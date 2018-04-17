Trump Lashes Out At Cali Governor Jerry Brown Over Border Wall Rebuff

As we anticipated, just hours after California Gov. Jerry Brown rejected the federal government's plan to send state National Guard troops to the border, President Donald Trump has chimed in with a response via Twitter.

However, the tone of today's tweet sharply contrasted with a tweet sent a week ago where Trump had thanked Brown for pledging 400 troops for the border mission last week. It appears Brown has already walked back that pledge.

California Governor Jerry Brown is doing the right thing and sending the National Guard to the Border. Thank you Jerry, good move for the safety of our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2018

Instead of praising Brown, Trump said it "looks like Jerry Brown and California are not looking for safety and security along their very porous Border. He cannot come to terms for the National Guard to patrol and protect the Border. The high crime rate will only get higher. Much wanted Wall in San Diego already started!"

Looks like Jerry Brown and California are not looking for safety and security along their very porous Border. He cannot come to terms for the National Guard to patrol and protect the Border. The high crime rate will only get higher. Much wanted Wall in San Diego already started! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2018

Of course, the reason for the state's rejection of Trump's order is that the work of the national guard "is considered too closely tied to immigration enforcement" - which would violate the spirit of the state's "sanctuary state" laws that prohibit state law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration police. Brown had initially made his support conditional on the troops having no role in immigration enforcement.

Given the high taxes, poor roads, terrible schools and rising crime, is it any wonder that everybody wants to leave California?

Trump also recently touted the beginning of construction on a section of the border wall near San Diego, saying its popularity was a sign of the "tremendous pressure" to stop "crime cradling sanctuary cities."