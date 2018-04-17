Trump's Biggest Headache: "What's In Those Seized Records?"

Much ink has been spilled about why an indictment of Trump attorney Michael Cohen could be a serious problem for the first family. As the only non-Trump dealmaker employed at the Trump Organization - and with a broad portfolio of responsibilities that has won him recognition as "Trump's Roy Donovan" - Trump is reportedly worried that Cohen knows where "the bodies" (aka how much the Trumps knew about the activities of some of their less-savory partners from the former Soviet Union) are buried.
Since the raid, we imagine that several reports about evidence seized by the Feds have only served to heighten anxieties at the White House. Perhaps the most concerning was a report by CNN that Cohen had surreptitiously recorded conversations of private negotiations with attorneys for President Trump's adversaries - which has raised questions about whether Cohen ever recorded his conversations with Trump. ABC later reported that audio recordings made by Cohen had been seized by the FBI.
The federal raid, carried out a week ago in New York City, sought bank records, information on Cohen’s dealing in the taxi industry, Cohen’s communications with the Trump campaign and information on payments he made in 2016 to former Playboy model Karen McDougal and to Daniels, both of whom allege relationships with Trump, people familiar with the raid told the Associated Press. The court proceedings Monday dealt with who gets to look at Cohen’s seized documents and devices before they are turned over to prosecutors.
Of course, as NBC News points out, Cohen could've made these recordings 100% legally - that is, if the conversations being recorded took place in New York State, which has a "one-party" consent recording law (of course, stealthily recording conversations with another lawyer could get Cohen disbarred - but even that is unclear).
But in a story apparently filed from Air Force One during President Trump's trip to Mar-a-Lago, where he is meeting today with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the Associated Press reports that West Wing staffers are now more worried about the potential aftershocks of the Cohen raid - including a likely criminal prosecution of Cohen by the Southern District of New York - than the outcome of Robert Mueller's Russia probe.
Many in the White House view the aftershocks of the Cohen raid as potentially more threatening than Mueller’s Russia probe, fearful of what skeletons may be in the lawyer’s closets, according to five officials and outside allies who all spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.
"I agree with the consensus forming that it’s very dangerous for the president, probably the most serious thing yet," said Sol Wisenberg, a defense attorney who was a deputy independent counsel during the Starr special counsel investigation into Clinton. “Even if you shut Mueller down some way, how do you shut down the Southern District (federal court)?”
While Cohen was a marginal figure during the Trump campaign, he has long been a power center in the Trump Organization. And it's not only Trump's aides who recognize the threat that a cooperative Cohen could pose: Trump is reportedly growing increasingly angry.
Trump’s anger at the probe has intensified, with him musing publicly about firing Mueller and the man who authorized the probe, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Those around Trump have hoped that this week’s visit to Mar-a-Lago, where he is generally happier, along with the tightly scheduled summit with Abe, would somewhat distract him from Cohen and from Comey’s ongoing publicity tour.
But White House aides have also expressed worry that they can control Trump less at his palatial Florida estate, where he is known to seek out counsel from club members and get revved up by their at-times provocative advice. One recent presidential dinner guest was Hannity, a longtime Trump ally whose connection to Cohen shed more light on the attorney who was more than just a lawyer for Trump.
Regardless of the outcome, the Cohen raid has already metastasized into a legal circus, as Cohen's legal team is pushing to either secure a preliminary review of the documents seized by the bureau - or a review by a trusted third party - before they are handed over to federal prosecutors.
Yesterday's hearing before Kimba "the Love Judge" Wood, a contender for attorney general under President Bill Clinton and a friend of billionaire investor George Soros, has ruled out Cohen's lawyers push for a preliminary review, though it appears Wood is leaning toward appointing a "Master Partner" who would review the documents for privileged content.
And that's only the beginning: Expect more leaks to follow, especially if Trump's attorneys manage to remove a sizable portion of the "evidence" by successfully declaring it privileged.
let's see the Peepee tape. His overwrought defensiveness indicates guilt.
P, P, Tape! P, P, Tape! P, P, Tape!
I let you read:
http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/the-judge-overseeing-cohen-case-who-…
Soros finally found true love, we should be happy for him. At least he will live his last moments while his gold digging female who will take care of his horrible body odor and dribbling anus will battle with his degenerate son and the midget Victoria nuland over the $$.
Ah yes, i almost forgot; the judge overseeing Cohen case, who ordered Sean Hannity’s name outed, performed George Soros’ wedding. But this is surely a mere coincidence. The world is such a small place.
----
It's okay not to be a Jew.
In reply to let's see the Peepee tape. … by DingleBarryObummer
The Judge is another left wing Clinton lover.
Sessions picked the perfect executioner.
In 1993 President Bill Clinton nominated her to become the first female Attorney General. But she withdrew from the nomination after the White House learned she had hired an undocumented immigrant as a baby-sitter.
Michael Cohen case is being heard by Judge Kimba Wood — aka the 'Love Judge'
http://www.nydailynews.com/news/politics/cohen-case-heard-judge-kimba-w…
In reply to J by Adolph.H.
AND... The Swamp Takes Over and Keeps Growing ...
Forget Going to the Moon and Mars, Woar is the Agenda...
In reply to The Judge is another left… by macholatte
this card is being put on the back burner to be played at just the right time, if need be.
In reply to gg by BaBaBouy
Trump endorsed Hilary in 2008! .. thus Trump's a deep state Liberal plant, there to wreck the GOP in collusion with Soros, Clinton, and the deep state! or...something.
In reply to J by Adolph.H.
Tons of chatter around Stormy and Cohen, but I still don't get what the exact threat is.
In reply to let's see the Peepee tape. … by DingleBarryObummer
From what the talking heads have said, the issues fall into 2 categories
1. Potentially criminal activity prior to the election, which would be fully prosecuted - and in the NY Federal court.
2. Were the payments to the women at the behest of the campaign, but not included as campaign expenses.
Which makes me wonder why that would be considered an issue - since there are numerous cases where campaigns have gotten donations from illegal sources and supposedly returned the money afterwards with a 'whoopsies'. I've heard Hannity try to thread the needle on why Cohen paid the women out of the goodness of his heart, but there doesn't seem to me that there is an innocent reason why they were paid. I suppose it wouldn't look good to sue the women for broadcasting far-and-wide that they've signed an NDA, but what good is an NDA?
In reply to Tons of chatter around… by TahoeBilly2012
You lost me at "from what the talking heads have said"
In reply to From what the talking heads… by Joe Davola
Damn, no wonder I started grinding my teeth while sleeping!
In reply to You lost me at "from what… by wcole225
This is the failure of Trump's base, continually finger pointing to Hilary.
The campaign's over, she lost ....there's a growing # of moderate Dem's who voted Trump that are increasingly annoyed with the attempts to divert to Hilary or insult Dem's.
Trump's constant campaign illumination of her possible corruption won him the office a la "drain the swamp",
Trump's the president now, they're worried about his corruption, Hilary's irrelevant.
In reply to From what the talking heads… by Joe Davola
She may be, but the power structure that enabled her will support whoever is next.
In reply to This is the failure of Trump… by Frilton Miedman
Perfect example..."Hilary's 'power structure'" in response to my mention that she's a non-stop diversion to anything Trump does wrong.
In reply to She may be, but the power… by Joe Davola
You obviously don't have a lawyer then.
When a partner at a top big 4 accounting firm gave me a hitman's cell number I never used it.
That's why I'm not a billionaire.
In reply to Tons of chatter around… by TahoeBilly2012
3 investigations, 20 months of looking, Comey, Mccabe, Strzok, Page Schiff, and other assorted liars involved tell me it's all a farce.
In reply to let's see the Peepee tape. … by DingleBarryObummer
The audio recordings are going to be epic...
Sure.
But this is an outrage, regardless.
In reply to The audio is going to be… by SloMoe
Trump's biggest headache is Erik Prince, aka Oliver North 2.0 and John "I can't get security clearance" Bolton. The other stuff has nothing to do with the presidency.
Since when did the commies let that matter?
Witch hunt.
In reply to Trump's biggest headache is… by RopeADope
That's that "TruePundit" story from November, 2016, attributed to Erik Prince, right? Why was anyone supposed to believe Erik Prince? What does he have to do with any of this?
And what's happened with all this in the 18 months since? Nothing, that's what. NYPD did not arrest every major Democratic Party figure. Nor have they done anything else. They haven't even leaked anything, and for them to go 18 months without anyone spilling any of the beans strains credulity.
There used to be a term for this sort of thing, which looks kind of like a real news story but isn't. Not propaganda; that's different. It's not a matter of differing interpretation; in these stories things presented as facts are simply not true, don't exist.
What was that term again? Seems I hear it all the time, but now with a very different meaning.
In reply to Sources from within The New… by Chupacabra-322
Prince elaborated more on Brietbart radio. Bongino just aired the interview. Prince asserts / states that Lynch’s DOJ was threatening to take action against the NYPD over the death of Eric Gardner.
Doesn’t change anything.
The absolute, complete, open in your Faces Tyrannical Lawlessness continues unabated.
In reply to That's that "TruePundit"… by swmnguy
Such fucking bullshit. How could any man allow that shit to stand and only make the demand that Comey get fired? It's been well over a year since Trump won and still I'm hearing crickets. So, if anything exists, I'd hope that someone would fucking 'man up' and tell the truth if such heinous shit occurred.
I'm doubtful.
In reply to Sources from within The New… by Chupacabra-322
The fact Rosenstein approved the search is telling ....the little jew bastard is playing on the Left's Team
I'm confident the FIB will leak everything they got
In reply to The fact Rosenstein approved… by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw
Shocking Contents of Trump's Records
1. the Trumpian tax cut riches went to corporate executives,
billionaires and investors by an 18:1 margin
2. the tax cut will accelerate corporate switchover to robots
3. Raytheon and BAE Systems need my help
4. I am a victim of cataclysmic unfairness-it's so unfair
5. I hid the peepee tape with my tax returns
In reply to I'm confident the FIB will… by Uncle Sugar
it is only "fair" that ALL presidents going forward are subject to an identical Special Counsel - without a budget, without any scope constraints (read: fishing expedition)....since this has been proven to be nothing more than a "get trump" at any cost (even if it means destroying Atty:Client Priv.
In reply to The fact Rosenstein approved… by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw
Yeah, imagine of they dug into Barry Soetoro's records. Really obscure stuff . . . like his birth certificate, draft registration, college records, why he gave up his law license.
In reply to it is only "fair" that ALL… by onewayticket2
Was he really a professor of constitutional law at Columbia? I've never seen one of his ex-students interviewed.
In reply to Yeah, imagine of they dug… by Bastiat
Nobody at CSUN remembers him either.
In reply to Was he really a professor of… by DingleBarryObummer
He seemed like a brain damaged retard, barely capable of reading a teleprompter, let alone form his own articulate thoughts. That's all he did, read the teleprompter all smooth-like, like Mr. Cool.
In reply to Nobody at CSUN remembers… by VWAndy
Are you not entertained?
When was the last time anyone in DC was held accountable other than Seth Rich of course?
If Cohen is a fixer, then he would be a very GOOD fixer, and wouldn't keep any electronic records of his dealings.
If he is a lawyer, then this was even more blatantly illegal.
Cohen is just another jew that Trump should have stayed away from if he had ever been interested in living a normal & happy life...
Alas ~ if you surround yourself with jews ~ they'll suck the very life out of you...
His problem is that he kept doubling down on that concept...
In reply to If Cohen is a fixer, then he… by tmosley
Hard to avoid this in Manhattan.
In reply to Cohen is just another jew… by DillyDilly
not my problem ~ it's his...
In reply to Hard to avoid this in… by Smerf
This stunt flys in the face of the entire legal system. Setting a very bad president going forward.
In reply to If Cohen is a fixer, then he… by tmosley
Precedent.....ffs.
In reply to This stunt flys in the face… by VWAndy
Must be new around here. lol
In reply to Precedent.....ffs. by spieslikeus
You'd be wrong
In reply to Must be new around here. lol by VWAndy
Trumps biggest headache? He should have mueller and all his faggot traitor friends arrested and executed by firing squad on national TV.
Oh come on. Trump doesn't give a crap what's in those records!!!!
Bingo! If he spent one tenth the time "scrubbing" his past dirt that BHO did, then he's cool. Of course, BHO had a lot, being that he was totally fabricated.
In reply to Oh come on. Trump doesn't… by JLee2027
In the mean time, Israel fires more missiles at Syria, apparently targeting an airfield where it is reported that Russian military is stationed. Seems the Israeli's cannot accept anything less than a war with Russia and Iran.
No issue at all is what I suspect. The witch hunt will be a thing of the past come Summer.
If Cohen was legit covering up shit, wouldn't he keep records/recordings better secured? Like in a secret place? If I was the guy, that shit would have been at the bottom of the lake with my irretrievable guns and gold coins that were regrettably lost in a boat accident.
I expect those to be the tapes wherein he professes eternal peonhood to the masterrace of penis worshipping kazars. That said i doubt he has gone any lowr than some age 16 beauty pageant. In other words no baby fucking and eating those baby corpses afterwards in the spirit cooking fashion of the "elite" jews and their worshippers.
In reply to I expect those to be the… by zob2020
he was friends with Jeff Epstein and said he was a "terrific guy." That's sketchy.
On Lou Dobbs program last night Tom Fitton (Judicial Watch) recommended that President Trump should pardon everyone involved in the Mueller debacle from Michael Flynn on down. This 'investigation' is going to go down in history as the worst government scandal since the JFK assassination.