Trump Lashes Out At Cali Governor Jerry Brown Over Border Wall Rebuff

As we anticipated, just hours after California Gov. Jerry Brown rejected the federal government's plan to send state National Guard troops to the border, President Donald Trump has chimed in with a response via Twitter.
However, the tone of today's tweet sharply contrasted with a tweet sent a week ago where Trump had thanked Brown for pledging 400 troops for the border mission last week. It appears Brown has already walked back that pledge.
California Governor Jerry Brown is doing the right thing and sending the National Guard to the Border. Thank you Jerry, good move for the safety of our Country!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2018
Instead of praising Brown, Trump said it "looks like Jerry Brown and California are not looking for safety and security along their very porous Border. He cannot come to terms for the National Guard to patrol and protect the Border. The high crime rate will only get higher. Much wanted Wall in San Diego already started!"
Looks like Jerry Brown and California are not looking for safety and security along their very porous Border. He cannot come to terms for the National Guard to patrol and protect the Border. The high crime rate will only get higher. Much wanted Wall in San Diego already started!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2018
Of course, the reason for the state's rejection of Trump's order is that the work of the national guard "is considered too closely tied to immigration enforcement" - which would violate the spirit of the state's "sanctuary state" laws that prohibit state law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration police. Brown had initially made his support conditional on the troops having no role in immigration enforcement.
Given the high taxes, poor roads, terrible schools and rising crime, is it any wonder that everybody wants to leave California?
Trump also recently touted the beginning of construction on a section of the border wall near San Diego, saying its popularity was a sign of the "tremendous pressure" to stop "crime cradling sanctuary cities."
Comments
Build that wall
Well, old Trump lives the life of a billionaire,
spending taxpayer money, no, he don't care
Golf'n and fly'n round for a mighty good time
big fat emoluments, you know, look like a crime
In reply to Build that wall by pachanguero
California is in a state of insurrection.
Time to accept it.
Can anyone articulate a valid counterargument as to how it is not? Their stated goal is to "resist" so that is insurrection.
In reply to Well, old Trump by Deep Snorkeler
"Golf'n and fly'n round for a mighty good time,"
I notice he's doing that job, and you didn't even try.
Gaius: you're right. The only possible counterargument - states' rights - doesn't apply in this situation. Brown should go to prison. That's Sleepy's job (Sessions), who should be arrested for skylarking.
In reply to California is in a state of… by Gaius Frakkin'…
Looks like the cunt infiltration is ongoing at ZH.
In reply to "Golf'n and fly'n round for… by ThanksChump
It's kind of amazing.
It's like the Tylers stopped cleaning and ZH is infested by roaches.
In reply to Looks like the cunt… by IridiumRebel
Look at Deep Snorkler. He never gets upvotes and he has multiple on an issue that most ZH folks are hands down against. I’ve noticed a concerted effort here. Thankfully there are many critical thinkers and we are part of many who’ve noticed.
In reply to It's kind of amazing. It's… by ThanksChump
Jerry Brown can go fuck himself. America is still a republic with the rule of law.
Trump has 10 U.S. Code § 246 and 10 USC § 332:
10 U.S. Code § 246 - Militia: composition and classes:
(a) The militia of the United States consists of all able-bodied males at least 17 years of age and, except as provided in section 313 of title 32, under 45 years of age who are, or who have made a declaration of intention to become, citizens of the United States and of female citizens of the United States who are members of the National Guard.
(b) The classes of the militia are—
(1) the organized militia, which consists of the National Guard and the Naval Militia; and
(2) the unorganized militia, which consists of the members of the militia who are not members of the National Guard or the Naval Militia.
10 USC § 332 – Use of Militia and Armed Forces to Enforce Federal Authority:
Whenever the President considers that unlawful obstructions, combinations, assemblages, or rebellion against the authority of the U.S., make it impractical to enforce the laws of the U.S. in any State or Territory by the ordinary course of judicial proceedings, he may call into Federal service such of the militia of any State, and use such of the armed forces as he considers necessary to enforce those laws or to suppress the rebellion. This section is a statutory exception to the Posse Comitatus Act.
In reply to Look at Deep Snorkler. He… by IridiumRebel
I'll take that as a no.
Thousands of paid strategists at the Pentagon and thinktanks around DC who act like they're going to win a hot war with Russia and China and they can't even put down an insurrection in a state and secure their own borders.
Who the fuck do they think they're kidding anyway?
Nothing but overpaid shills blaming Russian trolls. It's all fucking pathetic. Have fun playing with obsolete toys before they're blown out of the water by hypersonic weapons you fucking losers.
In reply to 10 USC § 332 – Use of… by ???ö?
Who in DC other than Trump is imposing tariffs?
In reply to I'll take that as a no… by Gaius Frakkin'…
The average tariff was 20% until LBJ encouraged a commie takeover of the US.
Things have gone to hell in a handbasket since then. Socially. Economically. Militarily. Geopolitically.
It's time to purge commies. All of them. The ones on the fence, too. Shoot 'em, hack 'em up, shred 'em, drown 'em, burn 'em out at 3AM. Whatever it takes.
In reply to Who in DC other than Trump… by swamp
Do it to them before they do it to us.
Communists are guilty of murdering roughly 150 MILLION people this past century. ANYONE who believes that Communism is a good thing is either: 1) stupid beyond belief, or 2) Evil <or 3--both> There are no other options.
In reply to The average tariff was 20%… by ThanksChump
i went to san diego once. shithole.
In reply to Do it to them before they do… by Nunyadambizness
"Already Started"
The wall near San Diego is a replacement wall for one that was there already.
In reply to Looks like the cunt… by IridiumRebel
Why don't we just pile up nuclear waste along the border and cap it with polyethylene plastic to stop runoff/dust for the next 10,000 years? A few radiation hazard signs as warning.
Go ahead, criminal beaners, climb over it. No one will try to stop you. Honest!
In reply to "Already Started" The wall… by DillyDilly
Trumps not going to do anything,,,,,but whine on twitter, DOJ is soooooo full of Traitors and pussies, they won't do anything either.
The Citizens won't lift a finger in CA.....Treason abounds.
So Moonbeam, the Traitor to the Citizens wins.......
In reply to Looks like the cunt… by IridiumRebel
Maybe. Let's see.
Illegals could be permanently eliminated in 6 months at no taxpayer cost with a stroke of a pen. We haven't done it, because the US relies on illegals for slave labor. Democrats are the slavery party, then, as now. They just got sneakier.
If producers had to pay $7.25/hr to pick crops that automation can never deal with, and that's most crops in California, then we would have to pay what food really costs to produce, and falling US wages (because of other slaver bad decisions) won't support that.
In reply to Trumps not going to do… by ZENDOG
We already pay more than $7.25/hr for illegals to pick crops..when we add in the cost of Medicaid and all of the other SOCIAL costs illegals require before and after picking those crops. Illegal immigration is how you pass a large part of the true cost of running your business onto the backs of taxpayers.
In reply to Maybe. Let's see. Illegals… by ThanksChump
So states rights is only a thing if it's something you agree with? Don't get me wrong... I oppose the immigration as well, but probably for a different reason than you do (I don't give a single fuck about jobs or the idiots who need them). But you either support state rights or you don't. I'm not coming down on either side of the argument here; just making the point.
In reply to "Golf'n and fly'n round for… by ThanksChump
I support State's Rights, as anyone should, but if the argument doesn't apply because of existing US Code that you cannot repeal, then it's just a shit argument. Argue instead against the US Code.
There are a metric assload of crappy US Codes on the books. This isn't the worst of them. It was put there because Democrats are pure, evil shit.
In reply to So states rights is only a… by crossroaddemon
So states rights is only a thing if it's something you agree with?
looks like it.
many states voted overwhelmingly against gay marriage.
that had to go. For some reason. Because love is love or some inane bullshit platitude...
In reply to So states rights is only a… by crossroaddemon
"The only possible counterargument - states' rights"
If your referring to the Constitution, forget it. We made that choice years ago. We are a dictatorship for all practical purposes.
If one person can launch illegal military attacks on another nation without so much as a squeak from Con-gress or a mention of the constitution then the Constitution is dead as is the representative republic.
In reply to "Golf'n and fly'n round for… by ThanksChump
Remember during the campaign...he wouldn't use his own money.
He wasn't lying, he's using ours.
In reply to Well, old Trump by Deep Snorkeler
He's using SD sheriffs as well (which means 'us' just the same)
http://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/news/watchdog/sd-me-sheriff-wall-20…
In reply to Remember during the campaign… by Labworks
More FAKE BS from emperor Trumpy.... yes, Gov. Brown is a F'up libtard, but unless Trumpy is a complete moron, he knows or has been informed that there are military bases just up the road... why not give them something to do, like secure the border if you think's that's necessary to protect the country and not just score more points in this DC puppet show?
In reply to He's using SD sheriffs as… by DillyDilly
Zen: months on ZH
Dilly: months on ZH
Lab: months on ZH
gdpetti is legit and for that he gets respect
It is easily discernible who are truly against the prez and who are the disinfo brigade. If all you do is spew anti-Trump on EVERY. SINGLE. ARTICLE. and provide no commentary on the Econ articles or things not Trump influenced.....you might be a disinfo cunt.
As as for the trolls article:
”Security for Trump's border wall prototypes cost sheriff nearly $900,000”
Critical thinking check.
How much does Welfare cost the 22k people that get through that border?
we will say 20k people Times 20k dollars in “aid”.
Price tag? 400,000,000
I’ll take the 900k. I’m sure the “author” of the totally pro liberal article would mention that....right?
In reply to More FAKE BS from emperor… by gdpetti
Dilly thinks he is the reincarnation of francis sawyer
Yup.
Blasphemy
In reply to Zen: months on ZH Dilly:… by IridiumRebel
Military won't lift a finger,,,,,,can't forget their pensions ya know.....Top Brass say's "fuckyaall",,,,and the oath they took become meaningless.
In reply to More FAKE BS from emperor… by gdpetti
Provide articles and backing info or it’s just you being cunty.
In reply to Military won't lift a finger… by ZENDOG
Zendog hasn't read the part about deploying US military on US soil.
Zendog = Yogabitch. Lol.
In reply to Provide articles and backing… by IridiumRebel
You can read it 1000 times and it still won't matter. The fucked up Military Brass will not lift a finger to stop Moonbeam Brown in CA......FBI working on it? DOJ? Anyone?
Trump will not declare Martial Law over the wetbacks.....never gonna happen.
No one will. Too much at stake with their pensions and benefits.....Anyone in the FBI go to jail yet? Hillary? Comey?
The Traitors still have their security clearances......
The list is endless....
In reply to Zendog hasn't read the part… by ThanksChump
Cali Governor must be getting a backdoor cut of the fentanyl import profits.
In reply to Well, old Trump by Deep Snorkeler
Who's going to tend the lawns & gardens, take care of the kids, clean the houses, pick the grapes, work the fields? Part-time teenagers? Perish the thought. People now on welfare?
In reply to Cali Governor must be… by eclectic syncretist
Who cares.
Do it yourself, nigger
In reply to Who's going to tend the… by Bastiat
You forgot the obligatory /s to alert people to sarcasm.
That's the real reason we haven't ended illegal immigration. You nailed it. Democrats have to have their slaves every bit as much as they have to keep people in their place with minimum wages and welfare. "Vote Plantations" is the term Dr. Sowell uses.
To permanently end illegal immigration at no taxpayer expense:
A) $5,000 fine for hiring an illegal immigrant, per offense
B) $2,500 reward for reporting violations, per conviction, payable to anyone including an illegal immigrant
C) $2,500 to cover staff, deportation, paperwork, and collections
In reply to Who's going to tend the… by Bastiat
you have mixed up with yo mamah michael oh-bahmah...
In reply to Well, old Trump by Deep Snorkeler
How about the rest of the states send their National Guardsmen to the CA border and the CA capital to arrest Brown on aiding/abetting criminals?
If Brown calls out his transgender Rainbow Guard (and he likely will), hit downtown San Francisco with, say, 100 Tomahawk cruise missiles. As a warning to obey the law.
In reply to Well, old Trump by Deep Snorkeler
The US President is allowed to Federalize the California National Guard, and then they take orders from the Pentagon. Eisenhower did that to overcome opposition to the Federal Government's integration of a high school in Little Rock, Arkansas in the 1950's when the governor there refused to allowed some Black kids to go to a White-only school.
In reply to How about the rest of the… by ThanksChump
Would you trust a California National Guardsman to protect your house?
I'm with you, but I don't trust Californians nearly as much as I would a Saudi, and I wouldn't piss on a Saudi if he was on fire.
In reply to The US President is allowed… by Harry Lightning
But he's not doing it, which tells you everything. This is all bullshit.
In reply to The US President is allowed… by Harry Lightning
He will.
He has to make a point of it first because if he doesn’t, dipshits miss all the fun.
keep watching
In reply to But he's not doing it, which… by crossroaddemon
Are you at your desk working everyday from 5am in the morning?
In reply to Well, old Trump by Deep Snorkeler
It's a subsidized cheese-eater. It has all day.
In reply to Are you at your desk working… by NubianSundance
Yup, unlike the illegal Indonesian Kenyan alien Muslim fudgepacker who only cared about its grand celebrity golf style while fukn tax paying working us citizens & doubling the national debt. Now that's a true US citizen even if the traitorous fraud turd married to a gorilla faced tranny was born in Kenya.
In reply to Well, old Trump by Deep Snorkeler
Why waste billions on a wall when illegal border crossings are at a multi-decade low? How many of you idiots have ever lost a job to an illegal immigrant?
In reply to Build that wall by pachanguero
Yeah, around California!
In reply to Build that wall by pachanguero
Shut ur mouf drumpf...all credibility went out the window when u bombed Syria again.
https://imgur.com/hJXTJ9s
.
Bullish on immigrant crime.
Notice all the down votes from the Soros paid Retards that have infected this site!
In reply to Bullish on immigrant crime. by Maj
You couldn't pay me enough to live in the Communist state of Kalifornia. Run by Communists, voted in by idiots. Fuckemall.