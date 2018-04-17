Trump Becomes America's Top Arms Dealer In Quest To Boost US Weapons Sales

Back in January we reported that president Trump was planning the roll out of a new US weapons sales policy, which could result in a massive uptick in arms proliferation and conflict escalation around the world. What Reuters described then - as part of a new "Buy American" plan - would involve US diplomats and military attaches stationed across the globe essentially playing the role of middle men for American arms contractors and US defense sales, while also encouraging embassy staff to aggressively promote weapons purchases abroad and allowing for much greater leeway in terms of which foreign entities the US does business with.
Though it sounds like the plot from the movie War Dogs - itself based on true events involving Pentagon contractors' black market East European private gun running scheme - this plan could involve the mainstreaming of just the type of weapons trade previously considered sketchy and illegal, existing at the peripheries legally ambiguous covert ops and off the books contract deals. The plan would take the seedy underbelly of the international arms trade into the light of day as official US policy, and would further deputize American diplomats as at the forefront of arms deals.
There was one problem: it appears that plan did not yield the desired surge in weapons sales by the world's biggest arms dealer: Uncle Sam. So fast forward to today when Reuters - again - reports that in an attempt to further streamline and fast-track Trump's plan to "buy American" weapons, the US is rolling out yet another policy aimed at increasing arms sales to US allies, and Trump himself will take an active part in ongoing negotiations, to "close the deal" so to speak.
As Reuters details, in a previously undisclosed phone call with the emir of Kuwait in January, President Trump pressed the Gulf monarch to move forward on a $10 billion fighter jet deal that had been stalled for more than a year.
Trump was acting on behalf of Boeing Co, America’s second-largest defense contractor, which had become frustrated that a long-delayed sale critical to its military aircraft division was going nowhere, several people familiar with the matter said.
In personally working on behalf of a private company, "Trump did something unusual for a U.S. president – he personally helped to close a major arms deal." In fact, in private phone calls and public appearances with world leaders, Trump has gone further than any of his predecessors to act as a salesman for the U.S. defense industry, analysts said.
It appears Trump has finally found a niche for himself in the White House: calling US "allies" in the hope of selling weapons while promoting war, chaos and death.
Trump's efforts will be bolstered by the full weight of the U.S. government when Trump’s administration rolls out a new “Buy American” initiative as soon as this week aimed at allowing more countries to buy more and even bigger weapons. It will loosen U.S. export rules on equipment ranging from fighter jets and drones to warships and artillery, the officials said.
Some more details on the new weapons sales policy:
Reuters has learned that the initiative will provide guidelines that could allow more countries to be granted faster deal approvals, possibly trimming back to months what has often taken years to finalize. The strategy will call for members of Trump’s cabinet to sometimes act as “closers” to help seal major arms deals, according to people familiar with the matter. More top government officials will also be sent to promote U.S. weapons at international air shows and arms bazaars.
While human rights and arms control advocates are warning that the proliferation of a broader range of advanced weaponry to more foreign governments could increase the risk of arms being diverted into the wrong hands and fueling violence in regions such as the Middle East and South Asia, this is of little import to an administration obsessed with closing the US trade deficit, even it means closing it by selling nukes to the highest bidder.
The Trump administration stresses that the main aims are to help American defense firms compete better against increasingly aggressive Russian and Chinese manufacturers and give greater weight than before to economic benefits of arms sales to create more jobs at home.
“This policy seeks to mobilize the full resources of the United States government behind arms transfers that are in the U.S. national and economic security interest,” a White House official said, responding to a request for comment on the story.
“We recognize that arms transfers may have important human rights consequences,” the official said. “Nothing in this policy changes existing legal or regulatory requirements in this regard.”
It will probably not come as a surprise to anyone that the main architects of the new policy has been economist Peter Navarro, a China trade skeptic ascendant in Trump’s inner circle. His effort to boost arms exports has drawn little resistance within the White House, Reuters officials said.
It will also not draw opposition from the military-industrial complex. News of the streamlined policy promptly sent the stock of "defense" companies surging, allowing them to forget the disappointment over the recent improvement in relations with Russia, and the containment of a possible all-out war in the middle east.
Meanwhile, Trump is set to become what Reuters had dubbed "salesman in chief"
While many presidents have helped promote the U.S. defense industry, none is known to have done so as unabashedly as Trump, a former real estate developer who seems sometimes at his most comfortable when he is promoting U.S. goods. Trump regularly discusses specific arms sales with foreign leaders in meetings and on the phone, according to White House statements. And on a trip to Japan last November, he publicly urged Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to buy more American weapons.
More recently, at an Oval Office meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last month, Trump held up posters with pictures of U.S. jets, ships and helicopters and other armaments sold to Saudi Arabia. “We make the best military product in the world,” he boasted to reporters as the prince sat smiling beside him.
Other presidents, including Richard Nixon, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush stressed the need to strengthen the defense industrial base, but they did it more subtly, said William Hartung, director of the arms and security project at the Center for International Policy, a non-partisan think tank.
“Nobody’s been as blatant about it as Trump,” he added. “Nobody has yelled it from the rooftops.”
Former President Barack Obama would sometimes talk to allied leaders about weapons systems that he felt suited their security needs, but aides said he preferred to keep weapons salesmanship at arm’s length.
The Trump administration’s plan to overhaul the Conventional Arms Transfer policy, the framework for evaluating foreign sales, goes well beyond Obama’s relaxation of rules in 2014 that enabled U.S. arms contractors to sell more overseas than ever before. Obama drew a clear line, however, requiring each sale to meet strict human rights standards – though he was criticized at times for allowing some controversial sales.
Trump has already gone ahead with several deals that Obama blocked, including the sale of $7 billion in precision-guided munitions to Saudi Arabia despite human rights groups’ concerns they have contributed to civilian deaths in the Saudi-led campaign in Yemen’s civil war.
The bottom line is that these weapons will be not only sold, but also used, which also means that many regional conflicts and wars are coming. Which also explains the bitcoin-esque chart of Boeing in the last few years as America doubles down as the world's biggest arms dealer.
If I was a foreign weapons procurement guy, I would be very reluctant to purchase US weapons. From all indications, such a US media, The U.S is a severely mentally ill irrational schizophrenic blanketed in a pervasive babel of "politically correct" inconsistent and delusional rhetoric. How could any rational person trust a weapon produced in such an environment to work when it was most needed.
The "advanced" weapons have backdoors in their electronics so they supposedly won't work without constant OKs from US/NATO. I would tend to go to places like North Korea for reliable weapons and reasonable prices, and Russia for more advanced weapons. Then I would also look at China, India, even Iran.
In reply to If I had a rocket launcher,… by Joe Davola
There is literally nothing wrong with selling guns, bombs, or anything else.
Clownz will have a big problem with it though. Because it is Trump that is doing it.
Hmmm.....depends who you are selling them to...... arming Afghans and Iraqistan didn't end up being a great idea.....
Pretty sure Trump is selling to governments, not to rebel groups.
Trump would pimp his own mom out for a buck
Your hallucination is noted.
fucking idiot, no charge for rebel groups.....
The question you must ask yourself is;
Are there really such a things as " rebel groups" ?
Read a history book sometime....it's amazing what you'll learn.
You do realize governments usually were rebel groups at some point in time right? Also, sales to the Middle East have ALWAYS ended up in the hands of the "rebels", cause the US flip-flops sides like a fucking fish outta water.
Ok, but that is beside the point. These arms sales go to GOVERNMENTS. They don't time travel to back when they were rebels.
Clownz prefer the status quo of giving weapons away to rebel groups for free, I guess.
Your head is so far up Trump's ass that you can give him a visual colonoscopy
I agree, where do you buy yours?
so far I can’t find anyone in the U.S. that will sell the general public a TOW or grenades for that matter and I do believe it would be against our lawzzzzzzzz. So what gives, why if I am a dirty goat herder in Syria I can buy a crate of grenades but here I am only allowed a semi automatic rifle?
In reply to There is literally nothing… by tmosley
These companies only sell to governments and government contractors.
Start up a merc group, get whatever licenses you need, and give them a call.
Why do I need a license? What part of “the right to bear ARMS shall not be infringed” do you not understand
“Obama drew a clear line, however, requiring each sale to meet strict human rights standards”
BwaaaaaaaahahahahaahaahahahahahahahahHHhhhaaaaaahahahahahahahaha
What a gasser “Human Rights” BWWWAAAAAAAHAHAHhahahaha
we decide who the fuck gets human rights
These are not the real weapons... these are the kiddy weapons. Safe for all ages. The US sells kiddy weapons to its propped up Dictatorships around the world while retaining the better weapons for itself.
"And Dat's what I like about da South!"
So there is nothing wrong with throwing fuel on the fire....
Ok then. Hows the war in Yemen working out with that logic?
Get that man a Nobel Peace Prize!
Well, he did 'write' (ghost write) the 'The Art of the Deal.' But the not so surprising thing is that if you are in the American middle class, you ain't part of the deal.
Share in BAE systems shot up after the UK took part in the attack on Syria that was all based on false flag chemical lies but the interesting part is PM T-Mays old man owns BAE so when can we arrest the bitch for having a conflict of interests or must she be allowed to kill 1,000,000 like Tony Blair before they will even consider that move.
The system is not working, smash it because it is past repair and if they can take us to war and risk our lives without asking us then we can use self defense and hang these traitors, self preservation they call it so let me know when you march because I will be coming too.
Interesting, with her father a preacher of God and hubby selling WMD's to Jihadis then she's got all the bases covered.
Stocks don't ever give a shit about "causes or blame"...
Kill,maim and destroy as many as lives as you'd like, the stocks shall continue to climb.
*The proof is in Barclay's recently getting fined $2 Billion and their stock going up minutes later because the scam they ran that got them fined in the first place netted them a $29 Billion profit.
Keep stacking and prepping!
Well i suppose that's good news for friends & colleagues here who will now be able to upgrade their own arsenal more freely and this in despite of the constant threat of confiscation.
Or are the WMD's/good stuff reserved for their proxy Jihadis & tinpot dictators abroad?
The entire planet is backwards - no wonder all the talk of Armageddon.
An empire of depraved pirates and pillagers drunk on power are running amok. What did you expect?
The problem is, the world is full of fucking corrupted cowards and slaves, unable to stand up to it. Only a handful do, and are inevitably ostracised.
Humanity is sadly not evolving much emotionally. The master-slave ratio is out of whack. Human psychology and society are fundamentally flawed. Pack enough people together on a finite planet and you will see that we just can't get along very well.
This is a very bad marketing scheme for the simple reason that using the products reduces the market for the products.
Small Arms are just cash cows.
If he sells Nucs.. then give him the Nobel Peace Prize
Nice shiny smart nukes? Of course I'd want it to have the best paint job money can buy, seeing as I wanna blow it the F up as soon I get the chance...
Russians and Chinese will be better informed of the limitations of these weapon systems as well. Everything has a downside.