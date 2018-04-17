'Stuck In Syria': Trump's Foreign Policy Encounters A 'Dangerous, Ambiguous Mess'

Authored by Retired US Army Colonel Lawrence Sellin via The Daily Caller,
Every national security decision should be made without emotion and based on probability and proportionality.
That is, what is the probability that a particular course of action will have the desired result within a reasonable time frame and with a limited expenditure of lives and money and is that effort proportional when compared to other national security needs?
For example, President Donald Trump has now decided keep U.S. troops in Syria to complete the mission - as the Pentagon describes - “to render ISIS unable to generate successful attacks against the homeland of the United States or against our allies.”
That goal is similar to the U.S. mission in Afghanistan to defeat or force the Taliban to the negotiating table to prevent Afghanistan from again becoming a launch pad for attacks against the United States and its allies.
It seems to me that the same forces are at work in Syria and the surrounding region that has kept us in Afghanistan for nearly 17 years. You may recall that we “defeated” the Taliban in 2001 and 2002.
Please tell me we are not going to be in Syria for 17 years.
After the president recently announced a withdrawal, the decision to maintain a U.S. military presence in Syria for an undetermined period was no doubt bolstered by the Department of Defense assertion that “the Syrian regime killed at least 45 people and sickened hundreds of others in a chemical weapons attack on Douma, Syria, April 7.”
According to the White House’s own report, the decision to blame the Syrian government for the reported chemical casualties in Douma and launch a missile strike on Syria appeared to be based nearly entirely on “descriptions of the attack in multiple media sources, the reported symptoms experienced by victims, videos and images.” Some of those sources are associated with Syrian opposition groups.
Objectively, if someone were to assess blame based on that type of unsubstantiated evidence, the probability of accuracy would be in the range of 50 percent. It may be proven that the Syrian government was responsible, but that was not clear when the attack was launched.
Without proper and timely diagnostic procedures and forensic analysis, it is not possible to determine unequivocally whether a chemical attack took place or to determine the agents used. It may now be too late for an independent authority to obtain a complete assessment of a crime scene that is over a week old with the contamination of physical evidence.
It is true that the Syrian regime under Bashar al-Assad has been repeatedly accused of using chemical weapons and, if past behavior is any indication, there is a likelihood of Syrian government culpability. Nevertheless, the Syrian rebels are also known to possess chemical weapons. The Islamist group accusing Assad of using chemical weapons in Douma, Jaish al-Islam, itself reportedly used chemical weapons against the Kurds in April 2016.
Something that has not been widely reported was the March 27th mass execution of 120 Syrian soldiers captured by ISIS-affiliated rebel forces in the Damascus area during a ceasefire to which the rebels had agreed.
The Trump administration described Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as a “monster.”
Frankly, I am having trouble distinguishing among the several monsters.
Based on the number of cruise missiles employed, the likely cost to U.S. taxpayers for the well-executed April 13 surgical strike would be between $100 and $200 million for the destruction of nine buildings and a bunker related to Syrian government’s chemical weapons capability.
Questions remain.
Does the Syrian government retain a chemical weapons capability? Yes.
Will this attack change the course of the Syrian civil war? No.
Will this attack deter the Syrian government from using chemical weapons in the future? Maybe.
Will this attack deter the Syrian rebels from using chemical weapons in the future? Maybe not.
Does this attack contribute to the official U.S. mission in Syria to defeat ISIS? No.
Any finally, would resources expended in places like Syria be better used solving problems at home, for example, securing our borders? The 2016 election said “yes.”
Comments
what a flaming fvktard the idiot in chief is..
i am convinced, obama was better.. now how sad is that?
The way that Trump was publicly crushed is instructive in a way that the Obama cave in was not.
In reply to what a flaming fvktard the… by Number 9
>Please tell me we are not going to be in Syria for 17 years.
We will be out within 363 days. Probably sooner.
In reply to The way that Trump was… by Billy the Poet
this is what you sound like, 1 minute till Wapner!====> Rain Man (7/11) Movie CLIP - One Minute to Wapner! (1988) HD - YouTube
In reply to >Please tell me we are not… by tmosley
"...the same forces are at work in Syria and the surrounding region..."
Translation: Israhell is the problem
We will NEVER get that truth straight up. Everybody's afraid to say it.
"Israel is a strategic liability." - Petraeus
Well, almost everybody.
In reply to this is what you sound like,… by DingleBarryObummer
https://www.yahoo.com/news/russian-reporter-maxim-borodin-dies-00042228…
In reply to The way that Trump was… by Billy the Poet
"Please tell me we are not going to be in Syria for 17 years."
Who the fuck asked you, goy? We'll be in Syria for as long as the Jews tell us to be.
In reply to what a flaming fvktard the… by Number 9
at least Obama said "let Israel fight their own wars"..
you wont hear that out of the oj tard in chief..
In reply to "Please tell me we are not… by Buckaroo Banzai
So why did Obama support Israel's ISIS allies in Syria?
And then there's this:
Obama hands Israel the largest military aid deal in history
https://electronicintifada.net/blogs/rania-khalek/obama-hands-israel-la…
In reply to at least Obama said "let… by Number 9
Only till the oil and gas run out.
In reply to "Please tell me we are not… by Buckaroo Banzai
Not sad, you're just an asshole.
Mr. Fucking Instant Results, fuckhead brown clown is why we are this far in the mud.
In reply to what a flaming fvktard the… by Number 9
oh right.. let us not forget that Darth Cheney was not running interference on 9-11..
ALL this shit is directly caused from Crackhead jr and darth cheney..so fvk you asswipe..
The Bush Cartel has caused everything you are now witnessing..
period
case fvkin C L O S E D!!!
In reply to Not sad, you're just an… by BandGap
Number 9... think before you speak.
Agreed, he says things that are completely inflammatory, he comes off as a rude jerk and he isn’t President Eisenhower.
However, this war is way more complex than one man. The CIA has been planning this thing for 40 YEARS.
He did go back on his word in regards to draining the swamp. The funny part is, you should have known better.
Eisenhower couldn’t. No way in fucking hell hell he could, he has to much to give up and he is to selfish.
On a lighter side:
Arm Yourselves the Military Industial Complex is in full force.
In reply to what a flaming fvktard the… by Number 9
no I am not retracting the above statement.. every president is worse than the last..
every
fvkin
time
In reply to Number 9... think before… by FilthyHabits
Keep your guns then. Help teach your children to be Men and Women. Not winning bitches. My mom was a single mom that raised 4 men. Each of which became millionaires on there own. Without help.
And no I’m not privileged. I am not white. So get over yourself. Become a better person.
If your wondering, you won’t win this argument. Ever. I am much smarter and willing to do the worst in order to survive.
In reply to no I am not retracting the… by Number 9
holy shit dude, don't throw your shoulder out patting yourself on the back..
narcissistic fvk..
In reply to Keep your guns then. Help… by FilthyHabits
Total USA shit show, "a Disaster". Is Obama still in office?
Amibuous. Typos are common in the body of an article but Tylers, in the headline, that's just sloppy.
Sloppy I say.
Really. For a second there I thought I was on Dave Hodge's "Common Sense" site.
In reply to Amibuous. Typos are common… by Savvy
as the Pentagon describes - “to render ISIS unable to generate successful attacks against the homeland of the United States or against our allies.”
and that is sooooo easy to swallow.. why of course they will attack us when we are sleeping .. isis is under the fvkn bed.
We all know you're well-versed at swallowing. Shit, you would still be unpacking your backpack if you won the election. You come here to do nothing but bitch. Bitch.
In reply to as the Pentagon describes - … by Number 9
oh excuse me.. i should be waving the flag and singing Dixie..
fvkn moron.. I am surrounded by fvkin morons
In reply to We all know you're well… by arby63
I'm such a failure. I'm into the last half of my life and I'm battling to stay employed for a full year but in the middle of the desert, resourceful sand-dwellers are able to put together entire armies that can take on the full might of the US. Imagine what those guys could achieve if they were brought up in peaceful, urban middle-class neighbourhoods. We wouldn't stand a chance.
In reply to as the Pentagon describes - … by Number 9
They are total geniuses and would have invented constant propulsion and freed us from these FVKIN OIL WARS!!!
In reply to I'm such a failure. I'm… by PT
"Every national security decision..."
Why does the good author insinuate that national security is a driving force for decisions being made?
If he was ever rogue,they have played him like a fiddle to do Hillarys foreign policy.
https://youtu.be/eaNT7jev_ZE
Trump, who da fuk advises you to get these advisors?
cut the fn israeli monkey off the back of the usa. that would go a long way towards a coherent foreign policy in the mid east. a small group of people in a confined area can be palestined and chaos can work as a short term strategy in a large country but it is only a matter of time before your throat is slit with your own blade.
Trump has a foreign policy!
Naaah, he uses the one they gave him.
... with just enough plausible deniability to convince the public that perhaps he might be resisting.
Deep State keeps his head in a vise to keep up the illusion.
"He only dropped 100 bombs, not 1000 bombs. He might be okay."
Still waiting for him to pull that white rabbit out of a hat.
In reply to Trump has a foreign policy! by iClaudius
Pres. Trump you need to smell the Coffee and tell the NeoCons and WAR PARTY to stick it, we are getting out and pull the troops out. If Neo Cons and War Party want to stay let McCain, Graham and their families move to Syria and let them fight on the front line.
Afghanistan Syria East Africa and etc. are black holes and etc.
Leave bring them home and put the troops on the border for Latin America andSouth America are falling into chaos, from Venezuela, Honduras, Brazil, Peru, Mexico and etc.
what if the Russians start bombing?