economic Outlook forecasts while it also continued to improve gradually in commodity exporters. Despite the recent volatility in equity markets, financial conditions remain supportive even as bond yields have risen slightly following signs of firming inflation in the developed world. With broad-based momentum and expectations of a sizable fiscal expansion in the United States over this year and the next, global growth is now projected at 3.9% for 2018–19, a 0.2 percentage point upgrade for both years compared with the October 2017 forecast.
But while the IMF modestly raised its growth forecasts for developed economies over the next two years, US fiscal policy is expected to soon turn contractionary in advanced economies for 2020–22 and more clearly contractionary in 2023, "when the investment-expensing provisions of US tax reform begin to expire."
Worse, the momentum will eventually slow - and then reverse- leaving countries with a challenging outlook over the medium term. Financial conditions are expected to tighten naturally as output gaps close and monetary policy normalizes. But crucially for the US, "tax reform will subtract momentum starting in 2020, and then more strongly as full investment expensing is phased out starting in 2023; and China’s transition to lower growth is expected to resume as credit growth and fiscal stimulus diminish."
And while the expected recovery in investment will help raise potential output, weak productivity trends and reduced labor force growth due to population aging constrain medium-term prospects in advanced economies.
"Global growth is on an upswing," the IMF says in its executive summary. "But favorable conditions will not last forever, and now is the moment to get ready for leaner times."
As for the short-term, here the IMF is growing increasingly concerned as well:
Risks around the short-term outlook are broadly balanced, but risks beyond the next several quarters are clearly to the downside.
Here's a summary of the major growth forecasts, courtesy of Bloomberg:
- The U.S. economy will grow 2.9 percent this year, up 0.2 percentage point from the fund’s forecast in January. The U.S. will expand at a 2.7 percent pace next year, also up 0.2 point from three months ago
- The IMF also raised its forecast for the euro area, predicting the currency zone will grow 2.4 percent in 2018, up 0.2 point from January. The fund left its forecast for euro-zone growth next unchanged, at 2 percent
- China will grow 6.6 percent this year and 6.4 percent in 2019, the fund said. Both forecasts were unchanged from three months ago
- The IMF also left its outlook for Japan flat, predicting the nation will expand at a 1.2 percent pace this year and 0.9 percent in 2019
- India will grow 7.4 percent this year and 7.8 percent in 2019, both unchanged from January
- The fund cut its forecast for Canada to 2.1 percent this year, down 0.2 point from three months ago
Here's a summary of the IMF's projections:
Read the report's executive summary below (pdf link):
And how often are these prognostications accurate???
https://olduvai.ca
Like the PM market... the warnings are there long beforehand.. same with most 'conspiracy' claims... the problem is evidence and these days, it's the fact that evidence doesn't matter if no one cares... carefully conditioned to the ways of empire since birth... so it's the 'norm'.
That said, so much of it is part of the 'herding' process... then comes the 'culling' process.. like with any herd of prey/livestock/sheeple... and look at what all of this covers up... the stories on climate change, no, not warming, but cooling... and the entire change in the EM field etc... or the psychos or pedophiles: https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/65220/founder-of-one-of-the-largest-childrens-charities-in-the-world-arrested-for.html
But these memos have been coming out for a few years... so we have been warned... as the 'game' here in Purgatory, is based in Free Will... getting the herd to herd itself... censor itself.. follow along and feed its 'dark' shepherds.
Check this out. If anybody doubts anymore what EU is about. This resembles me the former Soviet leaders speeches which always contained remainders and threatening warnings to the pact members and their serfs that there is no other way but the Soviet way and if you don't obey you'll get punched in the mouth.
"France's Macron: EU in 'civil war' over democracy"
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-43794856
that handbag is not lady-like. tramp.
Orange is Inn ...
>> And how often are these prognostications accurate??? <<
Their prognoses are always accurate, because they create their own reality accordingly.
I am still waiting for the 2009 summer of recovery to begin.
All I have seen since 2008 is massive downsizing in retail, shrinkflation, and a worsening job pool.
That recovery has been for WallStreet et al... not Main Street... it's all part of the new 'Morning in America'... same BS packaged in a new wrapper.... but still smells the same.
Those green shoots were weeds.
"Instead of slashing taxes, governments need to focus on raising workers sense of security in the face of radical technological changes, while more evenly distributing the benefits of strong economic growth and asset appreciation"
~ Spoken like a true socialist, completely out of touch with the working class.
Heaven forbid a person be "allowed" to keep more of their earnings.
how is ZH missing the following stories?
gwb's father, barbara on his death bed?
traitor mcshitstain hospitalized w/abdominal surgery?
Kimba Wood, the judge presiding over Michael Cohen's case officiated George Soro's wedding?
She just violated attorney–client privilege and ordered the release of all of Cohen's clients.
It took over a hundred overpaid international economists to conclude growing at 2.9% annually, while deficits are growing 10% annually, cannot last forever. BRILLIANT
Bullshit its coming before 2020 so they can blame Trump and get a total lapdog in place. I still have some faith in Trump but fading fast.
-Rules no longer matter
-Science / Data i.e. (Economic numbers, chemical testing, video evidence) no longer matter
-Our MSM stenographers will convince 80% of the sleep walkers the other 20% don’t matter
-Don’t like it?…well then you may be next to get the shit bombed out of you
-We now create reality….deal with it
People like you are still living in what we call the reality-based community. You believe that solutions emerge from your judicious study of discernible reality. That's not the way the world really works anymore. We're an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality. And while you are studying that reality—judiciously, as you will—we'll act again, creating other new realities, which you can study too, and that's how things will sort out. We're history's actors, and you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do.
Karl Rove 2004
Things are good?... Really Madame Legarde???!!!
Looks like we have a new Tide pod addict!
Fake news. Clearly designed to force governments to squeeze their slaves for more blood from their stones.