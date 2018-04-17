Starbucks To Close Over 8,000 Locations For Sensitivity Training After Arrest Of Two Black Men

Starbucks will close down more than 8,000 of its US shops on May 29 to train nearly 175,000 employees in "racial bias education," following an incident in which a store manager called the police on a pair of black men at a Philadelphia location who were reportedly waiting for a friend to arrive.
Video of the two men being hauled off in handcuffs for trespassing went viral after it was published on social media - leading to a public apology by the company amid growing protests.
@Starbucks The police were called because these men hadn’t ordered anything. They were waiting for a friend to show up, who did as they were taken out in handcuffs for doing nothing. All the other white ppl are wondering why it’s never happened to us when we do the same thing. pic.twitter.com/0U4Pzs55Ci— Melissa DePino (@missydepino) April 12, 2018
Outside the Starbucks today pic.twitter.com/vcr9QstkRT— Melissa DePino (@missydepino) April 14, 2018
The protest is growing outside the @Starbucks. The woman on the right in the red shirt is 90 years old and told a story about her father who died when she was 9 as a result of racial profiling and police brutality. pic.twitter.com/DxQb5OYtSG— Melissa DePino (@missydepino) April 14, 2018
<thought balloon> I should have picked a STEM major pic.twitter.com/rRO2fMDO2o— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 16, 2018
“I’ve spent the last few days in Philadelphia with my leadership team listening to the community, learning what we did wrong and the steps we need to take to fix it,” said Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson in a Tuesday statement. “While this is not limited to Starbucks, we’re committed to being a part of the solution. Closing our stores for racial bias training is just one step in a journey that requires dedication from every level of our company and partnerships in our local communities.”
The sensitivity training will be developed with input from local and national experts on racial bias - including Bryan Stevenson, founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative; Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund; Heather McGhee, president of Demos; former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder; and Jonathan Greenblatt, ceo of the Anti-Defamation League
On Monday, Johnson met with the two men to apologize in a private meeting for what he called "reprehensible" circumstances which led to their arrest.
"I will fix this," Johnson added in a recorded message.
Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson calls the arrest of two men "reprehensible" in a new apology. https://t.co/jhqJ2ZSbE9 pic.twitter.com/lEvKiE7kM8— Inside Edition (@InsideEdition) April 17, 2018
Johnson also told "Good Morning America" that "what happened to those two gentlemen was wrong," and that the company was actively reviewing the actions of the store manager who called the cops. The manager has been fired.
“My responsibility is to look not only to that individual but look more broadly at the circumstances that set that up just to ensure that never happens again,” Johnson said Monday.
COO Rosalind Brewer, a black woman, told NPR that the incident was "a teachable moment for all of us," saying that as an African American executive who has a 23-year-old son, she found the viral videos of the incident painful to watch.
“It would be easy for us to say that this was a one-employee situation, but I have to tell you, it’s time for us to, myself included, take personal responsibility here and do the best that we can to make sure we do everything we can”
One of the two cellphone videos of the incident had over 9 million views by Monday morning, reports the Washington Post.
A spokesman for Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner said that there "wasn't sufficient evidence to charge [the men] with a crime."
Johnson said Monday that there are scenarios that warrant a call to police — including threats and other disturbances — but that in this case, “it was completely inappropriate to engage the police.”
...
The police were criticized for their handling of the situation. On Monday, the department referred to the police commissioner’s Facebook Live video from Saturday. Commissioner Richard Ross said in the video that one or both of the men asked to use the restroom but had not purchased anything. An employee said Starbucks company policy was to refuse the use of the restrooms to non-customers and asked the men to leave, according to Ross. The employee called the police when they refused. -WaPo
“These officers did absolutely nothing wrong. They followed policy; they did what they were supposed to do. They were professional in all their dealings with these gentlemen,” Ross said in the video. “And instead, they got the opposite back.” Ross said police arrested the men after they refused three requests to leave.
Starbucks executives were described as "very contrite" during a meeting with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, who said that Starbucks “will cooperate fully with our probes of the matter, particularly the Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations’ review of Starbucks’ policies. All parties agree that the outcome of this incident was extremely unfortunate and that’s why we are reviewing the incident seriously.”
He added: “This is not just a Starbucks issue. This is a societal issue. People can react differently to others based on skin color, and that is wrong. We have work to do, and we need to do so productively.”
There is currently no companywide guidelines for Starbucks employees to follow in regards to asking members of the public to leave, one company official said. Instead, Starbucks leaves safety and customer service decisions up to store managers, a store manager told the Washington Post on condition of anonymity.
Managers may leave restroom doors unlocked or add key-code entries if they feel the store is more at risk of criminal behavior. A store in the same area of Philadelphia was hit with an armed robbery recently, the official said. -WaPo
Meanwhile, that picture of the Starbucks employee being shouted at by protesters turned into a caption contest:
"YOUR KAKISTOCRACY IS COLLAPSING AFTER ITS LAMENTABLE JOURNEY." pic.twitter.com/fr9hOp1x9p— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 16, 2018
“WHY ARE YOU NO LONGER SELLING PUMPKIN SPICE LATTES WHEN IT’S 38 DEGREES OUTSIDE?!” pic.twitter.com/kPFJE4EyNi— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 16, 2018
"HOW'S THAT DEGREE IN GENDER STUDIES WORKING OUT FOR YOU?" pic.twitter.com/D7zZd9xty7— Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) April 17, 2018
ADMIT THAT A LATTE IS JUST A FLAT WHITE, YOU HIPSTER DOOFUS. pic.twitter.com/CZH1q7urib— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) April 17, 2018
“Really earning my $12/hour today. Reaaaaalllllllly earning it.” pic.twitter.com/JLAxtSkebT— Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) April 16, 2018
Comments
lol
fuark they got the huffy cops on them!
>>>All the other white ppl are wondering why it’s never happened to us when we do the same thing.
Typical logic of a rich white idiot living in her liberal bubble. Because cops are just lovely to white people right? I'm white and get harassed by cops all the time, $110 fine for riding my bicycle on the footpath recently, it's an australian police state thing. Class is more important than race but rich cunts don't like to acknowledge that reality. Walk into starbucks as a rich white liberal sans shoes and see how you go, white guy natty dread forget about it.
In reply to lol by chumbawamba
What a joke of a company. This is what happens when you sign on to the cuck agenda.
In reply to fuark they got the huffy… by QueeroHedge
It was clearly a lawful arrest for trespassing. Starbucks is being more like Starcucks.
-chumblez.
In reply to What a joke of a company. … by The_Juggernaut
Starbucks is another artificially inflated Jewish company with a Jewish agenda. Chief amongst its goals is to overcharge for an average coffee on which a variety of stupid toppings is added. But that's okay in America because nobody knows what a good coffee is.
And of course if they can diss white people by giving more consideration to negroes they seize the opportunity, like the good Zionist agents they are.
It's too bad they don't close their locations forever. Maybe Americans of common sense should organize protests for that.
Starbucks, cheap coffee for stupid ethno-masochist hipsters.
----
It's okay not to be a Jew.
In reply to It was clearly a lawful… by chumbawamba
The only thing I want black in a Starcucks is the coffee.
-chumblez.
In reply to U by Adolph.H.
I like my coffee like I like my Presidents.
Weak.
In reply to The only thing I want black… by chumbawamba
This is hilarious. The jew system eating (or should I say drinking?) itself.
In reply to I like my coffee like I like… by Sanity Bear
Too bad theyre in philly. They could really use some bullet proof glass in that starbucks.
In reply to This is hilarious. The jew… by Gaius Frakkin'…
I actually heard this was /pol/'s work. Apparently this incident was not getting much attention at all, but then an anon contacted BLM and fed them all sorts of distorted info about it to make them chimp the hell out and protest starbucks, making it a national news story the MSM couldn't resist. It was to get back at Starbucks for their whole 'hiring migrants' stunt they pulled.
In reply to This is hilarious. The jew… by Gaius Frakkin'…
Oh this is fucking hilarious. It keeps getting better.
In reply to I actually heard this was … by AllTimeWhys
You liked Obama I assume.
In reply to I like my coffee like I like… by Sanity Bear
it's just verbal slapstick, don't read too much into it
In reply to You liked Obama I assume. by Boonster
Trump used to be weak...
But in 2 years... He's bombed Syria TWICE...
This most recent time, he managed to hit 32 out of 103 dumpsters he was aiming at!
MISSION ACCOMPLISSHED! [sugartits is no longer blubbering]...
~~~
Now THAT'S! Tough I tellya!
In reply to You liked Obama I assume. by Boonster
I heard in israel the kike soldiers get Starbucks on their bases for free, not sure if true but wouldn't be surprised.
In reply to U by Adolph.H.
Bullhorn pic is the best. Fucking dumb albino nig doesnt know hes converting a cuck beta. Using a bullhorn in someone's face is my go to way to gain an allies, and this poor fucking barista used to be a self hating white social justice warrior before today. lmao
And what is this training going to accomplish? Everyone in the service industry knows niggers dont tip. Why give good service to someone that doesnt tip especially if a white man is there waiting. He will tip you. If Starbucks cared about their employees theyd give customers classes on how to not tip like a nigger.
In reply to It was clearly a lawful… by chumbawamba
But don't they sell black coffee, too?
In reply to It was clearly a lawful… by chumbawamba
That's fine, it's the niggers that are the problem.
-chumblez.
In reply to But don't they sell black… by Erek
There's black coffee, and then there are niggers.
-chumblez.
In reply to But don't they sell black… by Erek
That's "coffee of color" you racist.
In reply to But don't they sell black… by Erek
African American coffee.
In reply to That's "coffee of color" you… by CORNFLOWER BLUE
African American coffee would just be a cup of cold water. You have to pay the electric bill to heat the water.
In reply to African American coffee. by chumbawamba
Das reighcyst.
In reply to African American coffee… by CORNFLOWER BLUE
Is there any dispute that store management, and then the police, asked the men, who had purchased nothing, to leave, and that these men refused? Any dispute at all?
Or is it that it simply doesn't matter? The Whitey So Rayciss narrative is a Borg meme - resistance is futile. Facts are irrelevant.
What if the media NEVER covered a story when cops shot an unarmed white guy? What if they NEVER covered as a story the times when white guys were arrested for refusing to believe a place they, somehow, leave they had no right to be?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Availability_heuristic
In reply to It was clearly a lawful… by chumbawamba
I'm sure the two "perps" will get a nice lump sum settlement...
In reply to What a joke of a company. … by The_Juggernaut
the store is located in Old City part of Philly, where white liberals live/work. What did those two guys expect by sitting in store and not buying a product?
NoVa
In reply to I'm sure the two "perps"… by Rat Race Winner
Yup the nigger lottery for not being smart enough to understand if you are in a place of business, not buying anything and are simply LOITERING (nogs of all ages love to loiter and will do so anyplace), the proprietor has the right to ask you to leave.
Why else stand around in a store if you aren't buying anything?
We don't have a "sensitivity" problem, we have a "rules don't apply to me" entitled nigger problem.
In reply to I'm sure the two "perps"… by Rat Race Winner
.
In reply to lol by chumbawamba
I
In reply to What a joke of a company. … by The_Juggernaut
To compensate they should change the name of Starbucks to Blackbucks.
In reply to lol by chumbawamba
Starcuck's new policy will be to allow people of color to use the restrooms w/o a purchase while whites will still be required to make a purchase. Of course, those that make a purchase and wish to use the facilities will have to wait because the RR's will be filled with non-buyers.
In reply to To compensate they should… by all-priced-in
Contest prizes:
Second Prize - Two weeks all expenses paid trip to Philadelphia
First Prize - One week all expenses paid trip to Philadelphia
In reply to lol by chumbawamba
Correct me if I'm wrong, but the arresting officer on the left is NOT IRISH
black irish
In reply to Correct me if I'm wrong, but… by ParkAveFlasher
top of the flake meter..
Wait a minute here...
Wasn't the story, that two men walked into Starbucks to use the bathroom; they were told that they could not, that Starbucks had a policy that one must be a customer to use the restrooms.
WTF is racist about that?
Then they refused to purchase anything, or leave. At that point it became trespassing...
This country... for fucks sake
Shit, I'm white, and I've been told the same damned thing a time or two. That I had to buy something, or leave. Seems fair to me
In reply to Wait a minute here... Wasn… by CamCam
But enforcing the law against dem Black folks be raycist n shit......
Gots ta have mercy on the 85 IQ boyz 'cause de don't be knowin no betta....see?
In reply to Then they refused to… by CamCam
It's Black Priviledge! Playing the victim card when one does not want to be held accountable for their own actions as any other person would (accept and) be expected to do.
In reply to But enforcing the law… by ZENDOG
LOL. Now wait - really? And they're going on an apology tour over this? I will never in my life buy their products again.
I kinda stopped already but I'm double stopped now... ^_^
Although I will miss the days of doing FTF gun purchases in their parking lot... ^_^
In reply to Then they refused to… by CamCam
And the poor fucker who was going by company policy gets fired. Damn
In reply to Then they refused to… by CamCam
This could backfire spectacularly! There's so much of this pandering to a PC stance now it's becoming wearisome.
In reply to Wait a minute here... Wasn… by CamCam
All rules that blacks are asked to follow are racist. Duh.
Reparations or something.
In reply to Wait a minute here... Wasn… by CamCam
Weird anyway. Why do they ask you your name?
for a minute i thought they weren't going to reopen......wishful thinking.
Get your black coffee now -- it'll be difficult after they complete their training.
Black Coffee Matters™
In reply to Get your black coffee now --… by gimli
Non-white coffee, please.
See? That wasn't so hard.
In reply to Get your black coffee now --… by gimli
Why leave the other ~ 12,000 open? close them too.
these 8000 have the highest percentage of white employees....they need to keep with the leftist narrative
In reply to Why leave the other ~ 12,000… by Sokhmate