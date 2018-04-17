CIA Director Pompeo (Not Trump) Spoke Directly With Kim Jong Un: WaPo

Update: There was some confusion earlier this evening over whether President Trump had met directly with Kim Jong Un. The White House clarified he hadn’t, but it turns out that at least one member of his administration has.
The Washington Post reports that it was in fact CIA Director Mike Pompeo that made a top-secret visit to North Korea over Easter weekend as an envoy for President Trump to meet with that country's leader, Kim Jong Un, according to two people with direct knowledge of the trip.
The clandestine mission, which has not previously been reported, came soon after Pompeo was nominated to be secretary of state.
"I'm optimistic that the United States government can set the conditions for that appropriately so that the president and the North Korean leader can have that conversation will set us down the course of achieving a diplomatic outcome that America so desperately — America and the world so desperately need," Pompeo told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee last week during his confirmation hearing.
This report comes just hours after multiple Democrats publicly came out to oppose Pompeo’s nomination for Secretary of State.
* * *
As we detailed earlier, during a press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe following their meeting at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on Tuesday, President Trump disclosed that US and North Korean officials have been engaged in "high-level" talks - the first indication since the firing of Rex Tillerson that the US and the North have engaged in diplomacy without the involvement of South Korean intermediaries.
The US "has started talking to North Korea directly," Trump told reporters. "We've had direct talks at very high levels, extremely high levels with North Korea" - thought Trump didn't name any individuals who were involved in the talks.
Later Tuesday evening, Bloomberg reported that a "very senior" administration official had been speaking directly with Kim Jong Un. After suggesting that he was the official who had spoken with Kim, Trump clarified that he hadn't spoken directly with the North Korean leader, but that officials just shy of the highest level had taken part in the talks.
Trump also said he's given South Korea "his blessing" to begin negotiating a deal to finally end the Korean War (a peace treaty between the two warring nations was never officially signed - only the Korean Armistice Agreement in 1953).
"They do have my blessing to discuss the end to the war," Trump said.
Trump also appeared to take credit for the "success" of the Winter Olympics on PyeongChang.
"They’ve been very generous that without us and without me in particular, I guess, they wouldn’t be discussing anything and the Olympics would have been a failure," Trump said. "As you know North Korea participated in the Olympics and it was really quite an Olympics. It was quite a success. That would not have happened."
Abe praised Trump, saying his "unwaivering conviction as well as his determination" has made talks with North Korea possible. Abe added that he hoped to raise the issue of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea - "a Japanese priority issue". Trump said he would.
"We will bring up the abductees. We’ll bring up many different things," Trump said. "I know that’s been a very big factor for you."
Trump said five different locations are being considered for the site of the North Korea-US talks - what would be the first meeting between a North Korean leader and a US president since modern North Korea was founded.
As for the timing, Trump said the meeting with Kim would take place in "early June or before that assuming things go well."
Though Trump cautioned that "it's possible things won't go well and we won't have the meetings and we'll just continue to go on this very strong path we have taken."
Watch the full press conference below:
Comments
Clownz will hate this. They want us to stay in South Korea forever.
FFS ~ Twitter was down for most of the day and he still managed to do a 180...
Speaking of clownz, you, mosley, even before Trump bombed Syria, last week, were giving everyone lectures about Trumps success with the Norks, and how this would play into his troop withdrawl in Syria (you know, before he bombed them)...
Hey ~ but people thank you... because it was YOU MOSLEY... & you alone... that made the WINTER OLYMPICS a success...
The world thanks you!
In reply to Clownz will hate this. They… by tmosley
See?
In reply to FFS ~ Twitter was down for… by DillyDilly
lol...gotta git muh 90 seconds of TrumpHate in!
In reply to See? by tmosley
He was against it before he was for it.
In reply to lol...gotta git muh 90… by nmewn
He can talk with Kim, but NOT with Assad. Mm!
His Israeli handler, Satanyahoo, forbade him to talk with Arabs...
..lest the truth of who the REAL enemy is (Israhell) be brought out into the open.
In reply to He was against it before he… by SethPoor
The table must be set before negotiations can begin.
In reply to He can talk with Kim, but… by beepbop
the chess pieces must be set before the pigeon comes along and knocks them over, shits on the board, and then struts around like he won afterwards...
In reply to The table must be set before… by tmosley
Then the peace talks commence. Fuck off never-Trumper.
In reply to the chess pieces must be set… by DillyDilly
Apparently the peace talks are completed ....
https://americanmilitarynews.com/2018/04/north-and-south-korea-to-offic…
North and South Korea to officially end war after 65 years, new report says
In reply to Then the peace talks… by hxc
The table was set three + years ago,Trump is just accepting the inevitable.
We already know the terms, even the neocohens are now saying a nuke free peninsular,not just N. Korea, in unison.
China and Russia as guarantors.Peace treaty finally made.US out of S.Korea.Same deal that's been
sitting on the table for three long years and ignored.
Kim played a poor hand very well,and I think he will be a reformer once the threat of imminent war is
gone.People forget he was western educated ,and he is not his father.
But judging by the change in DJT over the last week,will the deep state let it happen ?
In reply to The table must be set before… by tmosley
He seemed so decisive before
Wow, what significant news! Much more significant than the fact that we might finally witness the official end of the Korean War. Definitely.
Judging by what we've seen in Syria recently, I highly doubt that.. (I will hope along with you though)
In reply to Wow, what significant news!… by navy62802
The syphilitic brain mass has to look diplomatic on something given the war crimes he and his administration and Congress keeps doubling down on and committing in Syria since April of 2017?!!!
And just like that...Comey was relegated (once again) into the obscure, two-bit-player he so richly deserves.
Until he's indicted ;-)
Kim went to China for a reason, the Chinese would not let him normalize relations with south korea , they may allow KIM to accept to end the war but nothing more.
Who's having a better sex life? Trump with stormy and other tramps? Or Kim Jong Un with disposal North Korean women and his father's porn collection? Penis envy extends to who can shoot a bigger missile load.
The Dotard/Short Dik Dong meeting. Sponsored by Weight Watchers and Lockheed Martin.
Pretty sure Trump had a Nervous Breakdown about 3 months ago. Maybe he should be removed. He's really starting to piss me off...