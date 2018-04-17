Russia Is Ready For Possible SWIFT Cutoff, Debt-Sale Ban

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/17/2018 - 18:55

As we pointed out earlier, White House chief economic advisor Larry Kudlow said Tuesday afternoon that further sanctions against Russia were "under consideration" at the White House - denying reports that sanctions had been abandoned at President Trump's behest.

Over the weekend, UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said another round of sanctions would be announced as soon as Monday.

And while Kudlow insists there's "no confusion" at the White House, Russian media are reporting that the Kremlin is prepared for even the most dramatic actions by the US Treasury, including bans on selling Russian debt and the prohibition of Russian banks from using the SWIFT network.

While Sberbank CEO Herman Gref has side he doesn't expect the US and European Union to follow through with threats to boot Russia out of SWIFT, as TASS reported, the Kremlin has been working with the country's banking system to create its own domestic version of SWIFT.

We have been tracking the 'relationship' between Russia and the international payments system SWIFT since 2013, when we first reported that the NSA had somehow implanted itself inside SWIFT, and had been tracking flows through the global USD-intermediated financial transaction system.

It wasn't long after this revelation that Russia started planning its own (possibly BRICS-based) global financial system in furtherance of its goal of de-dollarization.

A year later, the UK demanded that the EU consider kicking Russia out of SWIFT as part of the sanctions levied in response to Russia's purported activities in Ukraine.

However, removing Russia from the system would carry certain risks, since it would create the opportunity for Russia to demonstrate that it can survive without SWIFT, possibly inspiring other countries to follow its lead.

Swift

But in addition to Russia's preparations for leaving SWIFT, the country's central bank said Tuesday that it has a plan for monetizing Russian debt should the US prevent Americans and others who want to maintain their access to the US financial system from trading in Russian debt instruments.

The UK is also reportedly considering a ban on Russian debt trading in the City of London.

To wit, Russian authorities are considering the creation of a special bank to buy OFZs and "classifying the identities of those who will be buying them," according to an anonymous source quoted by Sputnik.

Already, Russian state tech giant Rostec will use Russia's homemade analogue of the SWIFT interbank network for cash-transfer services, the company revealed over the weekend, per RT.

Rostec CEO Igor Zavyalov has said that the new system will reduce Russia's dependence on foreign providers.

Despite Kudlow's declaration, it's unlikely that the US would resort to banning Russian banks from using SWIFT, or from trading in Russian debt, according to Sputnik.

But even more important than the SWIFT workaround, hough Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said there are no plans to ban trading in Russian debt, the Kremlin is still worried that the US might try to stem trading in Russian sovereign debt, and possibly even Russian credit and equities.

Back in February, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said Russian banks are prepared to operate without SWIFT, the a telecommunications network used to transfer funds between accounts at various global banks.

"Certainly, it is unpleasant, as it will prove a stumbling block for companies and banks, and will slow down work. It will be inevitable to deploy some aged technologies for information transfer and calculations. However, the companies are technically and psychologically ready for the shutdown as this threat was repeatedly voiced," Dvorkovich said.

Russian leaders have been wary of being cut off by western-controlled financial services ever since MasterCard abruptly cut off its payment system from serving clients of seven Russian banks after Washington imposed its first set of sanctions on Moscow in 2014.

Of course, the US has threatened to cut off countries - even important allies - from the international banking system before. (Indeed, it's a threat frequently leveraged against nations, like Pakistan, which will be added to a list of terrorism financing nations). 

Comments

Pinto Currency Truther Tue, 04/17/2018 - 19:27 Permalink

"... The Russians are already selling their oil to China against Chinese yuan and then buying gold on the Shanghai Gold Exchange using yuan-denominated gold futures contracts." https://www.lawtodaymag.co/2017/12/the-golden-petro-yuan-and-the-chinese-bride-in-the-arabian-desert/

It's not just Iran receiving gold for oil deliveries.

That merits special attention, apparently.

FreeMoney Pinto Currency Tue, 04/17/2018 - 20:00 Permalink

All according to plan.  

1.  Establish central banks, take over money creation

2.  Instigate inflation cycle, encourage debt ( Personal, corporate, government )

3.  Establish reserve currency, cause network effect that draws all other central banks to work together.

4.  Start welfare slaves to match up with debt slaves.

5.  Eliminate as much incentive to work as possible, max regulations, income taxes, monopolys

6.  Eliminate trade barriers ( allow wealthy societies to export jobs to poor societes )

7.  Eliminate boarders.  Free flow of peoples to spread crime and poverty uniformly

8.  War

9.  In aftermath of war, less population, debt jubilee, consolidate remaining slaves in new one world government.

Winston Churchill Croesus Tue, 04/17/2018 - 19:27 Permalink

Best to assume this year.From my own geopolitical insights I thought it would be last year and planned on it.

DJT getting elected just delayed it a year.

The west has to go now or surrender,I think Xi gave DJT a way out in Peking,but the deep state is now back in full

control after a temporary glitch in the matrix.

Out of their cold dead hands.

mkkby Tue, 04/17/2018 - 19:05 Permalink

Europe needs natural gas.  Russia needs money.  Sounds like a natural partnership. 

No swift, no gas.  Show us how much you like those wind farms when you're freezing in the winter, or roasting in the summer.  Maybe time to stop the bullshit politics.

GreatUncle mkkby Tue, 04/17/2018 - 19:11 Permalink

Try this make Europe pay in Yuan for that gas? Refuse all other forms of payment ... going to get ugly.

By the way to combat any and all sanctions we decided +20% tarrifs ... just to offset losses elsewhere.

AND ALL SANCTIONED ITEMS NOW WILL ONLY BE TRADED IN PETROYUAN ... that is the killer. Well you have blocked trade anyway = $0 so from here on in trade only in yuan as it grows is a bonus from nothing.

The stupid assholes in the west this was always going to be the outcome.

Joiningupthedots Tue, 04/17/2018 - 19:11 Permalink

Once Russia leaves for good they will soon notice.

They were laughing when Russia banned food imports from Europe. They soon stopped that though.

Theres plenty of companies will get their asses kicked financially when Russia walks away away from SWIFT

PS keep sending the money for the gas though or Europewill grind to halt.

Moribundus Tue, 04/17/2018 - 19:15 Permalink

80 YEARS AGO EDGAR CAYCE PREDICTED PUTIN’S ROLE IN STOPPING WW3: 

"Europe is as a house broken up. Some years ago there was the experience of a mighty peoples being overridden for the gratification and satisfaction of a few, irrespective of any other man’s right. That peoples are going through the experience of being born again, and is the thorn in the flesh to many a political and financial nation in Europe, in the world… Q. What is the name of that nation referred to? A. Russia!" (3976-8)

nmewn Tue, 04/17/2018 - 19:19 Permalink

What is it with Russians these days?

Instead of the stalwart men who beat back the Nazis & Bolsheviks (lol) they've become whiny little bitchez pleading with the world to protect it's Government Sponsored Entities and the oligarchs who run them.

Their forefathers must be rolling in their graves in disgust ;-)

Number 9 nmewn Tue, 04/17/2018 - 19:24 Permalink

after awhile I would think you would get tired of seeing your countryside/men blown to fvkn bits? 

The US has not had the death and destruction that has been laid at Russia's doorstep throughout history..

I would never call the Russians a bunch of pusses..

ever..

I have met some spetsnaz and there is none tougher on this planet.

nmewn Number 9 Tue, 04/17/2018 - 19:27 Permalink

Yeah, we never had a fucking Car Czar until Obama either and Spetsnaz isn't exactly a common Russian but it is interesting you would introduce one of Russia's elite military arms into this, instead of Kommisars shooting fellow Russians in the back.

Is the Spetsnaz going to enforce Russia's will on someone? ;-)

Number 9 nmewn Tue, 04/17/2018 - 19:59 Permalink

most of the time allies are not worth the powder to blow them to hell, IE.. Israel. Russia has managed just fine with out so called friends.

The US is stomping their dicks straight into the dirt and the madmen in power better hope when the allies turn they spare using the cannons. 

Beowulf55 Number 9 Tue, 04/17/2018 - 20:13 Permalink

I was married to a Russian who knocked out her alcoholic Father with a cast iron skillet and then had her Mother help drag him outside the apartment and took his apartment keys.  When he woke up, she yelled through the door and told him leave and to never come back.  He did.  She was 12 years old.

Now tell me again how the Russians are pussies.

I Am Jack's Ma… Tue, 04/17/2018 - 19:28 Permalink

Any sanctions on the US, the UK, Saudis, and/or Israelis for supporting Al Qaeda and/or ISIS in Libya, Iraq, and Syria?

 

Funny thing about QAnon - he didn't seem to know that Iran got its own cash back, in paper form, because Iran was booted out of the Swift system years ago.