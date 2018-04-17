Trump Lashes Out At Cali Governor Jerry Brown Over Border Wall Rebuff

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/17/2018 - 08:43

As we anticipated, just hours after California Gov. Jerry Brown rejected the federal government's plan to send state National Guard troops to the border, President Donald Trump has chimed in with a response via Twitter.

However, the tone of today's tweet sharply contrasted with a tweet sent a week ago where Trump had thanked Brown for pledging 400 troops for the border mission last week. It appears Brown has already walked back that pledge.

 

 

Instead of praising Brown, Trump said it "looks like Jerry Brown and California are not looking for safety and security along their very porous Border. He cannot come to terms for the National Guard to patrol and protect the Border. The high crime rate will only get higher. Much wanted Wall in San Diego already started!"

 

 

Of course, the reason for the state's rejection of Trump's order is that the work of the national guard "is considered too closely tied to immigration enforcement" - which would violate the spirit of the state's "sanctuary state" laws that prohibit state law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration police. Brown had initially made his support conditional on the troops having no role in immigration enforcement.

Given the high taxes, poor roads, terrible schools and rising crime, is it any wonder that everybody wants to leave California?

Trump also recently touted the beginning of construction on a section of the border wall near San Diego, saying its popularity was a sign of the "tremendous pressure" to stop "crime cradling sanctuary cities."

???ö? IridiumRebel Tue, 04/17/2018 - 09:16 Permalink

Jerry Brown can go fuck himself. America is still a republic with the rule of law.

Trump has 10 U.S. Code § 246 and 10 USC § 332:

 

10 U.S. Code § 246 - Militia: composition and classes:

(a) The militia of the United States consists of all able-bodied males at least 17 years of age and, except as provided in section 313 of title 32, under 45 years of age who are, or who have made a declaration of intention to become, citizens of the United States and of female citizens of the United States who are members of the National Guard.

(b) The classes of the militia are—

(1) the organized militia, which consists of the National Guard and the Naval Militia; and

(2) the unorganized militia, which consists of the members of the militia who are not members of the National Guard or the Naval Militia.

10 USC § 332 – Use of Militia and Armed Forces to Enforce Federal Authority:

Whenever the President considers that unlawful obstructions, combinations, assemblages, or rebellion against the authority of the U.S., make it impractical to enforce the laws of the U.S. in any State or Territory by the ordinary course of judicial proceedings, he may call into Federal service such of the militia of any State, and use such of the armed forces as he considers necessary to enforce those laws or to suppress the rebellion. This section is a statutory exception to the Posse Comitatus Act.

Gaius Frakkin'… ???ö? Tue, 04/17/2018 - 09:25 Permalink

Can anyone articulate a valid counterargument as to how it is not?

I'll take that as a no.

Thousands of paid strategists at the Pentagon and thinktanks around DC who act like they're going to win a hot war with Russia and China and they can't even put down an insurrection in a state and secure their own borders.

Who the fuck do they think they're kidding anyway?

Nothing but overpaid shills blaming Russian trolls. It's all fucking pathetic. Have fun playing with obsolete toys before they're blown out of the water by hypersonic weapons you fucking losers.

ThanksChump swamp Tue, 04/17/2018 - 09:47 Permalink

The average tariff was 20% until LBJ encouraged a commie takeover of the US.

 

Things have gone to hell in a handbasket since then. Socially. Economically. Militarily. Geopolitically.

 

It's time to purge commies. All of them. The ones on the fence, too. Shoot 'em, hack 'em up, shred 'em, drown 'em, burn 'em out at 3AM. Whatever it takes.

ThanksChump ZENDOG Tue, 04/17/2018 - 09:26 Permalink

Maybe. Let's see.

 

Illegals could be permanently eliminated in 6 months at no taxpayer cost with a stroke of a pen. We haven't done it, because the US relies on illegals for slave labor. Democrats are the slavery party, then, as now. They just got sneakier.

 

If producers had to pay $7.25/hr to pick crops that automation can never deal with, and that's most crops in California, then we would have to pay what food really costs to produce, and falling US wages (because of other slaver bad decisions) won't support that.

crossroaddemon ThanksChump Tue, 04/17/2018 - 09:11 Permalink

So states rights is only a thing if it's something you agree with? Don't get me wrong... I oppose the immigration as well, but probably for a different reason than you do (I don't give a single fuck about jobs or the idiots who need them). But you either support state rights or you don't. I'm not coming down on either side of the argument here; just making the point.

rejected ThanksChump Tue, 04/17/2018 - 09:59 Permalink

"The only possible counterargument - states' rights"

If your referring to the Constitution, forget it. We made that choice years ago. We are a dictatorship for all practical purposes.

If one person can launch illegal military attacks on another nation without so much as a squeak from Con-gress or a mention of the constitution then the Constitution is dead as is the representative republic. 

gdpetti DillyDilly Tue, 04/17/2018 - 09:07 Permalink

More FAKE BS from emperor Trumpy.... yes, Gov. Brown is a F'up libtard, but unless Trumpy is a complete moron, he knows or has been informed that there are military bases just up the road... why not give them something to do, like secure the border if you think's that's necessary to protect the country and not just score more points in this DC puppet show?

IridiumRebel gdpetti Tue, 04/17/2018 - 09:13 Permalink

Zen: months on ZH

Dilly: months on ZH

Lab: months on ZH

gdpetti is legit and for that he gets respect

 

It is easily discernible who are truly against the prez and who are the disinfo brigade. If all you do is spew anti-Trump on EVERY. SINGLE. ARTICLE. and provide no commentary on the Econ articles or things not Trump influenced.....you might be a disinfo cunt. 

 

As as for the trolls article:

”Security for Trump's border wall prototypes cost sheriff nearly $900,000”

 

Critical thinking check.

How much does Welfare cost the 22k people that get through that border?

we will say 20k people Times 20k dollars in “aid”.

Price tag? 400,000,000

I’ll take the 900k. I’m sure the “author” of the totally pro liberal article would mention that....right?

ZENDOG ThanksChump Tue, 04/17/2018 - 10:06 Permalink

You can read it 1000 times and it still won't matter. The fucked up Military Brass will not lift a finger to stop Moonbeam Brown in CA......FBI working on it? DOJ? Anyone?

Trump will not declare Martial Law over the wetbacks.....never gonna happen.

No one will. Too much at stake with their pensions and benefits.....Anyone in the FBI go to jail yet? Hillary? Comey?

The Traitors still have their security clearances......

The list is endless....

 

ThanksChump Bastiat Tue, 04/17/2018 - 10:09 Permalink

You forgot the obligatory /s to alert people to sarcasm.

 

That's the real reason we haven't ended illegal immigration. You nailed it. Democrats have to have their slaves every bit as much as they have to keep people in their place with minimum wages and welfare. "Vote Plantations" is the term Dr. Sowell uses.

 

To permanently end illegal immigration at no taxpayer expense:

A) $5,000 fine for hiring an illegal immigrant, per offense

B) $2,500 reward for reporting violations, per conviction, payable to anyone including an illegal immigrant

C) $2,500 to cover staff, deportation, paperwork, and collections

ThanksChump Deep Snorkeler Tue, 04/17/2018 - 08:55 Permalink

How about the rest of the states send their National Guardsmen to the CA border and the CA capital to arrest Brown on aiding/abetting criminals?

 

If Brown calls out his transgender Rainbow Guard (and he likely will), hit downtown San Francisco with, say, 100 Tomahawk cruise missiles. As a warning to obey the law.

Harry Lightning ThanksChump Tue, 04/17/2018 - 09:01 Permalink

The US President is allowed to Federalize the California National Guard, and then they take orders from the Pentagon. Eisenhower did that to overcome opposition to the Federal Government's integration of a  high school in Little Rock, Arkansas in the 1950's when the governor there refused to allowed some Black kids to go to a White-only school. 

drendebe10 Deep Snorkeler Tue, 04/17/2018 - 09:41 Permalink

Yup, unlike the illegal Indonesian Kenyan alien Muslim fudgepacker who only cared about its grand celebrity golf style while fukn tax paying working us citizens & doubling the national debt. Now that's a true US citizen even if the traitorous fraud turd married to a gorilla faced tranny was born in Kenya.