Russia Is Ready For Possible SWIFT Cutoff, Debt-Sale Ban

As we pointed out earlier, White House chief economic advisor Larry Kudlow said Tuesday afternoon that further sanctions against Russia were "under consideration" at the White House - denying reports that sanctions had been abandoned at President Trump's behest.
Over the weekend, UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said another round of sanctions would be announced as soon as Monday.
And while Kudlow insists there's "no confusion" at the White House, Russian media are reporting that the Kremlin is prepared for even the most dramatic actions by the US Treasury, including bans on selling Russian debt and the prohibition of Russian banks from using the SWIFT network.
While Sberbank CEO Herman Gref has side he doesn't expect the US and European Union to follow through with threats to boot Russia out of SWIFT, as TASS reported, the Kremlin has been working with the country's banking system to create its own domestic version of SWIFT.
We have been tracking the 'relationship' between Russia and the international payments system SWIFT since 2013, when we first reported that the NSA had somehow implanted itself inside SWIFT, and had been tracking flows through the global USD-intermediated financial transaction system.
It wasn't long after this revelation that Russia started planning its own (possibly BRICS-based) global financial system in furtherance of its goal of de-dollarization.
A year later, the UK demanded that the EU consider kicking Russia out of SWIFT as part of the sanctions levied in response to Russia's purported activities in Ukraine.
However, removing Russia from the system would carry certain risks, since it would create the opportunity for Russia to demonstrate that it can survive without SWIFT, possibly inspiring other countries to follow its lead.
But in addition to Russia's preparations for leaving SWIFT, the country's central bank said Tuesday that it has a plan for monetizing Russian debt should the US prevent Americans and others who want to maintain their access to the US financial system from trading in Russian debt instruments.
The UK is also reportedly considering a ban on Russian debt trading in the City of London.
To wit, Russian authorities are considering the creation of a special bank to buy OFZs and "classifying the identities of those who will be buying them," according to an anonymous source quoted by Sputnik.
Already, Russian state tech giant Rostec will use Russia's homemade analogue of the SWIFT interbank network for cash-transfer services, the company revealed over the weekend, per RT.
Rostec CEO Igor Zavyalov has said that the new system will reduce Russia's dependence on foreign providers.
Despite Kudlow's declaration, it's unlikely that the US would resort to banning Russian banks from using SWIFT, or from trading in Russian debt, according to Sputnik.
But even more important than the SWIFT workaround, hough Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said there are no plans to ban trading in Russian debt, the Kremlin is still worried that the US might try to stem trading in Russian sovereign debt, and possibly even Russian credit and equities.
Back in February, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said Russian banks are prepared to operate without SWIFT, the a telecommunications network used to transfer funds between accounts at various global banks.
"Certainly, it is unpleasant, as it will prove a stumbling block for companies and banks, and will slow down work. It will be inevitable to deploy some aged technologies for information transfer and calculations. However, the companies are technically and psychologically ready for the shutdown as this threat was repeatedly voiced," Dvorkovich said.
Russian leaders have been wary of being cut off by western-controlled financial services ever since MasterCard abruptly cut off its payment system from serving clients of seven Russian banks after Washington imposed its first set of sanctions on Moscow in 2014.
Of course, the US has threatened to cut off countries - even important allies - from the international banking system before. (Indeed, it's a threat frequently leveraged against nations, like Pakistan, which will be added to a list of terrorism financing nations).
@ USD - "the bell tolls for thee..."
Anyone care to guess at how soon the third World War starts, officially?
My thought is 2019...because hindsight is 2020.
maybe we can hunt these khazarians down after their henchmen go unpaid..
they so need to die for all the hurt they have caused..
WWIII started on 9/11/2001
Putin: Check mate bitchezzz
"... The Russians are already selling their oil to China against Chinese yuan and then buying gold on the Shanghai Gold Exchange using yuan-denominated gold futures contracts." https://www.lawtodaymag.co/2017/12/the-golden-petro-yuan-and-the-chinese-bride-in-the-arabian-desert/
It's not just Iran receiving gold for oil deliveries.
That merits special attention, apparently.
I don't know what's dumber... The US not securing it's own border while securing Israel's or the US pretending it still has a monopoly on digital money transfer.
My money's on starting a war after decades of letting weapons R+D go to line pockets........
All according to plan.
1. Establish central banks, take over money creation
2. Instigate inflation cycle, encourage debt ( Personal, corporate, government )
3. Establish reserve currency, cause network effect that draws all other central banks to work together.
4. Start welfare slaves to match up with debt slaves.
5. Eliminate as much incentive to work as possible, max regulations, income taxes, monopolys
6. Eliminate trade barriers ( allow wealthy societies to export jobs to poor societes )
7. Eliminate boarders. Free flow of peoples to spread crime and poverty uniformly
8. War
9. In aftermath of war, less population, debt jubilee, consolidate remaining slaves in new one world government.
Amerika is really living up to it's reputation as a bully...
Trying to instigate wars everywhere... at once !!!
North Korea
Russia
Syria
Iran
China
How can this end well for Trump ??? Really didn't expect him to be such a megalomaniac warmonger...
It will take decades to repair this foreign policy disaster...
And all this because of what? No gassing... No poisoning... just lies.
I hate us.
it isn't "us" it is (((them))).. we got hijacked.
They actually started building the infrastructure after Obama thought he could bully Putin around with his line in the sand and ridiculous sanctions in 2013. Pretty sure the CIA actually gassed those people, no poison.
it really sucks to be on the wrong side of history.
We have met the enemy and it is US.
Look, it's just a few 'glorious' bastards... I haven't found a single 'real person' that agrees with Trump's $hitshow...
The question should be - How do we stop them ???
CUT THEIR $$$ OFF !!! THAT'S HOW YOU CHOP THE SNAKE'S HEAD OFF...
Now #9, don't you know that (((They))) are ALWAYS "the Victim"?
THEY are going to get THEIRS good and hard for what (((they))) have done..
(((They))) will do everything to drag us down with (((them))), guarenteed.
amen bro, no doubt about that.
Personally it will not last past this year because all consequences are accelerating.
My chancellor Osborne "the draper" never made any economic policies past this year.
This was over a 5 year stretch nothing past 2018.
Best to assume this year.From my own geopolitical insights I thought it would be last year and planned on it.
DJT getting elected just delayed it a year.
The west has to go now or surrender,I think Xi gave DJT a way out in Peking,but the deep state is now back in full
control after a temporary glitch in the matrix.
Out of their cold dead hands.
Is it just me or does it seem like the people pulling the levers of power in the US are acting like complete assholes more and more every day??
Desperation makes it happen.
you must understand who and from where they came..
Yes - which is why the USSA/ISISrael/UKKK Kriminal Kosha Kabal also goes by the moniker 'Axis Of Assholes'
And then our money printing problems will multiply more "swiftly".
Strengthen thine allies ... let China take the cut on all trades in yuan.
Drop the gold bomb Vlad, fuck SWIFT
Europe needs natural gas. Russia needs money. Sounds like a natural partnership.
No swift, no gas. Show us how much you like those wind farms when you're freezing in the winter, or roasting in the summer. Maybe time to stop the bullshit politics.
Try this make Europe pay in Yuan for that gas? Refuse all other forms of payment ... going to get ugly.
By the way to combat any and all sanctions we decided +20% tarrifs ... just to offset losses elsewhere.
AND ALL SANCTIONED ITEMS NOW WILL ONLY BE TRADED IN PETROYUAN ... that is the killer. Well you have blocked trade anyway = $0 so from here on in trade only in yuan as it grows is a bonus from nothing.
The stupid assholes in the west this was always going to be the outcome.
Funny thing is they would have to sell something of value first in order to get CNY. Or get an loan upfront in CNY.
old political saying...if you like your bullshit, you can keep your bullshit, and they do.
That's part of the whole anti Russian Agenda,the US wants to sell LNG to Europe so the Competition needs to be "neutralized". Al Capone would be proud of this US Government.....
Once Russia leaves for good they will soon notice.
They were laughing when Russia banned food imports from Europe. They soon stopped that though.
Theres plenty of companies will get their asses kicked financially when Russia walks away away from SWIFT
PS keep sending the money for the gas though or Europewill grind to halt.
Should have cut off these fuck heads a long time ago...
they get cut all the time, the reason humans cant recognize their mistakes is because their life span is so short.
80 YEARS AGO EDGAR CAYCE PREDICTED PUTIN’S ROLE IN STOPPING WW3:
"Europe is as a house broken up. Some years ago there was the experience of a mighty peoples being overridden for the gratification and satisfaction of a few, irrespective of any other man’s right. That peoples are going through the experience of being born again, and is the thorn in the flesh to many a political and financial nation in Europe, in the world… Q. What is the name of that nation referred to? A. Russia!" (3976-8)
What is it with Russians these days?
Instead of the stalwart men who beat back the Nazis & Bolsheviks (lol) they've become whiny little bitchez pleading with the world to protect it's Government Sponsored Entities and the oligarchs who run them.
Their forefathers must be rolling in their graves in disgust ;-)
after awhile I would think you would get tired of seeing your countryside/men blown to fvkn bits?
The US has not had the death and destruction that has been laid at Russia's doorstep throughout history..
I would never call the Russians a bunch of pusses..
ever..
I have met some spetsnaz and there is none tougher on this planet.
Yeah, we never had a fucking Car Czar until Obama either and Spetsnaz isn't exactly a common Russian but it is interesting you would introduce one of Russia's elite military arms into this, instead of Kommisars shooting fellow Russians in the back.
Is the Spetsnaz going to enforce Russia's will on someone? ;-)
a good way to get a through beating is to under estimate your opponent...
Piss off Vlad to the point he unleashes the Spetsnaz on some of our crooked so called leaders and see who has balls then..
I don't think Vlad fears our tranny special forces a bit.
Well Vlads former vassals...errr, allies...were the Stasi so I guess you have a point, of course, they aren't around as a nation anymore either ;-)
when the nut cutting gets to the final stage it soon becomes what is a want and what is a need, and Europe NEEDS russia and will WANT the US to fvk right off.
you can see the shift happening ..
Ahhh, you misunderstood me.
I want Europe to stand, on it's own, without us. Or cave. It really makes no difference to me.
Then I won't have to listen to their socialist, elitist snobbery anymore ;-)
most of the time allies are not worth the powder to blow them to hell, IE.. Israel. Russia has managed just fine with out so called friends.
The US is stomping their dicks straight into the dirt and the madmen in power better hope when the allies turn they spare using the cannons.
I happened to notice, you made no comment about czars, oligarchs, Stasi, KGB, Bolsheviks, vassals, empires & GSE's ;-)
I was married to a Russian who knocked out her alcoholic Father with a cast iron skillet and then had her Mother help drag him outside the apartment and took his apartment keys. When he woke up, she yelled through the door and told him leave and to never come back. He did. She was 12 years old.
Now tell me again how the Russians are pussies.
Any sanctions on the US, the UK, Saudis, and/or Israelis for supporting Al Qaeda and/or ISIS in Libya, Iraq, and Syria?
Funny thing about QAnon - he didn't seem to know that Iran got its own cash back, in paper form, because Iran was booted out of the Swift system years ago.
A swift kick in the balls is coming from Putin.