Pat Buchanan Asks "Is Trump Now A Prisoner Of The War Party?"

Authored by Patrick Buchanan via Buchanan.org,
“Ten days ago, President Trump was saying ‘the United States should withdraw from Syria.’ We convinced him it was necessary to stay.”
Thus boasted French President Emmanuel Macron Saturday, adding,
“We convinced him it was necessary to stay for the long term.”
Is the U.S. indeed in the Syrian civil war “for the long term”?
If so, who made that fateful decision for this republic?
U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley confirmed Sunday there would be no drawdown of the 2,000 U.S. troops in Syria, until three objectives were reached. We must fully defeat ISIS, ensure chemical weapons would not again be used by Bashar Assad and maintain the ability to watch Iran.
Translation: Whatever Trump says, America is not coming out of Syria. We are going deeper in. Trump’s commitment to extricate us from these bankrupting and blood-soaked Middle East wars and to seek a new rapprochement with Russia is “inoperative.”
The War Party that Trump routed in the primaries is capturing and crafting his foreign policy. Monday’s Wall Street Journal editorial page fairly blossomed with war plans:
“The better U.S. strategy is to … turn Syria into the Ayatollah’s Vietnam. Only when Russia and Iran began to pay a larger price in Syria will they have any incentive to negotiate an end to the war or even contemplate a peace based on dividing the country into ethnic-based enclaves.”
Apparently, we are to bleed Syria, Russia, Hezbollah and Iran until they cannot stand the pain and submit to subdividing Syria the way we want.
But suppose that, as in our Civil War of 1861-1865, the Spanish Civil War of 1936-1939, and the Chinese Civil War of 1945-1949, Assad and his Russian, Iranian and Shiite militia allies go all out to win and reunite the nation.
Suppose they choose to fight to consolidate the victory they have won after seven years of civil war. Where do we find the troops to take back the territory our rebels lost? Or do we just bomb mercilessly?
The British and French say they will back us in future attacks if chemical weapons are used, but they are not plunging into Syria.
Defense Secretary James Mattis called the U.S.-British-French attack a “one-shot” deal. British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson appears to agree: “The rest of the Syrian war must proceed as it will.”
The Journal’s op-ed page Monday was turned over to former U.S. ambassador to Syria Ryan Crocker and Brookings Institute senior fellow Michael O’Hanlon:
“Next time the U.S. could up the ante, going after military command and control, political leadership, and perhaps even Assad himself. The U.S. could also pledge to take out much of his air force. Targets within Iran should not be off limits.”
And when did Congress authorize U.S. acts of war against Syria, its air force or political leadership? When did Congress authorize the killing of the president of Syria whose country has not attacked us?
Can the U.S. also attack Iran and kill the ayatollah without consulting Congress?
Clearly, with the U.S. fighting in six countries, Commander in Chief Trump does not want any new wars, or to widen any existing wars in the Middle East. But he is being pushed into becoming a war president to advance the agenda of foreign policy elites who, almost to a man, opposed his election.
We have a reluctant president being pushed into a war he does not want to fight. This is a formula for a strategic disaster not unlike Vietnam or George W. Bush’s war to strip Iraq of nonexistent WMD.
The assumption of the War Party seems to be that if we launch larger and more lethal strikes in Syria, inflicting casualties on Russians, Iranians, Hezbollah and the Syrian army, they will yield to our demands.
But where is the evidence for this?
What reason is there to believe these forces will surrender what they have paid in blood to win? And if they choose to fight and widen the war to the larger Middle East, are we prepared for that?
As for Trump’s statement Friday, “No amount of American blood and treasure can produce lasting peace in the Middle East,” the Washington Post Sunday dismissed this as “fatalistic” and “misguided.”
We have a vital interest, says the Post, in preventing Iran from establishing a “land corridor” across Syria.
Yet consider how Iran acquired this “land corridor.”
The Shiites in 1979 overthrew a shah our CIA installed in 1953.
The Shiites control Iraq because President Bush invaded and overthrew Saddam and his Sunni Baath Party, disbanded his Sunni-led army, and let the Shiite majority take control of the country.
The Shiites are dominant in Lebanon because they rose up and ran out the Israelis, who invaded in 1982 to run out the PLO.
How many American dead will it take to reverse this history?
How long will we have to stay in the Middle East to assure the permanent hegemony of Sunni over Shiite?
Remember Five points:
1. Isreal will fight to the very last American Soldiers Death.
2. The Zionist screams in Fear as he Stikes you.
3.The Yinon Plan.
4.Operation TALPIOT.
5. Qatari Pipeline Petro Dollar Vs. Russia / China Petro Yaun.
Ze deluded debonair Macron haz eez head up eez globalist azz
In reply to Remember Five points: 1… by Chupacabra-322
Knowing Trump he'll soon be leading the War Party.
In reply to Macron has eez head up eez… by UndergroundPost
With no apologies whatsoever to the peanutz and the clownz, the US will MOST ASSUREDLY be withdrawing from Syria. Less than a year. Probably within a few months.
In reply to Knowing Trump he'll soon… by BennyBoy
Pretty tough to conduct sane foreign policy when traitors in the rear are a bigger threat than the supposed "enemy." Trust the plan.
In reply to With no apologies whatsoever… by tmosley
Trump is a voluntary prisoner at best.
He's an megalomaniac who, from day one, surrounded himself with yes-men from the military and Goldman Sachs.
Just look at his Twitter feed: Trump is proud of his choices, like Mattis, Pence, Bolton, Pompeo and Haspel, all warmongering Deep State puppets.
In reply to Pretty tough to conduct sane… by One of We
“The better U.S. strategy is to turn Syria into the Ayatollah’s Vietnam..."
This statement by the NYT shows what idiots they are. Vietnam was triple canopy tropical forest, Syria mostly looks like a billiard table. Plus the Iranian forces know the country, speak the language and have plenty of sympathizers. Big differences in bogging nations down in a guerilla war.
In reply to Trump is a voluntary… by Klassenfeind
Hey, (((shills and trolls))),
We're still watching you. You're still failing. You can still eat shit and die.
In reply to “The better U.S. strategy is… by decon
Israelis are in the last throes of their bullshit promised land dream. Despite the phenomenal help they got and the many dirty tricks they pulled they will not survive much longer as a failed state because they made the mistake of not following the Jewish proverb that says that anyone should befriend his neighbor to live peacefully.
Even Kissinger said 8 years ago that Israel would not survive 10 more years. He won't be too much off scale.
I'm already buying popcorn for that.
----
It's okay not to be a Jew.
In reply to Hey, (((shills and trolls)))… by HopefulCynical
Trump the Orange Jew's new campaign slogan: "Make America Cannon Fodder Again"
https://nationalvanguard.org/2018/04/make-america-cannon-fodder-again/
In reply to H by Adolph.H.
The lie of representative government is finally exposed.
In reply to Hey, (((shills and trolls)))… by HopefulCynical
The people of Syria are "sympathetic" to Iran and Hzbollah because they have been dying ti protect the Syrian people from the Sunni Saudi headchoppers and ZATO thugs.
In reply to “The better U.S. strategy is… by decon
So, you're saying Syria is like Iraq or Libya? Stupid motherfucker aren't you?
In reply to “The better U.S. strategy is… by decon
Stop being ISIS's Air force ???
Bombing children and chopping women's heads off = Trumptard 'winning'
"Mission Accomplished"
In reply to Trump is a voluntary… by Klassenfeind
agreed, klassenfeind. Still, everything I read indicates that without Mattis last year and a few days ago, something much more severe might have happened.
And I fear that Bolton and his ilk will try to get mattis fired next. The missile debacle (even Syrian oppositon basically confirms 65-70 intercepted missiles) may be the argument they need to convince trump.
God help us all, if Mattis gets fired and a real madman appointed, like rumsfeld was, or wolfowitz, or rove.
In reply to Trump is a voluntary… by Klassenfeind
" Pretty tough to conduct sane foreign policy when traitors in the rear are a bigger threat than the supposed "enemy." Trust the plan. "
what is "the plan"? The latest thing I saw from the q-anon scamsters was "Iran next! Trust the plan!". DUh, that's exactly been the plan of the neocon war hawks all the time. Which goes to show that q-anon scamsters are actually nothing but deep sh!t assets who are trying to keep core trump supporters alligned even though Trump's actions mark a 180 from what he once promised and stood for.
"Folks, listen it's not what it looks like, it's not what it seems, don't trust your eyes, don't trust your ears and above all, don't trust your own brain! Instead, trust the plan! Truist "the plan!""
yeah, Sure. Fuck q-annon. And fuck Corsi and the rest of the deep sh!t's fifth column
In reply to Pretty tough to conduct sane… by One of We
"Iran next" means Iran gets the North Korea treatment.
By the way, the Korean War is about to end. Courtesy of your president.
In reply to " Pretty tough to conduct… by fx
White hats didn't have to defeat North Korea just cleaned out the deep state cabal and viola, no more rocket man/dotard talk and the Korean pen might be even be reunified. This with nearly the entire government trying to hamstring the whole process.....
In reply to "Iran next" means Iran gets… by tmosley
what's the north korea treatment, exactly, mosley?
Last time I checked, the threat by the USA of totally destroying the country was still hanging over it.
The q-anon scamsters have been exposed for all to see. This missile attack was not a show for the gallery or to somehow fool the deep sh!t. It was a real attack, though almost completely repelled, much to the surprise of the warmongers.
I was scratching my head even listening to the narrative of corsi and his other idiots. At once, they said, the misiles were actually not targeted at syrian troups but at deep sh!t assets and chemical warehouses of the terrorists. A few minutes later they said it is all a show to fool the deep sh!t. i.e., firing some missiles into the middle of nowhere. What of the two is it? And does anyone seriosuly believe the McCains and his ilk do not have the connections and the intel resources to instantly see through it?
And why would the syrian air defense and the russians intercept 65-70 of those missiles if they were really targeted at terrorists and deep sh!t assets? Or do you want to tell me that the Syrian opposition is somehow involved and confirmed the syrian govt's numbers because they too, are aboard "the plan"? Seriously?
In reply to "Iran next" means Iran gets… by tmosley
Hahahaha, Jesus fucking Christ, the Korean War is ending.
You clowns are truly ridiculous.
>This missile attack was not a show for the gallery or to somehow fool the deep sh!t
I was going to type out again how ridiculous you are, but I think I'm going to leave it at that. ZERO DEATHS despite leveled buildings.
In reply to what's the north korea… by fx
That building (despite having been cleared by OPCW inspectors who had visited it quite recently) was leveled per agreement, hence it had been evacuated (and it had no missile defense). The Syrians and Russians are claiming the shot-down missiles were heading for active air bases, which do have missile defense, which worked; but if they had not worked, then likely there would have been injuries/fatalities.
In reply to Hahahaha, Jesus fucking… by tmosley
If US withdraws troops from S. Korea and signs peace with N. Korea, it will end, but N. Korea will have gotten what it wanted the whole time. Probably then N. Korea will agree to de-nuclearize (but slowly, to make sure US does not cheat) and China may place N. Korea under its nuclear umbrella.
Of course this requires the Orangutan acting reasonably and going along with joint Korean wishes. Given the dregs of evil the Orangutan has placed next to him, I'm not optimistic.
But S. Korea may very well kick US out, with some arrangement like China assuring the peace between the two Koreas. Would that be an Orangutan win?
In reply to "Iran next" means Iran gets… by tmosley
I believe it when I see it. It was not until 2 years ago (not even) that the US army even acknowledged being there. Even though they had a lot of troups there for more than 5 years.
The arab monarchies are already wetting their pants by the pure thought of sending their soldiers there. So fopr all the declared willingness, they will rather pay billions of $$ to the Us so that Trump keeps the US troups in Syria.
Not to forget that without the presence of US troups, Russia will be free to bomb the shit out of the terrorists and the arab mercenaries .
In reply to With no apologies whatsoever… by tmosley
You will forget about it a week after it happens.
In reply to I believe it when I see it… by fx
" With no apologies whatsoever to the peanutz and the clownz, the US will MOST ASSUREDLY be withdrawing from Syria "
I wish you were right... If you are ~ we'll all rejoice together...
But do us all a favor... If it DOESN'T HAPPEN (which,sadly, most of us fear will be the case)
Will you please WITHDRAW from ZH?
I get enough of my daily dose of bullshit from reading blowhard comments from Trump via his Twitter account... I don't need that amplified by your proclivity towards the art of being a sycophant.
In reply to With no apologies whatsoever… by tmosley
You still only get $1.50 even if you double-space.
In reply to " With no apologies… by DillyDilly
Hahaha, the clown cultist wants the non-clown to withdraw from ZH. Imagine that!
In reply to " With no apologies… by DillyDilly
Mosley, I'm going to use my first post to note that while Trump Derangement Syndrome is a real thing, and it has made much of the Left absolutely batshit, you, Sir, represent its opposite - a desperate, fanboyish, clownish adherence to the idea of Trump as Redeemer.
Whether he's always been a fraud, or has been trapped and constrained by the 'deep state' - Trump is not the savior you make him out to be. He means more of the same wars and debt and there will be no wall, nor no unbelievable health care.
And he is absolutely owned by right wing Israel Firsters/Zionists of the Chabad/Likud/Shas variety - in other words, the fundamentalist Jewish Supremacists who really believe Israel is meant to rule the world as a global power, but that first, American blood and treasure must give little 'Israel' "living space" where those pesky Ay-rabs live - some of them Christian and/or descendants of people who lived in the Levant for many thousands of years.
Trump isn't Hitler.
But what you don't seem to grasp is that he isn't the messiah, either. Just another puppet working for international banks, the MIC, and Transnational Zionism.
As I see it, anyway. Maybe I'm wrong.
In reply to With no apologies whatsoever… by tmosley
Empty assertions.
In reply to Mosley, I'm going to use my… by I Am Jack's Ma…
http://www.teoti.com/politics/154464-everyone-received-their-copy-of-todays-talking-points-comprehensive-strategy.html?forumid=54&page=1
No, they are not at all. Trump sends who to represent the US to work on Israel/Palestine 'peace'? 3 Orthodox Jews, all ultra-Zionists, all with ties to the "settler community."
This tells you that he isn't putting American interests first. So does him taking {purportedly} 20m from Sheldon Adelson. Appointing Pompeo and Bolton and Haley mean he isn't draining the swamp but refilling it - that went for his twin Goldman hires, too.
As to Syria specifically, Trump has been in office for over a year and in that time the US footprint in Syria - bases, special ops, have all been on the increase. We probably have 8-10 k troops in country. The buck stops with Trump. Those bases were not placed to fight ISIS - they were placed to Balkanize the country, particularly to carve off the NE and occupy the se corner. This happened during Trump's presidency. Ongoing support to Al Qaeda and strikes on the SAA have also happened. The US has rescued and shuttled ISIS mercs away.
But we're going to leave Syria, and you think Trump plans to or wants to - because he said so days before reversing course?
Why wouldn't your theory be he said that only to claim he wanted to leave Syria but was "forced by the generals" to stay?
Guy is a puppet of Likud/Chabad Zionists, obviously, and presumably to powerful globalist banking interests.
TDS is real. But so is its opposite - Mosleyism.
In reply to Empty assertions. by tmosley
I hope you are right tmosley. I can't think of a dumber idea than nation-building anywhere in the middle east.
In reply to With no apologies whatsoever… by tmosley
In reply to With no apologies whatsoever… by tmosley
As the chemical weapons culprit responsibility becomes clear to the global community - yes, you are correct.
In reply to With no apologies whatsoever… by tmosley
Not sure about that.
Trump may already be tired of 'winning' after the latest missile strike debacle
In reply to Knowing Trump he'll soon… by BennyBoy
Since these clowns aren't representing me, and since they are actively trying to suppress the citizens that voted for them and pay their salary.... I'd say it's beyond time for some well-positioned IEDs. They want to fight and kill, fine. Let's bring it to their kids' schools. No mercy. It's you or them, hard to believe we don't have more patriots with nothing more to lose. I'll celebrate the first assassination and I'm so fucking far from alone... that if I held some elected position in this country I'd be expecting a bullet to the back of the head at some point. It's going to happen.
In reply to Not sure about that. Trump… by fx
So does Deep Snorkeler!
In reply to Macron has eez head up eez… by UndergroundPost
The notion of completely destroying Isis is the trap, but also contains within it the incredibly uncomfortable answer that the West is not yet prepared to face: Islam itself has never been compatible with non-islam.
In reply to Macron has eez head up eez… by UndergroundPost
i posit if Israeli's turned TALPIOT on themselves ie how to help their neighboring Palestinians help themselves,
we might have a less murderous outcome
In reply to Remember Five points: 1… by Chupacabra-322
I thought it was, "the Zionist cries out in pain as he strikes you", but I grok your meaning.
In reply to Remember Five points: 1… by Chupacabra-322
Score one for the deep state. However, Trump is far from finished despite what the lame MSM would have you believe. Showcased by the fact that day after day, his approval continues to trend higher. Believe nothing, trust nothing.
https://goldsilverliberty.blogspot.ca/2018/04/trumps-approval-continues…
In reply to Remember Five points: 1… by Chupacabra-322
"Is Trump Now A Prisoner Of The War Party?"
~ Yes.
Weenie Man Trump
In America, no one is actually mentally ill anymore.
This is the new Trump Era. Trump has set a new behavioral
and cognitive standard. Normality is so yesterday.
We are in a magical time.
In reply to "Is Trump Now A Prisoner Of… by wmbz
"In the ABC's, we all must face, can we try and keep a little grace?"
-Grateful Dead
Trump's says, "no, no we can't"
In reply to Trump by Deep Snorkeler
Everything Trump says he says for effect. He's never been held accountable for what he says, so he feels no obligation to say anything honestly. Sometimes he does, and sometimes he doesn't, and you or I won't know which was which until Trump actually acts.
So we have to ignore everything he says, or at least hear it and note it and not give it any particular credence until Trump actually takes action and the facts are in.
This has worked for Trump throughout his life whenever whomever he's dealing with it has more at stake than Trump himself does. The key to dealing with Trump appears to be to make sure he has more at stake than you do. That's not always easy or possible. So the best thing is to never have any serious dealings with somebody like that. And absolutely to not read his Twitter feed or respond to anything he says. Actions only.
As for Syria, just about everything I've heard in the past 5 years has turned out to be a lie, so for now I'm going to assume everything I hear going forward will be a lie as well. Pulling our troops out would be great. And no matter what, every young person I talk to, I will strongly advise to never go into the military, or the government.
In reply to "In the ABC's, we all must… by DingleBarryObummer
LOL, depends upon how the "land" deal in Syria goes
Um, if the deep state is going to what they want regardless, he could always resign and say "in good conscience, I can't carry out this evil."
Then we could have some vindication and sanity in our lives. But he won't. That should tell you something.
That is a fair statement but you cannot fix the system when you are outside of it. If he pulls out our troops and starts to close down overseas operations, that will be awesome.
In reply to Pat Buchanan Asks "Is Trump… by DingleBarryObummer
...and why didn't he try and get congressional approval? They would have said "no" and the whole thing would have gotten jammed up. And if they bombed anyway it would be blatantly apparent that they were going against the will of the people. Right now it's still kind of vague, with those propaganda poll numbers going up.
In reply to That is a fair statement but… by GunnyG
With all the war mongers in congress, that vote could have gone either way.
In reply to ...and why didn't he try and… by DingleBarryObummer
And with all the dirt being thrown at Trump, they won't chance their own Stormy tales being brought around (and they've all got such tales).
And who, other than war pig scumbags, would want to find and keep this dirt on pols & others?
In reply to With all the war mongers in… by Cautiously Pes…